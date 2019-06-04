Red Robin Isn't A Buy Yet

Its first quarter sales were not what we needed to see, and the company is relying on tax benefits to remain profitable.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) has had a tough run lately. Recently reporting first quarter earnings that failed to excite, the stock is trading near 52 week lows. The gourmet burger chain has a turbulent history of up and down earnings, and subsequent similarities in the stock performance. It's tough to defend the stock price after seeing the restaurant chain's Q1 results. Red Robin reported weaknesses across the board on their income statement. Revenues decreased 2.8% year over year to $409.9 million.

The company seems to have a comp store sales problem. Comp sales decreased 3.3% in the first quarter. Other causes for the revenue decline included $2.2 million in decreased revenue streams related to the closing of restaurants, and a $600,000 impact from currencies. A bright spot for the quarter was a $2.1 million increase in revenues from new restaurant openings. It's always an ironic balancing act when new store revenue is failing to offset weakness in established areas of the business.

On the comp side, there seems to be a traffic problem. Comparable restaurant guest counts decreased 5.5%. Instead of increasing traffic, Red Robin is resorting to higher prices and menu shakeups to derive sales. Average guest check (some might call it ticket) increased 2.2% on average, resultant from a 1.9% increase in pricing and a 0.3% increase in what the company referred to as "menu mix."

If you reference the full income statement, you can really see the pressure being put on Red Robin. Operating income declined by over 51% year over year to $3.4 million in the first quarter. The company is actually relying on tax benefits in order to show profits. Income before taxes was a mere $163,000 in the first quarter. An income tax benefit of $476,000 allowed Red Robin to report net income of $639,000 in Q1'19. That's a steep decline from last year's Q1 earnings of $4.38 million.

GAAP net earnings per diluted share were a mere $0.05. That's an 85% falloff compared to last year's $0.34 per share. On an adjusted basis, Red Robin had earnings of $0.19 per share vs. earnings of $0.69 per share in 2018. Relative to the current stock price, I'm not seeing much to love at present. Red Robin's full year guidance expects revenues to actually be stagnant at (1%) to a gain of 1%. Net income is forecasted at between $8 million and $16 million. That would mark an improvement over last year's net loss of $6.42 million, but it still doesn't break down into a strong case for the stock.

Guidance on adjusted earnings of $1.14 to $1.77 are a wide range. Conservatively, that would mean Red Robin is trading at 22x forward earnings. Liberally, the stock is trading at 14x forward earnings. The spread is a bit wide, and it doesn't factor in actual GAAP adjustments. I prefer my valuations to go off of GAAP earnings.

The burger chain seems to be making some progress in various areas. A return to profitability would certainly be a welcomed sight after last year's issues. That said, it seems a bit early to think it a good time to start a position. When you look at the volatility of RRGB stock, it's clear that bad news, along with market conditions affect this stock greatly. I feel investors need to see a few more quarters of developing trends before Red Robin can be a smart play. There are so many players anymore within this type of space. The competition is fierce, and we haven't seen concrete proof that Red Robin has fixed its woes yet. Perhaps a few quarters where earnings were dependent on tax benefits?

