Analog Devices Already Well-Valued For Its Quality

Over the next two to five years, Analog has multiple attractive opportunities across 5G, aerospace, factory automation, and auto electrification.

There are certainly some bargains out there in the chip sector today, but I’m not finding many in areas like analog. To that end, while I have no qualms about the quality of Analog Devices (ADI), nor its prospects for above-average growth in the years to come, I find that the market is already on top of the story. I don’t think the shares are notably overvalued (unless the economy is teetering on the brink of outright recession), but given the ongoing risks in the sector and my preference for buying in at discounts to fair value, I don’t see a need to jump in here today.

Decent April Results And A Soft Guide

Analog’s results were like those of many other chip companies I follow – the results were fine relative to expectations, but guidance was weaker than expected, and not just because of the Huawei ban.

Revenue fell 2% from the year-ago period and 1% from the prior quarter, coming in just ahead of sell-side expectations. The largest segment, Industrial, shrank 6% yoy but beat expectations by 4%, helped by strong aero/defense sale (up 25% year over year). Auto sales were flat with the prior year, 3% better than expected, with 20% yoy growth in battery management sales. Communications sales jumped 31%, beating expectations by 4%, on strong 5G, and Consumer fell 32%, missing by 3%.

Gross margin declined 70bp yoy and rose 30bp qoq, beating expectations modestly (30bp). Operating income fell 8% and fell slightly qoq; margin fell 60bp yoy but still beat expectations by about a point.

Inventory rose 10% yoy and 2.5% qoq, and this is a widespread concern/issue across the sector with analog players like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim (MXIM), as well as more diversified companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and ON Semi (ON). Management didn’t sound all that concerned, but given where lead-times still are across the sector and the ongoing weakness in autos and growing weakness in multiple short-cycle markets, I’m not as sanguine about it. That said, analog lead-times are better than most other segments and have continued to correct, so the process looks closer to the end than the beginning.

Guidance for the next quarter wasn’t so great. It was entirely reasonable to expect a hit from the Huawei ban, but it looks like Analog’s guidance was a little weak even after netting out Huawei (I’d estimate around 1% to 2% below consensus net-Huawei).

Holding A Hot Hand

There’s an awful lot to like about Analog Devices. Management focuses on attractive markets where it can be a leader, and is not at all afraid to walk away from business that no longer meets its return/margin requirements. To that end, Analog has nearly 50% share in linear converters (Texas Instruments is a distant #2), #2 share in amplifiers (probably around 20% to 25%), and #2 share in power management and interfaces – all of which offer attractive margins.

Given meaningful barriers to entry in analog and low production costs (analog chips rarely need to be fabbed on the most advanced nodes), ADI is one of the most profitable chip companies out there, with non-GAAP gross margin likely to exceed 70% this year and non-GAAP operating margin likely to exceed 41% (at around 31%, GAAP operating margin is hardly bad either).

Analog’s end-market mix has stayed fairly stable over the last five years, with industrial markets making up close to half of the mix. Looking ahead, I see multiple growth drivers across the business in the coming years.

In industrial, Analog gets about 20% of its revenue from the aerospace/defense verticals, and commercial builds from Boeing (BA), Airbus, and others, should continue to support healthy demand for several years. Factory automation (also around 20%) is also a significant future growth opportunity (Analog is #1/#2 in most of the component markets where it competes), though likely to be less of a contributor over the next year or two.

Like so many other chip companies, auto (currently around 15% of the mix) is a growth opportunity for Analog, with opportunities in battery management, radar/lidar (Analog has been working on a solid-state solution for lidar), LED lighting, power management, powertrain, and ADAS. Management has characterized the content growth opportunity through 2025 at $600 (from $250), mostly driven by ADAS and electrification.

In the shorter term, communications is likely to be a bigger driver for Analog. Communications is currently close to 25% of revenue, and between internal development efforts and acquisitions (particularly Hittite years ago), Analog has meaningful base station content (its chips often “ride along” with FPGAs).

The Outlook

Analog has stable management (there have been three CEOs in the company’s history) and a very clear business plan; Analog knows what it is and what it wants to do, and this is not a company that’s going to destroy shareholder capital through growth-chasing M&A, nor allow itself to be stuck in deteriorating markets.

Even so, it’s tough to call the shares undervalued or underappreciated today. I believe Analog can leverage those aforementioned growth opportunities into long-term revenue growth of around 5% and somewhat higher FCF growth; I believe Analog has some room to boost margins even further (mostly through LLTC deal synergies), but I don’t think transformative margin evolution is likely from here.

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approaches, I think the shares are basically at fair value; at best, I can see some upside to around $110, but that’s stretching it.

The Bottom Line

I wouldn’t sell Analog if I already owned it, though I do see some market/economic risk. I believe Analog has almost all of what you’d like in a core long-term holding, but I think this well-followed stock already reflects that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.