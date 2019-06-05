Logitech: The Worst Is Already Over

Thesis

Trade wars and tariffs have put an immense pressure on the shares of Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) over the past one year and have placed them into a value territory. I believe that now LOGI has taken the necessary measures to reduce futu re trade war risks and clear the way for a stable recovery of the share price looking forward. I see Logitech as an undervalued, diversified company with huge potential for growth that will continue to reward shareholders through dividend and share buy-backs but investors should not ignore the risks.

Before we start digging in the thesis, I will say a few words about the company itself for those of you who are not familiar with the company.

Business Overview

Logitech International S.A. is a Switzerland based company which designs, manufactures and marketeers innovative products for several markets that each have growth opportunities including: Music, Gaming, Video Collaboration, Smart homes and Creativity & productivity. In other words, we can say that LOGI is very diversified when it comes to what it does but at the same time remains strictly focus on the technology front.

Based on the last earnings presentation Logitech had the following revenue distribution by products:

Source: Q4 Fiscal year presentation

As you can see currently the products with most contribution to revenues are Pointing devices, Keyboards and Gaming where each segment is more than 20% of net revenues.

For me the most exciting is the Gaming segment (which includes the keyboard and gaming products) as I know more and more people spend significant amount of their time playing computer games and I really like where the trend is going with e-sports gaining more and more popularity. Logitech’s CEO has said many times that they want to be the “Nike and Adidas of esports” providing all the gear to everyone.

However, gaming revenues growth decelerated significantly over the last several quarters falling to 9% last quarter (13% constant currency) from a growth of 84% one year ago. This is mainly because of two reasons. First the Gaming decelerated as the segment more than doubled in size and now its much harder to maintain the higher growth rates. Second and most important, the trade was really hurt the demand coming from Asia and Europe as the two economies slowed down. Here is what I mean.

Source: Company quarterly reports

As you can see the geographical revenues from different regions were growing by double digit numbers at the start of 2018 but as the trade wars started raging on growth rate was reduced to a mid-singe number in all regions. The markets panicked and Logitech share prices fell near the levels $29 per share. That was a horrible loss for all remaining shareholders as Logitech lost 40% of its value for just 4 months. I think that was a huge over exaggeration as Logitech did lots of preparation to reduce the negative impact of the tariffs on their business to minimum.

Why wasn’t the 40% drop justified?

The management of Logitech was quick and smart enough to act before the tariffs significantly hurt their business. Knowing that half of the products that Logitech offers are assembled in China the company stock up on essential goods in Q3 that were important for the company operations thus increasing inventory levels. That was a hard decision to make as higher working capital decreased operating cash flow but I fell that was the right choice as electronic equipment is among the goods that would most likely increase significantly in price if all proposed tariffs are finalized.

By this point the trade conflict seems to be far from over and that there may be additional round of tariffs but by stacking up inventory Logitech significantly decreased the risk of higher costs in the future.

Logitech also lowered costs related to logistics and product mix which helped the company to keep its gross margin in the target range.

Source: Company Q4 presentation

LOGI also lowered all non-operation related expenses like G&A cost which reached a record low as % of sales last quarter. Costs like R&D and S&M were increased in order for the company to protect its market share against competition.

Source: Company Q4 presentation

All that cost cutting was done while the company maintained a cash-rich ($642M or approximately 37% of total assets) and debt-free balance sheet which is very impressive as the company had made several large acquisitions during the years including the acquisition of Blue Microphones for $117 million (paid in cash) which added several percentage points to the organic growth in the last several quarters. Source: 2018 Annual report

Valuation is still relatively cheap

In no way do I think that the 40% correction was justified but I now feel that markets have finally started to agree with me as the shares of LOGI have gained more than 16% as the start of 2019. I come to find the current valuations as still relatively cheap as shares trade on relatively low multiples compared to their historical averages.

Source: Gurufocus

Looking at the picture above it seems that LOGI is relatively expensive compared to the industry and peers but good peers are hard to find as LOGI business is diversified among five core segments and nine groups of products while other companies have adopted a more concentrated approach deriving the majority of their revenue from one or two core segments at most. Also many of LOGI peers and competitors are not public companies. In the gaming segment the company competes with unlisted companies like Corsair Component, Steelseries, Kingston Technology Corporation and others making comparison very difficult. Some may argue that Sony Corporation (SNE) is a good peer but SONY is a $60B company while LOGI is around $6B. I believe that when it comes to peer group comparison, LOGI should be in a peer group of its own and should be compared mainly to its historical values.

Looking forward

On the last earnings call an Analyst asked the CEO of LOGI if the current inventory level is now good enough to protect against the tariffs and the CEO confirmed saying that he is not sure what tariffs will be in the future but he sees the business as stabilized and that the balance sheet is strong. The CEO also maid a 2020 prediction for a mid to high single-digit growth in sales (in constant currency) which is in line with historical growth rates. Also, I am positive that shareholders will continue to receive around 2% dividend yield and all the benefits of the share buy-back program.

Risks

First, I no longer see as tariffs to be a major risk for Logitech but if they continue for several more years, they still may weight down on LOGS results as the company won’t be able to maintain its cost cutting program. This is a significant risk to my thesis.

Another risk that I did not highlighted above is the departure of the CFO who had been with the company for six years. I don’t view the CFO departure as a long-term risk but I feel like it may weight down on the stock price in the short run as the company searches for a new CFO.

The third major risk for Logitech is the competition as the company operates into different segments and produces different kinds of products. LOGI has many competitors which often are bigger and probably have more cash on the side. Companies like that often may use aggressive promotional and pricing practices to get a little more market share.

The final risk that I will talk about is related to the rapidly changing industry and the low life cycles of products. The rapid changing technology and consumer preferences forces companies to always be innovative with newer and better-quality products. That’s why costs like R&D are of a huge importance. If LOGI under invests in R&D it will most likely loose market share to competition.

Conclusion

Logitech is a great company with a free of debt and cash rich balance sheet that is able to grow its margins and remain cost efficient in such a competitive environment. I believe that the company has done enough to mitigate most of the tariffs related risk by further strengthening its balance sheet and reducing costs. I am bullish on LOGI because I don’t find the 40% discount back in December to be reasonable and I feel that a high quality company should trade at above its historical multiples especially when revenues are expected to grow around a high single-digit rate. I also like the share buy-back program and the close to 2% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.