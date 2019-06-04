A Look At AK Steel After The Recent Slide

In the latest earnings call, AK Steel (AKS) management expressed discontent with the company's share price performance:

[…] our management team, just like our other investors, gets very frustrated with how our stock trades".

Right now, the management must be even more frustrated since the stock fell even more together with other steel-related names:

When I last wrote about AK Steel, I stated that while the Q1 report could serve as an upside catalyst, the stock remained cheap enough to attract some support at $2.20-2.50. However, an additional downside move in steel prices put additional pressure on AK Steel shares:

In the first quarter earnings call, AK Steel guided for $505-525 million EBITDA at spot hot rolled coil (HRC) price of $690 per ton. It also stated that a $10 move in HRC leads to a $5-7 million change in EBITDA. Thus, an average price of, say, $620 per ton in Q2, Q3, and Q4 creates a $31.5 million hit to EBITDA (7*6*0.75 (Q1 is already behind us while guidance is annualized)). Thus, such a move will lead to a roughly $484 million EBITDA all else equal. With interest running at roughly $150 million annually, depreciation expense of about $220 million and no tax expense due to years of losses, we are looking at roughly $115 million of earnings or $0.36 per share.

While earnings estimates have been cut in recent months, they will likely have to be adjusted even more unless steel prices rebound from current levels. However, even at projected earnings of $0.36 per share, the stock trades at less than 6 forward P/E, so there are no problems on the valuation front.

A bigger problem than valuation is the company's debt schedule. As vividly shown in an article by fellow contributor Jeremy LaKosh, longer-term financing is not a good option right now for the company given high yields. In this light, the company will continue to rely on the credit facility which was recently increased from $1.35 billion to $1.5 billion. This credit facility matures in September 2022. Currently, $380 million are outstanding under this credit facility, but it is highly likely that $148.5 million will be added at the end of the year as AK Steel is set to use it to pay for the 5.00% exchangeable notes due November 2019.

After this, the company's near-term maturity schedule will look as follows: $406 million in 2021, $528.5 million in 2022, and $380 million in 2023. Obviously, AK Steel will have to refinance a significant part of this debt. Last year, the company generated about $365 million of operating cash flow and spent roughly $150 million on capex. This year, capex budget is set to increase to $170-190 million while operating cash flow might decrease if steel prices do not rebound from current levels. That said, the company is currently fully in a position to deal with 2021 maturity completely on its own unless there's a steel price catastrophe or some other costs pop up unexpectedly.

From a practical point of view, the worried market will likely assign a lower valuation to a company which can, in theory, have a near-term maturity problem in comparison to companies in the same sector or related sectors that have better maturity schedules. In this light, right now, U.S. Steel (X) looks to me a better way to play a potential speculative rebound in comparison to AK Steel. At the same time, AK Steel shares have already reached levels which imply low valuations even in the case of continued earnings estimate cuts, so I do not see the material potential for further weakness.

