Huntington Bancshares Undervalued, But Not Looking Catalyst-Rich

Huntington shares look undervalued below $15, but investors might have to wait a while, given where we are in the banking cycle.

I believe Huntington has foregone some growth to improve its full-cycle quality, but it will take a downturn for that to emerge.

Huntington looks undervalued, but with relatively ordinary-looking near-term PPOP growth prospects, it may take time for that value to be realized.

Finding undervalued stocks is one thing, but finding catalysts and drivers that will close that valuation gap is often an overlooked part of the investment process (and a part of the whole “value trap” phenomenon). When I look at Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), I see a basically well-run bank trading more than 10% below fair value. I also see a bank that is forgoing some near-term growth to improve its full-cycle performance.

What I don’t see, though, is what will change investors’ minds about these shares in the near future. Worries about the health of shorter-cycle industrial markets are relevant to this Ohio/Michigan-centric back, as are the ongoing tariff issues with China and Mexico and the uncertain prospects for the USMCA. On top of that, while I think Huntington would/will do better in a banking downturn, the near-term outlook for pre-provision profit growth is pretty average-looking.

A Goldilocks Bank?

Looking at Huntington’s first quarter 10-Q, as well as the 10-Qs and other earnings reports of regional and asset size peers, Huntington looks like it is finding and following a middle path in terms of interest rate sensitivity, credit quality/loan growth, and reinvestment that is neither too hot nor too cold.

Looking at asset sensitivity, a 100bp move in rates would move net interest income about 2.4%, down modestly from the fourth quarter, but still on the higher end of its peer group (Bank of America (BAC) leads at over 7%, with Citi (C) at 2.5% and Regions (RF) at 2.4%). On the other hand, if rates drop 100bp, Huntington’s exposure is more in line with average (a roughly 2% decline) (BAC, Comerica (CMA), and Regions have much more downside risk if rates start to contract).

Likewise, Huntington has experienced pretty average deposit betas, firmly in the middle of its peer group in the low 30%s. Huntington still has a little risk here, though. Loan yield and deposit cost growth pretty much synced up in the first quarter, and there is likely to still be some pressure on deposit costs (management still expects a long-term deposit beta of 50%) as corporate customers shift to interest-paying accounts and retail customers shop around for higher yields.

Looking at credit quality, NPAs and charge-offs picked up in the first quarter, with more than 7% sequential growth in criticized C&I loans and 10% growth in criticized CRE loans. With a little more than 6% of its C&I portfolio considered criticized, Huntington is running a little higher than its peer group (the average is closer to 5%).

It is definitely worth paying attention to the evolution of Huntington’s credit quality. The trend over the past couple of years had made it look as though Huntington was choosing to forgo some business (tightening its credit standards and/or raising rates) and was essentially trading near-term growth for lower full-cycle credit costs (not unlike, perhaps, PNC (PNC)). Credit costs are still fine, but it will be something that gets a lot of attention in the quarters to come, as a key part of the bull thesis on Huntington is that it will be a relative safe haven if/when things go south in the larger market.

Are Recent Developments In International Trade A Threat?

Huntington does a substantial amount of its business in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, and Huntington’s above-average C&I loan mix (albeit not as high as Comerica, Fifth Third (FITB) or PNC) is skewed more heavily to auto parts/assembly and manufacturing. That makes the ongoing trade dispute with China a little more relevant, not to mention the recent retaliatory tariff action against Mexico. On top of all that, the USMCA ratification (the successor to NAFTA) is still up in the air, though both Canada and Mexico are moving forward with it at this point.

It’s too simplistic to say that what’s bad for the auto industry (and/or manufacturing in general) is bad for Huntington, but there is still an element of truth to it. Given the emerging signs of slowing growth across short-cycle industrial markets, then, I’m a little concerned about Huntington hitting its target of mid-single-digit loan growth this year (the first quarter saw better than 5% growth).

Focused On Scale And Efficiency

While Huntington’s operating strategy lacks the flashy names that companies like Comerica and Fifth Third have used for cost-cutting/efficiency programs, management just quietly goes about it with a consistent focus on operating efficiency and scale – a focus that has allowed Huntington to do reasonably well on ROTCE despite pretty ordinary loan yields, deposit costs, and net interest margins.

Huntington is selling branches in Wisconsin primarily because the business lacks scale, and the company doesn’t see a likely path to attractive returns with an expanded retail footprint. Likewise in Chicago – there have been frequent speculations on the sell-side that Huntington would look to expand its footprint in Chicago, but management has instead said that they are happy with their commercial lending business there, and achieving real scale on the retail side would require a bigger commitment than they’re prepared to make (it would probably require tripling, if not quadrupling, the branch base).

With that being the case, I have to wonder if Huntington will be looking at more “get bigger or get out” decisions in other states. Huntington could be an acquirer of small-to-mid-sized banks across its footprint (Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, et al), but it could just as easily look to sell branches if it doesn’t see a clear path to meaningful scale and high-teens ROTCE. Of course, Huntington could also be the target of an acquisition or merger-of-equals approach for a bank with a sizable presence in the Mid-Atlantic or Midwest that lacks strong exposure to Ohio and Michigan.

The Outlook

The modeling assumptions I’ve made for Huntington work out to a mid-term and long-term core earnings growth rate of around 4% (and buybacks will magnify the impact at the EPS level) and a long-term ROE in the mid-teens. Discounted back, that supports a fair value of over $15 today. ROTE-based T/PBV can support an even higher fair value (in the high teens).

The “but” is that we’re not at a great point in the banking cycle; credit quality is much more likely to get worse than better, loan yields aren’t likely to rise much, and deposit costs are still rising. On top of that, Huntington seems poised for pretty middle-of-the-pack pre-provision operating income growth over the next couple of years. Where Huntington could outperform is if/when the economy gets worse. I believe Huntington is better-positioned for a downturn than many of its peers and its core earnings power would hold up better in that scenario.

The Bottom Line

I like Huntington well enough, and I think the shares are undervalued, but it is hard for me to see what will change this situation over the next few quarters. Better-than-expected earnings reports would help of course, as would a stronger-than-expected economy, but as is, I think it could take some time for the value in these shares to develop. There’s a solid dividend to tide investors over while they wait, though, and I think this is a solid enough bank to consider as a long-term holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.