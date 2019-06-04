UNG Close To Historic Low And Poised For More Bearishness

Investment thesis

The United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) continues to evolve in a bearish trend and latest natural gas backdrop will continue to weigh on the complex, amid strong storage build-ups, plunging net spec positioning, mild weather guidance and looming demand risks.

Source: TradingView

UNG – The United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG is a US commodity pool providing straightforward exposure to the front-month natural gas future contract. The ETF rolls expiring contracts on next-nearest month contract.

With a disproportionate concentration on front-month natural gas futures, UNG increases the sensitivity to underlying gas prices and to the shape of the futures curve. The fund’s top holdings consists of the following, whereas UNG daily performance replicates thoroughly Henry Hub Natural gas spot returns:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Nasdaq

Furthermore, UNG dominates de natural gas space, holding several times more assets than all other competitors combined and leads its segment in liquidity, with high volume, tight spreads and low transaction costs.

Nevertheless, its expenses ratio of 1.29% is a bit high, but UNG copes with that with the huge asset base of $266.99m and a comfortable daily trading volume of $25.63m.

Natural gas stocks

American natural gas storage, lifted significantly during the May 17-24 period, up 6.5% (w/w) to 1 867 Bcf, despite the hotter-than-normal temperatures. With this 114 Bcf build, gas seasonality improves considerably, accelerating the yearly stockpile surplus to 8.2% or 142 Bcf and reducing the 5-year stock deficit to 15.5% or 341.6 Bcf. That being said, rapid storage accumulation continue to weigh on the gas complex and UNG shares.

In the meantime, the supply-demand equilibrium enhanced (w/w) on the corresponding period and supply still stands 16.6% above demand. In spite of supply advancing marginally, up 1% (w/w) to 94.5 Bcf/d, following expanding marketed and dry production, aggregate demand posted a healthy lift, up 5.1% (w/w) to 78.8 Bcf/d.

The robust demand advance is attributable to surging power needs, up 17.3% (w/w) to 29.9 Bcf/d, moderate industrial demand advance, up 5.5% (w/w) to 21.1 Bcf/d and increasing Mexican exports, up 4.3% (w/w) to 4.8 Bcf/d. Nevertheless, demand from the residential sector partly counterbalanced this advance, declining 16.4% (w/w) to 11.2 Bcf/d, even if hotter than average weather pattern crossed the country.

With these developments, the natural gas backdrop remains bearish and rapidly advancing storage builds will continue to weigh on future prices and UNG shares.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

During the May 21-28 period, speculative positioning plunged significantly, down 40.86% (w/w) to 87 111 net short contracts, shows latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR), while UNG declined 2.43% (w/w) to $22.12 per share.

This steep decrease is attributable to both moderate long liquidation, down 2.24% (w/w) to 227 489 contracts and short accretions, up 6.81% (w/w) to 314 600 contracts. Going forward, net spec positioning should continue to dip, given that US natural gas output remains strong and following mild expected weather temperatures.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length plunged eleven-fold or 79 159 contracts. Meanwhile, UNG YTD performance dipped 14.05% to $21.05 per share.

Backdrop developments

In my last article on UNG, my bearish view on the ETF materialized, declining 3.42% to $21.12 per share, amid weak weather catalyst, increasing Sino-American trade tensions and healthy gas output builds. Going forward, the weather outlook remains neutral for the natural gas complex. Indeed, while hot temperatures are expected in the Pacific and in the Southeastern during the July 10-16 period, a colder-than-average front developing in the Midwest will likely offset it, weighing on the cooling demand and thus on power needs.

Source: National Weather Service

Nevertheless, latest daily EIA nuclear capacity outage report shows that total US power capacity weakens, with nuclear outages establishing in the middle of the five-year average range and totaling 5.9 GW. This should marginally sustain the flammable complex and UNG shares in the near futures.

However, natural gas demand risks are looming, with latest announcement by the Trump Administration on planning to impose 5% tax on all goods imported from Mexico, unless the migration crisis alleviates. While retaliation measures are not yet expected, this move might further weigh on the natural gas complex, given that pipeline exports to Mexico account for 5.2% of total US gas output.

Given that the natural gas backdrop weakening, following robust storage builds, slowing speculative interest, mild weather forecasts and growing uncertainties on the demand side, I maintain my bearish view on the flammable complex and UNG shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.