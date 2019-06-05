You Won't Believe What Just Went On Sale - Two Harbors Is A Buy

TWO was positioned reasonably well for a decline in rates.

Following a recent piece for subscribers, our Mortgage REIT Sector Update, we opened positions in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and Two Harbors (TWO). Each of these mortgage REITs has recently declined by materially more than many of their peers. That in itself wouldn’t be enough to interest us, but the fundamentals for these two REITs aren’t suffering worse than their peers.

To be clear, when the price dips further but the fundamentals are not damaged, that means shares became cheaper relative to peers. Finding opportunities in mortgage REITs is mostly a case of evaluating "relative values." We don't just want to know if the mortgage REIT is "cheap" in isolation, we want to know how it compares to peers. If a share is "cheap" in isolation, but expensive relative to 10 peers, then it would not be a great choice. We own shares of TWO because it's cheap relative to peers AND in isolation.

In this article, we’re going to provide an overview of Two Harbors. At The REIT Forum, we cover most of the mREIT sector. We just published a public article on the mREIT sector for those who are interested. We broke down the mortgage REITs further in the "Mortgage REIT Sector Update" for subscribers.

Two Harbors financial performance

Over the last few years, TWO has seen a decline in book value:

Source: TWO

Despite declining book value, they’ve generally performed quite well compared to many peers. During that time, TWO spun off two smaller companies. The values in the chart have been adjusted to remove the impact of those spins. We support this accounting treatment.

Even though TWO has seen a material decline in book value, it hasn’t been nearly as bad for them as it was for peers.

TWO portfolio composition

The vast majority of the portfolio is in agency securities.

Source: TWO

Agency securities are used with much higher leverage. Consequently, TWO can allocate less than 14% of their assets to non-agency securities and yet have 23% of their equity allocated to that strategy.

This is a material change from prior periods when TWO was utilizing more credit risk in their portfolio. You can see that over the last year the “credit” allocation was reduced from 31% to 23% of their equity allocation.

TWO credit risk

Two Harbors highlights the major aspects of their investment strategy:

Source: TWO

The legacy non-agency securities were purchased at a discount to face value. If the owner of the home refinances their mortgage utilizing the higher home values of today, Two Harbors is paid off for the entire amount of outstanding principal. That is attractive for a loan which was acquired for less than face value.

Those opportunities are not readily available for reinvestment though. The yields on purchasing non-agency RMBS today are no longer attractive in our view. It appears TWO’s management agrees as they’ve been shifting their portfolio into a strategy built on agency RMBS (Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities) and MSRs (mortgage servicing rights).

This is interesting because New Residential (NRZ) is often highlighted as the mortgage REIT for exposure to MSRs. MSRs also are relatively unique as an asset class because they benefit from higher rates. The value of the MSR increases when the expected level of future prepayments decreases. Consequently, they can serve as a hedge and an asset. We’ll get into more of TWO’s hedging techniques in the next section.

TWO hedging

This slide shows part of their hedging technique (the LIBOR swaps):

Source: TWO

TWO has a fairly interesting portfolio in the sense that they are using roughly $28 billion in swaps where they pay the fixed-rate and $10.6 billion in swaps where they earn the fixed-rate. Most of the swaps where they pay the fixed-rate have much longer durations. They have about $7 billion in those swaps. However, they also have $8.4 billion in swaps where they pay the fixed-rate with a longer duration. Those two positions are largely offsetting each other, but TWO still has several hedges with earlier maturities. Most of their net hedging shown in this slide comes from hedges that run through 2019, 2020, 2021, or 2022.

A quick note

This method may seem extremely unusual. It isn’t uncommon though. When a mortgage REIT wants to end a position, it can be simpler to enter a new swap than close out the old one. Consequently, they simply offset the existing swap by entering a new one.

While other mortgage REITs use the same technique, many don’t disclose the positions as effectively. Instead, most REITs “simplify” by only showing investors the net position. The way TWO presents may appear more complex, but it's also more transparent.

Because the swaps where TWO earns the fixed-rate carry a higher average rate than the swaps where they pay the fixed-rate, the net result will slightly enhance “net interest income.”

Financing

We found the net swap position for TWO was about $17.3 billion and they had another $2.5 billion in caps, for a total of $19.8 billion.

That matches up nicely with their repurchase agreements:

Source: TWO

Risk profile

TWO was positioned reasonably well for a decline in rates. They were hedging out a great deal of their interest rate risk. It would’ve been preferable for them to have “positive duration” (gaining BV if rates fell), but that’s another factor that we only know after seeing the change in rates.

While rates were falling, we saw spreads between agency RMBS and LIBOR swaps widen significantly. Due to the widening, we would expect a larger loss in BV than the slide suggests, but not enough to offset the plunging share price.

Outlook

Two Harbors is residing comfortably within our target buying range. This has been a relatively rare event over the last few years. Two Harbors usually commanded a price-to-projected-book-value that was beyond what we were willing to pay. The recent weakness finally provided an opportunity for investors.

We were bullish recently at $12.62. As of 6/4/2019, during market hours, shares are priced at $12.43. We haven't seen a material decline in fundamentals between those readings, so we see the lower price as proving an even better entry opportunity.

Note: Price to estimated-current-tangible-BV per share is around .90 to .92 today.

This is an opportunity highlighted for traders. We believe in using the preferred shares for generating income and using the common shares for trading opportunities based around swings in the price-to-book ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO, NLY, NLY.PF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.