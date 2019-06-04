Aequus Pharmaceuticals: A Progress Check On The Road To Breakeven

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company with an increasing pipeline of commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology and psychiatry. If you are interested to learn more about the business strategy and product portfolio please find more information in my introductory article from 14th March 2019. The introductory article describes the path to breakeven and the events we expect during 2019. In today's article, I will follow-up and summarize the progress in order to verify the investment opportunity.

Recap of Investment Opportunity

The thesis of the investment opportunity in March 2019 has been based on projected revenue growth coming from already marketed products and new in-licensed products. Considering the very small market-cap of around 18Mio CAD, it generates a significant upside opportunity for the share price if events and revenue materialize as projected. Find below a summary of expectations stated in the March 2019 article:

Ongoing sales growth expected; during Q1/2019, CEO Doug Janzen announced Q4/2018 to become a record quarter for revenue

Zepto with its unique properties in the Ophthalmology space has great potential to be the driver for significant revenue growth

The long-awaited last study for Trokendi XR has been announced to start around the end of Q1/2019, leading to the assumption that Trokendi XR will likely hit the market around mid-2020

The recently in-licensed Medicom dry eye products with an anticipated annual 5Mio CAD peak revenue were announced to hit the market in Q3/2019 already

In March 2019, we anticipated an imminent equity funding of potentially around 1.0-1.5Mio CAD

Events March-May 2019

Let us summarize the events since the last article of 14th March 2019. It will allow us to compare projection and reality for this period and to revalidate the investment opportunity.

Ongoing Revenue Growth:

The revenue figures of 507k CAD for Q4/2018 show an impressive revenue growth of +20.7% compared to Q3/2018 (420k CAD). For Q1/2019, however, we see a disappointing 329k CAD of revenue only. The decrease was attributable to a revised profit share calculation in the Sandoz agreement, effective 1st Jan. 2019. Current revenue is mainly driven by Vistitan and Tacrolimus (part of the Sandoz agreement) and the revised profit share calculation was, therefore, creating a significant impact on the company's quarterly revenue figure. Please see the "Investment Opportunity and Risk Update" section at the bottom of the article for a more detailed comment on the revised Sandoz agreement.

For more detailed information on revenue, please see the "Balance Sheet and Cash Flow" section. As a high-level summary, Aequus has demonstrated its ability to grow sales volume of their marketed products during the past quarters, which is also visible in the revenue figures of Q3/2018 and Q4/2018. Q1/2019 is certainly an unpleasant setback which will push out breakeven to 2020 because, despite the ongoing growth of Vistitan and Tacrolimus sales, it will take time to compensate for the revised profit share calculation.

Zepto:

Specific revenue figures for Zepto have not been published, but it is safe to assume that Zepto has not largely contributed to the published revenue figures yet. What we do see, however, is Aequus being able to place Zepto deals, namely the agreement with the Kensington Eye Institute on 23rd May 2019. This institute is performing over 10,000 cataract surgeries per year. While it is unclear if this agreement is already generating revenue for Q2/2019, every deal for Zepto will contribute to the long-term revenue growth. Remember: Besides a one-time fee for each Zepto device, every cataract surgery performed with Zepto requires consumables of ~230CAD, of which an undisclosed part goes to Aequus.

Trokendi XR Trial:

The announcement of the Trokendi XR trial start fits well into the history of the company announcements: It has not happened according to the announced timelines but it is progressing nevertheless. Aequus is in the process of finalizing the clinical trial application to get Health Canada's approval to start the trial. This means, as usual with Aequus, that investors need some more patience again. My personal assumption would be Q3/2019, i.e. starting with another 4-5 months delay. While this is a bit frustrating, it is not unexpected, as mentioned. Unfortunately, it will also delay the projected market entry of Trokendi XR towards the end of 2020 instead of mid-2020.

Medicom Evolve Dry Eye Products:

The latest addition to the company's product portfolio has been announced to hit the market around Q3/2019. A prerequisite is Health Canada's market approval, of course, which is considered a formality for such an OTC product. The necessary application is currently anticipated to be ready during late Q3/2019. The following approval process will take a few weeks. Market entry in Q3/2019, therefore, is rather unlikely, in my opinion, but Q4/2019 is a reasonable assumption at this moment. Please see the news of 30th May 2019 as a reference.

Equity Financing:

The financing did take place as projected but in a different way than anticipated. It was a 2.35Mio CAD offering for convertible debenture units at 9.5%, closed on 2nd May 2019. Each unit is convertible into common shares at 0.21CAD. The company can force conversion if the daily volume weighted average trading price exceeds 0.32CAD for 20 consecutive days. Full conversion including the warrants provided with the convertible debenture units would result in a dilution of around 16Mio shares, increasing the number of shares from ~80Mio to ~96Mio.

With the anticipated news flow and the revenue growth, it is not unreasonable to assume that Aequus won't have to pay interest for a long time but may be able to force conversion before the end of this year.

The bad news is the dilution being larger than anticipated, the good news is the fact that Aequus could raise enough money to fund all ongoing initiatives from daily operations up to the funding of the Trokendi XR trial and the Medicom dry eye products all the way through market entry this year. Still, the setback in revenue for Q1/2019 and the related quarterly loss of 730k CAD raises the concern whether this financing will last until the company reaches breakeven or not. It is likely that Aequus requires another, probably smaller financing round in the first half of 2020 to bridge the time to the now delayed breakeven event.

Unexpected Events:

In the Proactive Investors Vancouver talk in March 2019, Doug Janzen mentioned that "we will see another ophthalmology deal pretty quickly". Well, in the Aequus universe of time dilation, it is unclear what "pretty quickly" finally means, as we have not yet seen a new deal until today. Then again, with the Aequus track record of usually delivering at the end, I consider it reasonable to assume that in the upcoming months, we will see another positive surprise that will contribute to the revenue growth over time.

Product Pipeline Update

Commercial Product Pipeline:

Most products have been covered in the section above. I have not discussed the "preservative free prescription drug" which has been announced in December 2018 as an "exclusive license in Canada" for an "undisclosed preservative free ophthalmic therapeutic with a European partner" with a "peak annual sales between $4M-6M" CAD. My assumption is that we will hear about this product only after approval by Health Canada - if approval will be granted - which seems to be projected for 2020 based on the above figure.

Development Stage Pipeline:

Topiramate XR (Trokendi XR) has been covered in the section above. For Oxcarbazepine XR (Oxtellar XR), I do not expect any progress during 2019. For AQS-1303, we may see some updates from Corium being in the process of preparing the transdermal patch for clinical testing. Still, I do not expect any substantial progress for this year. For AQS-1304, we may see news during 2019 indicating new collaborations and opportunities, but I consider this product stream pretty far away from generating revenue yet.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

I'd like to spend just a short moment on the annual 2018 figures (Financial Statement 2018, MD&A at SEDAR), as with the Q1/2019 report out already, the discussion of the latest financial figures will provide a better picture on the current status.

2018 Revenue and Profit/Loss:

Without the "one-time negative revenue adjustment of $270,113 resulting from an inventory reconciliation made by Sandoz" in Q4/2018, the total revenue for 2018 would be 1,680k CAD, which equals the actual revenue achieved by sales in 2018. This is a strong +47.5% of sales growth compared to 2017 and still a +23.7% with the adjusted revenue figures. The net loss for 2018 (2,803k CAD) was reduced by -27.8% compared to 2017 (3,882k CAD).

Q1/2019 Financial Figures:

Please find the Q1/2019 Financial Report and MD&A at SEDAR.

Acknowledging the drop in revenue due to the adjusted profit share calculation with Sandoz, there are no further surprises in the revenue and expenses figures. The revenue drop, unfortunately, breaks the impressive revenue growth history of Aequus since Q2/2017:

2019 will need to answer the question of how quickly Aequus can compensate the revenue drop. The answer will be key for the breakeven timeline projection and the question if and when another financing round may be necessary.

The balance sheet of Q1/2019 shows why the financing happened during April/May 2019. The funding of 2.35Mio CAD is expected to ensure liquidity for 2019 at a minimum.

Investment Opportunity and Risks Update

Aequus does not require a miracle in a hypothetical clinical phase III trial one day in order to be successful, and they do not depend on a single product or milestone. All they need for success is continuous, reliable delivery of a working business strategy. This very unspectacular business model makes Aequus so exciting.

Investment Opportunity:

Zepto is a key player for short- and mid-term revenue. With >350,000 cataract surgeries per year in Canada and Zepto being the optimal method for a minimum of 20% of these procedures, the anticipated annual peak revenue for Aequus from required consumables per surgery is in the 5+ million CAD range. There is a significant upside potential to this projection: Due to Zepto reducing risks and increasing quality for patients of cataract surgeries, the adoption rate of the Zepto method may go way beyond the projected 20% over time. For more background on Zepto and Mynosys Cellular Devices Inc., please see the related article of MedTech Strategist, 24th April 2019. While the sales start in Q4/2018 and Q1/2019 was slower than expected, the agreement with the Kensington Institute in Q2/2019 gives us a glimpse of where the journey will take us over time.

The second key player for mid-term revenue growth (6+ months) is the Medicom products with an anticipated annual peak revenue of ~5Mio CAD, starting to add revenue for Aequus towards the end of 2019.

There are always risks and unforeseeable events in speculative markets, but there are no show-stopper risks at the horizon that may prevent the projected revenue of these two product streams from happening. Zepto is on track to be a recognized gold standard for cataract surgeries all over the world. For the Medicom products, an OTC product already available in other countries, the required Health Canada approval seems to be a formality. These two product streams alone, together with the still growing Vistitan and Tacrolimus sales, are expected to ensure profitability for Aequus within around 12 months, despite the setback in Q1/2019.

Updated Revenue Projection 2019-2021:

Opportunity and Projection for 2019: With the adjusted profit share calculation for Vistitan/Tacrolimus and the anticipated slight market entry delay of the Medicom products, I consider a breakeven in 2019 unrealistic. Under these circumstances, even with a strong growth of Zepto sales, I don't see Q4/2019 crossing the ~1.0Mio CAD revenue barrier anymore. Revenue for 2019 is difficult to project and I cautiously anticipate a total revenue of 1.7-2.0Mio CAD, with a Q4/21019 maybe at 600-700k CAD.

Opportunity and Projection for 2020: In addition to the mentioned revenue adjustments, the delay of the Trokendi XR study will further impact the revenue projection for 2020. With the current roadmap, Trokendi XR will potentially start generating revenue at the beginning of 2021 only. The 2020 revenue projection will, therefore, be reduced to ~4-5Mio CAD (3-3.5Mio CAD from Vistitan/Tacrolimus/Zepto and 0.8-1.5Mio CAD with the Medicom products). Breakeven is anticipated for mid-2020. There might be additional revenue from new products yet to be in-licensed, e.g. the ophthalmology deal mentioned at the Proactive Investors Vancouver interview or the "preservative free prescription drug" announced in Dec. 2018.

Opportunity and Projection for 2021: Revenue projections for 2021 need to be adjusted, too, for the existing product portfolio and I'd like to do this with rather conservative figures. Focusing on the basket with Vistitan/Tacrolimus/Zepto (3.5-5Mio CAD), the Medicom products (1.5-3Mio CAD) and Trokendi XR (4-5Mio CAD), revenue projections anticipate an annual revenue for 2021 of ~10-13Mio CAD with the currently known products. Further revenue is expected by products in the pipeline but providing any numbers for not-yet-known products would be meaningless.

Following the approach of the previous projection, I will not consider any revenue projections for AQS-1303 yet. There is too much uncertainty at this stage if and when this product may start generating revenue. With the limited resources of the company and the Trokendi XR delay, I currently estimate the final AQS-1303 study to happen during first half of 2020, with an FDA submission around the end of 2020 earliest. This would set the potential market entry towards the end of 2021. With an anticipated annual peak revenue in the three-digit millions USD for the US market alone, it will be another game changer for Aequus. With the global rights available, it may also provide further revenue options by out-licensing the product for other countries. Please note that any scheduled projections for AQS-1303 are highly speculative at this moment.

For AQS-1304, the transdermal medical cannabis stream, there is still the expectation of an announcement, pending for quite a while. While the news may open further potential mid and long term, I do not expect it to provide a short-term revenue opportunity. Any products in this area likely have to go through a set of clinical trials which will take time and resources.

Risks and things to look out:

I'd like to point out again that we are looking at a non-profitable penny stock in a high-risk sector. It should be obvious that this stock is not for risk averse investors. If you invest in a company like Aequus, you need to be in the position to handle the full loss of your investment in worst case.

During our review period between March and May 2019, we got some more additions to the "track record of delays" with Aequus announcing events and failing on timely delivery. Once more, it looks like the issue is over-optimistic schedule expectations created by Aequus and not the concern whether the company does deliver or not. There is, however, a direct impact on the schedule of revenue materialization that investors do not like. On the upside, revenue streams are not disappearing from projections over time as with so many other companies in the penny stock sector. On the downside, the delays are reducing the potential NPV of your current investment plan. We will continue to keep a close eye on the materialization of announcements.

My biggest concern, however, stands with the adjusted profit share calculation. I'm not referring to the revenue drop as such, which is frustrating enough, of course. My concern is with the fact that the communication on this matter was insufficient and, in my opinion, even misleading. In my eyes, Aequus has so far been well above the big TSX.V swamp of so many dubious or simply incapable companies. Communication from Aequus was regularly over-optimistic but in general, it was relatively predictable what overall can be expected from the pipeline and collaborations in the long-term. In the case of the Sandoz agreement, however, the following was communicated on 16th July 2018, I quote:

Under the previous agreement, Aequus and Sandoz split revenues based upon an agreed to tiered structure over the term. With this amendment, revenue splits as of 2019 will increase from the originally agreed to tiering schedule by an additional 7% of net product sales and up to an additional 12% if certain milestones are met. The term has been extended to June 2021, with an option for renewal if mutually agreed to.

"We are delighted to sign this extension and improvement on commercial terms with Sandoz. We see this as validation of our efforts and partnership model as we continue to commercialize medications that serve an unmet need in Canada," said Doug Janzen, Chairman and CEO of Aequus. "We are on track to meet our revenue targets in 2018 for this product, and this further enhances our expected trajectory for the coming years."

Even the 2018 Annual Financial Report states: "Aequus extended the term and improved the economics for its promotional service agreement with Sandoz". What they meant with "improved the economics" is now visible in the Q1/2019 figures.

Aequus is a highly speculative TSX.V company and as for all companies in this space, the one thing that binds investors to a company is trust. Trust of being informed appropriately and trust in the company to be able to execute their business plan. What happened here raises a yellow flag for me and I hope Doug Janzen and his team understand that a "communication gap" like this one cannot happen again. Aequus is stretching the investor's trust already with their notoriously over-optimistic timelines and there is no space for any other misunderstandings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQSZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.