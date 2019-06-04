Merck Makes Case For Keytruda In Lung Cancer After Latest Long-Term Survival Data

Merck (MRK) made a huge impression at ASCO 2019. That's because it had announced long-term 5-year data for Keytruda treating patients with advanced lung cancer. It was shown that treatment with Keytruda greatly increased survival rates for both treatment naive patients and those who were previously treated. This updated long-term data makes a strong case for Keytruda when being given to these patients with advanced lung cancer. Additional data from another study, known as KEYNOTE-189 in patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) were also presented.

5-Year Long-Term Data Highlights Keytruda's Long-Term Presence For Lung Cancer Treatment

The updated 5-year long-term data stems from the very first phase 1b KEYNOTE trial, known as KEYNOTE-001. Keytruda has already been approved for multiple cancer indications, but this data highlights just how well the drug works over a long period of time. It was shown that KEYTRUDA achieved a 5-year overall survival (OS) rate of 23.2% in treatment-naive patients. Then, in the same period of time, those who were previously treated with another treatment obtained an OS rate of 15.5%. These numbers may not seem impressive, but they truly are. That's because before KEYTRUDA came along, the 5-year survival rate for these patients with advanced lung cancer was 5% in the United States. That's just one positive aspect to consider when looking at this long-term data. The other aspect is that a major improvement was observed when specifically looking at those patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1. Those treated with KEYTRUDA and were PD-L1 treatment-naive had an OS rate of 29% and those who were previously treated had tracked a 25% OS rate.

Additional Lung Cancer Data Makes Case For Keytruda

Besides the 5-year long-term data, Merck was able to also present additional data from another study for lung cancer. This data specifically came from a phase 3 study known as KEYNOTE-189. This study evaluated the use of Keytruda in combination with ALIMTA and platinum chemotherapy for first-line treatment of metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC compared to ALIMTA plus platinum alone. The main item to point out is that this was updated results from prior reported data. It was noted that, at the time of a median update of 18.7 months, that overall survival (OS) number improved greatly. That's because treatment with KEYTRUDA in combination with ALIMTA was able to reduce the risk of death by 44% compared to chemotherapy alone. This is broken down into an overall survival rate of 22 months for the Keytruda treatment arm and then 10.7 months for chemotherapy. These results are interesting, but there was another piece of updated data presented. This was an endpoint known as progression-free survival 2 (PS2) used to determine the impact of a next-line treatment on disease control. For the entire study, those who took KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy had displayed a 51% reduction in death risk. This reduction in death risk was observed from time of randomizing the patients to tumor progression on next-line treatment or death from any cause, whichever one was to happen first.

KEYTRUDA Continues To Be The Growth Driver For Merck

Keytruda just continues to shine for Merck, especially since it helps it on the earnings front. Merck recently reported Q1 2019 earnings that beat analysts' expectations. It reported Q1 earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the expectations of analysts of $1.06 a share. Revenue was reported to be $10.8 billion which topped expectations of $10.48 billion. This was a good quarter, and the biggest growth driver was Keytruda. Especially, when you look at it in the context of how well it has been doing. Keytruda generated a total of $7 billion in sales in 2018. Another way to look at is that Keytruda sales in Q1 of 2018 were $1.46 billion and grew to $2.26 billion in Q1 of 2019. More specifically, Keytruda sales grew by 55% over the 1-year period. How does the latest data help the push for additional sales? That's because now Merck has a stronger case to make for payers to cover the cost of Keytruda for patients with advanced lung cancer. The long-term survival observed in advanced lung cancer patients with a 5-fold increase is an impressive feat. This is a strength that Merck can use to get a more robust uptake of Keytruda for the lung cancer market.

Conclusion

The latest long-term survival data for patients with advanced lung cancer, who took Keytruda, shows the strength of the drug. Especially, when the study showed that patients treated with the drug improved in overall survival with a 5X fold increase. Merck is the leader in the lung cancer space, however, it still does have competition from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) with Opdivo for other cancer indications. But Merck is holding strong, because Keytruda in lung cancer makes up the bulk of its sales. Another risk for Merck is that it is heavily relying on Keytruda and Gardasil for sales. Gardasil sales grew to $838 million in Q1, which was an increase of 27% from the same period in 2018. The thing is that Merck is doing good with these main assets, but it needs to expand its growth prospects in other drugs/indications. But I believe that for the time being, it is in good shape in the coming years. I don't see Keytruda being dethroned in lung cancer anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.