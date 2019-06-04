This Is Why Crude Is Going To Keep Falling

Over the last month, shares of the United States 12 Month Oil ETF (USL) have fallen by 15%. This drop has been accentuated in recent days in what seems to be an ever-increasing selloff of growing intensity. In this piece, I will dig into the mechanics of the USL ETF as well as the underlying fundamentals of crude oil. It is my opinion that, in the coming weeks, there is much more downside for crude oil and the USL ETF.

Fundamentals

To understand what’s driving USL, we need to look under the hood and figure out exactly what it is exposed to. In a later section, I’ll dig into the methodology and strategy USL is following, but for now, we should all be on the same page: USL gives direct exposure to WTI crude. And in case you’ve missed the news, WTI is in a freefall. Here’s why WTI is probably going to keep falling.

First and foremost, when you examine a commodity a great starting place is the 5-year range of overall inventories. Inventories capture the tension between supply and demand and concisely show fundamental sentiment in one chart.

Simply said, there is trouble afoot in the crude markets. Crude inventories are climbing at a time of the year in which they typically start falling due to driving demand. To get into the fine details of why, I’d suggest you check out my latest article in which I dig into the different factors, but for our purposes in this piece, it really boils down to two things: production keeps climbing and refining demand is almost historically low for this time of year. These twin factors have been driving the trend in supply and demand and will likely continue driving the trend into the future.

Seen from another perspective, weekly changes in inventory have set multi-year seasonal highs with several builds coming in above average for the past few months.

To understand why this is a big deal, we simply need to graph the price of WTI crude versus the difference between the level of inventories and its seasonally-adjusted 5-year average.

A clear and straightforward relationship exists – as stocks build against what is typical, crude prices fall. As long as the current dynamic at work continues (which it likely will do so into the foreseeable future), crude prices are likely to continue to fall. Until we see crude prices low enough to close in production, then we will continue to see production increase. Until we see fresh demand from driving, we will have weak refining demand. Producers have very low breakeven prices, and the economy is potentially on the verge of a recession – each of these factors indicates that no serious change in the balance is on the cards for this year.

Technically Speaking

Fundamentals do not exist in isolation. To get a holistic view of the market, we need to examine the technical forces at work and get a grasp around immediate supply and demand for the underlying commodity which USL holds.

In the chart above, I have plotted the major areas of support and resistance seen this year in the price of WTI. Each of the horizontal lines represents areas of prior resistance in the uptrend in the first half of this year. As seen in recent weeks, the technical tenant of prior resistance becoming future support held true as the current decline in price held at each of these levels for a few days. The trend lines show the tops of retracements in the current downtrend and demonstrate that the current trend is accelerating.

Technically speaking, this is what price looks like when it falls off a cliff. Crude bulls have been annihilated as day after day of relentless selling has smashed two major levels of support. The current trend is down, and it will remain so until a prior retracement is challenged and then broken. At current levels, this means that we will be stuck in a downtrend until we see a strong close above $60/bbl in the front month crude contract. In the short run (1-2 weeks), I expect price to rise simply due to the principle of mean reversion, but the trend is undoubtedly down in that the market has shown no sign of relenting. This is not a falling knife you want to catch.

Methodology

When you evaluate an investment option with exposure to futures, you really need to ask how the ETF manages its rolling process and which months the methodology seeks to track. USL is a really interesting instrument in that it attempts to broaden exposure to roll yield by investing in a full year of WTI futures contracts. The impact of this decision is enormous and can have substantial impacts on the sources of returns.

The reason why USL’s decision to hold 12 months of futures matters is because of something called roll yield. Roll yield is the source of return attributed to holding futures of various expiry dates for lengthy periods of time. In this article, I am not seeking to do an in-depth analysis of roll yield (see some of my previous articles for that), but the basic impact of USL’s decision to hold 12 months of futures means that a higher percent of volatility can be attributed to roll factors than most other ETFs which give exposure to futures. When the market is in contango, roll yield will be negative as futures held at later months tend to fall towards prompt prices. When the market is in backwardation, roll yield tends to be positive as futures appreciate in value and approach prompt pricing. Here is the 12-month forward curve of WTI futures.

The average position held by USL across the forward curve is currently in about $0.08/bbl of backwardation. While this is very slight, it will be a gradual positive benefit to the holders of the ETF as long as the backwardation remains in the back of the curve. As price continues to sell off, I expect the market to more firmly switch into contango which will be additional downward pressure on USL’s shares.

Is there a silver lining?

There is perhaps one silver lining to the strongly bearish fundamental landscape of crude oil and that is OPEC supply cuts, coupled with the potential for Mexican tariffs. OPEC is doing a really good job at keeping production in check, and this is perhaps the primary reason we saw the run-up in crude prices this year. If OPEC had not cut, we would not have seen imports this low, which means that we would have been awash in crude oil, and the rally through May likely would have never happened.

I expect OPEC to maintain its cuts through the remainder of the year and imports to remain a potential bullish catalyst for crude oil. The other bullish catalyst is Mexico.

You’ve likely seen the news of President Trump threatening tariffs of Mexican goods. If these tariffs filter into crude oil, then we will see a significant uptick in demand for U.S. crude since Mexico is one of larger sources of imports, averaging about 600 MBD.

If you actively trade crude, you need to monitor this on an ongoing basis. If Trump applies tariffs on imports of Mexican crude (even just a slight one), we will likely immediately see an uptick in crude oil price as the heavy crude pricing mechanism shifts from a cheaper barrel to a more expensive barrel.

Conclusion

Crude oil is falling because the supply and demand equation is suffering from strong supply and weak demand. The variables causing this imbalance are unlikely to change in the near future with some potential exceptions. If OPEC maintains cuts, we will likely see the current downtrend in crude oil end as the market realizes that imports will continue to be low. If Mexican tariffs hit, the current downtrend in crude oil will likely end as the clearing mechanism will shift to a more expensive barrel. For holders of USL, the fundamentals are clear: crude oil will probably remain lower for longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.