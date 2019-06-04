The Federal Reserve And The Stock Market: The Dance Continues

Furthermore, Mr. Powell indicated that Fed officials were following the path of tariff discussions and were ready to respond to market needs arising out of the trade talks.

The relationship between the US stock market and the Fed has been built up over the past ten years and investors seem to have benefited greatly Federal Reserve policy making,.

The US stock market jumped significantly today, seemingly because Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials talked about the possibility that the Fed would raise its policy rate soon.

How closely is the US stock market tied to the Federal Reserve System?

Well, if you haven’t had a clue as to the closeness of this relationship before today, you should surely observe how dependent the stock market appears to be on positive Federal Reserve talk. This appeared in The Wall Street Journal soon after the stock market closed Tuesday:

U.S. stocks surged Tuesday, rebounding sharply from recent declines after Federal Reserve officials hinted the central bank could lower interest rates if the economy slows in response to escalating tariffs and economic uncertainty.

This was right after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 512 points to 25,332 and the S&P 500 index increased by 2.1 percent, rising to 2,804.

On Monday, June 3, I wrote about all the negatives closing in on the stock market and discussed how these factors might impact decision making at the Fed.

I raised the question: How will the Federal Reserve function within this world of slower growth, low inflation, and substantial political uncertainty?

I did not expect that issue would hit the front pages of the news so quickly. But the results of the day certainly point to the fact that the investment community is still looking to the Fed to continue supporting stock prices as it appears to have done for the past ten years or so.

Ben Bernanke, former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, kicked off the current relationship by producing a monetary policy intended to create a rise in the stock market that would result in a wealth effect that would stimulate consumer spending and serve as the foundation for an economic recovery.

In this, Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve were very successful s the US economy, now headed for a new historical length of 10 years, recovered from the Great Recession and grew steadily, driven by consumer spending, since the third quarter of 2009.

This policy stance produced many changes, for instance, the steady rise in stock prices over these years resulted in monies flowing from “value investment” stock funds into “passive” stock funds as the steady rise in stock prices dominated the performance of individual value-oriented stocks.

But, investors also became very sensitive to any possible changes in Federal Reserve policy. For example, when the Fed shifted to the effort to reduce the size of its securities portfolio in October 2017, the stock market swooned for a while until investors became convinced that the Fed would still continue to provide downside protection to the market and even continue to keep the financial system well liquefied.

And, over the past year of so, given as economic growth continued and the Federal Reserve continued to increase it policy rate of interest, investors have grown jumpy from time-to-time, worried about whether or not the Fed would continue to support further increases in the stock market.

If there were concerns about the Fed’s commitment to sticking with this policy, stock markets became restless. Where the Fed provided sufficient evidence that it still had the market’s back, stock prices moved back up.

And, as we know, new historical highs in the stock market were achieved again this year, as late as April.

Lately, however, gloom had been accumulating.

First, there was the political uncertainty that arose surrounding all the discussions about higher tariffs and the possibility of trade wars. The most recent phase of this was connected with the possibility that tariffs would be applied to goods coming from Mexico.

Then, there was the political uncertainty concerning the possible regulation of "Big Tech", in some cases even going so far as to suggest that the major firms within the industry needed to be broken up.

Well, in the first case, current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the trade issue:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is closely monitoring the recent escalation in trade tensions and indicated it could respond by cutting rates if the economic outlook deteriorates.

However:



... he didn’t say whether he thought that would be needed in remarks delivered Tuesday morning. ‘We do not know how or when these trade issues will be resolved,’ Mr. Powell said. ‘We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.’

In terms of the “tech space,” the stock market rebound also included technology companies:

Shares of technology companies also rose, a day after fears about heightened regulation pushed the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite into correction territory, down more than 10% from last month’s all-time high. The Nasdaq was up 2.7% on Tuesday.

So, as the market closed on Tuesday, all seemed right with the world…and the Federal Reserve System.

The dance is not over, however, as the basic dark clouds on the horizon still remain, As I have suggested many times, this whole scenario needs to be watched closely. We don’t’ know how the economic situation is going to work out. We don’t know how the political battles around tariffs are going to work out. And, we don’t know how the Fed is going to react to all this.

Right now, investor attitudes have changed from a month ago.

Right now, the market shows that there is a 97 percent probability that the Fed will cut its policy rate once this year. Investors also believe that there is an 82 percent chance that at least two cuts will take place.

This is quite a turnaround in 30 days.

But, again, it shows how closely the stock market and the Federal Reserve are tied together these days.

