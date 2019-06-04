GameStop: The Knife Keeps On Falling

While I do not see a compelling buy-and-hold case, short-term traders might benefit from the stock's volatility that I assume will persist.

The magnitude of GameStop's revenue contraction was concerning, with the hardware and pre-owned segments having shrunk 35% and 20%, respectively.

The ten-cent earnings beat (half of which I attribute to lower interest expenses due to debt retirement) did not properly tell the story of yet another challenging quarter in GameStop's (GME) drawn-out recovery.

On Tuesday, after the bell, the gaming retailer delivered a sizable revenue drop of 13%, the worst reported since the 2016 holiday period. Perhaps most painful was the 35% YOY unwind in hardware, followed by a pre-owned business (one-fourth of total sales, second largest segment) that shrunk by an astounding 20%.

This time, GameStop's internal challenges (e.g. inability to properly adapt to gaming trends, numerous changes in executive team) met a tough end-of-cycle industry environment. With Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) yet to announce the launch of their new consoles, consumers seem to have held on tight to their cash until new hardware is finally introduced - the timing of which is still TBD, although the 2019 holiday season appears to be at risk.

Software fared a bit better, having declined only 4% YOY. But the comps were aided by a tough 1Q18 in which the segment had been down 10%, driven by fewer successful title launches. Once again, the only bright spots in the quarter were collectibles and accessories, up 10.5% and 0.6%, respectively, although both segments combined accounted for only 23% of GameStop's total sales.

Gross margins improved a bit, but a revenue mix shift towards the higher-margin digital, collectibles, and accessories businesses seem to have been the main driving factor. During the earnings call, the management team reinforced its commitment to reduce opex and produce bottom-line uplift from cost savings. However, likely due to operating deleverage, adjusted op margin fell sharply YOY to reach a meager 1.1% in 1Q19.

On the stock

Taking a victory lap on GME feels wrong, given the serious struggles that the company has been facing and trying to overcome. But following what I believed to have been unjustifiable bullish reaction in the face of uninspiring holiday quarter results, it is not surprising to see that GME will likely trade around 40% below late April levels, once the markets reopen on Wednesday.

The fragile dividend, now cut to zero, no longer serves as an incentive for investors to sit and wait patiently, while the company executes its turnaround efforts - which, for many quarters now, appear to be still in the very early innings. The M&A premium that I once believed could help to break the stock's fall now looks like an unreasonably optimistic assumption.

Buying GME at current levels might only make sense as (1) a trading move to take advantage of short covering following the earnings release (see elevated short interest level depicted above) or (2) a highly speculative bet on GameStop's new management team succeeding at figuring out how to rescue the company from total demise. Either proposition seems unappealing to me.

While it may not yet be game over for GameStop as a going concern, I believe that taking bets on this stock does not make sense for value-based, long-term investors. Short-term traders, on the other hand, might still have some fun riding the shares' volatility that I assume will persist going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.