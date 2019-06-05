Legacy Reserves' Wild Ride

In a $55 WTI oil environment, Legacy's common stock is well out of the money, while its unsecured bonds probably have only modest value.

It may continue to be granted a bit of additional time to gain support for a restructuring agreement as long as it doesn't make its June 1 unsecured interest payments.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) saw its common stock soar on Monday, after announcing on the weekend that it had entered into a forbearance agreement to forestall a bankruptcy filing for another week. Legacy's stock then fell significantly, as the momentum trading stalled out. This recent action around Legacy Reserves and other low market cap, high debt energy stocks reminds me of the coal companies a few years ago.

Legacy remains extremely likely to file for bankruptcy soon. The lack of any announcement about asset sales or financing by May 31 nearly guarantees this outcome. With oil prices falling at the end of May, it is even less likely that anything can get done now in the limited time that Legacy has remaining.

The Forbearance Agreement

One thing to note is that Legacy did not technically receive a second extension to its credit facility maturity, which still matured on May 31, 2019. The credit facility is in arrears now, but as long as Legacy agrees not to pay the interest on its unsecured bonds, the credit facility (and second-lien) lenders may give Legacy a little more time. Even at low-$50s oil, Legacy should be able to generate positive cash flow as long as it doesn't pay the unsecured interest, given its reduced capex budget.

Legacy basically has until the beginning of July (the 30-day grace period) before it needs to make its unsecured bond interest payments or else trigger another event of default.

Companies that enter into forbearance agreements typically end up filing for bankruptcy in the end. In Legacy's case, it may be seeking additional time to drum up more support for a restructuring agreement before it files for bankruptcy.

Pricing Activity Of The Stock And Bonds

One sign that momentum and day traders are temporarily driving up a stock is when the stock price goes up a tremendous amount compared to the bonds. Legacy's common stock price action on Monday was an example of this, where its stock went up hundreds of percent on very heavy volume, but the unsecured bonds only went up a fairly modest amount (such as +15% if the accrued interest still needs to be paid upon purchase).

Notes About Value

Even in a fairly optimistic scenario, I don't see there being value left for the common shares other than perhaps warrants. At $55 WTI oil (roughly current 2019 strip prices), Legacy's debt is approximately 5.7x its projected unhedged EBITDAX, while its secured debt alone would be approximately 3.8x its projected unhedged EBITDAX. If one adds the value of Legacy's common shares at $0.53 per share, that would bring Legacy's value to 6.0x unhedged EBITDAX if its debt was valued at par.

As a comparison, Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is currently trading for 5.6x projected unhedged EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil. This points to the risk/reward ratio being skewed significantly to the downside for the common equity at $0.53 per share. Even if Legacy was valued at a similar multiple as a pretty solid Permian company, its common shares have no intrinsic value at $55 WTI oil.

Valuations for some of the weaker companies are 4.0x EBITDAX or below, so that presents a potential challenge to the value of the unsecured notes as well in a $55 WTI oil environment (given that Legacy's secured debt appears to be around 3.8x EBITDAX).

The lack of any announcement of a restructuring support agreement at this point could potentially mean that Legacy is having challenges getting enough support for a proposed plan. A situation where Legacy files for bankruptcy without a restructuring plan in place offers a little bit of hope for the common equity (and more potential value for the unsecured bonds) if the case drags on and oil prices stage a significant rally during that time.

However, oil prices would need to move up quite a bit for the common to see any intrinsic value. It appears that around $71 WTI oil would be needed before Legacy's unhedged EBITDAX increases enough to reduce its net debt to unhedged EBITDAX ratio down to 4.0x.

Conclusion

Legacy's recent stock price action gave traders an opportunity to make some money, as well as longer-term shareholders the opportunity to reduce their losses. This action was not based on any fundamental improvement in Legacy's situation, though, and is similar to what has happened with many other distressed companies in the past (with the price spikes being unfounded in nearly all of those cases).

Legacy's credit facility matured at the end of May, and it is very likely to file for bankruptcy soon. It could theoretically be granted more time beyond June 7 as long as it continues to avoid paying the interest on its unsecured notes, but the end of the 30-day grace period for those interest payments is probably a more firm deadline.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LGCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short LGCY via some puts.