Nutanix: Transition To Subscription - Opportunity To Buy Amidst The Noise

High OPEX spend due to transition to subscription and development of the sales pipeline is meaningful and can be sustained.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bryan Ang as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bryan Ang as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bryan Ang as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Just 3 months ago, Nutanix (NTNX) saw its share price tumble over 33% from $50.09 following a weaker-than-expected financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter. The company provided a third-quarter revenue guidance of between $290 million and $300 million, well below consensus estimates of $348 million. As financial results of the third quarter were released on May 30, investors were again left reeling as revenue was registered at $287.6 million, falling below the already lower-than-expected estimates. This quarter also marked a 1% top line decline year over year.

The fourth-quarter outlook too remains gloomy with expected loss per share of 65 cents on revenue between $280 to $310 million, falling short of Wall Street's estimates of 49 cents per share on revenue of $332.9 million. Accordingly, Nutanix closed at $28.07 on Friday morning, marking a 44% drop in share price from just 3 months ago.

Is this huge selloff an opportunity to buy in at an attractive valuation, or should investors steer clear away from a tumbling business? In light of all the noise, here are the key takeaways that most investors should be concerned about.

Transition to a Subscription Model - Negative Revenue Growth

Previously operating as a hardware company, Nutanix is in the midst of transiting toward a subscription-based revenue. As enterprises are increasingly moving toward hybrid cloud environments, they demand the same form of licensing flexibility within the private cloud deployments that they get in the public cloud. By adapting to the market trends, Nutanix expects subscriber-based revenue to provide the company with a steady revenue flow and improved operating leverage in the long run. In the short run, restructuring of its revenue model has resulted in temporary negative year-on-year revenue growth.

The transition towards a subscription model has been a painful one so far, with Nutanix citing the need to allow sales leadership the time needed to affect change and redevelop their sales strategy. These further compounds the problem the company cited last quarter, where capital misallocation away from lead generation was starting to hurt its sales pipeline. In the Q2'19 earnings call, Nutanix’s CEO Dheeraj Pandey stated that the company has “not kept pace with our bullish sales hiring goals,” and said it started taking actions in December and January to reallocate dollars toward demand generation and marketing.

Transition Ahead of Schedule?

In the 3Q’19 earnings call on Friday, Dheeraj heavily emphasized that Nutanix’s transition to subscription is ahead of schedule. Let’s take a closer look.

Source: Nutanix 3Q'19 Investor Presentation

In 3Q’2019, subscription billings and revenue accounted for 65% and 59% respectively, in contrast to the 41% and 28% registered in 3Q’18. More recently, these percentages were 57% and 46% respectively in Q2’19, demonstrating a strong quarter-on-quarter growth of ~800bps and ~1300bps. In the investor presentation released, Nutanix expects subscription to take up over 80% and 75% of all billings and revenue respectively by CY’21/2Q’22.

Looking at how fast Nutanix is growing its subscription business model, especially in the most recent quarter, reaching the targeted 80% and 75% milestone seems extremely plausible, backing Dheeraj’s claim that the transition is ahead of schedule. 26% of total billings remain as non-portable software, which the company has traditionally licensed to the user for the lifetime of hardware appliances. Assuming a four to five years lifespan of off-the-shelf servers, along with Nutanix’s revamped sales strategy, it won’t be long before these customers convert to a subscription model.

Increasing OPEX - High Sales and Marketing Spend

Data from Nutanix 3Q'19 Financial Results

Operating expenses (OpEx) as a percentage of revenue has substantially increased from a year ago. While OpEx constituted 75% of revenue in Q3’18, it has almost doubled in percentage point to 145% of revenue in Q3’19. The increase in sales and marketing (S&M) expenditure formed a large contribution towards the leap, from 43.8% of revenue in 3Q’18 to 85.4% in 3Q’19.

This massive increase in S&M spend and OpEx can be attributed to two factors as stated above: transition to a subscription model and improvement in sales pipeline and hiring. In the previous two earnings calls, CFO Duston Williams cited that sales leadership changes have occurred at the worldwide and Americas level. Educating sales reps and channel partners on the new subscription model is also a likely cause of the increased S&M spend.

Though high OpEx is to be expected to remain over the next couple of quarters as Nutanix continues its restructuring, investors should not be overly concerned. Higher S&M and R&D spend, while incurring a higher burn rate for the company, is necessary for its transition to a SaaS business model. Furthermore, purposeful increase in expenditure is indicative of management’s strategy towards a larger, more sustainable recurring revenue stream through rebuilding its sales pipeline and lead generation. A healthy net cash position of $489 million and largely positive operating cash flow for the past few quarters are also positive signs that Nutanix can comfortably complete this transition.

Legacy networking hardware and software titans, including Oracle (ORCL), Cisco (CSCO) and IBM Corp. (IBM), have all once embarked on the painful journey towards subscription models. Internally, Nutanix has shown that it is on the right path and adapting to the needs of the market. As the Chinese idiom that translates literally to “First Bitter, Then Sweet” goes, the company is likewise facing a temporary slump in its journey to rebuild its business model into a more sustainable and rewarding one.

Growing Competition - Overcrowded Space?

Source: Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Nov'18

Nutanix was listed as a leader in both “The Forrester Wave: Hyperconverged Infrastructure” in 2018 Q3 and the “2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure.” Based on Gartner’s Nov 2018 Magic Quadrant, Nutanix edges its competitors in VMware (VMW), Dell EMC (DELL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Cisco as the company with the most complete vision within the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) industry, as well as having the highest ability to execute it.

According to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global HCI market is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2018 to $17.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 32.9%. According to a separate CRN report, hyperconverged system sales grew at 52.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2018, generating $1.93 billion in revenue. In determining the market share leaders of this expanding category, CRN offers two ways to rank vendors: by the brand of the hyperconverged solution or by the owner of the software providing the hyperconverged capabilities.

By Brand Market Share By Owner of Software Market Share No. 1 Dell EMC 28.6% VMware 38.1% No. 2 Nutanix 14.8% Nutanix 29.8% No. 3 HPE 5.4% HPE 5.4%

Data from CRN's Top 4 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Share Leaders Report

By both measures, Nutanix ranks in second place in terms of market share, displaying market leadership position in this category. VMware, Nutanix’s closest competitor which is also a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, edges Nutanix to be crowned the top software provider in the HCI market. There has been growing concern over VMware rapidly forming partnerships with hardware providers and channel partners, most notably with Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). Dell Technologies recently announced a partnership with Microsoft to provide Azure VMware Solutions built on VMware Cloud Foundation and deployed in Microsoft Azure. Meanwhile, Amazon and VMware are making their jointly developed VMware Cloud on AWS service more widely available by opening it up to Amazon’s partner network as well as AWS’ own sales force.

That being said, given the rapidly expanding HCI market (32.9% CAGR over the next 5 years), there is definitely more than sufficient space for 2 vendors. While VMware may have the front foot, Nutanix isn’t far behind either. Just over a month ago, HPE and Nutanix announced a global partnership to deliver an integrated hybrid cloud as a Service solution to the market. With Nutanix already establishing its dominance as the top 2 players in the HCI market, consumers and channels partners alike would benefit from the optionality of having multiple vendors for their different needs.

Source: Nutanix 3Q'19 Investor Presentation

On to the next point, Nutanix possesses additional unique Essentials and Enterprise product offerings, including Calm, Files and the recently acquired Xi Frame. As part of its vision to provide a holistic enterprise data platform, customers could favor Nutanix for the complete package it offers. While the percentage of deals involving one or more such Essentials and Enterprise product only stands at 23% as of 3Q’19, these product offerings do differentiate the company from its competitors.

Valuation

To get a sense of whether the recent selloff presents a good buying opportunity, we first look at how Nutanix is valued relatively to its Enterprise Software peers.

Data from Capital IQ

To examine Nutanix’s relative valuation to a set of 30 enterprise software companies, the companies’ expected percentage growth in revenue over the next twelve months (NTM) were plotted against its enterprise value-to-NTM revenue (EV/S) multiple.

Plotted using data from Capital IQ. Expected growth rate of CLDR was adjusted from 76% to 20% to account for the effects of its merger.

Based on the best fit line plotted, Nutanix appears slightly overvalued as compared to the mean based on its 6.4% expected growth rate and 3.5x EV/S multiple. However, the company has a much lower expected growth rate as compared to its peers, and this relationship may not be perfectly linear. What we can infer is that Nutanix’s EV/S multiple is likely to increase should its expected growth rate increase over the next few quarters.

To examine Nutanix closer within the HCI market, VMware and NetApp (NTAP) were selected for comparison. Larger players in the HCI market, such as Dell EMC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, were omitted due to HCI being a relatively small fraction of their business models.

Nutanix VMware NetApp Total Enterprise Value 4,622.2 73,542.0 12,514.9 LTM Revenue 1,240.0 9,232.0 6,146.0 NTM Expected Revenue 1,319.2 10,261.3 6,289.0 NTM Expected Revenue Growth 6.4% 11.1% 2.3% LTM Gross Margin % 75.1% 85.8% 64.2% LTM EBIT Margin % -39.8% 22.6% 19.2% EV/S (NTM) 3.5x 7.2x 2.0x

Data from Capital IQ

While NetApp appears to be least expensive at 2.0x EV/S, it suffers from poor revenue growth and gross margin.

VMware, Nutanix’s largest competitor in terms of software market space, has better expected revenue growth and gross margin at 11.1% and 85.8% respectively. Operating margin of 22.6% is also miles ahead of Nutanix’s -39.8%, and the EV/S multiple is more than double that of Nutanix at 7.2x.

As Nutanix is still in the process of converting to a predominantly subscription business model, gross profit margin will continue to increase. Assuming the company can recover from its poor sales outlook caused by the imbalance in lead generation spending, revenue growth would normalize to higher levels (~20%) over the next few quarters, and we would then expect Nutanix to trade at multiples nearer to that of VMware.

This presents an opportunity to go long on a company facing temporary headwinds due to its restructuring. While revenue and earnings are not expected to recover sharply within the next few quarters, the rapidly expanding HCI market provides time and room for Nutanix to restructure. Patient investors will be rewarded when Wall Street regains confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.