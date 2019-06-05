Emerson Electric Is A Dividend King With Slow Growth, But Growth Is Improving

Emerson Electric (EMR) is a buy for the dividend income investor that also wants some potential growth. It is one of the largest industrial products companies in the world. EMR is a conservative investment for the income investor that will grow slowly as the world economy grows.

Emerson Electric will be reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to increase the dividends each year. The recent dip at the end of 2018 created a buying opportunity at a good price, and EMR came back and is now going down with the market.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Emerson Electric has a great chart going up and to the right in a strong slope for the last three years, with hardly a bump down until the end of the year 2018, when the market had a downturn.

The fundamentals of Emerson Electric will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Emerson Electric passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a moderate score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Emerson Electric does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 63 years of increasing dividends and a 3.2% yield. Emerson Electric is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 63%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. EMR easily passes this guideline. It is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $38.4 billion. EMR's 2019 projected cash flow at $3 billion is good, allowing it to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 10% easily exceeds my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for EMR can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. EMR fails this guideline, since its total return is 4.34%, less than the Dow's total return of 42.57%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $11,400 today. This makes EMR a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but the company has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow, which should be confirmed by the next few quarters. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. EMR's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $78, passing the guideline. Its price is presently 31% below the target, and it has a low forward PE of 16, making EMR an interesting investment at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor who wants good steady increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to nibble at this company. One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is poor, but the above-average growing dividend makes EMR a good business to own for income and potential future growth. The company will be watched to see if the projected future growth occurs for a few quarters. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a good income stream. Most of all, what makes EMR interesting is the potential long-term growth of its business as the working population and economy increases. The company gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a potential positive total return.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Emerson Electric beats against the Dow baseline in my 53-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 4.34% makes Emerson Electric a poor investment for the total return investor.

EMR has an above-average dividend yield of 3.2% and has had increases for 63 years, making this Dividend King a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend is estimated to be increased in November 2019 to $0.51/Qtr., up from $0.49/Qtr., or a 4% increase, with increases expected to continue for many years.

Dow's 53-month total return baseline is 42.57%.

Company name 53-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Automatic Data Processing 4.34% -38.23% 3.2%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 7, 2011, Emerson Electric reported earnings that were in line with expected at $0.84, compared to last year at $0.76. At $4.57 billion, total revenue was higher by 7.58% year over year and missed expectations by $74 million. This was a good report, the company meeting the bottom line expectations and the top line seeing a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late August 2019 and is expected to be $1.01, lower compared to last year's $1.12.

The graphic below shows the 2nd quarter summary results.

(Source: EMR 2nd quarter 2019 earnings call slides)

Business Overview

Emerson Electric is one of the largest industrial products companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excepts from Reuters:

Emerson Electric Co. is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world.



The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.



The Company's principal production operations are electronics assembly, metal stamping, forming, casting, machining, welding, plating, heat treating, painting, and assembly. In addition, the Company uses specialized production operations, including automatic and semiautomatic testing, automated material handling and storage, ferrous and nonferrous machining, and special furnaces for heat treating and foundry applications.

Overall, it is a fair business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, and with the increasing demand for EMR's products. The solid dividend income brings you cash, as we continue to see further slow growth as the world economy grows.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, it raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that it will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019, which it said is getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, it did not raise rates and kept them the same.

From the May 7, 2019, earnings call, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman David Farr said:

Clearly, the cycle is still intact. We feel very strongly about the cycle. But as I've said in February and I've said a couple of times as I've had investor meetings throughout the last several months the tapping of the brakes is truly happening in many of our marketplaces. We can feel it. However, we've had to adjust to deal with that. As I look at the capital spending of our customers, it's still intact. We've been checking everyone's reported from a quarter standpoint and their capital allocation standpoint for the year and all their – in our discussions with the customers. They still have the capital program set in place, how they spend the timing, these things are moving, but they still feel very strongly about this cycle, and I feel good about this cycle.



It wasn't what we expected when I sat here on the phone in February and what we - and we talked in New York in February. The U. S. was an area that we saw the weakness, in particular around Lal's business, which we'll give you some insights, but around the short-term oil and gas and also around the distribution.



We still feel that as we go through this third quarter, there is clearly, as I would say, we're going through two big mountains here. We're going through a gap right now, and I still feel good about how come out of that gap. And that's why we give you a very specific forecast around the quarters, as we see this mapping out.



From the cash flow, we had a good second quarter. I think our balance sheet and Frank would agree with that, the balance sheet Frank talked about this at the Board today. We're in very good shape with the balance sheet. I think our working capital, we got in line, after the first quarter, it’s a little bit high, but we got it back in line. And I feel very good about the cash flow for the year. If the business slows down a little bit more, it's easier for us from a working capital standpoint, but obviously, we lose the earnings side of that. So I feel good about approximately $3.2 billion. I feel good about the free cash flow around $2.5 billion, which is very important to us as we look at the total company from a capital allocation standpoint.



But as we look at that second half of the year, I think we haven't focused right now what's going in the marketplace. I think we have a cost structure in place. I think I feel that we - the organization globally is focused very hard on delivering the second half. We had a good start with April. And if you look at the order trend chart, from the standpoint, business kicked back up a little bit in April.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Emerson Electric business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. EMR has good products, and the growth has good quarters and bad, but slow growth will continue as the United States and the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the 2019 outlook that will continue to bring slow growth to the stockholders.

(Source: EMR 2nd quarter 2019 earnings call slides)

Takeaways

Emerson Electric is a poor investment choice for the total return investor looking back, but the above-average dividend yield and a long 63-year history of dividend increases make it an interesting choice for the dividend income investor. EMR will not be bought by The Good Business Portfolio until the forward growth can be confirmed. The portfolio already has Ingersoll-Rand (IR), a similar company but better than EMR. If you want a solid growing dividend income and recent fair total return in the industrial business, EMR may be the right investment for you to take a look at.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high-flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be keep at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for a better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time.

On March 11, the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under par.

On March 7, I added to the position of Simulations Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.6% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.0% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit, since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first-quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64, compared to expectations of $2.64. Farnborough Airshow sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 billion, and both companies had a large number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The company's second-quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 6 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June, which would be great.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/quarter, which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a Hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 5.64%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, PEP, TXN, EMR, AMT,O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.