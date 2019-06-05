The Possible CBS-Viacom Merger

We wanted to visit a couple of stock market orphans, Viacom (VIAB) and CBS (CBS), to discover if and/or when investors will want to buy either of the pair. Easy! When both are growing top-line revenues and operating income with most of their revenue growth attributed to direct-to-consumer (DTC) content delivery. Since the market is not yet convinced of their long-term prospects, the media juggernauts’ stocks trade at less-than half of the price of the stock market and a 90% discount to other DTC proficient media peers. However, there is a compelling investment opportunity if the pair can successfully combine their businesses and embrace new DTC opportunities. So how do these sinners turn into winners? First, let’s take a small inventory of “the situation” as we see it.

“Oh my god they killed Kenny.” The industry is experiencing what is known as a "platform transition". Remember watching TV? That is going bye-bye. Traditional television viewing has dropped 50% since 2010 among kids aged 2-17. The old platform is also referred to as "linear viewing". This sounds terrible. Even the company that tells us how much TV is being watched, Nielsen, has been going down. Viewing on devices and internet streaming at home is the culprit - the new platform that is killing TV viewership. Usually referred to as video-on-demand (VOD), these include ad. supported video-on-demand (AVOD), subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), Multichannel video-on-demand (MCVOD) etc. Ad supported VOD has an important distinction because the advertisers now can know who you are, or at least, your profile. Targeted ads are higher revenue and can be preferable to the consumer and delivered in lower quantities. So, the old world had content providers who sold to distributors who owned the infrastructure, such as cable. Now, distributors don’t need infrastructure; content providers can be distributors and vice-versa. Let's not forget to remember cell phone companies or mobile data companies or the fact that there’s a curve ball coming from outer space or at least from the top of buildings.

This is getting a little long, so in conclusion, possible compelling investment opportunity, platform transition, VODS, targeted ads, Nielsens having a small nervous breakdown, distributors, content providers and infrastructure providers, targeted ads, curveball from outer space and Shari not the enemy of CBSACOM. Whoops we skipped ahead, forget about Shari and CBSACOM, that’s for later. Back to CBS and Viacom:

2013-2018 Selected Financial Metrics

2013 REVENUE 2013 OPERATING INCOME 2013 SHARES OUT 2018 REVENUE 2018 OPERATING INCOME 2013 SHARES OUT $13.0 B 3.02 B 624 mm 14.5 B 2.96 B 381mm $13.8 B 3.80 B 495 mm 13.0 B 2.80 B (ADJ) 403 mm

Over the last five years, CBS and Viacom have both struggled to create revenue growth and maintain margins. Both companies spent heavily on stock buybacks over the period while operating income remained stagnant for CBS and dropped for Viacom. Viacom had a drop in ratings ending in 2016 that hurt revenue and margins. Just a short history: CBS and Viacom split in two, Shari, controls them, Bob Bakish became the CEO of Viacom, CBS CEO Les left and the board put acting CEO Joe Laniello in place for 2019.

Investors are awarding companies with much higher values if said companies are successfully navigating directly to the consumer through an online environment. See below:

DIRECT TO CONSUMER MAJORITY OF REVENUES ? EQUITY VALUE/ OPERATING INCOME 250 X (adj) 30.6 X 101 X 6.3 X 4.2 X

Curve Ball?

The curve ball from outer space is 5G. 5G is up to 1000 times faster than current cell phone data delivery rates and should be prevalent by mid to late 2020. The main problem is that people who have cable or satellite also have cell phones and this will accelerate the platform transition. CBS and Viacom are still heavily reliant on the old platform.

Green Shoots

At this point, both companies have small DTC operations. CBS offers "CBS All Access" and Showtime direct to consumers. CBS indicated that subscribers are nearing the 10 million mark, at about $8 per month. Pretty tepid at only 7% of its revenues. We estimate the All Access/Showtime OTT added less than 4 million subscribers from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019. In comparison, Netflix added 30 million. Viacom has a free ad supported video-on-demand with Pluto Television. As of March 31, 2019, Pluto had 16 million subscribers (a 31% increase in 3 months) - still Underwhelming at 2-3% of revenues but has a lot of promise. Some viewers still will not pay for subscriptions, but wait, Viacom is utilizing something called "dynamic ad insertion" and "advanced targeting" through its advanced marketing solutions portfolio, or AMS. There seems to be pieces of a puzzle here. How does CBS reach platform transition escape velocity?

CBSACOM

So, as we said above, the most important objective is to target and achieve more than 50% of revenues from direct-to-consumer, or DTC, services and deliver targeted ads. As far as DTC, if we used a football analogy, CBS and Viacom would be said to be on their own 12 yard line and have already called 14 timeouts. Luckily it’s only the end of the first quarter. So in theory, what would the combined company look like to us?

We believe a merger would provide for a cost reduction of around 2-3% ($400-600 million) through synergies. We estimate the deal would be done at around the previously contemplated 0.75 CBS shares for each Viacom share. CBSACOM would have roughly 678 million shares outstanding after the merger and total debt of about $19 billion. Both companies have operating income of just under $3 billion. If a combination were to occur, CBSACOM would have a very respectable $6 billion or so in EBITDA and about $5.5 billion in operating income. We project the combination could then allocate an additional $1-1.5 billion in marketing, technology and content spending for VOD offerings annually, which neither company can do on its own. We believe that the company should continue to purchase its shares with a $4-5 billion buyback over the next 4 years and target 600 million shares outstanding by 2023. We believe that projected cash flows and savings from synergies would more than offset these costs. The combination also provides leverage against old and new platform distributors.

Both companies have complementary content. Viacom is the undisputed leader in the 2 through 7 year-old category through Nickelodeon but subscription based Noggin is not thriving on its own. In addition, BET, VH1, Paramount, Comedy Central and MTV are strong content providers. These are the kind of additions that CBS "All Access" needs to get more traction in and reduce churn. CBS has news, sports and prime time shows and a good library that can create traction on Pluto as well. Combining the AVOD efforts of CBS and Viacom into one OTT multi-channel is the best bet for the two. Adding the Viacom content to the Access and Access/Showtime subscription creates a more well rounded product in the SVOD space. But there’s some content holes: Midwest moms and the Spanish speaking viewers. The combo needs to continue to bulk up further with the likes of the Hallmark channel and possibly Telivisa to address these demographics. In the words of legendary network executive Frank Cross: “They [the viewers] have to be afraid to miss it.” There is going to be plenty of opportunity down the road to add content and content providers as we move to the next level of platform transition. Further, we don't believe that CBS should buy Starz as Disney may remove content as it pushes out its own DTC offering among other reasons.

Conclusion

Together the pair can “live long and prosper” by having increased financial abilities that can be used to get more aggressive in the VOD space, which we view as necessary. If the companies combine, they would also have increased critical mass to reduce churn and engage the viewer on each VOD bundle. We believe Pluto has tremendous potential. Under a combination, we believe that "All Access" could reach 45-55 million subscriptions worldwide by 2023 with an average of $9 per month/subscriber. Additionally, Pluto could reach 200-300 million subscriptions worldwide at around an average of $1.65 per month/subscriber in advertising revenue by 2023. This should also improve the stock price.

At this time, we see that investors are not reacting positively to the OTT efforts of CBS. We believe that this will continue unless CBS becomes more aggressive. Viacom understands their primary consumer and will probably be able to make good headway with their AVOD offering of Pluto. Our price targets are reflective of whether a merger happens or not.

Price target without Merger Price target with Merger CBS $47.00 $86.00 VIACOM $27.00 $65.00

Below are our projections for a merged CBS and Viacom including an additional spend of $3.6 billion on VOD marketing, technology and original content from 2020 to 2022.

CBS VIACOM proforma 2020 2021 2022 Revenues $27,731.57 $28,840.83 $30,571.28 Costs and expenses: Operating $16,084.31 $16,727.68 $17,731.34 Selling, general and administrative $5,062.08 $4,910.22 $4,959.32 Depreciation and amortization $440.00 $440.00 $440.00 Restructuring $900.00 $600.00 $200.00 Total costs and expenses $22,486.39 $22,677.90 $23,330.66 Operating income $5,245.18 $6,162.93 $7,240.62 Interest expense $1,000.00 $1,000.00 $1,000.00 Additional spend for VOD bundles $1,000.00 $1,200.00 $1,400.00 Earnings from continuing operations $3,245.18 $3,962.93 $4,840.62 Provision for income taxes $616.58 $752.96 $919.72 Net earnings from continuing operations $2,628.60 $3,209.98 $3,920.90 eps $3.88 $5.02 $6.43 Adjusted $5.20 $5.95 $6.76 shares outstanding 678 640 610 share price at 17 X adjusted earnings $88.48 $101.20 $114.84 All Access Subs, millions year end 16 33 47 Pluto Subs, millions year end 35 95 175

