64% If They Go Bankrupt, Multibagger If They Don't: Penney's From Heaven

That's 64% profit assuming J.C. Penney goes bankrupt in 2023 and the unsecured debt recovers 10¢ on the dollar, and a multibagger if the company can be successfully turned around.

I love articles such as, "J.C. Penney's Debt Is Untenable". It is well written, yet negative about something I am invested in long. Thus, it makes claims I can research. Either I learn something I wasn't aware of and thereby am able to cut my losses, or in researching the negative case become more confident in my investment. In this case, my conclusion was more of the latter - long KTP (at the right price) remains a well thought out investment.

Where my analysis differs with the author is he primarily drew his conclusions by extrapolating Q1 performance. To me that does not seem an appropriate way to do analysis on J.C. Penney (JCP) considering they essentially make all their profit in the Q4 Christmas season. What the author wrote that initially read particularly damning for KTP (J.C. Penney interest bearing 2097 notes in a preferred wrapper) were lines like these:

"The company's net interest expense of $73 million exceeded its $69 million of EBITDA. If EBITDA cannot cover interest expense then the company could be unable to service debt." "During the quarter the company had FCF of -$268 million, down from -$421 million in the year earlier period. How can management pare debt if the company cannot generate positive FCF?"

I analyze the situation a bit differently:

Comparing Q1 EBITDA of $69 million to the $73 million interest expense and concluding it was unsustainable is no more representative than comparing the Christmas quarter's $266 million in EBITDA to interest expense that quarter and concluding everything was hunky-dory. Both are misrepresentative. Since all North American retail operations are highly seasonal with almost all profit being made in Q4, you have to smooth out the seasonality by utilizing annual numbers. JCP produced $568 million in adj. EBITDA last year, and while there are multiple estimates for 2019 (Fitch's last estimate was $500 - $550 million), all exceed the annual interest expense. In the author's second comment, here once again Q1 Free Cash Flow 'FCF' was extrapolated. He also didn't seem to acknowledge that FCF of -$268 million in Q1 2019 is an improvement from FCF of -$421 million Q1 2018. I can't honestly say whether this latter error was simply a terminology error or purposely misleading but, "-$268 million, down from -$421 million in the year earlier period" is clearly incorrect. Penney's press release presented the situation biased in the positive direction, but still fundamentally accurately, "Free cash flow was a use of $268 million, a $153 million improvement to last year".

Additionally, when it comes to the question of survival, it is important to realize cash can come from places other than FCF such as the balance sheet. Thus, even if J.C. Penney didn't produce enough FCF to cover the $50 million in debt maturing this October, the $171 million they already have in cash on the balance sheet is an important thing to consider. Cold hard cash on the balance sheet after all is pretty useful and readily fungible.

J.C. Penney has also clearly been liquidating stores and other assets in order to cut losses and raise cash over the years, "As we previously announced, our 2019 plans include the closure of 18 full-line stores and nine ancillary Home and Furniture stores". This is another source of survival cash, over and above the FCF produced and cash on the balance sheet, which makes it unlikely J.C. Penney will have the need to declare bankruptcy any time soon.

In contrast to a viewpoint which extrapolates Q1 in order to heavily imply the company will declare bankruptcy before the year is up, here is what management indicates the current liquidity and debt schedule looks like:

Source: Management Presentation

Now granted not showing anything past 2022 is management's own convenient little twist on reality. However, with an investment in KTP, one doesn't need JCP to last beyond 2022 in order to make money. Between now and 2023 debt coming due, there are 7 KTP payments of 95.3¢ each. Adding them up comes to $6.67 per share. KTP currently trades at $5.60 per share. So a bankruptcy in 2023 results in 19% net profit from payouts plus whatever is recovered by the unsecured debt in bankruptcy.

As an example, if the unsecured debt recovers 10¢ on the dollar, $2.50 per share, that and the payments received between now and a 2023 bankruptcy would add up to a 64% profit. If by some miracle Jill Soltau could actually turn this firm around, investors in KTP will instead enjoy a multi-bagger.

KTP is certainly a speculative investment which could go wrong. Anytime timing of a potential bankruptcy is a central part of the investment thesis one should rightly be extra cautious. However, buying when the sum of payments until 2023 is greater than purchase price seems to greatly improve one's odds of long term success. Additionally, there's not too many investments out there where the payment is so high relative to purchase price, a 16.5% payout every 6 months, that you have to add shares regularly just to maintain overall risk exposure. Do nothing here, and by 2023 your net dollars at risk will be below $0.

I've decided to avoid publishing negative pieces about companies on the SA public site myself. However, I do find them of great value and thus welcome them, particularly when they are well written and contain facts which can be researched such as the one above from Shocking the Street. Again, either they are correct and we can cut our losses, or they are incorrect and I can point out the opportunity created to Cash Flow Kingdom members (as well as taking advantage of it myself).

