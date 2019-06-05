Cannabis Is A Global Phenomenon With Chris Naprawa, Khiron Life Sciences (Podcast)

We also discussed global deregulation, Khiron's recent equity offerings and the benefits of having a former President on its board.

Chris joins the show to discuss Khiron's focus on Latin America and beyond and its plans for growth, including partnerships and acquisitions.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very excited to be joined by Chris Naprawa, President at Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF). Prior to joining Khiron, Chris was a partner at Sprott Capital Partners and managing director at Primary Capital, which advised and financed Canadian small cap growth companies with an emphasis on the junior resource and technology sectors.

Topics covered:

1:10 - What brought Chris to the sector and how his background in advising small cap growth companies has served him. Infrastructure for getting access to capital for cannabis companies in Canada is well set up. The dominant cannabis companies should be where it's favorable for growing cannabis. Khiron's goal is to be dominant cannabis player in Latin America.

4:00 - Plan for growth isn't limited to Latin America. That includes North America and Europe through acquisitions and partnerships. Certainly in the Spanish market given background in LatAm. Recent JV with Dixie Brands (OTCPK:DXBRF) gives Khiron exposure to US markets. Cannabis is a global phenomenon.

6:39 - How much growth hinges on deregulation, specifically in Latin American countries, and globally. Deregulation globally is just a matter of time, at minimum on the medical side. Mexico's recent intention to end prohibition - would be the largest federally legal market in the world. Khiron only operates in federally legal jurisdictions.

9:45 - Advantages of having Former Mexican President Vicente Fox on Khiron's Board of Directors and the former Chief of Pharmaceutical Investigations for the DEA as Khiron's VP of Compliance. Level of expertise is hard to find. Fox also used to be President of Coca Cola - where he turned Coke into the #1 brand over Pepsi. Only company of its peers to use DEA standards. About scaling those standards on a global level.

12:18 - Khiron's two recent equity offerings came fairly close together. Every offering Khiron has done, the stock has gone up. Two enemies - money and time. If you're not well capitalized, you will be beaten by a company that is. Over 30% insider ownership. Khiron will only ever have one type of share - the common share.

14:40 - Khiron's long and short-term goals. Cannabis sector has one clear long-term trend: this is about patients and consumers, it's not about grams and tons and square feet. The business is consumer packaged goods and medical.

