Total USD Portfolio Monthly Review - May 2019

Our portfolio consisting of good businesses should have quite a sizeable chance of outperforming (at least in the long run).

We sold more stakes in May but did not go away.

Overview

"Sell in May and go away!" - this long-standing adage just describes what Mr. Market was doing last month, causing big drops in major equity indices. Our referenced benchmarks were down 5-8% (as displayed below) as the volatility comes back into play.

In May, our portfolio managed to beat the S&P 500 and Berkshire Hathaway, but nobody should care about one-month performance too much. I believe that any value/quality investors would be willing to trade in short-term volatility for long-term outperformance (if needed).

May 2019 YTD 2019 Oct. 2018 - May 2019 Total USD Portfolio -6.22% 10.04% -4.01% S&P 500 -6.35% 10.74% -4.23% MSCI ACWI All-Cap -5.89% 9.33% -5.14% Berkshire Hathaway A Share (BRK.A) -8.62% -2.92% -7.17%

As was implied previously, among all these benchmarks, MSCI ACWI All-Cap would be the best representative to measure our performance (if I had to pick one and only one).

Over the longer haul (since the start of last October), our investment result (net of trading costs and withholding taxes) outperforms all the three picked benchmarks. This was "achieved" even with the drag from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), which occupies roughly 10% of our total portfolio over time.

You may have noticed that I put the quotation mark around the word "achieved". This is because investors should never declare their victories in my opinion.

Whether our market-beating records will continue is anyone's guess. But as you will soon find out, our portfolio consisting of top-quality businesses should have quite a sizeable chance of outperforming (at least in the long run).

Changes of Portfolio

We did sell relatively a lot in May, although not going away. Our main purpose here is to make the portfolio more concentrated as previously planned. The stakes that we disposed of include Federated Investors (FII), Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMY), Amgen (AMGN), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPBY), Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY) and Wal-Mart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY). I have to admit that many on the "Sell" list are indeed good companies themselves, but our job is always to concentrate our capital on as better businesses (with sensible entry prices) as possible. By "better" here, it could mean a wider economic moat, more predictable long-term success in business, more internal opportunities to capture secular growth, a management team that we are more comfortable partnering with, or a combination of these.

While enjoying the price multiple expansion of FII since we bought it, we later realized the secular growth issue surrounding the business. There could be further price appreciation for the stock in the near term in light of the relatively cheap valuation, but we decided not to participate in this type of return alone. For details, interested readers can take a look at the article "Federated Investors: A Quality Trap?"

We sold Wal-Mart de Mexico just a few hours before Trump's announcement of tariffs on Mexico. But I can assure you that these two events are by no means correlated, nor should we make any investment decision largely based on one-off ad hoc economic or political events, as well as that I am the worst market timer in general (but who isn't).

Going forward, I foresee fewer activities in our portfolio than in the previous few months. Long-term, value-focused investors can always do themselves a great favor by trying their best to "do nothing" unless very necessary.

Portfolio Breakdown

Regardless of the disposal of some positions, the big picture of our portfolio stays similar to what it was previously.

The financial services sector holds the greatest weight, due to our largest position in Berkshire Hathaway, which is regarded as a financial company by Personal Capital. In addition to that, we overweight the consumer sectors (mainly defensive names) compared to the S&P 500. It is interesting to see that Personal Capital puts McDonald's (MCD), Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and Ross Stores (ROST) in the Cyclical category, which we may disagree with. As usual, we do not own any materials, telecom, energy or utility stocks.

Source: Personal Capital; data as of 6/2/2019

Size-wise, our portfolio overweights large caps, but we are more than happy to move towards mid- and small caps wherever there are investment values to be found.

Source: Personal Capital; data as of 6/2/2019

The current split between the US and foreign stocks is around 7:3. But please be aware that the number only represents the geographic location of the primary listing instead of the location of the business being conducted. For example, Philip Morris (PM) is primarily listed on the NYSE but generates all of its sales outside of the US.

Source: Personal Capital; data as of 6/2/2019

Quality and Valuation

I am improving on this Quality and Valuation section to analyze our Total USD Portfolio in a more comprehensive way.

Position-weighted Average S&P 500 ROA 21.91% 3.39% FCF Margin 25.04% 20.84% P/FCF 25.61x 9.42x EPS Growth Forecast 8.61% 10.75% Revenue YoY Growth 9.17% 6.24% Leverage Ratio 4.33x 3.71x

Source: GuruFocus, SimplyWallSt, CSIMarket, Morningstar; Data as of 5/31/2019

As described above, our businesses, in aggregate, earn a far higher return on assets and deliver more cash out of sales to shareholders than the average S&P 500 universe.

Our financial leverage ratio is around 17% higher than that of the S&P 500, which should be okay in light of the 20% more free cash flow that can be generated on any single dollar of revenue by our portfolio.

For the past year, our portfolio companies grew the sales by over 9%, compared to the 6.24% achieved by the S&P 500 on average. According to analysts' forecast, they should increase EPS by 8.61% on a position-weighted average basis, less than the S&P 500's 10.75%, but I would not be concerned as long as the superior capital efficiency remains intact, making the growth more valuable.

As you can see, we own good businesses, but good businesses are not cheap. Our portfolio is currently traded at the premium relative to the S&P 500 in terms of the cash flow yield, which presents a minor risk for our existing holdings and any new money.

Thought on Valuation

The overall market is pricey even after the recent sell-offs. The average P/E of the S&P 500 stands a bit above 20x, and the Warren Buffett Indicator stays near the all-time high.

The S&P 500 index delivered a total return of 57% for the past 5 years. For a picture like below, one can rarely pay much attention to the drop over the far right. Even though Mr. Market went into a bit of a panic mode last month, I do not think that he is ready to offer good deals in general to equity investors.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 6/3/2019

Therefore, we should stay extra cautious and will continue searching for values. Meanwhile, any more significant market correction should be a blessing for long-term value/quality investors.

Thoughts on Buybacks

Another sign of an over-heated market is the popularity of repurchasing shares among corporates, which often disregards how expensive the shares to be bought are.

These days, you may often hear that managers talk about their plans to return capital to owners by spending a certain amount on share buybacks. But here, the real question - which is usually left unanswered (or even unasked in the first place) - would be: At what cost (of shareholders' money)?

Summary

I hope that you enjoyed reading our latest monthly review and found it informative. As you may have already noticed, I changed the format a little.

In my experience, short-term outperformance has little say in longer-term investment "success" (note the quotation mark again). However, our portfolio consisting of good businesses should give us the confidence to achieve high total returns on a risk-adjusted basis for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, ROST, MCD, DPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.