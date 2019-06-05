STAG Industrial: This E-Commerce REIT Ain't Cheap But Pays A Solid 4.8% Monthly Dividend

As with many other real estate sub-sectors, primary markets are getting saturated and opportunities are more attractive in secondary markets.

You might recall our REIT Fundamentals article posted last week. We included a chart that showed the acquisition and disposition activity across all REIT sub-sectors and the highest net acquisition activity was in the Industrial sector. Not surprising with the growth of e-commerce and the need for more warehouse space. We also shared our asset allocation across REIT sub-sectors which has a slight overweight to Industrials. The summary is shown below. As a reminder, the Strategic weight is the weight of each sector representative of its weight within the NAREIT Index. Our Tactical allocation is our over/under weight to each sub-sector based on our assessment for future returns/risks within each sub-sector.

In this article, we highlight one of our Industrial REIT holdings

This E-Commerce REIT Pays A 4.8% Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial (STAG) is one of the largest industrial REITs and recently reported Q1 NOI cash growth of 17% year over year. STAG is taking advantage of underfollowed opportunities in the bottom primary and secondary U.S. industrial real estate markets. With so much demand for real estate in primary markets, one of the major industry-specific tailwinds is that consumer's need for immediate satisfaction and e-commerce growth is driving demand for warehouse facilities across a broader geographic footprint.

The company’s diverse tenant base is healthy and its outstanding balance sheet supports future external growth driven by acquisitions. STAG Industrial is well known for its consistent monthly dividend, driven by a highly specialized investment approach that has generated steady core FFO expansion over the last decade.

We believe that is an interesting REIT to buy or hold for investors that believe in the continued U.S industrial expansion and are satisfied with a 4.8% dividend yield and potential capital appreciation opportunity.

Business Overview

Source: Investor Presentation, April 2019

As of March 31st, 2019, STAG Industrial owns 78.2 million square feet of industrial properties across 395 buildings, consisting primarily of warehouse/distribution and manufacturing buildings across 38 states. The company pursues a diversified mix of tenants and exposure to industries and no single tenant or industry is attributable to over 2.2% and 12.0% of total rental revenue, respectively.

Source: Investor Presentation, April 2019

Very diversified portfolio across tenants, lease terms, and geographies creates a highly predictive cash flow model that enables the company to pay sustainable monthly dividends. The customer base currently consists of 359 tenants with an occupancy rate of approximately 95.5% and a weighted average lease term of 4.9 years.

Source: Investor Presentation, April 2019

Given the high number of single tenants, the company is capable of limiting credit loss to less than 0.1% of revenues over the last decade. Such an extraordinary success rate is attributable to quantitative and qualitative credit analysis conducted by a dedicated internal credit team. Its task is to assign every tenant an internal credit rating and conduct continued monitoring of potential default on a daily basis with monthly updates to upper management. This is a very intensive process and requires a very active, hands-on approach in understanding each tenant's business performance.

Market Dynamics

The company has reported a total addressable market of $250 billion with only 1.5% penetration at the moment. Management is highly optimistic about the major growth drivers in the U.S. industrial real estate space like increased industrial manufacturing, capital inflows into the U.S. industrial segment, as well as the growth of e-commerce. E-commerce requires 3x warehouse space throughout the supply chain per dollar of retail sales compared to the brick and mortar type of business and in STAG’s portfolio, approximately 35% of the total facilities are involved in e-commerce. Furthermore, management anticipates the number of mixed activities (both brick & mortar, e-commerce) in the facilities will increase in the near future.

The majority of major industrial real estate companies usually invest in larger properties and portfolios in top-line primary markets. And even though development activity has increased over the last several years, availability remains at low levels and supply is fairly concentrated. That said, STAG has limited exposure to these particular markets. Instead, management prioritizes smaller, individual properties across non-primary markets and industries, competing against undercapitalized local real estate investors.

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

Historically, primary and secondary market occupancy rates have been at similar levels, however, “super” primary tends to operate several hundred basis points above the other two categories. In terms of Warehouse rent growth, secondary market rent growth has performed in-line with the primary market as well, with super primary market rent growth tending to be more volatile.

STAG is solely focused on Non-Super Primary U.S. industrial markets compared to some other larger industrial REITs that are highly concentrated in “Super Primary” markets.

Source: Investor Presentation, April 2019

According to the analysis in the figure above “Super Primary” markets have actually experienced lower risk-adjusted returns as compared to the Non-Super Primary industrial markets over the last decade. The gap was tilted into Non-Super Primary markets' favor especially during the financial crisis in 2008-2009 and with the economic expansion in 2012-2014. Even though “super primary” markets offered a more compelling cap rate, especially in 2015-2017, a higher standard deviation made it less favorable compared to non-super primary markets.

Source: Investor Presentation, April 2019

STAG emphasizes an investment approach of over-diversifying its portfolio by focusing on single assets with low standard deviation and high risk-adjusted return. Its due diligence process is extremely robust and the standards for a property to qualify for acquisition are high. The company typically will conduct thorough analysis of 1000 assets in order to acquire only 32.

Q119 Earnings Results

Source: Press Release, February 2019

The CEO Ben Butcher stated:

It has been an active start to 2019 for STAG. The company achieved a record first quarter acquisition volume and produced strong same-store cash NOI growth and cash releasing spreads. This combined with a successful equity transaction has set STAG up for continued success in 2019. Source: Press Release, April 2019

The company reported total revenues of $95.6 million in Q119, up 15% Y/Y. The reason for the increase was primarily due to accretive acquisitions and same-store revenue growth. Core FFO per diluted share was $0.45 in Q12019, compared to $0.43 in Q12018.

Cash NOI and same-store cash NOI in Q12019 was $76.8 million and $61.3 million, up 16.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

Source: Investor Presentation, April 2019

As of March 31, 2018, the net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.8x, which was slightly lower than the 4.9x as of the end of 2018.

The company maintained a Baa3 rating from Moodys and BBB from Fitch.

Acquisitions

The company continued its aggressive acquisition activity in Q1 with the purchase of 2.3 million square feet for $185 million, with a weighted average lease term of 7.4 years.

Source: Press Release, February 2019

The company also reported additional acquisitions in the pipeline of $2.7 billion of properties with more than 38 million square feet of space.

Value-add sales continue to be an important part of the business growth strategy over the last several years and management sees plenty of additional opportunities in high-quality markets. The company has front-loaded value-add acquisitions into 2019 and expects a larger than usual number of them to be vacant throughout FY2019. In general, management expects that it can achieve a value-add of 100 basis points on cap rates between value-add versus fully stabilized assets within a short period of time.

Value-add acquisitions include redevelopment, expansion, or improved vacancy. Usually, the company focuses on stabilizing these assets and holding it in the portfolio unless another buyer is willing to pay a premium above market value. While on the surface this would seem highly unlikely, there are a number of institutional investors, both domestic and international, that are more focused on the income earning stability of a property and don't mind paying a premium for high quality assets.

The following is an example of how the company generates shareholder value through value-add acquisitions.

Source: Investor Presentation, January 2019

The 260,000 square feet facility in the picture is located in Biddeford, ME that was originally built for a national baked goods company. After the company vacated the property, a private equity group acquired the asset in 2014 with the plan to transform the facility to warehouse or distribution use. Initially, the private equity group was able to find a global shipping/packaging/logistics company as a tenant. However, the private equity group could not complete the project due to limited real estate and development know-how. STAG then stepped in to acquire the asset from the private equity group at the initial cost of approximately $9.5 million. STAG then successfully completed the redevelopment project and signed a long-term lease with a stabilized yield of 9.3%

Valuation

According to consensus analysts estimates, STAG is expected to generate $1.75 in AFFO for FY 2019. It is currently trading at a P/AFFO multiple of 17, which is slightly above its longer-term average of 15.4, but this is not surprising.

We believe the company's acquisition activity has been viewed favorably by the market but the AFFO accretion has not yet flowed through.

For this reason, we don't think the stock is cheap, but could have some upside surprises if acquisitions are integrated faster than expected. It does pay a nice 4.8% dividend yield with a payout ratio of 80% which is likely to allow flexibility for additional dividend hikes.

Headwinds

Apart from general U.S. macroeconomic and political risks, one of the major headwinds is the increasing amount of supply imbalance that is especially noticeable in the “super primary” and top-line primary sub-markets. However, new supply has been stronger in certain cities and geographic areas which will impact vacancy rates and rental rates as those assets come online. For this reason, the company is trying not to invest in cities with increased supply additions, however, there does seem to be an uptick in supply in what are termed Primary and Secondary markets.

Takeaways

The company is trading at a reasonable but not cheap valuation and it is well positioned to take advantage of U.S. industrial real estate growth opportunities in non-super-primary markets. We like the focus on value-add development which although more time-consuming, tends to generate higher returns on investment both from higher cash flow and property value appreciation. We also like the company's focus on non-primary markets, and even though supply in these markets may be increasing, we believe the company has a competitive advantage having been focused on these types of markets for some time. The expertise needed in these markets is somewhat different than those on the coasts and super-primary markets and many of the larger competitors may have a difficult time deploying large amounts of capital into smaller markets.

The 4.8% monthly dividend is nice and although we don't see much AFFO or dividend growth in the next couple of years, the dividend looks sustainable and the risks we see are to the upside. STAG is one of holdings in The Income Strategist's Stable Monthly Income Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.