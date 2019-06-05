Iron Mountain Is Yielding 8% And Warrants A 'Strong Buy' Rating

Yet, no matter how I look at it right now, Iron Mountain’s business model appears well-protected. Even if we suddenly plunged into a recession tomorrow, that dividend should be safe.

I can’t just slap a Strong Buy recommendation on a stock for the sake of page views. That wouldn’t be right.

As an investor, it’s my job to evaluate the business model, to make sure that the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat.

Last week, when I was in Washington, D.C., lecturing at Georgetown University, I ran across a truck similar to this one:

Photo Source

Regarding it, my first thought was that I was happy to be one of its investor. Now yielding 8%, it’s officially one of my favorite REITs.

My second thought was about Iron Mountain’s (IRM) business model, which is unlike most any other company.

While many people think about it in terms of its storage and information management drivers… there’s much more behind the brand – which now serves over 230,000 customers in 53 countries on six continents. As told on its website, Iron Mountain serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1,000.

These businesses rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

All of that thinking prompted another thought, though: a question this time. Why does a company with such scale and prestige trade at such a discount? Where is the moat? Or is it that Mr. Market is missing something?

As an investor, it’s my job to evaluate the business model. I’m supposed to make sure that the likely thrill of victory is worth the potential agony of defeat. I can’t just slap a Strong Buy recommendation on a stock for the sake of page views. That wouldn’t be right.

Ladies and gents, I have real skin in this game. I have to stay extremely mindful of that fact, recognizing the facts for what they are and handling them accordingly.

As Benjamin Graham put it:

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.”

That’s why, as I returned home last week, I decided to take a much closer look at Iron Mountain. I want to cover all the angles and make certain that the facts strongly indicate my principal is safe.

After all, it’s the job of any intelligent REIT investor, myself included, to protect their hard-earned principal. At ALL costs.

Source: IRM website

The Business Model Is Evolving

Here’s another thing that Iron Mountain truck in D.C. made me think about: the “Iron Mountain” logo stamped on it.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Now, the ones on the truck and the boxes it ships don’t have all that added text to it. It’s just the shaded shape and company name. And really…

What’s so special about a triangular logo with the words Iron Mountain in it, on it, or around it?

As illustrated in the image above, though, there are three distinct strategies driving the business model. And the sum of those parts sees the company achieving sustainable growth, cash flow, and dividends per share.

As you can see below, the majority of Iron Mountain’s current revenue comes from developed market physical storage, which offers extremely attractive economics.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Storage is a high-margin business and one that Iron Mountain has mastered. It has no close competitors, so it operates with a wide moat model. And because of its low capital expenditure (capex) on maintenance, its business model has solid pricing power that allows it to generate strong returns.

By this, we’re talking about 75% EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins.

Yet, what most analysts and investors miss is that Iron Mountain also has amazing retention rates of around 98%. There are many reasons it enjoys such high retention, but it really comes down to regulations (e.g., lawyers, the IRS, bankers, etc. require storage) and customer service.

I’ve cited this data before, but it’s worth citing again. According to Yahoo Finance, “Morningstar estimates that the cost of switching storage providers is about $2.94 per cubic foot. Iron Mountain's average customer is paying just $0.16 per month per cubic foot of storage.”

The way it works out, the breakeven time to entirely stop storage is 19 months. And it’s higher still to switch since the competition can’t exactly offer free services, only discounts.

Furthermore, validating the “sticky” investment thesis, Iron Mountain’s destruction trends have been consistent over time. This company has clearly become the trusted document storage company – by design – and it has the logistics network, developed over a 68-year span, to pick up, transport, and store documents cheaper than anyone else out there right now.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

As you can see above, Iron Mountain also generates profits from its adjacent businesses, data protection, and other businesses The data centers are slightly less profitable, with 50% EBITDA margins. But they’re still powerful growth drivers with high customer retention and low maintenance costs.

Regardless, the company continues to invest in innovation and new product development that should drive future earnings and fund future dividend growth. On the recent earnings call, Iron Mountains CEO William Meaney offered one recent example of this in the company’s:

“… continued progress with our insight platform and partnership with Google. Three weeks ago, at Google Next, Google awarded Iron Mountain its artificial intelligence and machine learning partner of the year. We are proud of receiving this award in an area so important in the realm of information management.”

Then, in a press release, Iron Mountain added that:

“This partnership with Google Cloud brings two industry-leading players together to deliver a new category of solutions for organizations looking to utilize their data's value, while closely managing their security and privacy."

Secure tape transportation and management is another one of Iron Mountain’s business segments. On its website, it states that:

“Many of the risks of data loss and theft associated with confidential information are at their highest during transport, especially with unencrypted data. Choosing Iron Mountain for secure data transportation is one way to help minimize those risks for your most critical data.”

Here’s how it works…

Source Here

Back in March, the company said it had teamed up with MakeSpace, “the fastest growing on-demand storage company,” to bring consumer storage services to 24 markets. This included participating in a $30 million financing round for MakeSpace on Iron Mountain’s part. And MakeSpace will acquire Stashable, Iron Mountain’s full-service, valet consumer storage business as well.

The partnership combines MakeSpace’s technology platform for consumer storage with Iron Mountain’s storage, transportation, and logistics operations – a strong combination, to be sure. More importantly, MakeSpace will become one of Iron Mountain’s storage customers, delivering an initial 2.1 million cubic feet of consumer storage.

Currently, non-box storage represents approximately 1% of Iron Mountain’s storage volume. But this partnership should provide significant growth in this regard.

Source

Data Center Growth

Iron Mountain entered the data center market in late 2017 and has since made several bolt-on acquisitions totaling over $1.5 billion. To date, the company operates 14 data centers, with a long-term plan to grow capacity by 250%.

By 2020, it hopes to get 7% of revenue and 10% of EBITDA from that segment.

On its aforementioned earnings call, Iron Mountain said it had signed “new or expanded leases for almost four megawatts versus the 3.3 megawatts in Q4-18 on a total buildout capacity of a little over 100 megawatts.” Its guided data center development capex came in at around $250 million in 2019.

Here’s a snapshot of that data center platform:

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

One of the biggest turnoffs I hear from investors as it relates to Iron Mountain is the balance sheet. The company is not investment-grade rated, with a BB- designation from S&P.

I understand the concerns. However, it’s important to balance that with the fact that Iron Mountain has more durable income drivers in the form of boxes with very long shelf space. In Q1-19, its lease adjusted leverage ratio was 5.8x. And according to the CFO, that was “modestly higher than the year-end, primarily due to the softer adjusted EBITDA performance.”

Iron Mountain anticipates that leverage will decline “in the back half of the year,” coming closer to the normalized 5.5x range. It’s counting on capital recycling to reduce debt, with the CFO saying that:

“We're on track with our capital recycling program and, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, close to a number of real estate sales, generating net proceeds of over $40 million as we consolidate into our new U.K. records facility.”

As of Q1-19, Iron Mountain had 69% fixed rate debt with a 4.9% weighted average interest rate. There are no significant debt maturities until 2023, with a 5.8-year weighted average maturity.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

The Latest Earnings “Hiccup”?

It’s true that Iron Mountain’s Q1-19 earnings report card wasn’t as positive as desired. In fact, it underperformed on its adjusted EBITDA by about $10 million. As Meaney summed it up:

“… we experienced higher-than-anticipated labor costs, which are temporary in our secured destruction or shred business. This was the single biggest contributor to our adjusted EBITDA, underperforming our expectations by $10 million or 3% for the quarter.”

From a strategic standpoint, he explained that Iron Mountain “expects to exit 2019 with an organic adjusted EBITDA growth rate of approximately 4.5%.” And how it’s “on track towards the target of 5% for the end of 2020.”

In other words, the company anticipates achieving its original budget expectations and full-year guidance targets, as shown below.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Other Q1-18 metrics included adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 – a decrease from $0.24 per share in Q1-18 – and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $193 million. This also fell around 12.7% to $28 million, reflecting the above-reference adjusted EBITDA miss. FFO per share, meanwhile, was $0.48 compared with $0.53 in Q1-18.

The company said, “It expects constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth to be flat to 8%, and AFFO growth to be up 1% to 8%.” It then added how it “expects stronger adjusted EBITDA growth in the second half of the year after expected ongoing expenses in the second quarter, which are a residual effect of the higher costs incurred in March.”

Here's what happened on April 25, when Iron Mountain released Q1-19 earnings:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Do you see an opportunity?

Iron Mountain has provided investors with this roadmap for estimating the company’s cash available for dividends and discretionary investments in 2019:

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

As you can see, it’s allocated $703 million for dividends in 2019. And, based on historical trends, it should continue to grow that dividend by around 4% to 6% per year.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

As you can see below, we modeled historical and forecasted AFFO per share below using F.A.S.T. Graphs data:

Although those analyst estimates provide evidence of a modest -1.3% pullback in AFFO this year, the forecast suggests a recovery in 2020… up 7.6%. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the dividend growth, both historical and forecasted:

As you can see, this model forecasts Iron Mountain will continue growing its dividend in 2020 by around 3.3%. This should, in turn, further accelerate eight consecutive years of dividend hikes.

Also, as viewed below, the dividend remains well-covered by AFFO.

So now let’s dive into valuation, starting with the dividend yield:

Keep in mind that we used the data center REITs and industrial REITs as the peers, although there are really no direct competitors.

Now take a look at Iron Mountain’s P/FFO multiple and those of its closest peers:

In addition, here’s a snapshot of the dividend growth forecast for Iron Mountain and the closest peers:

And here’s one of their forecasted FFO/share growth:

As you can see below, Iron Mountain has underperformed year-to-date:

Now, it should be fairly obvious to see that its shares have been beaten down – and rather ferociously too. Iron Mountain topped $41 in 2015, 2016, and 2017… yet now shares are trading at $30.65.

Source: Yahoo Finance

What Is Mr. Market thinking?

Even if suddenly plunged into a recession tomorrow, that dividend should be safe. It’s a solid stock, to say the least. And whenever we see catalysts supporting a stock that could generate 25%+ returns in 12-18 months?

Well, we signal our extremely bullish position by referring to it as a Strong Buy.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

P.S. I’m attending REITweek in New York City this week and visiting over 24 REIT management teams… including Iron Mountain. Marketplace subscribers will get "real-time" updates after all meetings (including interview notes with IRM management).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and its only purposes are to assist with research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.