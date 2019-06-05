Dividend Growth ETF Overlap

Investors who either cannot or don't want to invest in ETFs can possibly just cherry pick the most common shares held across funds.

According to DividendChannel.com, only two of the larger dividend ETFs appear to have outperformed the S&P 500 since inception (assuming dividends are reinvested).

I was thinking the other day about the fact that most non-US investors are, for regulatory purposes, prevented from investing directly into US funds (including ETFs), whereas they are completely free to invest directly into individually listed US shares of stock. Interest in dividend growth investing is global, so you could see how dividend growth ETFs would have a natural appeal to investors both within and outside of the USA.

So why not just cut out the middle man? Track the holdings of the top dividend growth ETFs, and cherry pick out all the individual stocks each of the funds hold. Surely, there must be a ton of overlap between what each of these funds holds, so why own four, five or more big dividend growth funds when they're probably interchangeable to a large degree? But when I looked through the fund holdings and drew a cross fund comparison, what I found surprised me. There is far less overlap than I assumed.

Before I get to the list of stocks owned by the various large US dividend ETFs, I'm going to give a bit of background info. Now, the next few paragraphs are not illuminating for people who are already well versed in the area, and will be obnoxiously repetitive to no small number of readers. You can skip the Appetizer and dive straight into the "Main Entree" section, knife and fork at the ready, salivating, and eyes bulging with anticipation.

Appetizer

Look at four of the largest dividend growth ETFs in the USA - Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation Fund (VIG), iShares Select Dividend Fund (DVY), the ProShares Dividend Aristocrat Fund (NOBL) and State Street's S&P Dividend Fund (SDY). Although they all use slightly different stock screening and rebalancing techniques, the funds all share one goal: provide a steady, growing stream of dividend income for investors.

As you can see from the charts below (pulled off of Dividend Channel), each of these funds has either slightly outperformed the S&P500 or trailed it slightly (particularly if you look at the growth of $10,000 with dividends reinvested).

Each fund seeks to invest in companies with a track record, propensity and capacity to pay increasing dividends year over year. And at the moment, at least, each fund offers a slightly higher dividend yield (in some cases, barely higher) than the broader US stock market (which at last check offers a 1.9% yield).

Main Entree

Now let's feast, big time. Why bother with the middleman if you can just as easily own the underlying shares of an ETF? It's easy to see precisely what stocks each fund owns - just check the sponsor's homepage. Here are the links, and a summary of the top holdings for each fund.

DVY Top holdings.

SDY Top Holdings.

NOBL Top Holdings.

VIG Top Holdings.

You can also pull the entire fund holdings off each of the sponsor's respective homepages. I decided to do just that, and then run a comparison to see who owns what. I figured that the funds probably owned substantially similar stocks and are basically carbon copies of one another.

WRONG-O!

What I found instead was that, in fact, as of yesterday's holdings, there is plenty of overlap, but nevertheless a substantial disconnect between the funds. I found only two stocks that are held by all four of these funds - CAT and MCD. 30 shares are held in common by all three funds, and 31 shares held in common by only two funds. All other stocks are idiosyncratic, meaning, held by only one fund but none of the others. Here is a quick screenshot of the list I pulled together collating the full holdings of each fund sponsor, but I'm including a full spreadsheet here, as well: Dividend fund overlap.

Dessert

So could you basically own all four shares in one do-it-yourself fund? Obviously, simply owning the shares that the funds have in common will not deliver the same performance as any of the funds - weightings vary, rebalancing frequency varies, and criteria shifts all have an impact on performance (to say nothing of the fees). On the other hand, what you can learn by looking at the underlying funds is which stocks share the most in common in terms of passing various dividend growth screens used by four of the top funds in the industry. For those who dislike ETFs for any reason (whether it's fees, asset turnover, or whatever), or who are prevented from owning them because you're not in the USA, here is a starting point for you to consider if you're contemplating the DYI route.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDY, DVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not investment advice. Nothing contained in this article can be relied upon by any person for any reason, and investors should always independently verify things like fund holdings - which are subject to change without notice.