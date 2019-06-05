Cabot Corporation: Back To An Appealing Entry With A 3.5% Yield

I show you why I consider the doubling of my position a good deal and why I like the stock going forward.

Since I wrote my last article about Cabot Corporation, the company has appreciated in share price, reported 2Q19, and fallen back down.

Back in March 2019, I published my first article on Cabot Corporation (CBT) and showed you why I consider it one of the core holdings in my basic materials portion of my portfolio. The article, titled "Cabot Corporation - Why I Just Doubled My Position" considered CBT an excellent investment at a blended P/E valuation of below 10, with a double-digit annual return at a market-beating level.

The stock went to appreciate up above $48 before going back down as a result of macro as well as company-specific concerns. In this update article, we'll take a look at what's happened to the stock, and I'll once again show you why I recommend the stock going forward and why the company should be on your radar even going into a potential recession.

Let's go.

(Source: Cabot Homepage)

Nothing has changed regarding the company's recession-resistant character of which I spoke in my initial article. The company, despite having operations in China and the market obviously not finding this all that appealing considering an impending trade war, is still the #1 producer of carbon black/rubber black in the world.

Let's take a look at what happened during 2Q19 and what's depressed the stock price back down, apart from macro concerns and trade war fears.

More competition, margin pressure, and fears

2Q19 wasn't all that good. The company reported:

Soft automotive demand, weak china environment

Higher raw material prices

1% volume decline due to smaller demand in EMEA

3% margin drop in terms of EBIT/EBITDA

Segment EBITDA down ~$20M

So, we have a bit of an explanation for the journey back down to sub-40 dollars/share. While I consider the company inherently recession-resistant, Cabot Corporation is a cyclical basic materials company, and softer demand, trade fears, raw material costs and the shifting of macro will impact company earnings - that's what we're currently seeing!

The company does guide towards a stronger 2019 than this, however.

(Source: 2Q19 Report, Cabot Corporation)

I like this sort of guidance because it provides an opportunity to evaluate the company's own expectations going forward. Obviously, if the fourth fiscal being weaker now would have to be justified very well on the company's part, after giving guidance such as this.

There are positives - some segments are doing well

As always, things aren't entirely black and white. There were company segments that did well.

(Source: 2Q19 Report, Cabot Corporation)

One of the smaller segments reported excellent results due to volume growth and margin expansion, as well as lower expenses due to the company-wide transformation plan. The company is also on track with its plans to divest the smaller segment, specialty fluids, in 3Q19, and EBIT/Margins in this segment are looking excellent due to strong project activity in the Middle Eastern regions as well as Africa.

Company position following 2Q19 - Strength

The company's finances after this somewhat less than optimal quarter continue to be good. The company has good liquidity at $630M available, with cash flow at $90M going forward. As mentioned above, the company's transformation/cost-saving plan is going forward nicely, and the company has continued to buy back shares during this period of low valuation.

The market did not like the 190bps gross margin decline, however, and punished the stock severely over the past month, together with the natural movement from macro concerns.

While guidance towards 2019 is positive, the company does adjust its expectations downward somewhat, which also impacts on stock price, lowering annual EPS guidance by ~15-20 cents/share.

My personal position, in this case, is that I actually share the company's positivity regarding its results - to some extent. The company had to navigate challenging circumstances during this quarter - all of the companies in my portfolio even somewhat exposed to this had to do the same, and they're all suffering from it. That does not a poor company make.

The impact from soft automotive, China problems and feedstock prices aren't things unique to CBT. All companies suffer. Competition from other companies, especially in Asia isn't unique to Cabot either. I would say that in every area that the company could actually control, the company has done a good job of delivering results. The fact that the environment and feedstock/FX hasn't been on their side, that's nothing that can be put at CBT's door.

With regards to the tariffs, Sean Keohane from CBT had the following to say about the company's expectations for tariff impact.

And so as tariffs, if they get implemented, that would certainly cause some short-term price impacts that ultimately going to flow right through to consumers, but the ability for the structural supply chain to sort of pivot quickly outside of China is pretty limited because it's just the absolute size and the fact that these are structural value chains, not like textiles or something that can, they can move and chase low labor or other things very quickly. That's not the case here. So there would certainly be some short-term impact just around consumer sentiment and everything else, if in fact those aggressive tariffs come in, but I sort of look through that and think about the structural aspect of it and I think that structural view is pretty is real. (Source: Cabot Corporation 2Q19, Sean Koehane)

This mirrors more or less my own thoughts on the subject. I welcome the tariff troubles due to the excellent amount of good stock market deals it gives us, but I think the ultimate cost will be borne by the consumer, as companies involved will be quick to pass these along down the chain. I, much like the company CEO, take the structural view here.

Change in the thesis

No, none.

Cabot Corporation remains an excellent producer, world-leading in several important chemicals and compounds. The company is well-managed, on the better side of a company-wide transformation program that's going well, profitable, shareholder-friendly with large current degrees of buybacks. It has good capitalization, excellent ratings, and investment-grade credit.

It's facing global headwinds/macro, but these are faced by tens of thousands of other companies as well. It doesn't make Cabot a bad investment - it highlights why Cabot is a good investment.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company's valuation is even 0.1 better in terms of blended P/E than when I wrote my last article. Yielding 3.5% at today's share price (well-covered and safe), the thesis now is an annual return of upwards of 36.09% until 2021 if the company returns to 2018 valuations - and these valuations are in no way premium.

There remains some risk in the company's forecasting. Remember that I said we now get to check if the company reaches its own adjusted goals - well, the company's track record in this area is spotty. FactSet analysts have a 40% failure rate on this company on a 1Y/2Y basis. However, most of these failures were in the low teens in terms of how far off they were, with two surprises over the past 6 years. Looking at historical tendencies, Cabot tends to dip rather extremely before snapping back up once headwinds fade, and there's little doubt in my mind they will do the same here.

My allocation in the company is respectable in terms of my portfolio, and should they drop even further, I would welcome such a development and add even more. As with all my recently published articles, I do advise some caution and patience here to see if we get any sort of signals where the market may be headed - up or down - and act accordingly.

I, however, remain a long-term Cabot bull. My recommendation here is "BUY" with a caution to watch what the market does.

Recommendation

I believe Cabot Corporation at these levels of ~$39.90/share to be undervalued and worthy of a "BUY." Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article, and please observe the caution added with regards to this article and the timing.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

