Bristol-Myers Squibb And AbbVie: Pharma Dividend Opportunities With Large Margins Of Safety

Both companies have new products in the pipeline that have the strong potential to replace all of the soon-to-be lost revenue from their blockbuster drugs.

Even in the face of those challenges, both companies are set to keep growing in the years ahead.

BMY and ABBV currently face short-term challenges, but both are working hard to overcome those challenges.

Invest When It Is Scary

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) are two bio-pharmaceutical companies that are currently undergoing large changes to their businesses, and their stock prices have been beaten down as a result.

In what follows, we will explore why these large changes have created attractive buying opportunities for two high-quality dividend growth companies.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) focus is on cancer drugs and other vital health treatments. With the planned, massive acquisition of Celgene (CELG), the company is on track to become the world's premier specialty drug maker.

Though it has taken on the risk of losing the cash flow from CELG's blockbuster Revlimid drug, it has others in the near-future pipeline that target lung and liver cancer. For instance, Opdivo has shown promising results thus far as a potentially blockbuster lung cancer treatment. Sales of the drug rose 36% YoY in 2018 and seems poised to break above $10 billion in annual sales in the next few years.

Blood-thinner Eliquis has also shown strength recently, with sales of that drug rising 32% to $6.44 billion last year.

Revlimid, a treatment for multiple myeloma (bone marrow cancer), should also significantly add to BMY's revenue and profits in the short term. Last year, Revlimid sales rose 18% YoY to $9.7 billion, and they are set to continue rising for the next three years, then taper off.

With these and other drugs (both currently in use and in the pipeline), BMY is set to solidify itself as one of the world's leading developers/producers of cancer treatments.

Though there is a real concern that BMY overpaid for CELG (i.e. a 54% premium to its stock price pre-announcement), the latter has been able to grow its free cash flow significantly faster than the former over the previous ten years.

Integrating CELG into BMY's business might just prove to be the shot in the arm that the company needs to accelerate growth.

Of course, there are concerns. The Revlimid patent expires in 2022, at which time it would begin to experience generic drug competition and likely 10% annual declines in sales the following years. Since the drug accounts for ~63% of CELG's sales, its loss represents a significant threat to revenue stability. But with a strong pipeline and large R&D budget, BMY/CELG should be able to replace at least a significant portion of the potentially lost future Revlimid revenue in the next few years.

Furthermore, BMY now has a large debt load to grapple with. Post-merger, after taking on $20 billion of existing CELG debt plus $32 billion of new debt, BMY will have a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio north of 4x based on 2018 metrics. The good news is that the company's forward payout ratio is a low 39% based on 2019 EPS and cash flow should remain strong in the next few years (~$45 billion). While BMY's A+ S&P credit rating may be cut upon closing the CELG acquisition, it will remain strongly investment grade and may return to an A+ rating once debt is paid down. Management expects to get debt-to-EBITDA under 3x within two years.

BMY has achieved an average 14.88% return on invested capital over the past five years, and CELG has achieved a similar average of 13.18% ROIC over the same period. These are two innovative and profitable companies that, together, should generate attractive returns over the long run.

The company has not traded at this price-to-sales ratio since early 2013 and as such, appears to offer a great value here. Moreover, the dividend is very safe, as the already low payout ratio (39% of 2019 EPS) is expected to halve after the CELG acquisition is complete. This will give the new combined company several years to deleverage before the looming threat of the Revlimid patent cliff takes effect.

With an estimated forward earnings CAGR of 5.85%, plus a dividend yield of 3.61%, plus a valuation reversion back to 4x price-to-sales adding an average annual 5.16% to the stock price, we arrive at an attractive potential annual return of 14.62% over the next five years.

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie (ABBV) is a fellow pharmaceutical giant that was spun off from dividend aristocrat, Abbott Labs (ABT), in late 2012. Its primary drug is the blockbuster Humira, a treatment for arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and other diseases. In 2016, the year Humira's international patents began expiring, it was the highest selling prescription drug in the world at $16 billion sales internationally.

Even after 2016, Humira sales continued to climb as biosimilars slowly came onto the market. Sales peaked at $20 billion in 2018. In the first quarter of this year, for the first time ever, total Humira sales declined by 5.6%. However, that was mainly due to foreign competition in Europe, India, and elsewhere. In the United States, sales increased by 7%. Once biosimilars arrive in the US, however, domestic Humira sales should suffer the same fate as they currently are internationally.

This is a sharp contrast to most years of ABBV's short life as its own company, in which it continually posted double-digit sales gains for Humira (and thus for revenue more broadly).

Management are not sitting on their hands as their Humira sales slip away. The company has steadily increased its research and development budget each year, doubling it from 2017 to 2018. In the twelve months ending March 31st 2019, ABBV spent over $10 billion on R&D and has several promising drugs in the pipeline. Average return on invested capital has been a decent 10.63% over the past five years, and it would have been much higher if not for one year of low single digit ROIC.

Endometriosis pain medication, Orilissa, plus new psoriasis drug Skyrizi and arthritis med Upadacitinib, should at least mostly offset the lost revenue from Humira. Existing drug Imbruvica, a treatment for various forms of lymphoma, is also enjoying strong sales growth (+34% YoY). Moreover, US biosimilars for Humira are not expected to hit the market until 2023, giving the company plenty of time to roll out its new drugs and push more through the pipeline. Upadacitinib alone is expected to bring in $2.2 billion in 2023.

ABBV should achieve YoY earnings growth of 11.38% this year and an estimated annual earnings growth over the next five years of 7.11%. Clearly, the loss of Humira exclusivity will drag down growth, and it is likely that the double-digit earnings and dividend growth will cool down for a while. But it is important to note that growth is not expected to turn negative even as Humira sales growth eventually does turn negative.

The company has raised its dividend an average of 20.2% per year throughout its five year existence. While I don't count on that strong of growth going forward, it has created an attractively high starting yield of 5.65% (currently). With a trailing twelve month payout ratio of 52% and a forward payout ratio of 49% (based on 2019 EPS), I consider the dividend very safe.

Moreover, at an 8.6 forward P/E ratio, ABBV appears to be excessively beaten down.

Compare ABBV's 5.65% yield and 21.78x TTM P/E ratio to the 1.39% 30-day SEC yield and 25.49x P/E ratio for the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE).

With an estimated forward earnings CAGR of 7.11%, plus a dividend yield of 5.65%, plus a valuation reversion back to 12x forward price-to-earnings adding an average annual 7.9% to the stock price, we arrive at a staggering potential annual return of 20.66% over the next five years.

Alternatively, if we were to use the same valuation metric as we did for BMY (reversion to a price-to-sales ratio of 4x), the annual gain to ABBV's stock price would be a lower 2.86%, putting the total annual return at 15.62% over the next five years.

Conclusion

BMY and ABBV each face their own challenges in the near future, but both companies have skilled and experienced management teams that are working hard to address and overcome those challenges.

BMY has a lower potential total five-year return, based on my calculations, but also boasts a very low (and going lower) payout ratio, which may result in faster dividend growth going forward (after a few years of deleveraging and more certainty about sales replacing Revlimid). ABBV, on the other hand, has lower relative debt (2.5x debt-to-EBITDA vs BMY's 4x), but a slightly higher price-to-sales ratio (3.5x vs. BMY's 3.2x). Analysts seems to be more optimistic about ABBV's earnings growth over the next five years, which gives it the slight edge over BMY in terms of total return potential.

But both are excellent companies, paying a safe and generous dividend, positioned for growth and double-digit returns in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.