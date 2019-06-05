Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Master of Coins as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

These days, the trade war and the FDA are weighing the cannabis industry at the macro level, while CannTrust's (CTST) dilution in May overshadowed the company's surprising profit in the first quarter of 2019. The combination of these factors creates the perfect storm for CannTrust and a sharp decline in the share price.

In light of these factors, I believe that CannTrust's shares are priced at the most reasonable level among its Canadian peers. The cannabis craze that took place last summer "crowned" four companies - Canopy (CGC), Aurora (ACB), Tilray (TLRY) and Cronos (CRON) - and gave them astronomical valuations. At least two of them (Tilray and Cronos) are finding it difficult to maintain such valuations these days. Recently, two other companies joined the fray - OrganiGram (OTC:OGI) and HEXO (OTC:HEXO). In the course of the article, we will see how CannTrust is undervalued in comparison to the aforementioned companies despite its impressive performance. We will also shed light on two financial issues that are important to understand about the company:

The operating income for the first quarter of 2019 was actually an operating loss. I don't think this is too important at the moment, but it's good to be familiar with the accounting standard that's causing this, because it will be relevant in the future as well.

The second offering in May is a good decision in the long term, because it will help CannTrust to continue its expansion and keep pace with its competitors.

Macroeconomic Concerns And FDA Uncertainty

Tensions between China and the United States are escalating as China threatens to publish a blacklist of US companies and prevent the United States from gaining access to its rare metals. Add to this President Trump's recent statements about tariffs on Mexico, and we'll get a recipe for sharp declines. These declines do not skip cannabis companies, especially due to their uncertain valuations.

If we thought that only the trade war would be a burden on the cannabis companies, we received last Friday (31/05) an FDA hearing regarding the regulation of cannabis. Unambiguous statements were not made there, and this is what FDA Chairman Ned Sharpeels had to say about the subject:

There are real risks associated with [THC and CBD] and critical questions remain about the safety of their widespread use in foods and dietary supplements, as well as other consumer products — including cosmetics, which are subject to a separate regulatory framework.

Theoretical Gains (And Not Just For CannTrust...)

CannTrust reported an operating income of C$17 million in the first quarter of 2019. On the face of it, this is an impressive figure, certainly when most companies in the industry report losses. However, CannTrust did not "really" generate any operating income in the last quarter, and the reason it reported profit is an accounting standard that until the last two years no one really knew of its existence, because very few companies dealing directly with agriculture receive any attention from investors.

Cannabis companies, like any agricultural company, are based on the accounting standard IAS-41 ("Agriculture") under the IFRS. According to the standard, the measurement basis for biological assets (such as cannabis plants) is the fair value less its cost of sale. I will not go into more detailed accounting arguments, but I would like to stress that in the bottom line this accounting standard causes a very strange and rare situation that gross profit is recorded before the plant is sold (the so-called "unrealized gains"), in accordance with the changes in the fair value of the biological assets. You would probably ask yourself - how does CannTrust know how to estimate the fair value of its biological assets (the cannabis plants in different stages of growth)?

After reviewing CannTrust's financial statements for the first quarter of 2019, we can see that CannTrust uses a lot of assumptions (from the selling price it expects for each cannabis byproduct to the expected yield from each plant at various stages of growth) that the average investor will have difficulties to verify.

CannTrust, like other companies in the cannabis sector, is aware of investors' difficulty in digesting these so-called "unrealized gains," and therefore reports its "original" gross profit before the unrealized gains. CannTrust's gross profit, before changes in fair value of biological assets, was C$8 million. Ignoring unrealized gains, CannTrust actually had an operating loss of C$8.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

It is possible to argue whether these unrealized gains should be taken into account or not (because ultimately, we expect the plant to be sold), but this accounting issue is not only reflected in the financial statements of CannTrust but also in the financial statements of other companies in the industry, for example:

CDN $000's Canopy Aurora Cronos Hexo OrganiGram Operating income (loss), as reported (157,241) (77,617) (558) (6,883) (1,768) Operating income (loss), After neutralizing unrealized gains (151,403) (94,008) (10,389) (11,547) 6,318

As you can see, the measurement basis of this unusual accounting standard (IAS-41) causes significant differences in the operating profitability of the companies, and sometimes, as in the case of CannTrust and Organigram, is all the difference between profit and loss.

As a result, I would not attribute too much importance to CannTrust's operating profit in the last quarter, but I'm also not worried about the actual operating loss because as with other companies in the industry, expansion and growth are more important. However, it's good to be familiar with this Accounting Standard in order to assess the real performance of the company in the future and to make sure it's progressing.

Dilution - A Necessary Move In Order To Keep Pace

Not all Cannabis companies have the financial backing of Constellation Brands (STZ) (invested in Canopy) or Altria (MO) (invested in Cronos), and CannTrust realized quite quickly that if it wants to keep pace, it should expand, and fast. The company's cash balance stood at just over C$3 million as of March 31, 2019 (not including short term and long-term investments), and C$25 million of current liabilities.

On May 6, 2019, the company completed a second offering at a price of $5.5 per share for net proceeds of approximately $160 million, with an option to issue additional shares by the end of May.

On May 14, 2019, the options were exercised for net proceeds of approximately US$24 million (approximately C$32 million). It should be noted that as part of the deal, the company's insiders' shareholders also sold shares worth $4.5 million.

Due to the offering, CannTrust's cash balance increased by C$240 million.

You can be angry at CannTrust because of this dilution, but I believe that in the current business environment, it is important for the company to maintain a strong cash balance, as the company itself has stated in its press release:

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including cultivation and facility expansion, expanded outdoor growing, international expansion, enhanced extraction capacity, upgrades for GMP Certification and biosynthesis development.

As you can see, after the second offering (C$240 million) CannTrust's cash balance is much closer to its "unsponsored" competitors, which will enable it to keep pace in an industry where growth is so important.

The Theory Of Relativity - Big Production, Small Cap

Putting aside these unrealized gains issue of CannTrust and its second offering, this company harvested over 9,000 kg and sold 3,000 kg of cannabis equivalents in the first quarter of 2019. This is nothing less than astonishing numbers, certainly when you look at a company like Aurora, which harvested about 16,000 kg and sold about 9,000 kg in the same period (only Aurora's market cap is more than 10 times higher). For further illustration, companies such as Cronos (which received a pile of cash from Altria) and Tilray are traded at a market cap 6 and 5 times higher, respectively, but sold only 1,000 kg of cannabis equivalents (Cronos) and 3,000 kg of cannabis equivalents (Tilray).

And that does not end here, let's look at the pricing gaps between the Canadian companies, both in terms of Price to Sales and Price to Books multiples (I believe these are the most useful multiples for the cannabis companies right now).

Canopy Aurora Cronos Hexo OrganiGram Tilray CannTrust Dried equivalent kgs sold last quarter 10,102 9,160 1,111 2,689 4,987 3,012 3,014 Last quarter revenue (CAD $000's) $83,048 $65,145 $6,470 $13,376 $26,934 $30,976 (*) $16,853 P / S (NYSE:TTM) 116 58 322 94 31 58 18 P / B 2.5 2.2 6.3 4.9 5.1 8.8 5.2

You can see that CannTrust's pricing is exceptional compared to other companies in the industry. This gap can be explained in three ways:

The market is overpricing some of the companies (Tilray? Cronos?)

The market is underpricing CannTrust.

The truth is somewhere in between.

In my humble opinion, the third option is the most logical right now because the cannabis industry has only started to shape and is sometimes driven by future emotions and dreams. If you believe like myself that there is a future for the cannabis industry, then, in my opinion, the best way to play cannabis is to look for companies that have a reasonable basis for their value, certainly on a comparative level to its competitors. I think that CannTrust meets this definition, what can make it a takeover target for bigger companies, that have the ability to leverage their high stock prices for an all-stock deal (we have already seen Aurora exploiting its high share price to acquire companies, but I will not be surprised if Cronos opens its wallet in order to expand its much-needed production capacity).

Summary

It seems that the "perfect storm" was recently created for CannTrust - a market led by fears of the trade war, an uncertain FDA and a second offering that made investors sweat. And yet, if I look at CannTrust's impressive production and sales numbers from last quarter, it seems like the company continues to execute well. In addition, I will not be surprised if CannTrust's becomes a takeover target for companies that have the financial means but do not have the production capacity CannTrust currently has.

Moreover, even if the FDA continues to delay the use of cannabis for recreational purposes at the federal level, CannTrust is now trading at a relatively modest market cap that will allow it to continue to concentrate on the Canadian market (while seeking for more options internationally) and prepare for October 2019 when cannabis products will be permitted for legal sale in Canada.

In such circumstances, in my opinion, this is a good entry point with big upside potential, especially in the long term, whether as a result of the appreciation of the intrinsic value of the company, or as a result of a takeover by a larger company.

Ifka Mistabra

The source of the phrase "Ifka Mistabra" is in Aramaic, meaning "On the Contrary." As for CannTrust, the risks associated with investing in the cannabis industry must be clear - any regulatory tightening, excess supply or severe economic downturn will affect cannabis companies and their shares indiscriminately. It's important to understand that this is a speculative investment, with high risk but also with high return.

Thanks for reading!