Lazard: About The Cheapest High Quality Dividend Stock You Can Buy

At 8 times sustainable earnings and with one of the larger dividends in the market Lazard is an income investor's delight.

Over the full cycle, Lazard will likely earn about $4.00/share annually, more if the passive investing bubble bursts.

Lazard Ltd has moved to a new 52 week low as the markets have sold off.

10 years into a bull market you do not expect to find many sound stocks trading at about the same price as that at the start of the bull market. But that is precisely the case with Lazard Ltd (LAZ).

At 11.29% over the price it held 10 years back, you could be forgiven for thinking that you had missed a stock split or two in your calculations. While investors may fret at the awful performance, we see this as a case of extreme valuation compression that should be bought with both hands. We explain our reasoning below.

The Business

Lazard is an asset manager that has been around for a long, long time.

Source: Lazard presentation

With almost a quarter of a trillion in assets under management, the company is definitely playing in the major leagues. The company has presence in all areas of traditional and non-traditional strategies, complemented by countercyclical restructuring advisory functions.

Source: Lazard presentation

The passive investing bubble is to blame for underperformance

Over the past decade one trend that has definitely been in place as been the shift from active to passive managing.

Investors have piled on those passive ETFs with a vengeance and the movement of money has had the direct impact of pushing index stocks higher and non-index stocks relatively lower. This has thrown valuation out of the window and made active managers underperform the benchmarks even more, creating a vicious circle of funds moving into passive investments. After all, who wants to pay active managers 5-10 times the fees to underperform benchmarks?

Hence most active asset management companies have struggled. But Lazard really has not. 2018 revenues were 30% above the 2007 peak.

Source: Lazard presentation

Assets under management are also significantly higher.

Source: Lazard presentation

The combination of this has pushed Lazard up the list.

Source: Lazard presentation

However, the herd mentality has prevailed and investors have dumped asset managers collectively and very few have been able to beat the trend.

Valuation and shareholder returns

Lazard's earnings are expected to contract this year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Even using the lowest estimate the stock is trading at about 8.5X earnings. While many companies are famous for hoarding large amounts of cash, Lazard has been about as shareholder friendly as one can get. Dividends have been spectacular.

Source: Lazard presentation

LAZ has coupled that with a significant buyback over the years.

Source: Lazard presentation

About $200 million a year is the offset to increased dilution. Over and above that the buybacks start reducing shares outstanding and we saw that in 2018.

Alongside big dividends and buybacks, Lazard has also been improving the cost structure of the firm.

Source: Lazard presentation

This will serve it very well in the next downturn and we expect Lazard will be profitable in the next recession, unlike what happened during 2008-2009.

Key worry for investors

One could argue that the assets under management should be even higher considering how well the bull market has progressed. That is true and that fact is probably one reason that investors are worried about what would happen to this company in a downturn. We acknowledge that Lazard and other asset managers are fighting a tidal wave of a trend of movement into passive assets and in the next downturn, Lazard's assets under management will likely move much lower. However, we do view the passive investing bubble as one that will burst in the next downturn. We might be seeing early signs of this already.

Stock picking is making a comeback as active investors are on pace for one of their best years in a decade. So far this year, 48% of large-cap active funds have beaten their benchmarks, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. That’s the second-best rate since the financial crisis. Two years ago, the group had a similar breakout performance suggesting a “better backdrop for managers.”

The dreaded K-1

Lazard is throwing of tons of free cash flow and a growing dividend. Stocks like this are normally quite popular and get bid up to higher multiples. Lazard is also rather insensitive to the flat yield curve unlike most financials. However, it does have one major drawback. It is a partnership and issues a K-1. This does keep a big part of the retail crowd away.

Source: Lazard presentation

The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX), another asset manager, recently announced a decision to convert to a corporation and it was very favourably received by the market. Blackstone now trades at close to 13X forward estimates versus 8X for Lazard and we think Blackstone could move even higher once this correction is over. Given Lazard's extremely shareholder friendly management, it was rather obvious that they would consider changing the structure. Unfortunately that is off the table for now.

Source: Lazard presentation

On the other hand Lazard could also be bought out. You don't get to buy 170 year old franchises at these multiples and an acquirer could pay a 40-50% premium for this.

Conclusion

Lazard is one of the best dividend stocks in today's market and trades at a substantial discount to our assessment of its fair value. We love it here and think it delivers 10-12% compounded returns from these levels over the next decade. Investors uncomfortable with the K-1 might have a chance to dodge it by selling the $32 puts for December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LAZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.