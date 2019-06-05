AvalonBay: Solid Growth Outlook But Shares Fairly Valued

Investment Thesis

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) delivered solid Q1 2019 results as the company saw mid single-digit growth in its net operating income and funds from operations. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends, and strong market fundamentals in its 6 major coastal markets. AvalonBay’s management team also has a strong track record of delivering NOI margin improvement in the past. The REIT is a fine choice for investors seeking a stable and steadily growing dividend income as it has a good track record of dividend growth. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

AvalonBay delivered positive top and bottom line growth in its Q1 2019 earnings. In the quarter, the REIT saw its core FFO increased to $2.30 per share. This was better than last year’s $2.18 per share. The increase was primarily driven by growth in its NOI from new and existing rental units. Its NOI in the same-store portfolio grew by 4.9%. This was better than Q1 2018’s growth of 1.2%. However, its occupancy rate declined slightly by 10 bps to 96%.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Press Release

Earnings And Growth Analysis

We like AvalonBay and think the REIT will continue to perform well in the foreseeable future for the following reasons:

Its key coastal markets should continue to deliver strong growth

AvalonBay is focused in 6 major coastal markets in the United States: New England, Metro New York/New Jersey, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Southern California, Northern California and Pacific Northwest. These markets have much higher population growth rates and job growth rates than other markets. For example, AvalonBay’s Pacific Northwest and Northern California markets benefit from the booming of the technology industry in the past few decades and has resulted in significant population growth in the region. This trend continues to translate into good rental revenue growth. As can be seen from the table below, the REIT saw its average rental revenue increased by 3.4% in Q1 2019. Given the strong growth momentum in its rental rate growth, we believe demand will remain strong in the foreseeable future.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Press Release

This favorable macroeconomic trend is also evident in PwC’s published report on the prospect of 2019 real estate markets in the United States and Canada. In the article, PwC surveyed different real estate developers on the prospect of major cities/markets in the United States and ranked them by investor prospect in 2019. As can be seen from the table below, AvalonBay’s major markets (highlighted in the table below) are among the top markets in the list.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Management team is a good steward of resources

We like management team’s effort to be good stewards of its capital. The company continues to maintain a solid balance sheet. Its net debt to core EBITDA of 4.6x in Q1 2019 was an improvement from Q3 2018’s 4.9x. This ratio is also lower than many REITs that typically have a leverage ratio above 5x (peer median is about 5.6x). In addition, its interest coverage ratio of 7.8x in Q1 2019 was also an improvement from Q4 2018’s 6.9x.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Press Release

Besides its investment grade balance sheet, AvalonBay has an excellent track record of improving its operating margin thanks to management’s effort to improve the sales process, and actively pursue upgrades to reduce repairs and maintenance costs in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, its same-store operating margin improved from 67.8% in 2011 to 70.7% in 2017. We also like the fact that its Q1 2019’s NOI margin improved further to 71.8%. This was an improvement from Q1 2018’s 71.4%.

Source: Fall 2018 Investor Update

Valuation: Slightly Undervalued

Shares of AvalonBay have traded between $158 and $203 in the past year. Its current share price of $203.94 per share is towards the high end of this range. The company’s core FFO guidance for 2019 is between $9.05 and $9.55 per share. Using mid-point of this guidance, its core FFO for 2019 will be about $9.30 per share. Therefore, its price to 2019 core FFO is about 21.9x. This is inline with its peers and falls just in the middle of its past 5-year historical range of 17.4x ~ 30.1x. AvalonBay’s P/FFO ratio of 21.9x is comparable to its peer Equity Residential’s (EQR) 21.4x. Therefore, we think AvalonBay’s shares are undervalued.

A growing 2.9%-yielding dividend

AvalonBay currently offers a quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share. As can be seen from the chart below, the REIT has consistently increased its dividend every year. In the past 9 years, the company’s dividend yield is usually in the range of 2.5% and 3.6%. Its current dividend yield of 2.9% is slightly towards the lower end of this range.

Risks And Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for AvalonBay to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals. In addition, a significant portion of AvalonBay’s NOI comes from high-tech rich markets (e.g. Seattle, and Northern California). If there is a significant downturn in the technology industry, it will result in lower demands and impact AvalonBay’s ability to raise rental rates.

Rising construction costs

We are in the latter stage of the current economic cycle. Typically in this stage, wage growth and inflation rates will accelerate. This will result in higher construction costs. It may become challenging to even achieve good yield through property developments. As can be seen from the chart below, construction cost growth rate has outpaced rental rate growth rate in Avalon Bay’s key markets in 2018. If the unemployment rate continues to remain very low in the U.S., construction cost may spike further.

Source: Fall 2018 Investor Update

Investor Takeaway

AvalonBay is a well-managed REIT with solid growth prospects in its key coastal markets. We believe it is a good investment choice for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, we do not see its current risk/reward profile appealing as its shares are fairly valued. Therefore, we recommend investors patiently wait for a better entry point.

