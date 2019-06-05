iShares MSCI Mexico ETF: A Clear ETF To Avoid In The Tariff Chaos

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) provides access for investors to the Mexican stock market. It tracks the investment results of an index composed of Mexican companies. On May 30, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods until the Mexican government stops the flow of migrants across the U.S. southern border. During the hour that the news is announced, the price of EWW dropped by over 4% and has remained volatile since then. What's the real impact of Trump's tariff threat on Mexico's economy? Is EWW able to recover from this round of selling at any time soon?

Mexico's Economic Structure

According to the IMF, Mexico maintains stable and prudent macroeconomic fundamentals and is heavily reliant on export. As an export-oriented economy, most if not all of the Mexican trade is under free trade agreements (FTAs) with more than 40 countries around the world. Among the FTAs, the most influential one is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). NAFTA was signed by the governments of the United States, Canada, and Mexico and is about to be replaced by USMCA through renegotiations.

The top three export destinations of Mexico are the United States ($307B export value in 2017 ), Canada ($22B), and China ($8.98B). The US remains to be Mexico's largest trade partner, with the value of total exports to the US in 2017 being 14 times the value to Canada and 34 times the value to China.

The top exports of Mexico are Cars ($45.1B), Vehicle Parts ($28B), Delivery Trucks ($26.7B), Computers ($22.5B) and Crude Petroleum ($19.5B). Clearly, we can the automotive industry takes up a giant share of the total Mexican economic output, and that shows Mexico's ambition to become an industrial nation. In contrast, the importance of mining and agriculture is gradually declining in Mexico's economic structure.

Impact of US Tariff Threats

Due to the reliance on foreign trade and tight integration with the global economy, Mexico is highly exposed and vulnerable to global macroeconomic risks. For example, in 2008 Mexico was one of the Latin American nations most affected by the 2008 global financial crisis with its GDP contracting by more than 6% in that year.

This time, Donald Trump threatens that if Mexico can not effectively remedy the illegal immigration problem, the 5% tariff could reach 25% by Oct. 1. It is true that America is Mexico's largest trade partner. However, at the same time, Mexico is also America's second largest supplier of imports. For many multinational companies that choose to locate their manufacturing operations in Mexico due to the lower labor cost and proximity to the US market, Trump's tariff will deeply disturb their business activities and cause harm to their profits. The automotive industry will be hit particularly hard, followed by agriculture as well as the oil and gas sectors.

What's more, the 5% tariff in Mexico comes as being completely unexpected and it could derail the implementation of USMCA, the key trade agreement that replaces NAFTA. USMCA requires low tariffs on products traded by the US, Canada, and Mexico, and it has not yet been approved by the US Congress. According to a research note from Goldman Sachs, if the tariffs take effect, the USMCA is less likely to be ratified before the 2020 election. That certainly spooks the market, which already begins to price in that risk.

Last but not least, Mexico's domestic politics possess significant risks. On July 1, 2018, the left-wing coalition headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (known as AMLO) won by a landslide in Mexico's general election. As Mexico gets swamped by the populist tide, there are dramatic changes taking place in its political direction. Most investors fear about the less business-friendly policies by AMLO's administration and the wages of popular resentment in Mexican society. Trump's tariff puts more pressure on the Mexican administration and makes its future policies less predictable.

Investor Takeaway

The current price of EWW has not fully priced in the high level of political and economic risks that Mexico suffers from. Once Trump's tariff is officially implemented, the stock market will see another round of turmoil. In the best case scenario, AMLO and Trump reach a consensus on the immigration issue and the tariff will be lifted. However, if they cannot reach a consensus and the tariff stays, many businesses will see their profits shrinking and the domestic politics of Mexico will become even more unpredictable. As a result, investors are recommended against holding EWW at this moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.