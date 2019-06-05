KBWD: Low Returns And Poorly Positioned For The Future

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an interesting ETF. The fund tracks an index of high yield financial stocks, ending up mostly invested in a collection of REITs, BDCs, and asset management companies. No doubt, that its 8.51% distribution yield attracts many investors seeking income. Despite the potential attractive investment idea, performance has been lackluster and we think that is likely to continue.

The Fund

The fund tracks the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index. The fund is pretty much what it sounds like, a dividend yield weighted index of financial companies. Like many index funds, there are various rules to exclude small, illiquid securities and to prevent extreme positioning weights.

Investors pay a .35% management fee, which is about in-line with many other specialty index funds we’ve seen. However, many of the financial companies the fund invests in also charge management fees (in particular the fund invests in many BDCs which charge asset based management fees). The result is the fund reports another 2.07% in acquired annual expenses.

There are two sides the fee coin in this case. On one hand, an investor may look at the fund and say 2.42% in annual expenses is outrageous! There is definitely a point to that statement. On the other hand, the bulk of the fees are management fees charged by the underlying investments. The Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (VOO) may only charge .03% per year but each one of the stocks in the fund has a management team and employees and the companies are incurring a form of management fee. Expenses, particularly those related to SG&A, are expenses no matter how they are accounted for. They are there whether or not they are an explicit line item in the fund’s prospectus or are simply part of each individual stock's income statement. In the end, what matters is, are the expenses justified by the value you are getting?

For KBWD, performance has been uninspiring. Although the fund has only existed for five years, the index it tracks has been around for a decade. Over that time, the index has underperformed the financial sector as a whole by about 4% annually.

(Graphic source: Fund website)

When pointing out performance sometimes we’ve gotten push back from investors who focus on income. It’s important to remember that while income from investment is nice, it’s important to examine the total return as well. We see many investors who focus on generating streams of income at the expense of overall returns. Yes, not having to make periodic sales can help with trading fees and not being forced to sell to cover some expenses during a market downturn can help make high income investments competitive but we struggle to see how a 4% performance differential could be overcome. (In our analysis for some clients the most we have seen is about a half a percentage point performance difference can be overcome, your circumstances will vary based on your trading costs, market performance assumptions used, and your tax implications.)

Investment in Asset Management Companies

One of the biggest issues we see with the fund is its large allocation to active investment management companies. The fund has holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), Invesco (IVZ), Legg Mason (LM), Janus Henderson Group (JHG), Waddell Reed (WDR), Principal Financial Group (PFG), Lazard (LAZ), and Federated Investors (FII). All of these companies are investment managers or have investment management businesses and make up a little over 14% of the fund’s holdings. We don’t have anything against active management per se but the current trend of the investment world is a shift from active to passive management. It’s likely that the group of investment management firms as a whole will continue to suffer as long as investor funds shift from active to passive. There are a variety of data sources to monitor investor fund flows which as of now show it’s almost a sure thing this group will continue to underperform.

Summary

While the high income generated by KBWD may appeal to some investors we’d urge those interested to consider the total return as well. High current income isn’t worth much if the total return is lacking. Given the uninspiring performance of the fund and the fact that it’s weighted down with 13% of its assets devoted to a financial sector that continues to shrink we don’t see the appeal of the fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.