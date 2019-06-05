Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Presents at Investor Day Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Investor Day Conference Call June 5, 2019 1:30 PM ET

Thomas Edwards

Good afternoon. My name is Tom Edwards, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Capri Holdings. I want to welcome everyone to Capri Holdings Limited Investor Day. With me today are John Idol, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO of Versace; and Pierre Denis, CEO of Jimmy Choo.

Before I start, just one housekeeping item, literally, after the first section of this presentation, we'll take a short break to clear off lunches, and then we'll continue with our presentations for each of our three brands.

In terms of our program for the day, the first item we will look at is Capri strategy and outlook. John Idol will begin that, and I will also speak during that time frame. We'll then turn to Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, finishing the day with question and answers.

So with that, I would like to turn it over to John Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings Limited.

John Idol

Thank you, Tom. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. As Tom said, this is our outlook for the growth of our company. And this is our second Investor Day that we've held with Michael Kors originally two years ago and now as Capri Holdings with our three brands: Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace. We're very excited about Capri Holdings and what we've been able to create in the past 18 months. As many of you know, we had a vision to acquire luxury brands that had a global residence. And we also wanted luxury brands that had leaders, founders who are deeply engaged in the vision and future of the companies that they actually started.

We were very fortunate a little over 1.5 years ago to be able to acquire Jimmy Choo under the incredible leadership of Pierre Denis and his partner, Sandra Choi. We've added one of the great luxury houses to Capri Holdings. We were equally fortunate at about this time last year when we had the opportunity to purchase Versace and, once again, with an incredible CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd, and an amazing iconic leader, Donatella Versace. And with our foundation brand being Michael Kors, again, led by the preeminent luxury American designer Michael Kors himself. We have three of the most outstanding houses in the world. All three of them are founder-led, and all three of them are focused on fashion and luxury.

When you look at all three brands, they all have different personalities. We all just left the Versace store in Fifth Avenue, and I hope you felt the rock-and-roll spirit that Donatella has created in the recent Spring collection that was in the stores. And as many of you are aware, we have a really incredible collection coming for fall that will be featuring many of the iconic codes of the house that you heard Jonathan talk about in our -- in his earlier presentation today inside the Versace store. In Jimmy Choo, I think you all would agree that what you saw in the showroom presentation was very exciting. What we've been able to create in a very short period of time with Jimmy Choo, and you'll hear Pierre talk a lot more about that later on, is really extraordinary, and particularly in our accessories with the launch of our new JC logo, how quickly we've moved into the luxury active footwear business and how we've repositioned the marketing of the brand with Kaia Gerber as being the face. So again, we've done that all in a very, very short period of time, and the results are there with the company growing double digits and really being able to move much quicker than it had in the past.

And then lastly with Michael Kors, two things. Number one, we sat here 2 years ago. We told you what Runway 2020 would look like. And I believe that Michael, Tom and myself are actually quite pleased with where we are today. We significantly beat the earnings per share projections of 2 years ago that we thought we would be at, at this point in time. We've been able to grow the brand. While more modestly this past year, we still did grow. And we continue to get the brand positioned, not only for stability, but for longer-term growth that I'll talk to you about later this afternoon. So again, when you think about Capri and what we stand for, we stand for three very powerful companies under one house. And also what we stand for, which is uniquely different from some of the other companies that are here in North America, is that we are focused on luxury. We're a company that has brands and houses that have the ability to grow in North America, in Europe and, significantly, in Asia.

One of the leading indicators that we look at constantly is our brand strength, and what's incredible is when you look at the social media following for Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, it's really quite extraordinary. And in particular, when you look at the -- next slide. Oops, sorry. I'm sorry. Excuse me, 1 second. There it is, sorry. In particular, when you look at the Instagram following, Versace has 17.5 million Instagram followers, and Jonathan will talk more about what's happening social media-wise for the brand. And Donatella alone has 4 million, and this has been growing very rapidly. So that tells you that people are engaged with the brand, people are excited about the brand, and people are excited about what Donatello's message is.

Michael Kors has 14.5 million followers and continuing to grow. Once again, consumers are excited and engaged about Michael's message. And then lastly, Jimmy Choo, growing very, very rapidly, now over 10 million followers on Instagram, again, led by Sandra's message for fashion, innovation and excitement.

So we feel very good about the brands and the strength of our brands and the ability to grow them based upon how engaged the customers are with us, and you'll hear later on also about how we're growing our databases with all of our consumers on many different levels. We're very excited last year, we delivered double-digit top line and double-digit bottom line growth for Capri Holdings. We're very proud of that. This year, Tom is going to talk about this later in his prepared remarks, we will do $6 billion. And if you look at that by brand, we'll do approximately $900 million in Versace, and that also is quite extraordinary because Versace will lose approximately $50 million in volume, closing 2 of our brands, being the collection and the Versus brands. So when you look at that taken out, the brand will grow at double-digit growth. Jimmy Choo will also have double-digit growth this year, reaching approximately $650 million. And Michael Kors will be approximately flat at $4.5 billion this year, which brings us to a $6 billion company. Again, in totality, we will grow at double digits once again.

One of the exciting things about Capri and the company put together with these different luxury houses is it gives us an interesting and more diverse mix of product. The company will be approximately 51% in accessories, 18% in footwear. And as you heard me speaking about earlier today, we believe footwear is one of the fastest-growing categories in luxury today. And we are soundly entrenched in Michael Kors and Versace, and we will begin to become much more broadly based and developed in footwear in Versace. We now will have 13% of our companies business in men's, which is quite exciting, and we look to grow that significantly. And women's ready-to-wear, approximately 11%. And license products, approximately 7%. And I might also add, in the license category, where we have a very, very strong watch business under Michael Kors, and while that marketplace has been disrupted, we believe that we can add value with some of the other business units that we have in the watch and jewelry category. And we also will now have, under the umbrella of the house, one of the largest fragrance businesses with Versace. And combined with Michael Kors and with Jimmy Choo, we will have close to $600 million in revenues in fragrances, which is very, very powerful and a deep way to talk to customers broadly.

When we set out on the mission to create Capri, we were really looking at the luxury market and the fact that the luxury market continues to have sustained growth. And when you look at the Bain Capital industry analysis, you can see that the CAGR for growth from 2018 through 2025 is approximately 4%. We believe that we will grow faster than this, and we believe that the accessories category, in particular, will grow faster than this. But the category itself has demonstrated incredible resiliency over the last 20 years even through economic downturns. This category, we believe, is one, as an investor, that you can look at and understand and know will have long-term sustained growth. And with our 3 houses, we are solidly positioned in the luxury category.

From a regional standpoint, we also believe that the 2 acquisitions that we completed have definitively balanced the company with additional revenues in Asia in particular and, to a lesser degree, in Europe. When you look at where the regional growth is from a luxury standpoint, you can see long term that the predictions are that Asia will account for 50% on luxury growth; America, 25%; and EMEA, approximately 25%. And we believe we're solidly positioned to be able to participate in that growth.

So that winds us up, in our opinion, to be able to take Capri Holdings from its current $6 billion in revenues to approximately $8 billion in revenues. We intend on taking Michael Kors for $4.5 billion to $5 billion, and we'll talk about that later. That will be predominantly driven from Asia and from our men's businesses, both of which are performing.

Second, Versace will go from approximately $900 million to $2 billion, and this is below the goal that we have to be the second largest Italian luxury goods company in the world. But it's the first target that we have. And we feel -- the management team led by Jonathan, Donatella and myself feel very strongly that we will be able to achieve this goal and target.

And then lastly, Jimmy Choo from approximately $600 million to $1 billion. And again, under Pierre's leadership, I think we've demonstrated our ability to execute on opening new stores, broadening the accessories category and being able to reinvigorate the brand. So we're very proud of what we've been able to do quickly with both Versace and with Jimmy Choo and stabilizing Michael Kors with the idea of growing all three of our houses to approximately $8 billion.

Oh, there it goes. Sure. So just to recap again how are we going to do that, number one, Versace $2 billion revenue growth. We're going to build on Versace's luxury runway momentum, and our fashion shows have some of the most followed, engaged customers of any luxury brand in the world, and that's led by Donatella. And of course, you've seen that every major fashion model wants to be part of the house of Versace. And typically, some of the most important celebrities worldwide also want to be part of the brand. Secondly, we're going to enhance the Versace marketing, as we did with Jimmy Choo. And we're going to do with Versace, we're going to spend a lot more money on marketing, powerful marketing, everything from campaigns that you see digitally to how we're going to drive consumers to our website as well through performance marketing. So significant increase in marketing.

Next, we're going to increase the retail footprint from approximately 200 stores to 300 stores. We're on the move doing that very rapidly. Some amazing locations available to us. And this is very consistent with where our other luxury competitors are. And in fact, many of them have up to 400 stores. That is not our intent. Our intent is to open the additional 100 stores, and that will be balanced throughout the world, slightly more in Asia. But again, we will be on the streets, where you will see our other luxury competitors. We're going to accelerate our e-commerce and omnichannel. The company is very, very far behind in this category. We have limited capabilities today. But within 1 year, we believe, and Jonathan will talk more about this, that we will have a platform, that we can move very, very rapidly with to help grow the Versace e-commerce and omnichannel business.

And then lastly, we're going to expand our accessories business from 35% to 60% of revenues. And I might add that, that is going to be not only in women's accessories, which will be the largest and predominant piece of this revenue increase, but also men's accessories. Remember Versace, half of our business approximately is menswear. And men's leather is another very, very strong category at retail today in the luxury marketplace. So great opportunities for us in Versace.

In Jimmy Choo, $1 billion revenue growth. We believe we're well on our way there. We're very excited. The new stores we've been opening have been very, very productive for us. Also Pierre led a store renovation program prior to our acquisition. That's very much in place today. So when we acquired Jimmy Choo, most of the store renovations were actually complete, and so we're going in now and really focus on new store openings. And again, we've taken our target from 250 to 300 stores. So we're very excited about that opportunity for us. And Jimmy Choo has got an excellent omnichannel and e-commerce capabilities already in place, so we're leveraging driving that today. We're going to accelerate our footwear growth. And obviously, one of the big key areas for us is our active footwear business, where our luxury competitors, many of them are significantly ahead of us, but we're catching up quickly.

And then we're going to grow our accessories business over time to approximately 50% of our revenues. And that will, as Tom and Pierre are going to speak to later, also improve the profitability of Jimmy Choo. And then we have a large opportunity in our men's business. It has not been a focus for us at the moment, but it will begin to become a focus for us in calendar 2020 coming to the fall season as we look to really create a new excitement level around that product category.

Michael Kors, $5 billion. So that's going from approximately $4.5 billion to $5 billion, and we're going to do that. First, we're very excited about what we did with our Runway 2020 program, and you'll hear me talk a bit more about that and how that has helped us in terms of performance in our online and in our stores. But really, the mantra around Michael Kors is speed, energy and optimism. And you're going to hear that even more so in all of our marketing campaigns, where you're going to walk into our sales associates in the fall season, you're going to hear them talking about it. And we're going to show the customer how they live that lifestyle and how this lifestyle is going to be brought to reality for them inside of our stores. And that'll be driven through product innovation, brand engagement and customer experience, which I'll talk about more.

We're going to grow our Asia business to $1 billion, which will be about double from where it is today. And we're going to build our men's business, which is a huge opportunity for us, and the business has been growing very nicely for us at this point. And lastly, we will stabilize our comparable store sales. We have a very significant headwind on our watch and, to a lesser extent, jewelry business. But as that piece of our business mitigates, we believe that the growth of our footwear, our women's ready-to-wear, our menswear and stabilization of our accessories will deliver a platform for us to be able to grow against.

Now I would like to turn it over to Tom Edwards.

Thomas Edwards

Thank you, John. And the first thing I'd like to go over is the progression of revenue and earnings growth for Capri Holdings. Over the past several years, we have grown both revenue and earnings, and in the last year, both at a double-digit rate. If you look at fiscal year '20, we expect approximately flat earnings, really reflecting the expected and anticipated dilution from the Versace acquisition, but we are growing revenue at a double-digit rate. Beyond that, both a strong growth, the top line, and we're positioned to accelerate our earnings growth with the two acquisitions that we'll talk a little bit more about in next few slides.

In terms of the Capri financial outlook, which is unchanged from what was shared last week in our earnings call, this really shows the components of our metrics and what builds up to that accelerated earnings growth potential. So Michael Kors is our stable foundation. We expect low single-digit growth over time at the revenue line and while margins remain stable at an operating level. Jimmy Choo and Versace, we both look to double-digit growth at the top line on a longer-term basis while inflecting on operating margin from years where we're investing in the business to accelerate growth, to normalizing that investment, to really leveraging the business to grow for both brands longer-term into the mid-teens, with adjusted EPS also growing at a double-digit growth rate in fiscal year 2021 and 2022.

As part of building Capri, we're creating synergy opportunities. With 3 brands and a very large global footprint, we think there are many areas that we can drive savings. The pictures on this slide of our Versace Novara facilities, where you design and prototyping and also have a warehouse with some product. We believe that there's a large opportunity here in areas such as raw materials and leathers procurement, indirect, materials procurement, manufacturing synergies for 2 brands in Italy, for instance, that have very similar factories that they use and sourcing optimization across our business. We have not built synergies into our plan yet, but we are actively developing plans around those and as we noted -- announced a transformation initiative for the company.

The transformation initiative that we discussed is broad-based, and it's about creating capabilities on a global scale to build our business further. And it creates both synergies, further opportunities to create centers of excellence and to really support the growth of all of our businesses. We are already starting this. One area is warehousing and logistics. And the picture on the left of this slide is our Venlo facility in the Netherlands, which is also a very sustainable facility with the largest array of solar panels in the entire Netherlands. Right now, this business supports Michael Kors, and we are in active work to move Jimmy Choo into this facility for Europe, which will not only provide efficiencies but also save significant dollars for that business. We're combining logistics management and leveraging scale as we use third-party logistics providers as well.

On the IT side, the common platforms will be something we'll be developing across the business, including a global ERP platform, which is the SAP S/4HANA fashion management system. And that will allow us to manage our businesses, get greater information as well as create back-office synergies and shared services. When we turn to capital allocation for Capri Holdings, our priorities are very clear. First, we always will invest in the business. Second, we're going to repay debt. We did this after the acquisition of Jimmy Choo rapidly repaying debt and anticipate doing the same going forward with the debt reduction schedule that we noted for this year of at least $500 million and into the future as we continue to balance out our investment and our use of cash for debt repayment. Longer term, we will return cash to shareholders, and we believe we have the ample capacity to this with a very strong free cash flow generation of our combined businesses. And finally, pursue luxury acquisitions off of the base that we're creating for Capri Holdings globally.

When we look at capital investments, we've noted that we would be investing approximately $300 million a year over the next several years. The majority of that is spent on stores and, to a lesser degree, shops. When you look at the strategies of 2 of our businesses, we look at the opportunity to grow stores from 200 to 300 for both Versace and Jimmy Choo. We'll also invest in e-commerce and revenue-generating capabilities, which both brands will talk about more, as well as in the Michael Kors business continuing to expand our customer relationship management and e-commerce capabilities. In terms of operations and corporate, we will invest in SAP as well as other activities to continue to support the overall group.

When you look at the overall business, our luxury group has the potential to create significant shareholder value, and we couldn't be more excited about it. First, we have incredibly strong global luxury brands. We significantly diversified our portfolio and diversified it in ways that provide for more growth potential, for instance, with a larger now footprint in Asia and broader penetration across areas that are growing rapidly like footwear, as an example.

Finally, on the financial outlook, there's an opportunity for Capri Holdings to significantly accelerate both the top line and improve our EPS growth potential over a longer time. We'll do that by expanding operating margin and reducing debt as we continue to manage business going forward.

With that, I'm going to take a quick break here, 5- to 10-minute break while we clean up for lunch, and then we will start with Versace following this with Jonathan Akeroyd.

Thank you. So we'll see you in five minutes.

Welcome back, everyone. Welcome back. I appreciate the little break. Just as a housekeeping item, I'd also like to note that the slides will be available on our website in a PDF form right after the presentation. So for any of those who need the information, it will be readily available.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Jonathan Akeroyd, the CEO of Versace.

Jonathan Akeroyd

Good afternoon, everybody. It's a pleasure to be here on my third birthday being with the Versace brand, so it's very good timing. And just on that note, I would like to say that I feel very fortunate that 3 years in, in which period we basically made a lot of changes in terms of the management team, reset a lot of the priorities that we felt we needed to do to get the brand on a strong recovery path. And then 2.5 years later, we had the fortunate thing to meet John Idol and have this opportunity, Donatella and myself, to have a new focus on the brand. And an important moment. And it's not just an important moment for me in terms of 3 years in, but also to really, really realize the potential of the incredible brand that we have and we know that has the ability to reach the targets that we need with the right levels of management. So we're super excited. .

First of all, one of the important and most luckiest things we have is it's very clear what the Versace brand is. So it's very easy for us to put down what those brand values are, starting of course with the fact that we're a founder-led Italian brand. We still have the family name in the company in a very powerful and iconic name of Donatella Versace, who has also been with the brand for that for 40 years. We have a very strong loyalty to the brand. And in fact, the priority for us is to keep that loyalty and grow it and then also bring in a new customer as well, and I'll focus on that.

We also have strong fashion leadership. We call it Versace firsts. There are a number of things and storytelling that we really should push more to show people about the first that we have done as a brand throughout the history. One of them being we have -- we created the supermodel. This was created by Gianni Versace more than 30 years ago. We also were the inspiration for Google images. Jennifer Lopez wore a dress from Donatella around 20 years ago, and there was such a huge level of interest from this dress. Everybody was googling J. Lo dress, and it inspired Google to create actually Google images. So another Versace first. So we do have a strong fashion leadership that we're continuing through today.

We also have an iconic star. It's very easy and clear to see what the Versace woman and man is. We are strong. We have glamor. We have a point of view. And I think this is something that we will never walk away from. It is something we'll enhance and develop and also strengthen through our merchandising on having a broader offer to achieve that.

And then finally, a luxury foundation that we have. We have an atelier that's actually in our corporate offices. These are artisans that have been with us, again, for many years and decades producing incredible product as well as an incredible and impressive production facility just about 40 miles outside of Italy as well. And craft is something that we've always had embedded underneath the key values of brand.

We are also blessed with some things that most brands only have one of. We have huge and identifiable brand codes, and I'm sure all of you in these rooms will actually know most of these and associate with what we are. One of the things that I've been working on already is actually elevating these brand codes because they're so important for us, and we need to make them even more special, more elevated but also more contemporary.

The Medusa, I'm sure everybody is aware of what the Medusa is and how important that is. It's almost our brand mark. We feel that we can do manage this in a much more contemporary way as well as making it a key part of our accessory hardware and activities there.

We're about to launch the Barocco view, which is really important with Versace. We have also a strong heritage with baroque, and this will be a key element of our new bag offer that we'll launch in September. The Greek Key, you can see that on the sneaker there. The Greek Key is something again that we've owned for many, many years. And we've used this now across all of our collections and something that we've now introduced in our sneaker category, but again is very contemporary, very young, very obvious but also quite sophisticated in the way that we're using it here.

And again, the safety pin, probably again one of the most famous iconic dresses that Elizabeth Hurley wore about 20 years ago. It's important to us, and we still use this today. And then through print. We wear a print house, and we have a strong archival print, and this is something that will always be a key part of our collections, especially in ready-to-wear.

I'm blessed with having one of the most incredible women in our industry today. She has a reputation that is now become one of iconic status. She is well loved by the industry. Everybody, obviously, knows the face, knows the name and knows what Donatella stands for. I think one of the lucky things that I have had is the strength of our social media has also shown Donatella to be something that is actually quite surprising. She's an incredible woman. She's incredibly strong. She is very empowering, but she's very, very warm as well. And most -- probably the biggest surprise for me since I have joined is how young she is in her mindset and her thinking and also the flexibility to want to be able to change things and move things in a more dynamic -- in a much more dynamic way. And she has been such a strong partner for me and John as well and somebody that we also have a great deal of fun with.

I think it's also important to highlight there how Donatella mentions youth because she really does embrace youth and talent throughout her design teams, and I think this gives very much a strong freshness to what she's doing and everything that we're doing through the collections and the development there. Just to touch on the Met Gala, I mean everybody is aware of the Met Gala, but the importance of the reach of the Met Gala, I think, is something that we really recognize over the past 3 years and really started to almost own. Last year, we sponsored the Met Gala, and we had a huge response to how we managed that. This year, we didn't sponsor it, but we actually had an even better reach in terms of what we achieved there. We really did own that pink carpet, and the engagement that we had was quite incredible. This year, we did something quite special, where we really also catalog the making of the dresses, and that enabled us to have a huge engagement through the social media channels that we work on. We had 100 million views organically through our own Instagram channel on those dresses and everything that we went about. We've got 185 new followers to Instagram and Facebook, and we had a reach -- the total reach of 75 million with 6 million interactions. So it's a great platform for us to just communicate with the brand and work with incredible celebrities that we've always done throughout the years.

We also have very strong celebrity relationships. And I'm -- obviously, this is important to market the brand and show the new collections and great for product placement as well. But the thing to note here is that these celebrities that we engage with from J. Lo to Dua Lipa to, in the past, people like Elton John, these people have very much authentic, genuine relationships with Donatella. And this really shows through, just anecdotally, when we do our runway shows, where we have the best models of any brand in our runway shows, they all come to us, and they all want to work with us, and they're extremely proud to work with us. And this is again something that is completely unique for us, and it really doesn't happen with any other brand and something that we can get further leverage on as we start to push through our product messaging that I'll explain we have a strategy to do later.

One area that I've been working on and we just launched it really into this year is to be honest with you, in the past, our marketing was very much a little bit old-school, classical way to work in terms of pushing an Italian luxury house. It was really driven by show 4 times a year, and it was driven by advertising campaigns with top photography talent, and that was basically the key focus of how we would promote and market the brand. We've now restructured our marketing team totally with a view to having a much stronger 360-degree approach to connect with everything that we're doing, starting with, obviously, with the shows and the campaigns that we have, but then drilling that right down into how we can then touch that through in terms of product placement, product marketing and then working that through to our in-store experience as well. And this has been a significant change that you will start to see coming through in the coming months before the end of the year.

We're also really going to be talking more about this Versace first and the storytelling that we have. It's something that we need to do a lot more and unlock the secrets of really what the brand is today.

This is our ad campaign for fall 2019. You are the first people to see it. This really is based around our show that was shown in February that was really linking in luxury and the theme of grunge in the 1990s. It's a strong campaign, again, shot by one of the best, Steven Meisel. We feel very strongly about how this will -- it's a shift on from what we've been doing to more -- it's a little bit a lot more lifestyle. But the important thing to note here, and this is something that we've never done before, we've created a huge asset suite around that, which is basically based on products before we would shoot and probably get about 10 looks from this. We've now got 100 extra assets focusing on key product, accessories, footwear. And we can really push this through to create a much more product-focused marketing campaign across social and also with directly linking it in with our in-store experience.

Backing and coming on to that, the first kind of big launch that we're about to embark on in September is a new bag, a new logo bag, working with the Virtus, it's called the Virtus bag. We're working on the baroque v, so this hardware will come across all of our -- all of this bag offer, including our small leather goods. We believe it's got a very strong signature, easily identifiable. And the fact that it has this baroque element to it as well is very much identifiable to us in the house rather than just adding just a straightforward logo hardware on top of it.

We also now have a three way of strategy to promote that. Again, something that is completely new to us and a lot more efficient in the way that we can push it and extend it out in more of a accelerated way in terms of full execution. We will launch it with a campaign, where we'll launch it on digital and through our normal channels. And then the next wave down, we'll be localizing it, taking it to the regions, working with specialists, magazines around the world, particularly in Asia, where we see the biggest uplift to come relatively quickly. And we'll start that through 1 month after the campaign in October, and it will really echo what we're doing in Milan with the corporate marketing campaign.

And then finally into the gifting period, we'll have much more product placement with the celebrities that are proud to work with us so that they allot more product placement through the gifting that we've done with them and also working that into a much clearer and defined holiday program. We've already started it. We've tested it in the spring. Our marketing department was really set up in the spring, but we wanted to test it and see how it will work with our existing categories, the handbags and the sneakers that we have, again pushing it a little bit more from ready-to-wear, where we've got huge exposure already.

I mentioned earlier to some people that we've got a very, very strong momentum in our sneaker business. We launched a sneaker, the Chain Reaction, only 12 months ago, and it's already recognized as being one of the key sneaker trend -- sneaker designs in the market. It's already our best-selling SKU, and we're now drilling that down. We purposely started that at very high level with a high level price point of around about €1,000. We've now introduced the next level down from that, a hybrid version called the Cross Chainer. And now we're starting to push it, not just in terms of a collaboration with a very strong music artist called 2 Chainz, but we're also now pushing that and rolling that out through our social channels in a much more directed way and also now having it in most of our store windows. Now we have a very strong presence of this category. So we're starting to drill it down in a much more clearer and efficient way.

John mentioned earlier that our social media strength is incredible, to be honest. It's something that we really only started to focus on about 3 or 4 years ago and again something that Donatella embraced very, very quickly. We are the #6 brand in our market, which I think is incredible for a brand our size. We know and we expect this to grow at a much faster rate. So we expect this to move up very, very quickly there, and it genuinely does. I think the most important thing for this is how to change the perception of the brand and show us to be a much more younger, fashion-forward brand rather than probably sometimes people saw us as a little bit more of a traditional Italian fashion house. You must add onto this as well, Donetella's following, which is now well over 4 million. So we're now already, probably the fifth most-followed brand on Instagram, which is a huge achievement.

We have a very strong social media following across all platforms. We're now going to focus a lot more on Asia. And we've launched this year as well and again had some good response there, and we're getting a 28% growth last year. And again, we expect that to accelerate. And you can see that with this strong engagement. We can really surpass our competitors, and this was really evident in what we achieved in the Met Gala.

So now onto our growth initiatives. I think before I go on to that, just to reinforce, as John mentioned, through this elevation refocusing of what our brand is and our brand values and our brand codes, we also decided we needed to exit from some of the lines that we had. We had 2 lines, Versace Collection and Versus, that were important to us from a wholesale perspective. But again, they were quite confusing for the market. And we made a quick decision to exit from those lines to enable us to focus even more on the first line, which is really where the growth will be and for sure where the opportunity will be, and it will also help us on this elevation journey that we have already embarked on. So this is really important for us, and it also enables the business to focus on what we're doing as well as making sure that also our industrial operation is much more efficient in terms of sampling and all of the SKUs that are being produced previously. So we've exited those lines now. It was the last season for both of them in the spring, and it will enable us to get much leaner and cleaner going forward.

So the real priorities. The first one is obviously, to build on the luxury momentum that we have, and we really do have that. We have that, not just through the social media evidence that I've shown you there, but we also have it in terms of engagement with the key editorial press. They're really, really behind us. Last year, the covers that we got as a brand were far, far better than any years. And again, the engagement from them, not just in the brand, but also with what we're doing in terms of trends and what we're doing in terms of products.

Two critical ones for us now that we've already started on are obviously to extend and expand our business into accessories. This will be really the game changer as far as I'm concerned. We plan to move our revenues from 35% to 60% in relatively short term, and we have the ability and the brand and everything that we have to be able to achieve that.

We need to enhance and still work further on our powerful iconic marketing, and the key to that again will be to drill that down and focus and communicate on the incredible product offer that we have beneath what the brand is in terms of out brand image.

We have currently today about 188 stores. We have the ability when we benchmark against our other brand to extend on that and extend on that very quickly. So we plan to move to 300 stores within the next 3 years.

And again, e-commerce is an area where we feel that we can very, very quickly get to where we need to be in terms of a much more enhanced sight, shopping experience and working towards omnichannel.

So starting on women's ready-to-wear. Our red carpet is very clear. It's very important for us. We get huge exposure from it. We now will dilute that down and make sure that when you come into our stores, there's a much stronger collection in our stores and in our product from the red carpet to people coming into the stores and being able to buy into that Versace glamor in a clearer way that was probably missing in the previous years. We have strong house codes. We have a strong logo. We have a lot of prints, I mentioned earlier. We'll go bold with that. We'll continue to work with that. We're not a minimalist brand. And it's something that's important and people expect to see from us, to be strong.

And then we'll also, in terms of merchandising, I'll come onto some of the changes that we made in terms of merchandising, we need to also expand our offer. We have that Versace Fanatic. It's a big strength of ours. But we now need to make sure that when people come into our stores, the offer is a little bit more democratic, and we see a big opportunity in categories such as denim and dresses in particular in our women's offer.

Men's, again, big surprise for me. Men's is -- 50% of our ready-to-wear business is actually men's ready-to-wear. This is a real position of strength. We're seen to be and known to be a very strong menswear offer, and I believe this is something that we can really continue to grow on and develop at the rate it is today. We'll continue to capitalize on that, and also the same with women's. We're going to open that up a lot more in terms of key categories. We need to be developing a much more stronger denim business now. We've closed the other collections, and again, working into a bigger offer in terms of outwear and some of the sports categories as well, we see as a big opportunity for us.

And then just touching on men's underwear. We have a very strong men's underwear business that's actually driving us very good volumes through e-commerce and through our wholesale business, and we are going to relaunch that next year. And there's is a very big opportunity to do that both in terms of packaging and in the supply chain as well, and we think that we can become one of the market leaders in men's underwear. And we'll be kicking that off next year.

Looking into expanding the accessories offer, we have completely changed our -- both our management teams in merchandising. We brought in 2 top-level merchandisers. One will be focusing on the product side. And John mentioned this, a gentleman has joined us from Dior. And before that, he was at CHANEL. And he is an expert in this category, and we're very excited that he joined us only 1 month ago. We have also now split our merchandising department for -- to enable us to have a stronger merchandising focus on the buying and the buying that goes into the stores and really working collaborating on a much clearer merchandising journey through our stores. And again, a top talent has joined us there. And then more importantly, it all starts with design and product and product. And Donatella and myself have hired, again, joined only a month ago, an exceptional talent to lead our leather goods department in terms of design for both men's and women's. So we're confident with this team that we have the right team to be able to focus to accelerate our growth in accessories, and I think more importantly, help support the change in culture and focus within the company from being a ready-to-wear culture to also being -- to complement that an accessory culture.

We're going to increase the SKU presence in our accessories offers in our SKUs. We've already started that journey. We have now -- you saw it in the store earlier in New York. That before was predominantly ready-to-wear on the ground floor. We quickly changed that, and now it's all accessories. You'll see our new store concept shortly. That is very much geared around a higher penetration of accessories in our stores as well as making sure that it's having a great journey into the ready-to-wear presence.

We are going towards the support that we're marketing. I mentioned that earlier. We have many initiatives. The launch for Virtus will be far stronger than we ever had for any bag offer, and we've invested more marketing dollars to make sure that we have a high level of impact when this offer launches in September. And then we're going to be focusing more in terms of management of it to making sure that we have a high level of carryover in the business to support the profitability and grow our margins as we do that in the coming years.

As far as going back to the house codes that we have, we're going to really -- starting with this v baroque logo, we feel that this will give us a huge impact on the market. We're going to then extend that through to other key category trends that we have, that we're under potentializing in terms of backpacks, handbags. You started to see them in the stores already. And again, we're getting a good traction on those already, and we'll develop that even further.

And then in terms of small leather goods, something that is again a huge opportunity for us. Because right now, it's a relatively small part of our offer, and we're already working to increase that SKU count. So in SKU count, both in terms of the offer but also in terms of the presence in our new store network.

And again, not to forget the men's business, which women's will be clearly the biggest show of the business in accessories. But the men's, I think, is also a huge opportunity for us, considering our strength in ready-to-wear. In terms of footwear, we're going to leverage on the house codes that we have. We've already -- I think the important thing to see is we've very, very quickly been able to establish a strong, active footwear business in a very short space of time through a very well-executed 360-degree strategy there. We'll continue to grow our active business. It's definitely a key trend in the market. It's here to stay. And we'll build on that, as we are already. And now we'll work on the core share for both in men's and women's, where we have, again, brand codes that we can really use throughout our formal shoe offer probably in a much more clearer, elevated way.

Licenses. I'm pleased to say that our licenses are very clean, and we have 3 core licenses. We have fragrance, where we're very strong, we are very well positioned even in the -- our men's Eros fragrance. It is the 5 best-selling fragrance in the U.S. We also have a very strong women's wear fragrance business. So it's good. It's well positioned. What we'd be doing there is bringing -- making sure all of the marketing initiatives that we're doing in the core brands, in the core lines will be following in our licensing to elevate our licensing positioning.

And the same with eyewear, where we have a very strong partner in Luxottica, who really believe in the potential of the brand as well. And we're working with this to actually develop a stronger men's eyewear business, where right now, our eyewear business is more skewed towards women's. So then now seeing on the back of our business the strength of the men's business.

And again, we have watch business, where we've been working on stronger price points as well. We also just finally have a jeans license that we have, and we'll be managing that to make sure that it complements everything that we're doing, complements but doesn't conflict with everything that we're doing with the first-line priorities.

So going on to our retail network. We're going to be -- obviously, as I mentioned earlier, this is all going to be focused on developing our lifestyle and our first line across all categories. We feel there is a potential to grow across all regions. We have a strong footprint in Asia already. We have 40 stores in Greater China. I'm pleased to say, I'm sure a lot of you are aware, our positioning in Asia is very, very strong. We're next -- we're best luxury brands. We're in the best malls. And we have some high-volume stores, particularly in Macau and in Hong Kong. And we'll continue to grow on that. We're going to be opening in -- tomorrow our biggest store in China, in Beijing, in China world, again, with the new concept that I'll share with you shortly. We're now looking at further store openings in Europe. We see opportunities for second stores in Paris, second stores in London. And again, we'll also be opening new stores as well as a full refurbishment program in the U.S. as well. So we aim to take these stores, probably opening between 30 and 40 stores each year in the next three years to take us up to that 300 mark.

I would say our biggest opportunity is to really -- it's very clear, the productivity in our stores is not what it should be. We need to rapidly increase the productivity, and this will really be the real driver of -- to reach us to our $2 billion that we are targeting. We would do that through, clearly, the store renovations. Up until now, our stores were primarily ready-to-wear stores. And obviously, you're all aware of the challenges to develop strong productivity with stores only selling ready-to-wear. So accessories will be the key to this. We've also changed our buying model, and we're also working on a systems upgrade to ensure that we get better efficiencies with our buyers, stronger level of replenishment and developing more our carryover business.

Just to show you our store concept. Again, coming from the New York store that you just recently visited, this was our store in Florence. It's a brand-new store, so it's a new store to the city. It opened 3 months ago. And you can see what I'm talking about here in terms of very much more of a luxury presence. People have been -- the feedback has been incredible. The results have exceeded our expectations. And again, very much focusing on ready-to-wear. But on the entrance to the store, it's around about 30% to 40% of the space is allocated to accessories. And we've seen, compared to our other stores that haven't been refurbished, this is showing a great uplift in sales in our accessories categories.

The first store that opened was Munich. Again, great response there. This was an existing store, just to highlight there. That's the ground floor that you're seeing. And that again was previously ready-to-wear, a much stronger presence in accessories. And we've also generated a high level of traffic into these stores as they're being transferred into something much more modern, contemporary and indeed accessible even the way that we're now treating the windows as you enter the store.

And the first one was Miami at Bal Harbour. We relocated this store. We relocated it because we needed more space. And again, the reaction has been incredible and completely surprising for Miami, where we have a lot of history. And this store was well over jewelry fit. And again, it's beating our U.S. stores performance very handsomely, and it has a very much strong luxury feeling to it as well. And the interesting thing is the time spent in the stores is far greater than it was previously.

So as far as our network is concerned, weighted towards Asia, we have 107 stores in Asia across the regions, 40 in Greater China as I mentioned, 53 stores in EMEA and 28 in America. We will now open the stores across all 3 regions. In terms of e-commerce is concerned, we also opened our first e-commerce trading channel in China late last year, and that's performing to our expectations. And a very strongly e-commerce in America as well.

John mentioned earlier, and I agree, our digital is an incredible opportunity for us. We get 800,000 visits a week to our website. And it's giving us growth, it's giving us very strong growth already. We have good performance, but we are really targeting as soon as possible to reach $100 million terms of sales with our e-commerce business. How we will do this? First and foremost, we need to have a new site design. I think this is important. The site currently is now -- it's good, it's functional, but it needs to give more life and really show the brand, where the brand is today. So we'll be refreshing our site towards the end of next year, which will also be coupled with the launch of our omnichannel business for the first time in the EMEA at the end of this year, and then we'll follow with omnichannel in the U.S. in 2020. We're also now working on a tactical plan to increase our database with such huge traffic into our site and getting a much better quality and a high level of engagement there. And again, offering a global delivery will happen at the same time that we launch our omnichannel business in EMEA.

As far as the business is concerned by region, not too much of a shift from now to 2022. We expect double-digit growth across all of our network as we'd roll out the refitting as we build our accessories getting stronger. We feel there is more opportunity to accelerate the densities in America and also in EMEA as well. We'll be bringing in a much more elevated business in terms of the service that we offer. We also have -- late last year did a full new retail program in terms of retail excellence, and this is proved to also be a bit contributed towards the current growth that we've been having in our stores right now.

In terms of product mix, the key change will be that shift towards accessories and footwear. Our accessory business will grow from 25% to 30%, and our footwear business will grow to 17%. We're very confident that we can make that happen, and we can make it happen with a double-digit growth and don't really see anything affecting in terms of the menswear and the women's ready-to-wear momentum that we have as well.

And then in terms of the overall financial outlook, as Tom highlighted, we're looking at mid-single-digit growth between now and full-year '22. We're confident that we can achieve that. That's where we are now. We'll build on that and ramp that up as we go into '21 and '22. The investment year has very much been this year, so we're opening stores. We've also invested considerable investment into the people and the organizational changes that I mentioned, strengthen them not just in merchandising, not just in design but also in retail operations as well. And then we've also invested considerably more in marketing to ensure that the launches of the accessories that I mentioned earlier will have a high level of impact than they would have had previously.

As far as the operating margin is concerned, obviously, that will be relatively stable this year. But we'll see that grow, and we're targeting mid-teen digits into 2022. The bridge to achieving that, first and foremost, it will really be the top 2 growing accessories, is really going to be the key to making that happen. The actions that we put in place in terms of retail, in terms of product will be the key enablers to make that happen. Improved productivity is obvious. I've gone through that before, but this will surely be one of the biggest drivers in terms of making that happen. And the leverage on sales growth will really be down to the volume effect that we put in place and the stabilizing of the cost as the volume drives up.

And then in terms of normalizing the investments, we also see that there are some synergies that we'll really be able to build on both in terms of shared synergies within the group as across certain functions, HR and the industrial chain particularly. And we're also now working very quickly on making sure that as we go into becoming more of an accessories brand, we're using the expertise of Capri and also in Jimmy Choo to support us in having better margins across our product and a more skilled industrial focus in the accessories category.

Thank you very much.

Pierre Denis

All right. Okay. I go here for a change. So Jimmy Choo for us, it's actually -- yes, there we go. Now we're in the world of Jimmy Choo. Jimmy Choo, it's a very exciting moment for us. Because today, when we're out together in the showroom, you could see the changes that we have been implementing in the last 1.5 years and how all the investments that have been put forward in the brand are starting to pay off in terms of marketing, in terms of collections and also the efficiency of the new team, which we have been putting in place, largely keeping the existing team of Jimmy Choo. So for us, we are ready to embark a new journey, and I'm going to take you to this new journey.

Of course, it starts by the brand. I think as for Versace and obviously Michael Kors, brand is everything. So I'll start with the brand. Okay. The brand, okay. So the brand. What I was saying in the showroom, which was very important is at Jimmy Choo, we tend to pride ourselves to be a 21st century accessory brand, not anymore a shoe brand, a global accessory brand. And in that, we also define that what we want to achieve is to inspire our customer to dare to stand out. That's what the Jimmy Choo woman has always been doing. For us, we are about confidence, glamor, seduction, being daring, playful. That are the core values which we are trying to translate into the marketing as well as we are to translate them into the products.

So now first, at the inception of all that, it starts with Sandra Choi. Sandra Choi is our Creative Director. She has been in the company since the inception of the company. It is now 23 years ago. By the way, Jimmy Choo is probably one of the biggest recent luxury success. With 23 years only, we are now at USD 650 million of turnover. We are also the second largest brand of luxury in U.K. So Sandra's vision is what is driving Jimmy Choo. She is the niece of Mr. Jimmy Choo. And let's discover the vision of Sandra and how she takes that into the world of Jimmy Choo.

So Jimmy Choo. What I was trying to explain in the showroom is that from those DNA, which you could see the values of Jimmy Choo, we had really structured the shoe collection. The shoe collection is divided in 4 categories that we could see in the showroom. The core of the business, 24:7, which we'll present, about 40% of our business. I was saying fashion is only 15% of the business. And then you have the boots, the sneakers, which is about 25% of the business. And finally, the weekend, which we'll show, is the crocs. These are the strong families and the pillar on which we have been building the brand, the brand in terms of shoes.

Obviously, Sandra was saying it, we are born on the red carpet. Clearly, Jimmy Choo as a strong point, the evening shoes, the red carpet shoes, and that has been making our DNA in the U.S. and, by the way, very much now as well in Asia.

But beyond the red carpet, I think what's interesting and what we have realized is that Jimmy Choo gives the confidence for a lot of our clients, woman, to wear shoes in really different moments. And we have the pleasure to see really a strong flowing of Jimmy Choo by very influential celebrities but also important personalities that are in the brand.

So once I've said that, it triggered the question, after Michael Kors purchased Jimmy Choo, where are we going to take the brand? What kind of work are we going to do to go one step further? And this is this journey, which we are going to embark now together.

I think first part is that Jimmy Choo has always been, since the beginning, a very integrated company in terms of marketing, has done the most portraying it from e-commerce to a new channel to a strength in all the possible assets that we've already been developing. But now we are going much faster with definitely a stronger investment.

The first part of it is about the launch of this new logo, which we widely discussed in the showroom. Logo first moving to afterwards the addition of logos, the Kendalls, the repeat partner of the logo. That is going to be a key point, which is transforming a shoe brand for us into an identity of an accessory brand.

Here now you can discover the advertising. You have seen Kaia being a spokesperson for the Spring/Summer collection. You now see Kaia again for the Fall/Winter, and you will see Kaia again for the next campaign. So really, she is our ambassador that shows one of the strengths and investments which we have been putting in the brand. Here it's all about the launch of the JC. She's in a '70s background, which is right now where the trend is. And she's very assertive, and you can see the product's addition of this time, not only the shoes but also the bags.

Then another big thing, which for us was very, very important, is we started to think what kind of message are we going to deliver on the social network beyond the advertising. And here, the point was, let's give a purpose to the brand, Jimmy Choo, and that's what we have been working on.

On this purpose of the brand, what do we stand for? And here, we realize that quite many celebrities precisely have been wearing the brands in different moments, as I was saying. And we decided to make a program, a program of inspiration, which we called In My Choos, and it's about all the celebrities which are going to be witnesses and be in our campaigns to demonstrate what they have been doing, daring to stand out and inspiring others. That will be the program which we are going to embark in the social network. That will be the main theme of our communication, and that's how we are going to give the purpose to the brand, Jimmy Choo. And I will show you a quick video with Sienna Miller, starting the program right now in [indiscernible].

So yes. So here, there will be a full message, which is going to continue, and that will be a key theme of the marketing campaign, aside of the big campaigns. Another element was all about getting the sneaker business. And as you could see, I showed you and I discussed the success of the DIAMOND. I discussed also the success of all the other sneakers we're having in Jimmy Choo. That is linked to also a strong marketing program, which is -- you will see featuring Kaia in some positions as well as some full integrated digital assets.

And here, this is also transitioning to the next step of what I'm going to discuss, which is Jimmy Choo. There is another big component, which we feel is driving our strengths of the brand and the momentum for now in sales that is the fact that now we're having a full well-integrated Asian campaign and Asian marketing, which we feel is what is needed right now for luxury brands. We have a brand ambassador, Victoria Song. We have a specific dedicated animations and events in Asia. With Asia is for us now a priority with the totally integrated and dedicated marketing.

Now these are the strong elements, which we have been working on in the last years. But of course, we continue to capitalize on the strengths and the natural strengths of Jimmy Choo as Versace and as Michael Kors. We definitely have a strong following on Instagram. We definitely, by the way, punch far above our reach because we're a company of USD 600 million. And when you look at the number of followers on Instagram, we are really above our reach in terms of brand strength. And the good news is that the engagement continues. The development and of the following in all the channels are moving on. The next challenge for us now to take the Asian networks. And that's what we are really working on with this specific dedicated marketing for Asia.

Now moving around and going to the business. First of all, in terms of business, Jimmy Choo, we have 208 stores. I think that the key driver is going to be Asia because we really developed Asia as of 2012. So for us, Asia is totally recent, and we'll continue to be the area of growth. We have 95 stores in Asia, which includes a lot of them in Japan, and clearly, the expansion will be particularly in Southeast Asia on the road map to the 300 doors. Europe will be another area of expansion, because within Europe, there are countries which we still need to grow. Typically, they are part of Europe, but the Middle East region will be an area of growth on our road map to 300 doors. I think one of the key points of Jimmy Choo is that we are a very strongly integrated company in terms of e-commerce and omnichannel. That is one of the key strengths of the company and that we're going to nurture that strength.

So going forward, the next point is all about the customer. Because having driven older brand into omnichannel, our next journey in our investment right now is all about the systems to drive the customer engagement. Customer engagements coming from CRM, the database, that's one part. But also moving forward, Jimmy Choo, we are able to work now on personalization of shoes, that's going to be something very important, and we feel that stores have to obviously become a moment of experience which we are, for example, letting the customers have the stores for any events at night or a party or different things. We feel that stores can be used in a different model and in a different way. That strategy of putting the customer first is another way for which we are going to develop the brand.

E-commerce, I was talking about that. We continue to improve our site. We are going to risk in our site in September. Obviously, with the arrival of the new GC logo, it will be making their platform even more interesting. Lot of developments, but mostly, I think this year, the big year is, we are, again, one of the few companies to have launched now, 1 month ago, pure e-commerce site, Jimmy Choo, in China. We had the one in Japan, which is now very successful. And we are integrating all that with omnichannel, both in China as well as in Japan. And in Japan, we are integrating a communication network, which is called line, for the marketing, which is a kind of Instagram for Japan. And same thing we adding WeChat in China, which is going to be also integrated to our stores. So it's all about driving media channels on the online dedicated to the different regions, which leads us to the future growth initiatives.

Well, first of all, we have been historically, since 2012, growing double-digit growth at Jimmy Choo. Last year, we continued with double-digit growth, and this is the way we are planning the business forward. So the key elements of that includes: first of all, a goal of USD 1 billion in reach. How to do that? We want to continue to accelerate the footwear. We definitely want to grow the accessories to be 15% of our business in time. Men, as I showed in the showroom, is a way of expansion. And finally, we will discuss how we move the retail from 200 to 300 doors.

So the initiatives to drive the footwear. We saw the logo. We saw the logo in bag. We saw the logo on some key categories in shoes. We feel that, that is a moment where a brand of a shoe specialist becomes a really accessory brand. This logo will be featured in our collections not in all the shoes because some fashion shoes don't need the logo. They have a statement, but logo will be a driver.

Sneakers. The goal is to do 20% of our business in sneakers. We're not doing half of that for the moment. So this will be a way of expansion, and we are confident with the collection you saw in the showroom and the success of diamond that we can achieve that goal. And something which we feel is extremely important and the new strategy for Jimmy Choo is that, thanks to now the investment, which we're having, we are starting to buy shoe factories in Italy. That will give us many things, mostly for us, number one, will be the capacity to do those personalization I was discussing; accelerate the speed to market, which is now the key to the battle; and arguably, the cost of goods. But this key point for me is all about speed to market which is really what is gearing the fashion world for the moment. Secondly, if I go to the accessories, accessories, first it's about a team. And as we were saying in the showroom, the team is not a matter only of designer, we recruited a great designer, she came from Miu Miu before, head designer, but it's also the full integration. We had people in the factories to be better buying the leather, a full team of integration to create a full division to develop accessories in Jimmy Choo. We add a business of accessories. It's -- as you can see in 2019, 22% of our business was done with accessories. It was all about evenings largely. And our goal is now to move on to day bags as you saw in the showroom as well as small leather goods, developing those franchise in many ways.

How to do that? The offering is one. You saw the Madeline bag. You saw the Varian bag. We will continue to work on that, the logo, obviously. And what we intend to do is put a bigger and much stronger visibility of these collections now into the stores. Obviously, marketing. You saw KR. We will also have dedicated campaigns in Asia, and we'll have a full program of celebrities, ambassadors, 360 program to launch the bags.

Now moving along, I would say as well that men is another factor of growth for Jimmy Choo. Men is 9% of our business, very strong in Japan. We will drive the men, and men is about sneakers. It's about evening, as we were saying in the showroom. And as long as we have a shape like diamond, which translates into women, I think there is definitely a business to develop. Men will be the focus of next year for Jimmy Choo. The relaunch will be for next year.

Now hold that category expansion. Translates into the distribution and what we intend to do. I think one of the things which we are very proud at Jimmy Choo is, within our 208 stores, right now, the productivity by square foot is 2,200, which is about 20,000 -- a bit more than €20,000 by square meter. That is actually on the high side or on the very good side, strong side of the luxury industry. When you achieve that, you're actually able to make your stores very profitable.

Now the growth of Jimmy Choo is going, therefore, to go in all regions but it's going to come massively from Asia. As I'm saying, we will see that we have renovated largely our network and this investment is behind us. And expansion, we discussed, will be Southeast Asia and Middle East, for example. But I think the key is that we strongly believe by being more efficient in the management of our omnichannel as well as the collection that we can largely put the new collections, the bags, into the existing stores. And that is going to drive the productivity of the business from Jimmy Choo from 2,200 to 2,700, that's the goal that we are fixed ourselves in terms of productivity and in terms of drive of the profit.

So the network is largely completed. In Jimmy Choo, we have now revenue of 80, 70, 7% of the stores. And when you do this, it means that you have renovated also most of the flagship, the key cities, the big cities. We are even now starting to embrace the second round of renovation. We are opening in Hong Kong, what's going to be our biggest flagships in terms of turnover. It's going to be a 3-floor shop in Harbor city. That is going to happen in March next year. So we are also moving into a flagship in Dubai Mall. So Jimmy Choo, we are now having a distribution which is largely renovated and fit for the growth, which we are anticipating.

So how does this translate into business? Europe for now is bigger. For the record, it's also a fact that because of legal constraints, the EMEA report some of the American wholesale into the number, in reality, the geography is more balanced in between Europe, America and Asia. This one is actually the one. Okay. And then, it says that the growth of Jimmy Choo forward is for us, first and foremost, as I was discussing, Asia, which we believe we can achieve, because as I said, we are a young brand there and this is where the market is growing.

In terms of growth potential, we said that we will have double-digit growth in terms of sales. And this chart shows that by doing that, we are still able to grow the momentum on shoes, so there will be still growth on shoes, which is what I said. But of course the goal is to move the accessories. Accessories grows from 18% to 30%, and in time, to 50%; men, from 9% to 10%. And finally, as we were discussing, and I will discuss that only now, but we had a focus in the showroom, we also enjoyed at Jimmy Choo a very strong license revenue, demonstrating the strengths of the brand and the fact that we are already considered as a real accessory brand and not as a pure shoe company.

So how does this equation translate into profitability? Just like that. Last year, the revenue was almost USD 600 million, as I said, double-digit growth. You have the budget, which is here, explain $350 million.

Where do we see the development forward in terms of operating profits? First of all, accessories. Because usually, accessories are having a better margin than shoes. Although we pride ourselves to probably be one of the most profitable companies in terms of shoes. So accessories will give us some leverage. That's one part. Secondly, as we have said that we are growing the business largely was the existing store network. It means that you will drive naturally and the expansion of the productivity of the stores plus this productivity will be further enhanced with the omnichannel capacity and e-commerce. As -- and exactly the same for Versace, we'll get some momentum on the SG&A. We'll bring together on the back office on the broad sense. And then finally, you have seen from old initiatives, we are discussing that we are really putting a very strong investment in marketing for the moment. We are putting some fuel in the machine to launch the bags and launch those new categories. And in time, we are going back to a more normalized investment in marketing. That also is going to drive the profitability of Jimmy Choo. The goal being that we should reach mid-teen as being discussed.

So that shows the vision of Jimmy Choo. And I think where we are a bit more advanced because we are now 1.5 year down the road in the journey. A lot of the elements I'm presenting today are not actions to come, but they are real. You saw them in the showroom and in our advertising. So with that in mind, we have this confidence to achieve the plan, and I want to thank you for your attention. Thank you.

John Idol

Thank you, Pierre. Now we are going to turn to Michael Kors. And obviously, Michael Kors is a very successful brand today. It's approximately $4.5 billion revenues. And we built this company on Michael's vision: an exciting innovative fashion product. And one of the things that we're going to be doing is really talking to our consumer about what the new Jet Set is. And I told you before, speed, energy and optimism. And those are really easy words for me to talk about. But I think it's a much better visual for you, and ultimately, for the customer to hear it from Michael's words directly.

Michael's vision is part of the cornerstone, which you're going to be seeing coming from our marketing on a forward basis. You saw that already with Bella Hadid, and I'm going to be talking to you more about that in a minute. But millennials and also Generation Z customers are clearly consuming products in a different way. And we've always been a company that's been modern and young, and we're going to be in their vision, and we're going to be there with product for them to excite them and engage them. We have 3 brands in the company, which is first led by our Michael Kors Collection brand, which you've seen in Michael's runway shows. It happened twice a year here in New York. And when I talked about it later, we were the most engaged fashion brand in New York fashion week.

Secondly, we have our MICHAEL Michael Kors brand, which you can see the new face, which is Bella Hadid, quite excited about her leading our vision, again, for the millennial and Gen Z customer and the customer who really is about fun and she totally embraces that. And then of course, our men's business, which we're very excited about the growth that we're seeing in that business, and we're going to be putting our foot on the accelerator to make that a bigger part of the Michael Kors brand.

Three corners of our pillars are product innovation, brand engagement and customer experience, and I'll be talking about each of those. But of course, in brand engagement, we have one of the most powerful tools and that's with Michael and his vision and how he communicates with our customers. Brand awareness. 360-degree marketing, that is what you've heard Pierre talk about, you've heard Jonathan talk about. And it is critical that we communicate with our consumers today in global campaigns and then we take the assets from those campaigns, and we drive them through all the different elements whether that's social media, whether that's through targeted marketing in our own e-mail communications. And we're clearly engaging with the customer on many different forms of communication. We, at Michael Kors, believe that we're one of the leaders in the fashion industry in 360-degree marketing. These are some of our recent campaigns. This is Michael's collection campaign from spring. Our woman is much more relaxed. She is much more empowered, and she's the one who's making the decisions in the household and she is the one who's saying, I want to live my life the way I see it.

In the MICHAEL Michael Kors brand, she is having fun. She is showing that speed, energy and optimism. And as you can see with Bella Hadid, she really embraces that. And her resonance in our campaign has actually started to change the inflection in store traffic. We've seen it in North America, we've seen it in Europe and we've seen it in Asia as well. And in fact, in Europe, our North American store traffic -- our European store traffic turned positive when the campaign started to hit inside of our stores, and we've really seen an inflection from marketing in a way that is a bit more exciting and talking to a millennial and the Gen Z customer. This is our summer campaign for MICHAEL Michael Kors. Again, Bella focused as the face of the campaign. Also, you can see logo. Both our spring campaign and our summer campaigns have been heavily focused on our logo business, which in the prepared remarks that I made during our earnings release, we had said that this category is the highest sell-through category in the company. And in fact, we're still not in the inventory position that we wanted to be. And while that's something that we'd rather be in a better position in, I'm very pleased to see that the marketing initiatives that we put forth are resonating with a customer, and we're having the sell-through to compare with the marketing campaigns.

In men's, we're making a definitive focus on our leather goods business in this category. You'll be seeing a lot of emphasis inside of our stores. We'll be doing some significant investment in repositioning inside of our existing lifestyle stores to add the men's category. We think we have the right balance. I told you 2 years ago, we wanted to find out where we are going to after the men's business. We've now decided that we will go more heavily into the men's accessories and leather goods business. We'll still be prominent in the men's ready-to-wear business. But we view in our own stores the leather goods business and the outerwear business as a significant driver of growth of this category. And that's going to be important when we talk later on about returning to stabilized our comparable store growth.

In terms of social media following, Michael Kors has 45 million engaged social media followers around the world. And that's on all platforms, everything from Instagram, Facebook to Snapchat, to Weibo, WeChat. We really are one of the leaders in social media around the world. And that's powerful for us because that gives us an incredible marketing tool to talk to our customers with, and we are getting better and better at monetizing that communication on those platforms, in particular on our website. And we're seeing a higher growth rates, driven through social media on our website and the sales related to that.

We had a 9% increase in total social media following. And on a 45 million base, that's still a very large number in terms of growth. Both Jonathan and Pierre mentioned earlier about brand ambassadors. Again, we think we're one of the leaders in this category. Yang Mi was the brand ambassador for us in China, our first. Yang Mi has a 100 million followers on Weibo. And there is no question that when Yang Mi has a bag on, Yang Mi powers sales for our customers not only in China but in North America and in Europe. So she has been a huge, huge asset for us.

Secondly, we've just recently signed Tsubasa Honda. And again, her regional campaign had incredible results for us and actually helps turn store sales in Japan comp store sales positive with the launch of her ad campaign. Very, very pleased with the resonation and also this was a new bag called Manhattan that we exclusively launched in Japan. So you'll be seeing more individualized exclusive launches in countries from us to be tailored to the different marketplaces and the different brand ambassadors. And our first ambassador, UA in Korea, has 9.5 million Instagram followers. And once again, with the implementation of her presence, our comp store sales went positive in Korea as well. So very, very strong regionalized efforts to go with our overall global efforts as well.

Red carpet leader, as in our other 2 brands, clearly, Michael Kors is addressing some of the most incredible Hollywood stars and influential people in the industry. In terms of philanthropy, I'm super proud about this. We will, this year, reach donating over 20 million meals around the world, and that's through the World Food Program. And we started that with our Watch Hunger Stop initiatives, which has been a huge success for us. We continue that program. It happens every October, and we donate our percentage of the watch sales to the World Food Program. And they are one of the most incredible organizations who are on the ground, in the countries, where this nourishment is needed. And we have been very, very successful with them. We're also very proud of our initiatives right here in New York with God’s Love We Deliver. We've raised over $24 million for God’s Love We Deliver.

Michael made a very significant personal donation. I have also made very significant personal donations. And in fact, Michael, the name of the God’s Love We Deliver building in New York, it's named after Michael, and that's where the meals are prepared. We serve over 1 million meals a year to those in need in the New York area who cannot feed themselves. So we're very proud of our philanthropic efforts in Michael Kors. And at some of our upcoming calls, we'll be talking about what we're going to be doing at Versace and Jimmy Choo also to take on philanthropy as a cornerstone of those 2 houses. Our e-commerce and retail network, we have approximately 850 stores worldwide. The network is roughly going to remain the same. It will grow 30 or 40 stores a year primarily in Asia. But our network size is about where we wanted. We are going to have some further reductions in North America, some further growth in Asia. But the network size will remain roughly the same. And that's a good thing for us because we can really focus on productivity, both from a sales per square foot and also from a profitability standpoint.

As you know, we have been in a rationalization program, particularly in North America where we've been closing stores that have become unprofitable. And really that volume moves from our store base into our e-commerce base. So the revenues are there. It's just in a different place. And we think that's been a very effective program for us. And as Tom talked about, again, in our prepared remarks, you're going to start to see some of that leverage show up towards the tail end of this year and really out into the next 2 fiscal years as those stores are kind of pruned out of the network.

Key digital initiatives. The most surprising thing that happened to us this year is our loyalty program. The -- we started that out, we had a goal to reach 1 million customers in the database. And in fact, we're going to grow that over $2 million -- over 2 million people in that database this year. We've said in previous calls that those customers are actually showing a higher level of engagement. And actually their transactions online are significantly higher than our non-VIP customers. So that's been super successful for us. Clienteling has been another area both in Versace and in Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. We're seeing strong initiatives and results around direct clienteling. The store you're in earlier today, the Versace store, does approximately 30% to 40% of its business outside the store. That's us sending products to people's homes, that's us engaging with the customer on a one-on-one basis. And you're going to see that happening more and more. We've seen great success in that in Jimmy Choo, and of course, Michael Kors is seeing the same levels of success. So as we kind of rightsize our store network, we're able to focus on VIP. We'll be able to focus on clienteling. And we're also providing our sales associate with more tools to create personalization with those customers. So we're really elevating the staff levels. We're changing the commission levels in our stores to actually pay our store employees more money and get better qualified individuals inside the store. And we're seeing that really pay dividends for us. Again, as I mentioned earlier on this slide, you can see that we grew our VIP base, we will grow this year to approximately 2.3 million people. And the other thing that's been very, very successful for us is growing our database, which I'll talk to you about in a moment.

Retail network and animation. Bella Hadid really inspired us to change our window setup in our stores. And you can see one of the first animations that happened, and it was Bella in our spring campaign being very, very, very active. And what that did was quite interesting. As I said, we went positive in Europe in our traffic. We also saw a North American traffic not return to positive, but we saw a significant inflection when we change the store windows and some animations inside the stores. And this really showed us that customers want to be entertained and, of course, they want services on a different level than they've seen in the past.

So these next few slides are some windows that happened during the spring season. This happens to be our collection store in Palm Beach, and you can see some of the interior animation. This is our windows in Regent Street. This is more Bella Hadid in our window activations. And then you're going to see things like unique, bespoke experiences of a store that you just saw in Bond Street, which we opened a few weeks ago, this is our collection store. Very, very unique design, not only on the outside but on the inside, this is a townhouse and really we've created a personalized customer experience with 2 VIP floors inside the store. So people can come in and have a very intimate experience either by themselves or with their family or with their friend shopping.

Additionally, we just opened our new prototype in SoHo, which I hope you get a chance to go down and see it opened about 2 weeks ago. And this is a new store concept for us that we're going to be using in more urban locations. And it's a bit more of an active format. We've launched some products, I mentioned in our previous calls called MKGO. So it's much more street meets fashion and in the way that we're presenting that in a store format. So these are some pictures of the new presentation. And we're very, very pleased with the results of the store.

So future growth initiatives. As we said earlier, the #1 growth initiative for Michael Kors will be in Asia. And that is going to be what we're going to -- approximately double the size of our business in Asia, many of our competitors are at or exceeding this goal of $1 billion in Asia. So we know that it is absolutely possible for us to achieve. We know that the business has been strong in this marketplace, and we know that if we continue to stay focused and spend our time, energy and effort in this region, that we will continue to be successful. And that's everything from unique product that we'll introduce to the region to our ambassador program, 2 additional store locations that we will open. And lastly, we are seeing great success in our e-commerce business in both Japan and in China. Again, while they are not significant numbers from an inflection standpoint yet, you can see it growing, it's starting to develop. And I think when we sit down in 2 to 3 years from now, the e-commerce market in China and Japan will be in the double-digit range in terms of revenues for our different entities there. So we're making the investments, and we're making the commitment to be a leader in e-commerce and omnichannel in both China and Japan.

So as I said before, we're looking to double our revenues in the Asia market and part of that will be led by store expansion. We ended the fiscal year with approximately 277 stores. And we'll open around 75 stores over the next 2 to 3 years in the marketplace, ultimately ending up at 450 stores. And again, our competition in many, many cases has this amount or more. Again, we're doing this at a paced rollout. And the great news for us is that all the new stores that we opened in Asia are all profitable from the day that we opened them. So again, this has been a very strong platform for growth for us. As I mentioned to you before, regional marketing campaigns are very important for us, and WeChat and WeChat commerce is now coming and we think that's going to be very important platform for us. And of course earlier, Pierre mentioned the line, but we were one of the original companies in Japan to launch online, and it's been huge success for us. And we'll continue to power not only brand awareness and customer engagement with this but also ultimately commerce as well.

The men's business, we ended the fiscal year at approximately $200 million. We think that in a very rapid period of time, we can turn this to about $300 billion to $400 billion business. The majority of this increase will come from our own stores. The majority of that will come from refitting existing stores. So we will not be upsizing stores. We'll be taking existing stores, reallocating space to the men's category. You'll start to see that happen in really January, February, March of next year, predominantly focused on men's accessories.

Now coming towards the end of the presentation. Clearly, one of the most important things that we want to do for the Michael Kors brand is to stabilize our comparable store sales growth. We know we'll be able to grow the brand. We know that we'll be able to double our business in Asia over the next few years. We know that we'll be able to increase the men's business. So first and foremost, we need to stabilize our accessories business. We've been seeing progress there. We've been seeing progress certainly with the development of a much greater penetration of our signature product. And that is resonating with our customers. So we're driving that with our marketing campaigns. We're driving that with in-store product presentation. And we anticipate by the fall season to have this running closer to the 30% goal rate, which is what we had intended on getting to rapidly. We just have not been able to catch up in terms of the demand and what we thought was the needed supply at the time. Tom mentioned in his prepared remarks during our conference call, you'll see inventories actually increase in the company over the next few quarters. And then it will start to decelerate, and this is going to be primarily driven around our increase in the excess -- the signature programs and some of our core programs where we had really deemphasize that and put much more emphasis on fashion and quite frankly too much emphasis. And we are moving that back to where we think it's a more appropriate balance inside the company.

Our footwear business continues to be the strongest business in the company growing at high double-digit growth rates. Our women's ready-to-wear business is also growing in the high single digits. So again, we think this is another category that we will continue to develop. Remember, we're a lifestyle brand. We're not a singular company focused -- a singular product-focused company. And then we believe we'll grow our menswear business, again, primarily around the accessories category.

Our watch business will continue to decline. We do not know when that will -- that drop will end. But what we have been doing is we've been launching a new fine jewelry collection inside of our stores. You can see it, it's there today. We have exited the fashion jewelry business that was a significant drop in volume for us in our stores. And we knew that going into this. We want to be in a higher average AUR price point. And we think this is a category long term we can compete in, and we think it's a category that we will not get disintermediated in the same way that has happened in the watch business. So ultimately, if we're able to stabilize the accessories business, grow our footwear business, grow our women's ready-to-wear business and add the men's category to our stores, we believe that we will not only ultimately stabilize our comparable store growth at Michael Kors, but we believe we will be able to return to low single-digit comp store growth.

I also want to add that whether we're up 1% or down 1%, that will not make a difference to the profitability of Michael Kors, and we've mentioned that on a number of occasions. But I think it's an important note to make in today's presentation.

In terms of the future business by geography. You can see like in our other presentations, Asia will grow to approximately 20% of our business. 20% of the business will be EMEA, so while that will be a stable percentage, it will mean EMEA will grow and Americas will decline. Americas will decline for, number one, because overall pie will grow larger, in particular in Asia; and number two, as we've said in the prepared remarks, previously, that North American wholesale will decline this year approximately 50 million and then globally, approximately 100 million. And that's really the addition of 50 million is driven by currency.

Product mix progression. This is a very important slide. We do want to become less dependent on women's accessories. I've said on a global basis, while we think the accessories business is growing and in particular it's growing in the luxury market place. We think that in the accessible marketplace in North America, we think it's declining slightly. We think that it is in Europe, it's roughly about flat, and we think that there is growth in Asia. But overall, we need to be in other categories to get growth for the Michael Kors brand beyond accessories. So while we hope accessories return to roughly a flat basis for the company, we do not think that, that is the only opportunity that we have to be able to return the stores to flat or growth in comparable store volume. We can do this with other categories. And you can see how that inflection is reflected here.

And lastly, as Tom mentioned before, we think that Michael Kors this year will be approximately flat in terms of revenues. We think that the operating margins will be approximately flat, as you saw last year. And we think that we will return to low single-digit growth in '21 and '22, predominantly based on our overgrowth in Asia and in menswear.

In terms of operating margin growth or stability, Asia has higher operating margins for us. So we think that as the influx of growth happens in Asia, they'll be about 100 basis points increase.

Gross margins in accessories will actually increase as we've been moving production to different countries around the world, and we actually think that we will see an inflection, partially based on that and an inflection based upon our more stabilized business in the signature and core products. We believe we'll lose about 100 basis points because of lower sales from licensing, which has a high gross margin to the total company, and to some degree, a lower wholesale mix. And then we also think because the footwear and ready-to-wear men's businesses have slightly lower margins than in our women's accessories business that will be a negative headwind for us. Overall, we believe that these will have offsetting balances to each other.

So before I turn it over to our Q&A session, I just want to conclude with the following statement: Number one, I think that you have had an opportunity today to spend time at the Versace store and meet Jonathan Akeroyd, the leader of that business, and under his leadership, the company has seen double-digit top line growth and double-digit comp growth. I think that says a lot for the management team, and they've done that without accessories, and quite frankly, without a strong women's footwear business. I think that's quite extraordinary. And you can see that they -- that the brand awareness and engagement is climbing dramatically. So we feel very, very strong that we're going to be able to execute against our growth initiatives for Versace. Number two, you've met Pierre Denis. And Pierre has led this company for well over 4 years. He has ran it as a public company. Jimmy Choo has grown every single year that it has been in business. That's a really incredible thing to see happen for over 20 years. And I think what's also amazing is the team behind Pierre is really extraordinary. It's the same team that's been there in certain cases.

One of the employees was leaving our EMEA business who, I believe, is the second or third oldest employee in the company. She's actually quite young. So we have dedicated people who know how to do this, who know how to execute and also I would ask you to go and see some of our renovated stores because they look amazing. And you'll already see the balance change in terms of the accessories component, probably 30% of the floor space is now dedicated to the stores in Jimmy Choo. And we've been able to do that without upsizing the stores. So Pierre talked about productivity, and as we continue to drive the productivity in these stores with higher margin accessories business, this business will also see some very nice leverage in terms of operating margin.

Remember, when we bought the company, it was around 11% or 12% operating margin. We purposely took it down. So getting back to the mid-teens should be a relatively easy thing for us to achieve. And then lastly, with Michael Kors, I think that we've shown that we've been able to stabilize the business. We've been able to run operating margins at a stable basis inside the company, and we think that we're going to be able to continue to do that. So if we can keep Michael Kors as a steady foundation for this company, grow it ever so slightly and take Jimmy Choo to $1 billion, take Versace to $2 billion, take those to mid-teens operating margins, which today for all intents and purposes, they're very, very low operating margins that could add between $300 million and $400 million of operating margin to the company. So we believe there are 2 acquisitions really position us for a real -- a very exciting future and also to generate some incredible profitability for our shareholders long term.

With that, I'd like to open up to question and answer. I think we're going to take just one second to bring some chairs up there.

A - John Idol

I think you guys can come on up. Okay. Jean. We'll start with Matthew on the front row.

Matthew Boss

Great. Matt Boss, JPMorgan. I guess a key initiative at both Versace and Jimmy Choo that you spoke to was accessories expansion, maybe what provide you confidence that each of these brands can have sustainable credibility in that category over time?

John Idol

I'm going to take a first bit of that and then I'm to turn it over to my two partners. I think that when you look at Versace, which as Jonathan showed you today, the codes in the house are really extraordinary. Of the library that we have is incredible and one of the greatest assets that we purchased was our archives, and it is literally breathtaking. When you go back 40-plus years in history and see what Gianni and Donatello created. So we have not only archives, but we have a powerful leader in Donatello who created the Barocco V that you saw literally was in two weeks' time, I believe, if I remember it correctly. So we have the ability to create excitement with the customer. And I think the power of excitement, the power of codes of a luxury house are, I think, would give us great, great encouragement to be able to do that.

Look at how quickly we've been able to be a powerhouse, quite frankly, in the active footwear business in Versace in both men's and women's. Quite frankly, we're not very good in the regular shoe lines in there. So that's another category there. If we get the accessories right, we think we'll have a powerful statement there. In Jimmy Choo, Jimmy Choo had an accessories business that was actually much larger than it was than it is today. And I think with Pierre's leadership and the teams involvement, we're kind of reigniting a little bit of a right to be there beforehand. And the last thing I'll say before I turn it over to Jonathan, Pierre is we're in a woman's wardrobe today. So I think in most of the women that are in this room would probably can find a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes in your assortment somewhere.

And we tend to find that it's anywhere between 1% and as high as 25% of a woman's footwear, luxury wardrobe is Jimmy Choo. She likes us, she wants to engage with us. And I think that, that gives us the right in terms of coming from a luxury background of Versace, house codes, Italy which has always signified leather and luxury. And then with Jimmy Choo, we're in her closet, we're a part of her life, and we've had an accessories business before. I think we go into this saying, it's not a matter of whether we can be successful, it's whether we will be successful. And when I say the will, it's how we're going to execute. Are we going to have the right logo? Are we going to have the right styles? Are we going to have the right marketing campaigns? Are we going to have the right influencers backing it behind us? And Matt, I don't want to sit up here and sound brazen. There's a big competitive world out there. And we're not the only luxury company who is trying to be successful in this category. I think we go into it saying, wow, we're kind of a part of this with her. We're not just ready-to-wear companies coming out and saying, we want to do bags now. So -- but let me turn it over to Jonathan and Pierre.

Jonathan Akeroyd

No. I agree. I mean I think we'll know -- I mean I have -- I've actually worked in a group where they've transformed from a ready-to-wear business into an accessory business then we will say know, a couple of other brands have done that relatively quickly. I mentioned earlier about the culture. And I think the important thing for me is, we have already -- actually, since working with John, we have already significantly invested in people to make this happen. And they're not just extra designers, extra merchandisers, they are the top merchandisers from some brands, and they are the top designers. So we've got the people already in place. And for sure, we've got the brand codes. And I think now it's all about the execution. So I am actually very, very excited about it. And I think -- and again, just to echo what John said. Donatello also is very aware now that she is going to support this, back this. And we'll just see this cultural change and the focus within the business will shift. Pierre?

Pierre Denis

Yes, the other question is. If you saw the presentation of Jimmy Choo, we are also confident in our members adding on to what is being said. We are not saying tomorrow morning, Jimmy Choo is 50% bags or accessories, 50% shoes. We are saying that for now, thanks to the fact that we already had a business of evening, which was an accessories around 20%, their planning the next couple of years is to grow to it to 30% and then 50%. I think the last big iteration that is not being mentioned so far is this notion of time. I believe that the plans which we have put in Jimmy Choo is not a timing, which we cannot be uncomfortable with. We have other opportunities of growth from demand to China, to et cetera. So I think the objective is, yes, we believe we can do the accessories for sure. We -- definitely gives us the means to do so afterwards this is and how long can we do it?. And we believe that the time frame we have put is reasonable.

John Idol

I also have one funny thing to add. I don't know if any of you saw Kaia Gerber in our spring camping which was kind of exciting, I think people were a little bit, wow, what is Jimmy Choo doing? And she had a Choo sweater on, and we had Choo t-shirt, we almost sold out 100% on that product. We didn't even use the word Choo in a significant way inside the company. So we have the JC logo, we have Choo that you've seen on our rain sneaker. So we have a lot of things that are going to percolate with the customer, and I'm also extremely excited not even to have a logo bag out that's already in our stores and starting to retail. So I think we'll find our way. Is it -- are we going to get it right out of the box? The answer is no. But I think we will have the right to be there. And it's going to -- as Jonathan said, it's going to come down on both companies parts on an execution point. All right. We're going to go male, female. Okay. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

John, right at the beginning of your prepared remarks, you talked about the resilience of the accessories category over a long period of time. Within that, there have been some moving parts by category, by geography and certainly by price point. I wonder if you could share your outlook for -- maybe break down that outlook for the accessories category a little bit more granularly. I'd be particularly interested in your views on the accessible handbags piece of the market. And then perhaps summarize the strategy for how the Capri Group is likely to be more exposed to those pieces of the accessories market that are already growing?

John Idol

So you're right, the accessories market has changed dramatically in the past 4 to 5 years. And again, if you see 3 gentlemen walking through a store on a regular basis, it's usually myself, Jonathan, Pierre, you can find us hanging around in most handbags departments on Monday through Friday in some part of the world. The accessories business, as we all know, went from a trend of large bags that was probably 5 years ago to that it went to medium-size bags that many people thought were driven just because of Asian consumers and it ended up not being true, ended up being that was a broader base consumer wanted. Then it ended up going to smaller bags whether we refer to it many times as bag on a chain or cross-body or whatever you want to call it. Also, what shifted at that time was two backpacks.

And then as Jonathan termed it earlier, bumbags. So the business is changing, and it's evolving, and it's moving. And I think in both men's and women's, because when we talk accessories, we have to remember, in particular Versace, and then I'd say, Michael Kors, and Next [ph] and Jimmy Choo. We all have an opportunity to grow our men's accessories business. And so you're seeing many trends that are the same. Guys are wearing backpacks. Girls are wearing backpacks. Guys are wearing bumbags. Girls are wearing bumbags. So we think that as a group, one of the great things is we're going to see those trends together. We're going to be able to move quickly. We're going to understand a lot of what needs to happen from marketing standpoint because we're one of the great things as we're sharing different learnings like the things that you're seeing that are happening in ambassador programs. We're all learning from that. And when this Manhattan bag that I pointed to, with Tsubasa Honda with Michael Kors, is not only one of the best-selling bags -- well, the best-selling bag in Japan. It's not one of our best-selling bags globally.

And that's happened in literally 60 days, 60 days. And so we think we might even tie it back to a launch of a bag in Japan. So I think what we have to be open to in the accessories business is that it's moving, it's changing and that -- it's still a growing business because it's still a product of interest to the end consumer. It's just in a different form in terms of how she or he wants to digest it. And I think that we're not afraid of the exposure of that in the company because obviously it's high margin, no matter which area of the business it's in. In Michael Kors, we'd like to have a little less exposure. And in Versace and Jimmy Choo, we'd like to have more exposure. And quite frankly, the luxury piece of the market, as I've said a few different times, is growing faster than the accessible part of the luxury market. And part of that is a dollar growth story in the accessible piece, I've mentioned, I think over the past 3 or 4 calls, and we're actually selling more units than we are even in dollars. So that -- just like our social media, we're selling more bags to people. The average transaction price has gone down for -- in the Michael Kors brand. Two reasons: Number one, it's been -- because of the shift to smaller bags; and number two, there's no question that some of the discounting, in particular in North America, over the last 6 months, has also led to lower average unit transaction inside the stores. You'll find that less to be an issue when you leave -- when you leave North America.

John Idol

Okay. We'll go to a man. Right there. This gentleman right here.

Rakesh Patel

Rick Patel from Needham & Company. I was hoping you can provide some context on your digital channel by brand. Just curious how big that segment is right now? And how big it could grow over the next few years in longer term? It sounds like there's a lot of opportunity across Jimmy Choo and Versace, but just curious if you still see a lot of upside potential for Michael Kors? And if you can tie that into your longer-term thinking about where margins go?

John Idol

Sure. I'm going to talk to the group and a little bit Michael Kors, and then I'll turn it over to my partners. Number one, on a group level, there's nothing more important to us in terms of channel than e-commerce. It is -- years ago, you heard me, again, in our prepared statements, I used to talk about our digital flagship and many people said that we didn't understand what that is. And then in our mind, there's nothing more important than what you have on your website. Because that is the place that 90% of our customers start their shopping journey. And they're doing research, they're just having fun with it. So if we can't animate, we can't excite, we can't engage right from the get-go on e-commerce, no matter which of our 3 houses it is, we will not be successful.

We believe that the technology that supports that and the service that supports that is 1, 2 and 3. Having fun, showing them assortment, we've got -- you've got to have a really quick experience in terms of the digital experience. And then last, we've got to be able to service you. And part of service is also AI. We're getting -- we're starting to get some new technology that will be launching, I think, in about a month or so in Michael Kors, which is really AI-driven, where we're going to have much more bespoke communication with each of our customers based around your preferences, your shopping history, some of the ways that we think that we can engage with you. And people find it as a service quite frankly that you don't want to keep getting hit with an e-mail or something you're not interested in our product category, you're not interested in. Tell me about something that I need or that's exciting or unique for us. We've seen the growth, all 3 of our companies are growing at double digit on e-commerce. So with that, we don't believe that, that's going to stop. On a Michael Kors basis, it is -- again, we're not going to break down percentages, but I'll just talk in generalities. In the more accessible categories, it's a much higher penetration, obviously, North America, that are less so in Europe, and Asia is not -- still not developed yet. So that's a critical part to our comp store growth is our e-commerce business. It's less so in the luxury categories but starting to grow.

It's starting to become important, and we're not the only luxury company discussing it. It's becoming now a reality that it is, in most cases, it's our largest single door or single point of "distribution" for all of our brands. But I'll let Jonathan go first and then Pierre.

Jonathan Akeroyd

I mean for us it's probably been more about the model that we're using. We've been using third-party logistics, suppliers and the same with the platform provider. We're not global in terms of our reach as well. So that means that, also in terms of the efficiency of the stock operation as well, we're working as a separate business channel.

So as I mentioned, within the next 12 months, we'll have -- we'll be using all of our inventory through an omnichannel stock business, which will mean, first and foremost, a much broader offer online, which will, obviously, give us an uplift in sales.

We're also, very interestingly, I mean the average sale of our customer online is far younger. So the beauty of Versace is, as a brand, I hope I highlight it, is that we're really engaging with the millennial customer and younger. They know the brand, they're excited about the brand, they're buying into it online. We just need to offer more and we need to execute it in a much more sharper way, and the same with our average order value online is -- there's upside to grow there. So I mentioned, we're getting the traffic, we're getting the interest, we don't have the offer, and now we're investing in how we operate that business.

John Idol

Pierre.

Pierre Denis

Yes. We started the journey at Jimmy Choo, very much driven by the online. So the idea that in 2012 already, we were not able to, in the store, meet the perfect assortment in shoes in between the depth of the collection and the sizing. We were incapable to resolve that equation for whatever we were doing. And so we have been really working strongly on integrating online with the store in something which we call omnichannel, which you all know.

And that meets the success of shoes. Because if you are delivering a consistent sizing in shoes, honestly, this has been proving like one of our key growth area. That in Asia has been really amazing in all the ways. So we are strong believers in online sales. But it goes beyond that. I'm not even now thinking on license. I'm thinking as one network, and I think the online is definitely the extension of the stores or both ways, and it does work.

John Idol

And just one addition on to that. All of us share the same vision, that as we incentive our sales associates to sell in the store or online. So they get their commission on either place, and we're giving them the tools. Both Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors have it today, Versace's going to be there shortly. They can access everything online. They can offer it up to their customer. So none of us can ever have a store, maybe our largest flagship can show the whole assortments, but most of the stores can.

And so to be able to show the customer other offerings, and then be able to send it to their home, and quite frankly, try it on and keep it if you like, if not, send it back to us. And we're finding more of that experience we can create for the store in terms of clienteling matched with e-commerce, is really turning into some very, very nice uplift in productivity for the individual sales associates and for the stores themselves. Yes, go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Your move into accessories is such as huge part of the story from here, and I know Matt asked the question before. I just wanted to follow up by asking, either both Jonathan and Pierre, is there anything you can share with us in terms of showing the customer the logoed products, research around their willingness or interest in buying handbags or other accessories from your brands that can help us all get a little more confident around the pretty intense growth that you've forecasted for accessories?

John Idol

Let me take the first part of that. I'm going to hand it off to my partners again. I want to reiterate that not only does Jimmy Choo had -- do about 20% of its business in handbags today, it actually, content-wise, if you go back 5 years ago, was really handbags. Today, it's mostly evening. But we had a very strong handbag business, and there were some iconic Jimmy Choo bags back in the It Bag day. So we feel, Pierre, myself and Sandra, there's already a customer who says yes. And interestingly enough, our sales associates, who now have the new bags in the store, are going, thank God. We actually have a bag that functions. We have a bag that's beautiful. We have a bag that our customer wants. And now we've got some pretty powerful people in the stores, these sales associates, who are talking one-on-one with the customer.

So again, I'll let Pierre kind of go deeper into that. I think marketing is going to have a very large part to do with this. And it's, who endorses the bag? What influencers do we have? Because that's going to -- that's going to create part of the heat that goes around this. And then Versace, it's interesting, Jonathan mentioned in our store visit that they really purposely had kind of changed this overt, huge Medusa on the bags, which, by the way, was selling incredibly well for the company.

If we go back 2 years ago, the handbag business was on a trajectory of double-digit growth. And then they kind of decided, rightfully so, that let's take it down a little bit, let's make it a little less in-your-face. But I think the problem with Versace was, that couldn't have been sustainable because as we know today, it's typically companies that have an iconic lettering that drive that engagement with the customer, because they're very proud to show it when they arrive. And in the case of Versace also, I think we need to be a little bit more democratic in terms of how we're offering the consumer choice. I'm going to let Jonathan start, because he won't mention the companies, but he was part of a group that did exactly this, that's roughly $2 billion today, that started out not being in the accessories business at all, and to the complete conversion and is one of the leading accessories companies out of France today.

I won't say who it is, but did it in a very short period of time, but had that brand power, had a very strong beauty business, had a very strong fragrance business, had a very strong ready-to-wear business and entered in with accessories. But I'll let Jonathan lead off.

Jonathan Akeroyd

Yes, totally agree. I mean, as we've mentioned a lot, it's this whole 360 approach, it can't be just about putting a logo on the bag, you fail on that. And I think, first of all, again, through the strength of the designers we've got, it's about functionality, it's about quality, which we also now have the fortunate benefit of having the expertise to help support that.

And then, more importantly, marketing. And if you look, even at the offer that we've done in the past, there's been some good product in there, but it's not been that 360 approach. And now I'm absolutely confident we've got the right people already in place today to make sure we've got that full execution. And in some ways, and maybe I shouldn't say this, but I think it's better to be in a position where we have come. We've got the brand. We've got the brand recognition. We've got a huge reach. The brand awareness is equal across the globe. And sometimes to have that establishment, Italian house, ready-to-wear, then go in with building this category in the right, professional way and well-executed, I'm absolutely sure we can do a great job.

John Idol

I just want to add one last point on that as well, is that we have this individual called Donatella Versace. In case any of you in this room haven't heard about her or seen her or met her, I'm going to go on a line. If I was going to bet that there was one person who can get the message out, about an exciting accessories launch and get it on the right, most incredible people in the world, whether it's of music or of fashion or of the film industry, I'm going to bet on Donatella Versace, that she could be able to do that.

And I'd also remind you there's this little company called Michael Kors, that's doing $4.5 billion today, that Michael was really in the women's ready-to-wear business when we started this journey 15 years ago. We -- when we took it over, decided to go after the accessories business. So we have a little history in it. I think also we've got this person called Donatella Versace. We now have a logo that we think that we can develop. Again, is it going to happen tomorrow? Absolutely not. Is it going to take us time? Absolutely. Do we think that we have the tools in place to be able to do that? I think we do. Pierre?

Pierre Denis

Yes. I think you already said quite a lot on the bags. The last thing I would add on the subject is another question, which we have not been discussing so far is the price point. In the Jimmy Choo world, we tend to think very much that there is 8 markets, that in between $900 to $1,500, are now, all luxuries driven by a large share of bag above $2,000. It doesn't say that there is not a key markets, which is in between $900 and $1,005. And if you look at the luxury brands competitor and big groups, which are right now at the core of the strategy of expansion of those groups, they are also in that bracket. So I think there is the battle of the bags of $800 to $1,500.

John Idol

And we really weren't in those price points before. And we also told you earlier in Versace and in Jimmy Choo, we weren't in the small leather goods business. I mean for all intents and purposes, you walked into our stores, and we didn't have those categories. So I think we feel very confident we're going to have the pricing. That, we're not worried about. We actually believe, from a manufacturing standpoint, we'll have the margin as well. It's going to take some time to get the belief in the consumer and the support of the 360-degree marketing to make those desirable and have heat behind them. Okay. So right here.

Paul Trussell

Paul Trussell, Deutsche Bank. A question on margins. John, you ended your prepared remarks speaking to Michael Kors having the ability to have a down 1 comp or a plus 1 comp, and really having no impact to profitability. Maybe just get us a little bit more comfortable with that and the overall projection of stable margins in Michael Kors over the next few years. And then related to margins, just speak maybe a little bit more in detail on how the group, how the brands are going to collaborate, and ultimately whatever color you can share on the synergies potential?

John Idol

Sure. Thanks, Paul. I'll start with the Michael Kors down 1, up 1. We've given projection of flat comps for the year, for fiscal year 2020. And when you look at that, there's obviously movement between quarters. So any time you have normal variation, we're not looking at that as a meaningful determinant of our long-term margin structure, which has much more to do with our building out the accessories margin, building out the product mix in that business, probably in Asia, which is structurally a better margin profile overall in managing the overall.

So it's a really, that's the thought process behind that. And then as we move through with MK and look at that long term, it's really the balancing of what we're looking at as a clear trends. They're already happening. We're already growing in Asia, already growing in those other businesses and see where we can build back the gross margin in accessories, both with the mix as well as the initiatives John mentioned on the product cost side, which has been happening over the past quarters and years as well.

John Idol

And on that synergies piece, I think I'll start with product and production. Again, we got the facilities that you've, I think, all heard me talked about, in particular, in leather and in footwear, that we're building out in Florence, to not only help kind of be the hub for our factory base, but even in the outsource production that we have. We've got an amazing talent in terms of our companies, with the ability to really take our manufacturing structure and create even more efficiency out of it. We're already seeing leather price reductions because with the quantities that we produce in Michael Kors, and a very significant amount of that leather actually comes from Italy. We're getting incredible benefits by the group purchasing together.

We're looking at other component trees, whether it be in footwear or in active wear, and how and where we produce those components. And so we actually think there's some pretty nice margin upside, particularly for Versace and for Jimmy Choo on that. And then on the warehouse and distribution Tom talked about before, we built our warehouse in Venlo, knowing that we're going to consolidate and do acquisitions inside of there. We're building a new facility here in the United States that actually all 3 of us will be inside of for our Michael Kors collection business, and Jimmy Choo and Versace will all reside in that facility.

The freight rates that we've gotten in terms of that type of movement of our freight around the world, so there's a lot of things in there. And Tom talked about the fact that, ultimately, we think those synergies could be $50 million for us on a run-rate basis once we kind of all get that behind us. We need to get the implementation of SAP in place to help create some of that benefit. But we feel very confident that there's going to be some very nice savings across the group. But at the same point in time, I want to emphasize we're going to invest. It would have been very easy -- we could have bought Versace. We could have not reduced the profitability. We probably quite frankly, could have increased the profitability, stripped cost out of it.

We could done the same with Jimmy Choo. I mean Pierre was already doing a great job. He was raising his margins 1% every year, and he was pulling costs out of it. But we said no. We want to build something for the future. Yes, this is an investment year for us. Our EPS will be about flat, operating margin, totally as a group, is down a little bit because of the impact of Versace. But we're doing that with a conscious initiative to say that, once we're past this year, we're feeling pretty good about our ability to deliver those margin increases. And I think Pierre said something interesting before.

Yes, is our billion-dollar growth for Jimmy Choo and our $2 billion for Versace, a big, audacious goal for us? It is. But if you really look at how we're mapping it, in terms of dollars on a year-by-year basis, they're are not enormous numbers for us to achieve over the next few years. So I think we feel good about -- we're all very clear on what our strategic mission is. We're all also, I think you saw the amount of effort that we're putting into marketing. And I think we're all -- we all feel pretty good about that inside of our company. As a matter of fact, the head of our marketing for Versace now comes from Gucci. And this is an individual who started with us about two months ago, 2, 3 months ago. So we're moving fast in terms of putting the people into place to execute on these initiatives.

Okay. Let me go to this side of the -- middle, right there. Sorry. I'll go to the back of the room next. Right there, right in the middle. Right here.

Unidentified Analyst

So you guys have talked a lot about growing the millennial customer, attracting the millennial customer. We know that China has more millennials than there is population in North America. So can you speak to how you are specifically targeting them? And even more specifically with things they care about? So customization, sustainability, ethically sourcing, can you talk about that part of your program for these brands?

John Idol

I'll take the first piece. I'll turn it over to my partners. I would say, actually, in China, we think we're doing a really good job with millennials. So I probably should've been more clear about that. Michael Kors is a millennial brand. We started it out that way, we launched with a younger customer. We're probably a little more focused on starting to look at the Gen Z customer, not only in Asia but in North America, in particular. And I think that Jimmy Choo also -- Jimmy Choo's a hot brand in China. It's young. It's new. It's exciting. And also, Versace has a fairly large young customer in China.

So I would tell you that probably as a group, we're not as concerned about ourselves there. I'm going to come all the way on to home turf, and I'd say that in all 3 brands, we're concerned about to where we are with the millennial in North America today. We're not doing as good enough of a job. And I wouldn't say -- I'd say even more Gen Z in terms of how we're going to bring along that next generation of customer. In Versace, the largest double-digit increase happened in North America for the brand last year. And it's really been us reintroducing the brand to a younger customer. We've kind of gotten a little old with our older customer, and that's where the whole connection to music and to sneakers and to what luxury is today has really worked really well for Versace.

And when Pierre speaks, I know he's going to tell you, this is the marketplace, in Jimmy Choo, we got to work the hardest at to get back to talking to that younger customer. And that was when we went after Kaia Gerber. One of the first things we said is, who's younger? Who's more millennial/Gen Z.? Who's going to make, quite frankly, the older customer a little uncomfortable, when they come by the store and see somebody sitting in the window in a pair of sneakers. From Jimmy Choo, where did that come from?

And I think what we're comfortable doing is being bold and different. On that note, we have the channel to do it. When you look at our social media engagement in terms -- we're one of the -- Versace, top 5, 6 in the world. Michael Kors is 6 or 7 in the world. You have -- Jimmy Choo is in the rankings that. We're 10 million, that's just their U.S. or Instagram. So we can talk to that customer. It's how we're doing it. And I tell you there's a renewed energy in all 3 companies.

If you look at the Michael Kors Bella Hadid campaign, she's jumping. We are no longer on the beach. We're no longer getting off the airplane. We're no longer getting out of the fabulous car. No, she's having fun with all her friends or he's having fun. You'll see this great new campaign coming for the fall season with this guy jumping on a BMX bike with Michael Kors.

And so I think we are all comfortable with letting our brands kind of break out a little bit and be different. And that's how you're going to do it. In terms of engagement with the customer, we're doing everything from -- one of our biggest initiatives online is free monogramming. Customers love that. They love the -- make it personalized for me, or in Jimmy Choo, we're turning the stores over to people to have parties.

And we don't care if you're a 17-year-old person or if you're a 50-year-old person, come take our store for the evening. Have fun inside the store. So it's those type of -- and those have to be more localized in terms of the initiatives because of what works in North America doesn't necessarily work in Japan. So I'll turn it over to John.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty] customer [indiscernible] more luxury or are they not concerned about sustainability or [indiscernible]?

John Idol

Sustainability is a very big conversation for us, and you'll be seeing us coming forth with a very large program as Capri Holdings. And so that's -- I'm just going to leave it at that, and you'll see something quite exciting. But remember, sustainability -- and I call it even more, social responsibility, is something, in particular at Michael Kors, we feel incredibly proud of. Tom showed you the largest green distribution center in all of Holland. We have many other initiatives that are going on in terms -- inside the company. And look at what we've done with God's Love We Deliver, with the world food program. So we're going to move a lot harder and a lot faster with Versace and Jimmy Choo as well. But let me let Jonathan talk about millennials and...

Jonathan Akeroyd

Yes, the difference for us in the bigger trend, apart from everything that John's mentioned, is as I mentioned, we've got a great retail network there anyway. Very, very well positioned. All the shop fits are relatively new as well. So we're in a very good place. The difference is what we have not done as much is in terms of brand ambassadors, which we've activated now. So they'll be coming through this year. Much more of a localized marketing strategy rather than Milan-centralized marketing strategy. And the other key trend is just the engagement with the customer through local events. We do a lot of those actually already today, but the more of that, that you do, the more personal interaction with local events, and actually most of our event spend is geared towards Asia right now, because it seemed to work. They understand the brand more, and we need to do more storytelling.

Pierre Denis

I think many things have been said already. So on the millennial, we'll continue our strategy in China, which for us is definitely driving the base. I think John has expressed largely what we intend to do. Just coming back on the sustainability, let's agree on one thing, luxury is definitely leading the pace on sustainability, because we are not a business of volume. And when it comes to Jimmy Choo, we already know that 98% of what we are producing is anyway recyclable. So luxury will always be there in the forefront of recyclability because that plays totally in our favor, in all the ways.

John Idol

I'll go pretty -- for all the way in the back. Take it all the way, in the back.

Simeon Siegel

Simeon Siegel, great day. Can I just -- to Jonathan and Pierre, so really exciting sales per square foot targets that you outlined. Can you talk through -- they're big numbers, so can you talk through where you're maybe most and least comfortable in that goal? And then to the extent, if they're any, it's a multiyear story, so if any of that does not play out, just the levers or guardrails you have to work from there?

Jonathan Akeroyd

Yes, I mean as I mentioned, from our point of view, we're behind the competitors. And I think the main reason for that has been, first and foremost, the layout of the stores, and how those stores were set up in terms of what product goes where and the adjacencies through -- as the store run through. So we've been already making those changes quite quickly with all of our new store-wide things and the refurbishments we are doing, and we're seeing the upside on that already. And that has already been achieved without the excellence in product in terms of this accessory mix.

So I think those two are going to be the real factors of that. And to be honest, beyond that is the service element as well. We've done some huge upgrades in terms of the quality of our retail teams on the floor, in terms of management as well. So yes, I agree with you, it's an ambitious target, but it's a target that our competitors are really doing already. So it's something that, again, we feel comfortable with. And again, we know that it's going to -- it's not going to happen this year, but you'll see the ramp up next year and the year after.

Pierre Denis

Yes. And I'm very comfortable with the target, because first of all, I've been brought up with productivity. So that's really what we think in Jimmy Choo. We are happy with the size of the store. I think the online meets the store size in an omnichannel environment, definitely is focusing on productivity. The exercise, which we are doing right now, if we execute on the bag as we have discussed is our plan, mechanically, you will have that productivity. The plan says from 2002 to 2007, that's 28% of growth in the productivity. If you trace it down to the bags, you can calculate that actually worked out quite efficiently. It's a matter of SKU management afterwards.

John Idol

Okay. Let's go all the way in the back. Erinn, go ahead.

Erinn Murphy

Erinn Murphy, Piper Jaffray. I guess I had a question on the Michael Kors revenue bridge. When you think about going from $4.5 billion to $5 billion, if I look at your kind of two most aggressive goals, it's Asia and men's. Those, combined, seemed like they were like $800 million, roughly. So men's going from $210 million to $500 million and Asia going to $1 billion. So is the offset of, call it, $200 million, $300 million, is that watches, accessories? Or is there -- what are you assuming, kind of offsets to get back to that $500 million bridge?

John Idol

I don't think that's correct. Just if you looked at Asia alone...

Erinn Murphy

So Asia alone is $500 million?

John Idol

Is $500 million.

Erinn Murphy

Right. And in men's is...

John Idol

So if we just -- no what I'm saying, if we just did that. So you're asking what the delta and the loss is?

Erinn Murphy

Correct. Are you making an assumption, let's say, that watches continues to go down.

John Idol

No. I would make the assumption that wholesale North America would decline.

Erinn Murphy

Okay. And that gets you back to your $500 million? Okay.

John Idol

Yes. We're assuming that, that is not going to necessarily -- we'd like it to stabilize, but we thought it was going to stabilize this year, and of course, it did not. So when we look at that, we say, maybe that, who knows if that's going to go down a little bit or not? But I think what we feel confident about is, most confident about is the Asia because our competitors are, quite frankly, they're well beyond that number. And then our men's growth is -- we think a fairly -- a big opportunity for us. And again, our competitors are much larger in size than us. And I so I think that both of those areas give us pretty good opportunity to achieve that. Start over here.

Mark Altschwager

Great. Mark Altschwager from Baird. Just question on Versace. I think as you look at the mix targets that you have for footwear and accessories, they would imply a fairly modest growth expectation for the core assortment, maybe somewhere in the mid-single-digit range, even with double-digit unit growth plans. So I guess, one, am I thinking about that the right way as I do the back of the envelope math? But then, bigger picture, how do you think about the implications on the core assortment at Versace as you bring the accessories really front and center in the stores?

John Idol

I'll take the first piece, and I'll turn it to Jonathan. Remember, accessories is not going to happen really for almost a year, so we're talking about September of next year, when the collection really, in our mind, hits the floor. Even though we've developed that we, even though there's a new Virtus bag that's coming, I wouldn't tell you that that's our -- we're hanging our hat on that.

We really think in the February show, Donatella will present, what we think is going to be the cornerstone. That's when the new design team will have their product in place. So if that gets to the floor in September, that's going to take almost a year to develop. So same kind of thing you saw us go through with Jimmy Choo. In fact, I would expect women's accessories to decline in the next several quarters at Versace because we're going to exit stuff, we're to start cleansing, we're going to start getting out of things, exactly what we did at Jimmy Choo. And then you'll start to see the inflection point go up.

So what that means is, the ready-to-wear collections, and quite frankly, our active footwear, are going to be drivers for the company. So men's going to be the biggest dollar driver, probably potentially active as the second biggest dollar driver. And then third is going to be women's ready-to-wear. And I kind of don't count on accessories for at least a year, until we start to get the development.

Along with that, we're going to open up 30 stores. So we'll just get by sheer store openings. We'll get velocity. Again, same exact thing that happened at Jimmy Choo.

Jonathan Akeroyd

Yes. Exactly. And we've really proven with the active footwear business, we've turned that business on very, very quickly within the space of months, and we anticipate that to accelerate even further. And then on the ready-to-wear side, we've been adding on here a lot more focus in terms of core day product, more accessibility. And again, this has been something that was already been activated seasons back, and we're just building on it even further. But that was a 3-year window on the accessories, and I agree with John it will kind of rampart in that year 2 or 3.

John Idol

Yes in both in men's and women's in Versace, I think we can broaden our -- the amount of customers that shop with us we just have a slightly more democratic offering. And again, we need more incredible black dresses in the line, let's give you that as a good example, ranging from $1,500 to $2,500. That's not a -- that's not a monumental thing for us to do. We can do that fast, we can turn that on and we can bring a very interesting segment of customers back to the brand, who might not have been there. So there's some product things we can do, we're even talking in men's, similar type of thing. So we don't want to lose what we built, but we want to add onto that as well. Okay. I'll take one last question. Right here.

Adrienne Yih

Adrienne Yih from Wolfe Research. John, I was wondering, our perception is that in China, the Michael Kors brand has much more of a luxury appeal, maybe at that kind of entry of $900 level versus the aspirational view point that we have here in the States, if you can talk to that. And then Tom, can you talk to, in each of the slides that was a store count, it looked like that the store count in Asia would be bigger as a percent of the store count than it was as a percent of the sales. So can you just talk to us about the store economic infrastructure in each of the regions?

John Idol

So I think that the brand's positioning, whether it's in North America or in Asia, is, honestly, quite similar. Obviously, the price structure is much higher in Asia because the cost structure to operate in Asia is, in many ways, actually more expensive than it is in North America. We have clearly positioned the brand, because of the locations in streets and in malls to sit right next to the luxury brands. And so -- and I think some of our competitors have done similar things. And I believe that positions it to the younger customer as an exciting fashion brand, as well as a luxury brand. So I think that's one of the keys for us there.

And I think we've done the same thing in London. So whether it's, we're on Bond Street or Rue Saint-Honoré or whatever the luxury streets are, you see Michael Kors sitting in those locations. And we're obviously in Galeries Lafayette and we're in Harrods and other places as well. So I think the difference in North America is, we have a broader base department store business with Macy's and Dillard's, et cetera, who, by the way, have been terrific partners for us and we've built a very, very large business with them. I'll say a retail multibillion-dollar business with them.

And so it's probably perceived that we're broader distributed in North America than when you look at Europe or in Asia. I'm going to let Tom answer the second question, but just before he does, what I did say earlier was that the stores that we opened in Asia are profitable right from the get-go, but I'll let him talk to economic.

Thomas Edwards

Sure and Adrienne, I think one of the things that doesn't show up is the split between retail and wholesale. Asia doesn't really have too much to speak of a wholesale business. So in the other regions, in the Americas and Europe, there's a wholesale business. And if you just did the math, it would make the revenues per store look a little lower as a result. But as John mentioned, in Asia, in particular, the stores are very profitable.

Adrienne Yih

Across those business, the same phenomenon for each of the brands?

Thomas Edwards

And that is similar for all. So wholesale exists for all of our brands in the U.S. and in Europe. In Asia, it's a very small, very small percentage.

John Idol

And I would conclude by saying that wholesale for all of our brands is becoming smaller and smaller. And really, again, especially with omnichannel, especially with e-commerce, it's just easier for the customer. And the customer wants typically to shop at the authentic, authorized location. So again, we're very proud of our relationships with our retail partners, and that's everyone across the globe. But as we open more stores, as we get better at our own e-commerce, it will be slightly less.

John Idol

I want to thank everyone for joining us today, and I want to thank you for your attention. And we look forward to speaking to you at our next earnings release. In the meantime, I hope you all enjoy your summer. Thank you.

