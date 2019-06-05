Wall Street Seeing More Risk As Palo Alto Networks Evolves With The Times

Palo Alto looks undervalued below the mid-$220's on its own merits, but high valuations in software overall and security in particular are a concern.

Palo Alto's FQ3 results were good enough on the top and bottom lines, but slower billings growth and a change in the sales strategy have raised some concerns.

Investors don’t really like change, and Palo Alto’s (PANW) decision to embrace more cloud-centric security offerings and alter its billing/sales approach seems to be causing some concern with at least some analysts and investors. On top of that, the company’s ongoing willingness to spend up on M&A has let some to ask questions along the lines of “well … if they’re so good, why do they need to do that?”

One of the things that I’ve always liked about Palo Alto is the company’s efforts to be proactive/active more than reactive (compared to, say, Check Point (CHKP) ) and I believe these latest moves are in keeping with that. What concerns me more at this point is the relatively high overall valuation levels in the software/tech space and the likelihood of slowing growth at Palo Alto (“trees don’t grow to the sky” and all that), given the central role growth plays in driving software company valuations. Even so, these shares look undervalued and still interesting today.

Noise In The Third Quarter And A Shift In Strategy

Palo Alto’s quarter was more mixed than usual; the company beat on revenue and EPS, but the margin beat was small and the company missed the average sell-side billings guess due in large part to an emerging evolution in business practices.

Revenue rose 28%, beating expectations by about 3% and comparing quite well to smaller growth names like CyberArk (CYBR), which posted 34% growth in its March quarter. The beat was driven by product revenue, which grew 28% and beat expectations by 10%, while subscription growth of 31% and support growth of 20% came in below expectations.

Gross margin was more or less stable in the mid-76%’s (non-GAAP), and operating income (also non-GAAP) rose 25%, with 50bp of yoy and 370bp of qoq margin contraction. The big driver on operating margin changes was sales and marketing spending, which increased by 250bp on a qoq basis as a percentage of sales.

Billings is where things get sticky. Billings rose 13% - solid relative to low double-digit growth across the sector for the earnings cycle, but 6% lower than expected. Current billings were up 25%, though, and this may become the more relevant indicator of near-term revenue growth trends as Palo Alto’s model evolves. Palo Alto used to pursue multiyear cash prepays in exchange for price discounts, but the company is moving away from that and shortening its invoice durations. To some extent at least, that’s a byproduct of the migration toward more cloud-based services (where annual subscriptions are more the norm). At the same time, it sounds like the company is tweaking its sales model to incentivize its reps to go for more competitive takeaways from the likes of Check Point, Cisco (CSCO), and Fortinet (FTNT).

A more cloud-centric approach to the business makes sense to me. While the firewall is far from dead, cloud-based security is increasingly important and I see no reason why the business shouldn’t reflect that. To that end, I’d note that Prisma now has an annual billing run-rate above $250 million, while Redlock is annualizing at over $100 million.

More, And Larger, M&A

Palo Alto has always been a relatively active acquirer, but the deals have been getting bigger of late.

Earlier this year, Palo Alto acquired Demisto for $560 million. Demisto is a leading player in SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) – a software offering that effectively helps users filter and automate security alerts and responses. Particularly for larger enterprises, there can be a tremendous amount of “noise” generated through security software and that noise can aid attackers by essentially overwhelming an enterprise’s ability to recognize the real threats and respond accordingly.

SOAR is emerging as an increasingly relevant offering. FireEye (FEYE), Microsoft (MSFT), Rapid7 (RPD), ServiceNow (NOW), and Splunk (SPLK) have all been active in this area, and Palo Alto has talked in the past of how it preferred to acquire a “smart front-end” to event management rather than a log management engine itself (like the core of Splunk).

More recently, Palo Alto also spent more than $400 million on Twistlock, a provider of cloud-native security (vulnerability management and firewall production) for hosts, containers, serverless setups.

With this heightened M&A spend, I think it’s safe to assume that analysts, particularly on the more bearish side of the spectrum, will start speculating as to whether Palo Alto’s internal R&D efforts are becoming less productive and questioning the value of prior deals. The latter is a fair question to ask – security M&A has historically destroyed as much (if not more) value as it has created and no company should be beyond question. I don’t think it reflects poorly on Palo Alto’s R&D, though, as no company can afford to pursue all possible product development efforts and Palo Alto has the luxury of picking and choosing from those privately-held companies that emerge with strong offerings/technologies.

The Outlook

Given that Palo Alto has been performing more or less as I expected, I have had to make only minor fine-tuning adjustments to my model. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 12% and long-term FCF growth of more than 17%, and that still supports a fair value in the mid-$220’s. Likewise, Palo Alto’s revenue growth and margins support a fair value in the mid-$220’s on the basis of a modified EV/revenue approach.

One of my key concerns right now is the overall level of valuations in the software space, including security. As highlighted by Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi a couple of weeks ago, the security space is trading at around 8.5x forward revenue versus a long-term average closer to 6x – and it is not as though forward revenue growth expectations have changed that much. Should the market correct, Palo Alto will likely get dragged along.

The Bottom Line

Market risk is always a factor; I don’t ignore it, but I also don’t pretend there’s ever a time when the market is “safe”. The best I think most investors can do is try to avoid stocks/sectors that are clearly overheated and to pick the best-run companies they can find. I do think Palo Alto remains a top player in security and a long-term winner, but given the valuation of the sector, I might look to start off with a “half-position” and see how the market goes over the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.