Criteo Trying To Rebuild A Stalled Growth Engine In Mid-Flight

Criteo's core capabilities are being repurposed into several new initiatives, but it will take time before they can really move the needle on revenue and profits.

As an ad tech company built around a machine learning-based ad retargeting engine, Criteo (CRTO) has had a rough go of it in recent years. Between concerns about privacy and the growing use of ad blocking software, Criteo has found it harder and harder to generate growth from what was once a very successful differentiating technology. While the company has been building up other businesses, they’re simply not big enough yet (nor will be in the near future) to offset the fundamental underlying pressures in the core business.

Expectations are low for Criteo now; low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF adjusted free cash flow growth can support a fair value above $20, but 2019 is going to be a year of next-to-no growth (and possible contraction), there are still risks with changes to Google’s (GOOGL) Chrome browser, and management frankly doesn’t have much credibility with the Street. Newer offerings like sponsored products and in-app advertising could help spark a turnaround, and expectations are low, but investors will need a lot of patience.

New Google Policies Seem Fairly Benign

There’s been considerable fear that new data privacy features in the next iteration of Google’s Chrome browser would be a near death-blow to Criteo’s core ad retargeting business. Were Google to go the same route as Apple (AAPL) and Mozilla have with automatic/default ad tracking cookie blocking, 50% of the company’s revenue could be soon at risk.

My read on the new privacy features and tools is that it’s not nearly as bad as that. Chrome developers will need to explicitly specify which cookies work across websites (tracking) and Chrome will be providing tools that enhance transparency for users so they can see (and likely block) cross-site cookies while preserving single-domain cookies. How many users will go to that trouble has yet to be seen, and websites still have the option to block or limit users who don’t allow such cookies.

Helping Criteo here is the fine line Google has to walk with respect to antitrust. Criteo’s core business basically helps advertisers place more effective digital display ads, but Google also offers a similar remarketing service, so any steps that hamper outside service providers to Google’s benefit are likely to be carefully examined by government officials.

But The Core Business Is Still Weak

Unfortunately, while the new Chrome may not be so bad for Criteo, the underlying remarketing business is far from strong. Retargeting revenue declined 6% in the first quarter on a 1% decline in same-client spending. While the total customer count did still increase (up 5%), it declined sequentially for the first time in the company’s history.

I believe there are several issues at work here. First, widespread ad-blocking is changing how companies approach online advertising, with many reducing or shifting their budget to other forms of advertising beyond display ads. Second, while Criteo’s retargeting engine is powerful, helped by using deterministic first-party data where many other companies have tried to use probabilistic data, they’re not the only game in town with respect to remarketing. Third, and related to the first point, many platforms are changing their policies and approaches to how user data is collected and shared; Apple has made enhanced privacy a selling point and Criteo has never really been able to work around changes to Safari that crippled its functionality (and Safari was once more than 20% of revenue).

New Growth Opportunities Are Too Small (Today) To Move The Needle

Although the changes to the internet ad market have hit Criteo hard, they didn’t hit the company flatfooted – management has been working for years to diversify the company’s revenue base beyond ad retargeting. Unfortunately, those efforts haven’t really amounted to a lot in terms of revenue contribution, and the last two quarters have seen ad retargeting account for 91% and 88% of total revenue.

Criteo acquired Manage in 2018 for its app-install ad business and to help develop other identity mechanisms beyond cookies for ad targeting. While the business grew 32% yoy in the first quarter, it’s a single-digit percentage of revenue. Likewise with the company’s Sponsored Products offering built through the 2016 acquisition of HookLogic. At the time of the deal, management projected that this would constitute 10% of 2019 revenue, but that’s unlikely to happen.

Criteo’s non-retargeting businesses are arguably viable and interesting (particularly the app-install ad business), but the problem is that 74% growth of not much revenue (the non-retargeting revenue growth in Q1’19) is still not very much revenue. These could become more significant businesses given enough time to grow, but they aren’t going to offset the weakness in the core business.

New efforts to watch in addition to sponsored products and app-based advertising include audience generation tools, predictive bidding algorithms for digital ad placements , and tools (including self-service tools) that harness Criteo’s core capabilities to allow websites to better engage/market to users on their own site, including shopper targeting (Shopper Graph, et al), campaign management, and measurement/analytics. In essence, Criteo’s tools can be used by e-commerce sites to better serve and market to customers who are already interested in the site (as opposed to tracking them across the ‘net and marketing to them on other sites), which is less problematic from a data privacy and ad-blocking perspective.

The Outlook

Although Criteo doesn’t generate huge adjusted free cash flow (stock compensation has been a significant portion of free cash flow in recent years), the business is profitable and does generate cash flow. If management can restore the core retargeting business to even just low single-digit growth, the company will continue to generate free cash flow while newer businesses ramp up.

If Criteo can generate long-term revenue growth around 4%, I believe the business can scale up enough to produce high single-digit adjusted FCF margins and long-term FCF growth around 6%. Discounted back, that would support a fair value above $20. Revenue hasn’t grown much since 2017, though, so management still needs to reassure investors that even low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth is a viable target.

While I normally like to use secondary valuation methodologies to supplement discounted cash flow, I don’t really have one that works here. Criteo isn’t valued anything like a software company, nor like an internet or e-commerce company, so I don’t really have a solid back-up here yet.

The Bottom Line

Criteo trades with very low expectations embedded in the share price, but management first has to get back to maintaining/meeting its own targets and restoring the company to growth. Unfortunately, it looks like investors will have to wait until for better than low-single-digit growth, and there are still ample uncertainties as to whether management will be able to successfully repurpose/reposition its core capabilities. The upside if this all works out is meaningful, but it’s going to take time to work out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.