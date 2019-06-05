McDonald's: Lovin' The Business, But Not The Stock Price

Between the 2.3% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 1.2% multiple contraction, McDonald's is likely to deliver 8.1-9.1% annual total returns over the next decade.

While McDonald's faces a number of key risks, the business is high-quality with a best of breed business model and reasonably strong balance sheet.

McDonald's is the only restaurant chain to have achieved and retained the status of Dividend Aristocrat.

Since I began dividend growth investing in September 2017, I've learned that the relationship between the price of a stock and its fair value is one that can't be ignored, and it must be factored into an investor's criteria.

A stock that is overvalued not only offers a lower starting dividend yield, but it also poses downside in the form of valuation multiple contraction.

One such stock that is currently overvalued is McDonald's (MCD). While I believe McDonald's is overvalued, I will be the first to admit that paying a slight premium for a company like McDonald's is perfectly fine for the long-term investor.

In fact, McDonald's is actually a company I will be adding to my portfolio at some point. However, I believe that the company's current valuation is simply too stretched to justify investing fresh capital into the company.

We'll be assessing the dividend safety and growth profile of McDonald's, the growth catalysts for the company and the risks, as well as the relationship between the current stock price and the fair value of McDonald's shares. We'll then wrap it up by estimating McDonald's total return potential.

An Incredible Dividend History, But The Yield Isn't High Enough

We'll start this section by discussing the safety profile of the dividend of McDonald's.

To do this, I'll assess the safety of the company's dividend by examining the EPS payout ratio and the FCF payout ratio.

Starting with the company's $7.54 in diluted EPS for 2018, and the $4.19 in dividends per share paid during that time, we arrive at an EPS payout ratio of 55.6%.

Given that analysts are expecting a consensus diluted EPS of $8.04 against the dividend per share figure of $4.73 (assuming an 8% dividend increase on the last dividend of the year), this works out to a 58.8% EPS payout ratio for 2019.

Moving to FCF, McDonald's generated $6.9667 billion in operating cash flow against capital expenditures of $2.7417 billion, for total FCF of $4.255 billion for 2018, according to page 35 of the company's most recent 10-K. The company paid $3.2559 billion in dividends during that time, for a FCF payout ratio of 76.5% during 2018.

It is likely that 2019 should see capital expenditures roughly similar to last year's $2.7 billion, with operating cash flow of around $7.3 billion. FCF is likely to be around $4.6 billion against dividends of roughly $3.6 billion, for a FCF payout ratio of 78.3%.

While the company's payout ratios are a bit above the higher end of where I'd like to see them, I believe the current payout ratio is fairly sustainable, and presents no immediate threat to the dividend of McDonald's whatsoever.

With that said, we'll now examine the likely dividend growth rate of the company's dividend.

When we consider the state of the company's payout ratio and that it can't viably be expanded any further, it seems fair to suggest that the dividend of McDonald's will be limited to whatever earnings growth rate the company can achieve over the long-term.

When we consider that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are forecasting earnings growth of 6.7% (compared to the past 5 years of 11.7% EPS growth) and 8.9% over the next 5 years, respectively, it seems fair to split the difference and to assume dividend growth will be in the 7-8% range over the long-term.

Next, we'll discuss why the analyst estimates will likely prove to be correct.

A Solid Business Model With A Reasonably Strong Balance Sheet

McDonald's is the largest quick-serve restaurant or QSR in the world, with 37,000 locations in over 100 countries throughout the globe. The vast majority of the company's 37,000 locations are franchisee owned (93%, per page 1 of the company's most recent 10-K).

It's important to note that McDonald's is a very geographically diverse business, with its sales breaking down as following by segment:

US Market: This segment accounted for approximately 37% of the company's sales and same store sales growth of 2.5% in 2018, per pages 49 and 18 of the company's most recent 10K, respectively.

International Lead: This segment includes the most established markets, and accounted for roughly 36% of sales and same store sales growth of 5.8% in 2018.

High Growth: This segment includes markets with the potential for higher expansion and concentration of McDonald's restaurants, with key Asian and European countries, including the likes of China and South Korea, and Russia and Italy. The segment accounted for 19% of sales in 2018 and experienced comparable sales growth of 4.1% in 2018.

Foundational Markets: This segment is the most geographically diverse segment, with operations in over 80 countries. The segment accounted for the remaining 8% of sales and grew 7.1% in 2018.

While many other companies within the QSR space are more of a restaurant play, McDonald's is in essence, a real estate play in the QSR space. In support of this, the company owned approximately 50% of the land and 80% of the buildings for restaurants in its consolidated markets at year end 2018, per page 27 of the company's most recent 10-K.

McDonald's typically owns the land and building that its franchisees conduct business operations in, while the parties enter into a long-term lease agreement for the location, and the franchisee pays for equipment, seating, decor, etc. The best part of the franchise business model is that due to the solid blueprint for success that McDonald's gives its franchisees access to, there are many that are eager to open a McDonald's franchise, which means that McDonald's can be very selective in whom it accepts to be a franchisee. Furthermore, with limited investment on McDonald's part to get a store up and running, there is very little risk to McDonald's.

While franchisees are responsible for reinvesting in their locations, McDonald's is fairly supportive of its franchisees, and even co-invests alongside its franchisees to foster a healthy franchiser-franchisee relationship.

After all, it is the success of the company's franchisees that determines the ultimate success of McDonald's when we consider that the typical agreement aside from the above long-term leases, is that McDonald's is entitled to 4% of its franchisee's revenues (over franchise agreements that generally run 20 years in length). These agreements have proven to be highly effective for both McDonald's and its franchisees as the vast majority of McDonald's franchises go on to be successful. McDonald's is able to generate significant cash flow through these agreements, while franchisees are able to leverage the company's brand and marketing and execute upon its proven blueprint for success in the QSR industry.

In examining the company's most recent quarter, it is quite clear that the company continues to execute upon its growth plans.

Under its Velocity Growth Plan, the company's comparable global sales have increased 5.4%, which is the 15th consecutive quarter of positive global comp sales, in spite of the growing global economic uncertainty involving the US and China trade tensions, a possible no-deal Brexit, etc.

As part of the company's mission to deliver high quality customer service to its customers and to cater to changing consumer preferences, McDonald's implemented McDelivery to increase customer convenience.

As CEO Steve Easterbrook mentioned in the company's most recent earnings conference call:

Today more customers are using our global mobile app and McDelivery to order delicious McDonald's food on their terms. And an increasing number of customers are choosing to use our self-order kiosks to place their orders. The Australia team has more than doubled McDelivery awareness through our strong partnership with Uber Eats.

It's this type of focus on the customer that I believe will continue to drive the success of both its franchisees and its own financial results.

In terms of how I believe the company will be able to achieve the 7-9% growth in EPS that analysts are expecting over the next 5 years, part of that is going to originate from sales growth and stable to expanding margins.

Between total sales growth in the 3-5% range and the company's share buyback plans which have another $7.1 billion in authorized purchases of stock outstanding (nearly 5% of the company's current $151 billion market cap), it is easy to see how the company will be able to deliver upon estimates of high-single digit earnings growth.

Besides the strong operational fundamentals of McDonald's, the company also boasts an interest coverage ratio of 8, based on its 2018 EBIT of $7.8 billion against the $980 million in interest expenses during that time.

As evidenced by the above and the fact that S&P has given McDonald's a credit rating of BBB+, it seems reasonable to conclude that while the balance sheet could always be stronger, it is by no means, in any danger.

Besides the solid operational results and the decent balance sheet, the executive team of McDonald's is the primary reason why McDonald's continues to exceed expectations.

Led by the 26 year company veteran and CEO since 2015, Steve Easterbrook, I believe the company is in the hands of a capable management team. Adding to this, CFO Kevin Ozan has been with McDonald's since 1997 and brought 11 years of experience with Ernst and Young to McDonald's. Nearly across the board, the key positions within McDonald's are filled by company veterans with the necessary knowledge to drive the business forward.

When I factor in the operational results McDonald's has demonstrated and is likely to continue to demonstrate, the decent balance sheet, and its experienced management team, it seems reasonable to conclude that McDonald's will continue to enrich shareholders for many years.

Risks To Consider

Although McDonald's is a company with a near unparalleled corporate history of enriching its shareholders, it's important to remember that even companies such as McDonald's possess their fair share of risks.

The first risk is that in a very competitive and consumer oriented business, it's important to consider that McDonald's is reliant upon adapting to changing consumer preferences. Any failure on the part of McDonald's to appropriate adapt to these changing preferences could result in a failure to deliver upon its growth plans (page 4 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Building upon this, it's no secret that McDonald's also relies heavily upon its brand to help it achieve its desired financial objectives (page 4 of the company's most recent 10-K). As a global and iconic company, McDonald's golden arches have long been found to be recognized by children before they even recognize their own name.

With that said, it's important to realize that any deterioration in the brand of McDonald's through any lawsuits or other negative publicity could materially be detrimental to the company's financial results over the long-term.

Yet another risk facing McDonald's is the increased perception of the general public and politicians to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. While McDonald's itself only owns about 5% of its 14,000 restaurants in the United States, this movement gaining traction could put McDonald's between a rock and a hard place.

On one hand, the company's reputation could suffer as a political scapegoat at the hands of those in favor of the $15 minimum wage if it isn't able to force its franchisees to raise their minimum wage to $15. And if the company raises wages at its corporate owned locations that could make franchisees look bad. But if they do convince or force their franchisees into raising their wages, this could alienate quite a few franchisees, straining the company's relationships with franchisees.

Expanding upon the above, companies that are as successful as McDonald's are often the focus of a great number of lawsuits, whether its food safety practice lawsuits or lawsuits claiming McDonald's is liable for the obesity epidemic. It's no secret that defending itself against these types of allegations is expensive and can generate substantial legal expenses, which must be taken into consideration by investors.

As a result of the company's global presence operating in more than 100 countries, McDonald's is also exposed to currency exchange risk and regulatory risks/legal concerns. While currency fluctuations tend to even out over time, regulatory risks can significantly increase the company's compliance costs (page 6 of McDonald's most recent 10-K).

Between the potential for increased food safety regulations across international markets, the possibility of decreased intellectual property protection in many countries having a detrimental impact on the company's financial results, and a host of other considerations, being a global company comes with a whole set of risks for investors to consider.

The last risk to consider is that as a business that is heavily franchised, it's important to recognize there are a variety of risks that are inherent to the franchising business model.

Any operational or food safety issues at any franchised locations could result in damage to the company's overall reputation, thereby tarnishing its brand value. The company may also be limited in its ability to exercise its right to litigate against franchisees that have gone rogue and don't operate restaurants in accordance with the required standards of McDonald's, not to mention the additional legal expenses of bringing litigation against franchisees that have harmed the McDonald's brand.

While these are only a few of the risks facing an investment in McDonald's, I believe these are the most notable risks. For a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing an investment in McDonald's, I would refer interested readers to pages 3-9 of the company's most recent 10-K.

An Excessively Rich Current Valuation For This Legendary Company

While McDonald's is a company unlike many others in the world, that doesn't mean that we can ignore the valuation aspect and simply hope that we didn't overpay for the company. We need to be more proactive as investors and make sure we paid a reasonable price for McDonald's in order to boost our starting yield (and if you believe in total return as well, the prospect of valuation multiple expansion is also helpful to an investor).

With that said, the first metric I'll use to value McDonald's is the Shiller PE ratio (which adjusts for a company's margins through all economic conditions).

According to Gurufocus, McDonald's is currently trading at a Shiller PE ratio of 33.44 compared to its long-term median of 27.38.

Even in a generous assumption, we'll place McDonald's fair value at a Shiller PE ratio of 30. This would place the company's fair value at $178.08 a share compared to its current price of $198.50 (as of June 1, 2019), which would imply the company is trading at an 11.5% premium to fair value and poses 10.3% downside.

Another valuation metric we can use to value McDonald's is the 5 year forward PE ratio. Per Simply Safe Dividends, McDonald's is trading at a forward PE ratio of 24.1 compared to its 5 year average of 21.0.

This indicates that the fair value of McDonald's shares is $172.97, which implies that shares are trading at a 14.8% premium to fair value and pose 12.9% downside.

The third valuation metric we can use is the 5 year average dividend yield. The current 2.34% yield of McDonald's is significantly below its 5 year average of 2.92%, per Simply Safe Dividends.

Assuming a reversion to even a 2.75% yield, this would mean that shares of McDonald's are worth $168.73, representing a 17.6% premium to fair value and posing 15% downside.

The final valuation metric that we can use to determine the fair value of shares of McDonald's is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable into the DDM formula is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share of a company. In the case of McDonald's, the company's annualized dividend per share is $4.64.

The second variable into the DDM formula is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I require a 10% rate of return, so that is what we'll use for this calculation of the fair value of shares of McDonald's.

The final variable of the formula is the likely dividend growth rate of McDonald's over the long-term. When we factor in that there isn't much room for expansion in the company's dividend payout ratio, it is likely that the company's DGR will be roughly in line with its earnings growth over the long-term. For a company of as high quality as McDonald's, I believe that it will likely be able to grow its dividend by 7.5% over the long-term.

This implies that the fair value of shares of McDonald's is $185.60, which means shares are trading at a 7% premium to fair value and pose 6.5% downside from its current price.

When we average the four fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $176.35 a share. This indicates that shares of McDonald's are trading at a 12.6% premium to fair value and pose 11.2% downside.

Summary: A Lofty Valuation Makes McDonald's A Hold

McDonald's is no doubt a legend among dividend paying companies. Its dividend history is rivaled by very few companies and its unique blend of dividend safety and growth potential make it a company that belongs in any dividend growth investor's portfolio.

The company still has a few growth catalysts and while it has its fair share of risks, I believe that management will be able to navigate those risks and deliver strong results just as they have for many years.

Between the 2.3% yield, the likely annual 7-8% earnings growth over the next 10 years, and the 1.2% average annual multiple contraction, McDonald's is likely to return 8.1-9.1% average annual total returns over the next decade.

Unfortunately, shares of McDonald's are just too overpriced for me to justify a position in the company currently. While I am the first to admit that McDonald's is a high-quality company and deserves a premium, I'm not going to initiate a position in the company until its share price reaches the low $180s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.