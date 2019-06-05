McEwen Mining: Mid-Tier Gold And Silver Producer

Stock Name Symbol Type Risk Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (5/31/2019 McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Gold Moderate $1.36 364M $495M

I am always looking for quality mid-tier producers with a good entry price that provides significant upside potential. McEwen Mining currently fits that profile.

Of course, the entry price is only one data point that I check. I also look for red flags in several areas. For McEwen Mining, their only significant flag is their high production costs. They are currently losing money at $1,300 gold prices, although their break-even price could be lower if they curtailed exploration and development ($27 million budget). They also have about $50 million in debt, which could hamper their share price if gold prices drop.

I do not consider McEwen Mining to be a high-risk stock at this time because of their ability to sell assets and raise money by issuing stock. With only $50 million in debt, they have to fall quite a bit to be at risk of bankruptcy. This is a company I expect to be around for a long time. The CEO, Rob McEwen, owns 22% of the stock and is still relatively young. He founded Goldcorp and is one of the best managers in the business. This is his company and I expect him to build it into a Major.

Project Information

McEwen Mining has four operating mines in Canada, Nevada, Mexico, and Argentina. In 2019, they will produce about 200,000 oz. of gold equivalent. Currently, they are losing money with all-in costs around $1,300 per oz. They expect those costs to drop in 2020 and to become profitable again. For their market cap, their resources are not that large if you exclude the gold and silver from their Los Azules project, which is really a copper mine. Without Los Azules, they only have about 8 million oz. of gold equivalent (including silver). However, they do have considerable exploration potential on their properties. I don’t think their resources will restrict their growth.

Their El Gallo property (500,000 acres in Mexico) has 9 gold discoveries, 1 producing mine, and 2 others under development. They are working on a feasibility study for Fenix that will add 45,000 oz. of annual production for 12 years. They recently said that they are considering selling this property, which was a surprise. They also have several other excellent properties. They recently bought the Black Fox property (1.2 million oz. at 5 gpt) in Canada from Primero Gold at a fire sale price. This property has recently been producing excellent drill results.

Gold Bar in Nevada began producing in 2018 and is ramping up to 80,000 oz. of annual production in 2020. San Jose in Argentina is gold/silver mine producing about 45,000 oz. of gold equivalent. The Los Azules property in Argentina is a large copper project with 20 billion lbs. of copper and a $2.4 billion capex. It is economic with significant gold and silver offsets. They are looking for a JV partner and I expect it to get built. It is one of the better copper projects that I have come across.

Management

They have an excellent management team. The CEO, Rob McEwen, founded Goldcorp and built into a Major. He owns 22% of the stock, and is one of the best miners in the business. This is his company and I expect him to build it into a Major.

Balance Sheet

Their balance sheet is okay with $36 million in cash and $50 million in debt. They have an aggressive budget of $27 million in 2019 and expects to lose money if gold is below $1350, so their balance sheet will weaken in 2019.

Concerns

As with all gold mining stocks, I am concerned with the high-risk associated from the list of unknowns. This list includes lower gold prices, lower grades, mine production problems, higher taxes and royalties, and political/legal issues. For McEwen Mining, my main concern is with the gold price. This stock should be fine as long as the gold price doesn’t crash. They will probably dilute shares somewhat, but the CEO is shareholder focused since he owns 22% of the shares.

Future Valuation

Estimated future free cash flow: 250,000 oz. x $1,300 = $325 million

Estimated future market cap: $325 million x 10 = $3.2 billion

Comparing the current market cap ($495 million) to the future market cap ($3.2 billion), you get a potential 500% increase.

This valuation assumes that McEwen Mining will reach 250,000 oz. of annual production, with all-in costs at $1,200 per oz., and future gold prices at $2,500. This is a best-case scenario for the long term.

Conclusion

I like this stock for several reasons. The main reason is their potential to grow production and keep costs from rising. Another reason, is their strong management team. They don’t have the best cost structure, but I think that creates opportunity for investors who expect rising gold prices. They don’t have the most ideal locations, with exposure to Mexico and Argentina. But with producing mines in Canada and Nevada, their overall locations aren’t too bad.

For McEwen Mining, I like the risk/reward profile. It appears to have significant upside potential at higher gold prices. Sure, it could drop significantly in value if the price of gold drops, or if one of their properties experiences a shutdown or higher royalties, but that is a risk we take with all gold mining stocks.

I want exposure to higher gold prices using leverage. The best way to do that is to own quality gold producers. If gold rockets above $2,000 and stays there, it will be companies like McEwen Mining that reap the rewards, along with their shareholders.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at McEwen Website and at GoldStockData.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.