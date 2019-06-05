Harsco - Leveraging Its Environmental Solutions To Greater Heights

Insiders having been acquiring more shares recently as a vote of confidence in the company’s new direction.

Although the price has been appreciating to reflect the exciting business model, the stock is still undervalued with a PEG of 0.84.

Investment Thesis

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has been divesting out of some of its lower margin, capital intensive businesses and used the proceeds to invest in companies that complement its remaining divisions, specifically environmental solutions. The new business model has increased operating profit margins from 8.7% in 2017 to 10.8% in 2018 and provided a more sustainable long term future. Management has been executing well, with return on invested capital doubling to about 15% and eight positive quarterly earnings surprises over the last two years.

Based on solid financial results recently and management’s forecast for FY19, we project a stock price in 2020 as high as $38, or 50% higher than the current price.

Company Profile

For years, Harsco (HSC) has been a diversified company in primarily steel, rail and energy under the following divisions:

Metals and Minerals (M&M): This division provides environmental and logistical solutions to industries operating in 35 countries. Steel mill services for recycling steelmaking by-products, like steel slag, millscale, refractories, dusts, sludges, and steelmaking flue gases. Ladle metallurgy services using the company’s own manufactured metallurgical additive products. Ferroalloy slag recycling, includes the building and operating of slag processing plants for recovery of alloys from ferrochrome, ferromanaganes or ferronickel slags.



The recovered, crushed and screened slag can be utilized as an aggregate for road building and construction, while the recovered metal is sold.

The following summary from the company’s website, illustrates the M&M division services.

On May 30, 2019, the company rebranded its M&M division as Harsco Environmental.

Harsco Industrial: Since 1954, this division has designed and manufactured durable air-cooled heat exchangers like the following.

Source: Harsco.com

Harsco Industrial IKG (IKG): IKG has been designing and manufacturing grating systems since the early 20th century. The following photos from the company’s website illustrates the IKG line of products:

Patterson-Kelley: Founded in 1880, Patterson-Kelley provides commercial heating solutions, including boilers and water heaters.

Harsco Rail: Since 1909, Harsco Rail has been a global supplier for railway track maintenance and construction from nine main locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Brazil, China and Australia. The division maintains more than 125 railways throughout the world. Harsco Rail has been restructuring over the last couple of years and management believes that the business “is now positioned to grow well beyond its previous peak due to new product innovations, expansion into new geographies and entry into the metro rail sector. The pipeline of opportunities has never been greater, and we expect double-digit revenue and profit growth this year.”

Over the last five years, the company has been transitioning from a diversified industrial conglomerate to a more focused environmental solutions business model. This decision was taken to leverage their existing M&M business that provides environmental services to its global customer base in the steel and aluminum industries. More than 70% of M&M’s revenue is derived from environmental type services through managing, recycling and repurposing of waste streams.

The company is focused on environmental solutions markets and businesses that are “less cyclical, less capital intensive, have attractive organic growth rates, can be further scaled through M&A and have high barriers to entry, along with strong margins, cash flow and returns on capital.”

To expand their environmental services, Harsco acquired Altek in 2018. Altek is based out of Chesterfield (UK) and Malvern (USA) and provides design, manufacture and installation of aluminum dross and scrap processing systems. They have active equipment in over 450 locations in more than 60 countries. According to Wikipedia, aluminum dross is a byproduct of the aluminum smelting process and can be mechanically recycled to separate the residual aluminum metal from the aluminum oxide. Aluminum oxide has a variety of industrial uses which includes being used in paint, dye, concrete, explosives, and fertilizer.

Source: Altek website

On May 9, 2019, Harsco entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clean Earth, Inc. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste processing companies in the U.S. The company provides remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for contaminated soil, dredged material and hazardous waste over multiple industries, including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail, and health care. More specifically, Clean Earth identifies potential target markets for direct reuse of byproducts and wastes generated by their clients based on its properties or develops treatment processes to dispose of or transform and render the materials suitable for recycling uses. For instance, Clean Earth partners with developers and landowners with a need for fill materials to assist them in the permitting of their sites and in the installation of engineering and institutional controls necessary to create a project that will use large quantities of Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste, contaminated soil, dredged material, coal combustion products (CCPs), or drill and pipeline cuttings. These materials are processed to meet specifications for upland beneficial reuse such as landfill capping and cover, mine reclamation, and brownfield redevelopment. The engineered materials can be recycled or beneficially reused for road base, brownfield reclamation, and mine reclamation.

Clean Earth also owns a full-service, hazardous wastewater treatment plant inNorth Carolina that treats wastewater contaminated with hazardous substances.

AERC Recycling Solutions is a Clean Earth subsidiary that owns and operates electronics processing facilities in four separate geographic locations, including Allentown, PA; Richmond, VA; West Melbourne, FL and Hayward, CA. The company serves over 2,500 corporate clients.

Clean Earth has a diverse base of more than 6,000 customers with long-term and recurring relationships. The business has high barriers to entry since it’s mostly regulatory driven and is typically recession resistant. Clean Earth operates 27 permitted facilities, including nine that are federally approved treatment facilities. Harsco management indicated that Clean Earth is a capital-light, high-return business with a large backlog of contaminated material and hazardous waste.

Q1 FY19 earnings call slides break revenues for Clean Earth up as follows:

Contaminated materials - 50%

Hazardous waste - 40%

Dredge materials - 10%

Harsco management expects to add similar companies to Clean Earth over time, both in the U.S. and internationally. They believe that their existing global footprint in M&M will accelerate the expansion and offer cross-selling opportunities with their industrial customers.

The company also plans to divest the Patterson-Kelley and IKG businesses in their industrial division. These transactions will help accelerate their shift to an environmental solutions-focused company comprised of higher-growth businesses with enhanced margin profiles and reduced cyclicality.

Based on these recent transactions, the environmental solutions businesses will account for nearly 80% of Harsco revenue. The following pie charts from the company’s Q1 FY19 earnings call slides illustrate the sales by segment and geographic region before and after the sale of Air-X-Changers and acquisition of Clean Earth:

Sales Before

Sales After

Geographic Regions Before

Geographic Regions After

The company’s stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market cap of about $2B.

Management

The board of directors consists of the following members:

F. Nicholas Grasberger III has been a board member since 2014 and was named Chairman of the Board in October 2018. Mr. Grasberger has also been the chairman and CEO of Harsco since 2014. Before joining Harsco, Mr. Grasberger served as the Managing Director of the multinational Precision Polymers Division of Fenner Plc.

David C. Everitt has been serving as Independent Lead Director since 2010 and was named Non-Executive Chairman in August 2014, a role he held until October 2018. Mr. Everitt is the retired co-leader of Deere & Company’s Agriculture and Turf Division, their largest operating group. He served with Deere & Company for 37 years and was President - North America, Asia, Australia, Sub-Saharan and South Africa, and Global Tractor & Turf Products. Mr. Everitt also serves on the Board of Directors for Nutrien Ltd., Allison Transmission and Brunswick Corp.

James F. Earl has been a director since 2012. Mr. Earl is the retired Executive Vice President of Chicago-based GATX Corporation and President of GATX Rail International where he served as an executive since 1988. Prior to that, he held management positions with two railroad companies, Soo Line Railroad and Southern Pacific Transportation Company.

Kathy G. Eddy has been a director since 2004 and is a founding partner of McDonough, Eddy, Parsons & Baylous, AC, a Parkersburg, West Virginia-based public accounting and financial services corporation.

Carolann I. Haznedar was appointed as a Director of Harsco Corporation in October 2018. Before joining Harsco, Ms. Haznedar worked at E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and recently as Senior Vice President, Americas, DuPont Performance Materials.

Mario Longhi has been a director since 2017 and is the retired President and CEO of U.S. Steel. Prior to U.S. Steel, Mr. Longhi served as President and CEO of Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation, and as Vice President and Group President, Global Extrusions at Alcoa.

Edgar Purvis has been a director since 2018 and is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Emerson Electric Co.

Phillip C. Widman has been a director since 2014 and is the retired Senior Vice President and CFO of Terex.

I Googled the board of directors and the company leadership team and the only skeleton that I could find, was the following:

Mario Longhi was implicated in a class action lawsuit in 2017 while CEO of US Steel. The lawsuit was to recover losses allegedly suffered by U.S. Steel shareholders from the “Carnegie Way,” an apparent sham that aimed to make the corporation profitable again, but instead caused significant production issues. It seems that this case is still ongoing. Although this lawsuit shouldn’t affect Harsco’s financial results, it is something to keep and eye on to see how it unfolds.

It is noticeable that the board recently elected a number of high profile members from billion dollar, global companies with experience and contacts in the steel and aluminum industries which bodes well for their new international environmental solutions strategy.

Company management has also been performing well if you look at the return on invested capital that has more than doubled to about 15%.

Insiders own about 1.5% and institutions 86.5% of the company. Over the last trailing 12 months, 10 insiders have significantly increased their holdings - some by as much as 480%. Just in May 2019, 6 insiders acquired more than 28,000 shares in the company, which is a big vote of confidence in the future of the business.

Market Opportunity and Competition

The market opportunity for the newly renamed environmental division seems to be expanding with the announcement of a number of new steel and aluminum mills to be constructed in the U.S, according to the following news articles:

Nucor plans a new steel mill that is expected to be fully operational by 2022.

U.S. Steel will build a combined casting and rolling facility that should be running by 2022.

U.S. Steel will restart construction on an idled manufacturing facility in Alabama.

ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel plan to invest $5.6 billion in U.S. steel mills.

United Co. Rusal plans to invest $200 million in a Kentucky rolling aluminum mill that would be the largest new aluminum plant built in the U.S. in nearly four decades.

A number of new aluminum projects listed in this article.

Harsco should be able to leverage their existing relationships with some of these new facility owners to gain more work for their environmental and industrial divisions.For the rail division, the market opportunity is growing, too based on the annual economic forecast released December 5, 2018 by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) that expects public transit and rail construction to increase from $19 billion in 2018 to $20 billion in 2019, a 5.7 percent increase. The ARBTA also projects subway and light rail investment to reach a new record level, increasing from $7.7 billion in 2018 to $8.2 billion in 2019. Harsco’s rail division is well positioned to capitalize on this expected growth. In addition, National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association Inc. President Chuck Baker on November 21, 2018 indicated that their members remain cautiously optimistic and stated that “It’s a mixed bag, [but] people are very busy bidding, and there’s quite a bit of work to bid on.”

The following companies are competitors to the rail division:

Railworks

Georgetown Rail Equipment Co.

Delta Railroad Construction

J-Track

All these competitors are private, U.S. companies and don’t appear to have the global scale of Harsco Rail.

With regards to the market opportunity for Clean Earth - Harsco management thinks the addressable market in the U.S. is about $8B, including the following breakdown:

Contaminated materials - 33%

Hazardous waste - 63%

Dredge materials - 4%

They believe there are a few large national players and many smaller regional businesses that are highly fragmented and provide meaningful M&A opportunities. U.S. Ecology would be the main national competitor, Clean Harbors to some degree, and Waste Management in a limited capacity.

The company also stated that “no new commercial Resource Conservation Recovery Act (RCRA) Part B permits for processing hazardous waste have been issued in over 30 years.”

Financials and Forecast

Since the transformation, Harsco continued to deliver strong top- and bottom-line results in Q1 FY19. Revenues for the first quarter increased 10% year-over-year despite foreign exchange headwinds of $18 million. The revenue increase was driven primarily by the industrial and rail divisions where sales increased 40% and 15%, respectively. Adjusted operating income in the first quarter was $42 million compared to $37 million in 2018 resulting in $0.29 earnings improving by 32%. The net profit margin for 1Q FY19 was 4.6%.

Management stated that operating income for M&M for 1Q FY19 was “impacted by foreign exchange translation and SG&A investments to support growth priorities as well as lower commodity prices and contributions from certain of our Applied Products businesses.”

The most recent balance sheet shows the company has more than $85M in cash and total debt of $710M with a manageable current ratio of 1.5. The cash flow statement indicates a healthy levered free cash flow of $85M.

Harsco is paying $625 million in cash for Clean Earth and have committed financing in place to fund the transaction. The company also sold Air-X-Changers for about $600 million and expect to have approximately $470M in cash after tax and transaction fees. Harsco plans on using this cash to repay debt, consistent with their goal of maintaining a conservative capital structure and to give them financial flexibility for further M&A opportunities. The leverage ratio at the end of Q1 was 1.8x, and their target leverage ratio is 2x to 2.5x.

Management expects Harsco Rail to produce revenue and EBITDA of $500 million and $100 million, respectively and stated “that aftermarket and our technology businesses are both growing at a very healthy double-digit rate.” They also reported that “rail backlogs were stable sequentially during the quarter and remain more than 100% higher than year ago levels.”

The sale of Air-X-Changers will be dilutive to earnings per share in the near term, while IKG and Patterson-Kelley are forecasted to generate a combined EBITDA of approximately $20 million to $22 million in 2019.

Clean Earth’s organic average annual sales have grown by about 7% from 2014 to 2018 and total revenue average per annum by 14%. For FY20, management expects Clean Earth’s revenue to be approximately $300M and EBITDA of $65M. Since Clean Earth is a capital-light, high-return business, management expects capital expenditure between 2% to 2.5% of sales in 2019 and EBITDA margins mid- to high 20s.

Mr. Grassberger indicated that Altek should add about $25 million to top line growth in 2019 and between $5 million and $10 million to operating income.

For the company as a whole, management is forecasting full year adjusted operating income between $207 million to $222 million and adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.35 and $1.53.

If we assume a PE of 25 (US Ecology for instance, trades at a PE of 27) for HSC in 2020, the stock price should be between $33.75 and $38.25 or as high as 50% more than the current stock price. The following chart shows the stock price performance since the year 2000.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart indicates that the current stock price is less than half of the price in 2007/8 before the great recession when it was trading in the $60s. The stock price has been trending upwards from a low of $3.9 in early 2016 to the current price around $25. There appears to be support at $20 and resistance at the $30 level.

We believe that management has successfully transformed the company to a higher profit margin, lower capital intensive business with a sustainable long term future. Insiders share this optimistic view about the company’s future and have been acquiring shares. Management expects to “again post double-digit profit growth this year” and “we think Harsco’s best years are still ahead of us. And our earnings potential, as we execute against our growth strategy, is far greater even than our recent results.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.