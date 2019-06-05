More Perspectives On Gaining Followers And Driving Up Traffic

One author recommends avoiding telling investors what they want to hear; another says to focus on smaller stocks; and a third advises sticking to what you know.

In this follow-up to our first compilation of author advice on gaining followers and driving up traffic, we offer a few more perspectives from veteran SA contributors.

Cory Cramer, who runs the SA Marketplace service "The Cyclical Investor's Club," recommends relaying hard truths to investors rather than attempting to tell them what they want to hear:

I spend 90% of my time trying to show investors where they might be going wrong, and what they can improve by thinking outside of the box. The difficulty with that is there is another road to success that involves promoting what amounts to investing ideologies and repeatedly writing articles over and over again on popular stocks telling investors what they want to hear, whether that will actually make them money or not. Some of the most followed authors on SA and other media do that. While I don't expect SA to choose between these two approaches, let me share with you a comment from one of my marketplace subs who attempted to post a critical comment on a popular contributor's article. (I don't know who the author was.) 'By the way, there are many authors who recommend buying their featured stocks at high prices, completely ignoring valuation under the pretext of being long term investors and not "market timers." Only when their featured stock goes down they pound the table how great this opportunity is now... Your systematic framework helps to avoid being influenced by the barrage of misleading advice in a world where few of us have enough time to rely on own research.'

Andrew Roberts, another veteran SA author, has found that focusing on smaller stocks tends to reap rewards - and has had less success with contrarian pieces:

I've added the most followers from articles on infrequently covered micro-small caps with 1,500-5,000 followers. Also have had decent commenter engagement in this area. The 'contrarian' articles I've written that disrupt/challenge a parade of bulls definitely receive the most reader engagement, but of lesser value. I'll get three times the average number of comments on bearish articles (even those covering stocks with less than 3,000 followers), but a large portion will be impetuous ad hominem from readers that seem to take the article as a personal attack or an attempt to tank their portfolio. I generally welcome it, especially when I get minimal engagement on a bullish piece that I spent more time on and I feel is better written.

By that same token, Andrew McElroy says it's best to avoid shoehorning in articles on big-name stocks - and, instead, to simply stick to what you know:

The top authors have found their niche and are recognized for being experts in their field. You won't find Brad Thomas writing about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). This year I just decided to focus on what I was good at, even if it didn't seem too popular. I was pleasantly surprised at the PVs, and writing is so much easier.

Are you a new author struggling with page views? Or, for veteran authors, what have you done to bring in more followers and increase traffic? Keep the conversation going in the comments below.

