Computer Services: A Newfound Gem

With the increasing demand for a more advanced technology it may realize further growth in the long run, which will also benefit its stakeholders.

It continued to show its solid fundamental strength and capacity as all its financial statements seemed to show consistency in terms of profitability, liquidity and solvency.

Computer Services, Inc. has always been dedicated to its investors as it kept distributing dividend payments at an increasing rate and would continue to do so for the following years.

Computer Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSVI) remained astonishing with its booming status in the market. As a testament to its fruitful results, its financial statements have been showing financial growth and consistency which would promise earnings and long-term security to all its stakeholders. Moreover, its dividend payments continued to increase significantly over the years. On the other hand, stock price remained undervalued amidst its bullish trend for a long period of time. So given its strong fundamentals, increasing dividends as well as the opportunities it has been opening, the price could continue to increase.

What Good Does it Bring?

Dividends per Share

CSVI remained consistently generous in sharing its earnings with its investors. It has been distributing and increasing its dividends per share over the years. Although the growth has been quite slow, it has always been certain, so it never bothered its investors for a long time. From FY 2009 to FY 2019, it already grew by more than a hundred percent as it jumped from $0.169 to $0.695 per share with an average annual increase of 15.3%. The most distinguishable change was in 2015 when it rose by 32%. The succeeding years would see the continuous increase in the dividends as estimated using the Dividend Growth Model. Indeed, CSVI has been emerging as a new dividend gem.

Dividend Payout Ratio

CSVI’s earnings remained increasing over the years as did the dividend payments. The dividends relative to the company’s earnings have been generally rising for the last 10 years. From 12.9% in 2019, the Dividend Payout Ratio slowly went up to 16.7% in 2014. A year later, it made a giant leap to 20.8%. Since then, it has been playing between 20 to 25%. The estimated values for the next four years using the Linear Trend Forecasting would still be in the same range though at a slightly decreasing trend. This should not worry the investors since the continuous increase in the dividends has always been certain. This must show growth and security for all its investors. The company continued to lavish an increasing value of earnings on its investors while maintaining its massive adequacy to meet all its obligations and further strengthen its operations. Indeed, the company has increased not only the value but also the percentage on its earnings, which could be an indication of the continuous and substantial increase in the long-run.

How would the Company Suffice its Dividend Payments?

Net Income Versus Dividends

This reflected the movement of the Dividend Payout Ratio. Both net income and dividend payments have been increasing, and the company continued to increase the latter substantially. With this, the Dividend Payout Ratio remained increasing from about 10% to 20%. While it remained a certainty of earnings for the investors, it also proved that the company would be financially secured even in the future given the $20 to $25-million gap. The widening of the gap from 2021 to 2023 agreed with the future trend of the ratio for the same period. This would be in line with the idea that net income would still go up faster and higher, proving the company’s long-term profitability and sustainability.

Free Cash Versus the Dividends

The trend of Free Cash Flow fortified the fact that CSVI has always been adequate to cover its obligations to the shareholders. Its earnings from operations less its expenditures on fixed assets showed that the company has not only been profitable but also sustainable. Given that the company still realized about $20 million after its operations and purchase of PPE, it would suggest that the company could continue increasing the dividends, enlarge the capacity of operations, and form more partnerships/joint ventures in the long-run. Truly, the company would always be massive enough to help the investors get higher long-term earnings while efficiently managing its finances to maintain financial security.

Analyzing the Company’s Financials

Core Operations

CSVI sustained its market power for the last 10 years. Given its strong demand mixed well with good pricing strategy, the operating revenue kept soaring over time. It has been uninterruptedly increasing with an average annual growth of 6%. From $150.65 million in FY 2009, it consistently grew till it reached $212.91 in just four to five years. Since then, the company realized higher values and consistent growth rate. In FY 2017, it reached $234.9 billion before jumping by almost $15 million in 2018. In 2019, it rose to $266.49 million. This showed that in only 10 years, the company’s sales increased by more than a hundred million. The company has been really working on its stronger operations given its sustained market demand. The forecasted values for the next five years conveyed that the company would continue sowing the fruit of its labor as it would be $322.35 million in FY 2024. Truly, Computer Services, Inc. would continue capturing more demand and realizing higher revenues. As it would work harder, CSVI, a new giant in the industry would emerge in the future.

Likewise, its quarterlies proved the company’s constant growth. Generally, its sales continued to grow more in all quarters. This could prove that the company has been realizing a significant increase in sales which is most evident in 2Q and 3Q using quarter-to-quarter comparison.

Meanwhile, as the company kept increasing its production, it also increased its productivity. It is generally fine for a company to incur higher costs and expenses as it increases its operations. In CSVI’s case, though its operating revenue and operating costs and expenses have always been directly proportional, the company was able to maintain its distance throughout the years with an average gap of $40 million as its operating income. The gap even widened as it reached $53.24 million in 2019. This would continue for the next five years as it would be $61.23 million in 2024. This just showed that as the company tried to increase its capacity, it realized higher sales while keeping its costs and expenses at a manageable level which resulted in the increasing trend of its operating income. The company was not only able to increase its revenue but also increased its efficiency.

Net Income

CSVI’s non-operating income has been increasing as well. From 2009 to 2018, the only items were interest income and interest expense. Since 2015, its interest income has been offsetting interest expense which resulted in a positive value. In 2019, it made a giant leap to $796,000 from $124,000 in 2018. In addition to that, it also gained $4.09 million from miscellaneous transactions which never happened from its previous fiscal years. In the end, both core and non-core section resulted in an uninterrupted increase for the last 10 years paving the way for its increasing earnings with an average growth rate of 8.2%. In 2018 and 2019, the company witnessed the largest increase in net income from $30.92 million in 2017 to $38.83 million and $44.96 million. This is equivalent to its annual growth rate of 25.58% and 15.79% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Since 2010, no minority interest has been recorded so the earnings have been completely enjoyed by the company and its shareholders. The increase in the profitability of the company has always been one of the primary drivers for dividend growth over the years. Meanwhile, its quarterlies showed a mostly positive movement of net income from 2016 to 2019. Except in 4Q, all 2019 quarters got the highest value of net income. This just showed that the company’s short-term and long-term profitability remained intact and consistent.

EPS

As expected, the company’s earnings per share mirrored the upward trend of net income. For the last 10 years, it got an average value of $2.00 per share with 9.6% as its average annual increase. Like net income, the EPS had the highest increase from 2017 to 2018 and 2019 when it moved from $2.21 to $2.78 and $3.23 or equivalent to 25.79% and 16.19%. The estimated values for the next five years showed that the EPS would keep rising and reach $2.60 in 2024.

Current Ratio

As the company continued to realize higher sales and earnings, it also gained more liquid assets in the form of cash and receivables. For the last 10 years, cash has been significantly increasing. From $1.32 million in 2009, it slowly increased to $11.85 million and $17.4 million in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Then, it had its biggest change in 2017 when it leaped to $34.55 million which resulted in a growth rate of 98.6% in just a year. It happened again when it increased from $40.66 in 2018 to $56.55 in 2019 giving a 39.08% increase. The remaining current assets also experienced rapid growth from 2009 to 2019. As a whole, total current assets grew substantially as well. From $24.53 in 2009, it went up to $115.62 in 2019. In just 10 years, it already grew by almost 400 percent. This is not surprising at all since the company’s net sales and net income have doubled then. On the other hand, its current liabilities have been increasing substantially as well. In fact, its total amount already grew by 270 percent in 10 years. The good thing here was that the company was able to maintain a large gap between current assets and current liabilities, which showed that the former could easily cancel out the latter.

Its current ratio has been rising since current assets grew faster and larger than current liabilities. From 1.60 in 2009, it continued to play between 1.3 to 1.8 before reaching 2.12 in 2016. Currently, its value is 2.01. The projected values for the next five years would even be higher at 2.2 before reaching 2.3 in 2024. This would be an impressive idea that as the company increased its production, it realized higher sales and earnings which resulted in higher liquidity. The company has always been capable of meeting its short-term financial obligations.

Net Worth

If total assets and total liabilities would be checked, it could be seen that the former remained significantly higher than the latter. From 2009 to 2019, the company’s assets have always been greater by $139.48 million on average. This must assure all the company’s stakeholders given the fact that the company could easily meet all its short and long-term financial obligations. Its retained earnings remained massive enough to continue increasing the dividend payments. Currently, the company’s Net Worth is $218.8 million which means that the said amount would be retained should the company attempts to erase all its liabilities. This would still be large enough to cover its dividend payments and revitalize its operations. The projected values would be higher and would pay between $240 to $260 million. This confirmed CSVI’s strong operating capacity and profitability as this is an indication that the company’s financials continued to be intact as its profitability, liquidity, and solvency agreed with one another.

Stock Price

The stock price has been moving in a bullish trend for a long time now. Though it has been generally increasing, it continued to show volatility. For example, from February to April 30, the stock price has been generally rising with an average daily change of less than a dollar. But on May 1, it suddenly rose to $35.28 from $32.47 on the previous day. It kept rising till it reached $36.32 on May 7 before falling again to $34.81 a day after. Since then, it kept increasing. Currently, the price is $37.00, but is it already high already or still cheap and undervalued? The Dividend Growth Model would be used to assess the current price.

Current Price: $37.00

Proposed Dividends per Share: $0.71

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1533409184

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1725301076

Derived Price: $42.67361398 or $42.67

With the derived price, it is clear that the price is still undervalued by more than $5. The price would continue going up until it is set at its real value. A higher level and range of resistance and support should be expected. This is not impossible given the company’s solid fundamentals, increasing dividend payments, and timely partnerships and initiatives.

Avenue for Further Growth

Mansfield Bank and Computer Services Inc. (Mansfield Bank Chooses CSI)

A few months ago, Mansfield Bank chose CSVI to be its new core provider. The bank would utilize CSVI’s core bank processing solutions (NuPoint), digital banking platform, and other features related to banking and other financial transactions. This targeted to meet the progressive demand for a more advanced banking experience. This would be a good opportunity for CSVI to showcase its advanced technological features to cope with the changing market needs and conditions. With this, the company would continue to penetrate the banking industry more and capture the attention of the other banks in the state. One could recall that prior to this, Morgantown Bank & Trust also decided to take the products and services of CSVI. This has certainly resulted in revenue in the form of cash and/or receivables. This could be used by the company to further streamline its operations. The market has always been dynamic and gearing towards continuous growth. With this, CSVI could continue to cope with the changes or maybe become ahead of these. This could create more demand in the future, and penetrate other large-scale industries. The increasing trend of sales would definitely continue or rise sharply and would result in higher earnings and dividend payments. This could also form partnerships with the government, Fed, and other institutions to provide a more progressive platform for economic development.

New Core Customers of CSVI Signed in 2018 (CSVI New Core Customers in 2018)

Last 2018, CSVI signed 23 banks to its core solutions. This amplified its progress for the last 10 years which would continue for the following years. The company was able to capture an increasing number of demand in the banking industry with its impressive features for a better banking transaction. The success of this would open more doors for CSVI. It may try to penetrate more the other financial industries such as Investment Trust, Assurance, and even some government offices related to payments for tax, permits, and others to fortify its influence and popularity. It may also try to expand to other countries particularly the emerging ones which would also stimulate its operations and earnings.

Increasing Cybersecurity Awareness (Cybersecurity)

With the increasing number of phishing and scams worldwide, the companies that are engaged into financial transactions are encouraged to offer a more advanced platform not only to improve customer experience but also to increase security and confidentiality. CSVI has been working on further developing the features of its core banking solutions for the rising market demand for a faster and secured transaction. The continuous innovation by CSVI would be relevant to help it generate more sales and earnings to increase its operations and continue advancing its products. The direct relationship between the demand for financial services and technology would remain a key for the company’s continuous success.

A Leading Provider of Core Banking Solutions in the US (Aite Group Recognized Aite Group)

Last March 2019, Aite Group honored CSVI as one of the leading providers of core banking solutions or systems in the US with its NuPoint. The evaluation of core banking system providers happened a month before the announcement. This became another milestone for CSVI. The recognition cemented its significance in the market. This could open not only doors for demand but even doors for future partnerships and joint ventures which could help it further strengthen its operations and generate more earnings and recognition in the future.

The success of all these would help the company capture more demand and form joint-ventures. This would enable CSVI to further develop its products and services, and even expand and invest in more advanced systems and solutions. It would also let it generate more earnings and distribute more dividends in the long-run.

Final Thoughts

CSVI already proved its durability in the market given its strong and consistent fundamentals. It has been striving hard to continue coping with and be ahead of the changing market needs as it was able to deeply penetrate the financial industry. Despite this, the price remained cheap and undervalued. Thus, both short and long-term investors are deeply encouraged to invest here.

Long-term Investors: This would really work for those who dream of long-term growth, sustainability, and stability. The company continued to increase its dividend payments over the years and could even raise the projected values should the earnings it enjoys exceed the expected level in the future. Relatively, the company is still an emerging one, but it promises sure earnings and security even for a long period of time. Its increasing influence mixed with the increasing demand for products and services it has to offer would be one of the key drivers here. But the most important factor here is the company’s sound financial health. The company has been operating with high profitability, liquidity, and solvency as all its financial statements have been showing these and adhering to one another. Indeed, the company has always been consistent with its short-term and long-term financial position.

Short-term Investors: It is clear that the stock price remains moderately volatile as well as cheap and undervalued by $5.67 as proven by the Dividend Growth Model. Another thing to watch for is its deeper penetration in the banking industry as well as the high demand for solutions and systems it offers. With these factors, the stock price would most likely increase until it touches its real value. This would really work for those who are into buying and selling of shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.