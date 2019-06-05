Epizyme A Buy On Firmer Tazemetostat Timeline

Epizyme (EPZM) specializes in an epigenetic therapy approach to human diseases, including cancers. This is a new field and potentially a revolutionary one. Proving a drug from the epigenetics platform can work well enough to get FDA approval would be a big advance for medicine and biotechnology.

Epizyme appears to be near that goal. Epizyme submitted an NDA (new drug application) to the FDA for Tazemetostat as a therapy for patients with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (who are not eligible for curative surgery) on May 30. This is an accelerated approval application, meaning instead of conducting a Phase 3 trial, which is normal, the data from the Phase 2 trial is believed to be sufficient for conditional commercial approval. A Phase 3 trial will be required to confirm the Phase 2 results are not a false positive, but Epizyme will be able to sell the drug commercially meanwhile.

The news was a slight positive for the stock, which has been wildly volatile in the past year, like many pharmaceutical company stocks. On May 29, it closed at $13.65. It closed at $13.74 on May 31. The submission of the NDA was expected, only the timing was uncertain. The 52-week low for the past year had been $5.14, while the 52-week high has been $17.35. I am setting my new target for Epizyme at the 52-week high, which would be up 26% from its close on May 31.

I believe the firmer timeline for an up-or-down decision on the first Tazemetostat indication makes Epizyme a good buy at the recent price.

Data by YCharts

Tazemetostat and epithelioid sarcoma

Tazemetostat inhibits EZH2, an enzyme that participates in histone methylation, which determines which genes in a cell's DNA are turned on or off. Mutant EZH2 or over-expression of EZH2 can lead to cancer. Excess EZH2 helps cancers proliferate because it can turn off genes that cells use to suppress cancer.

The latest Tazemetostat data from the Phase 2 trial came out at the ASCO annual meeting on June 3, 2019. It should be noted that currently, patients with metastatic disease have life expectancies of less than one year.

In treatment-naïve (first line) patients, for 24 patients, there was a 25% ORR (objective response rate). The median duration of response was 41.1 weeks. The 38 relapsed and/or refractory patients did not do as well, with just an 8% ORR, but the median duration for the responders had not been reached 40.1 weeks. The disease control rates were 42% and 16% for the two groups. Median overall survival had not been reached for treatment-naïve patients but was 47.4 weeks for R/R patients. Safety was quite good, with most adverse events being low-grade and only one patient needing to discontinue treatment.

While these are not wonderful numbers, they are good for such a difficult to treat, rapid, and deadly disease. The FDA will have a 60-day period to decide whether to accept the application. If the application is accepted, a PDUFA date for a decision will be given. If all goes well, doctors may be able to prescribe the drug sometime in 2020.

Tazemetostat label expansion potential

In late 2018, Epizyme met with the FDA to review its registration strategy for Tazemetostat for patients with FL (follicular lymphoma) with EZH2-activating mutations and those with wildtype EZH2 who have been previously treated with at least two therapies. The discussion was based on data from an ongoing Phase 2 study. The company expects to report updated data from the study at a medical meeting in mid-2019. Epizyme plans to submit an NDA for accelerated approval for these patient populations in the fourth quarter of 2019.

So far, data from the FL indication are encouraging. Epizyme reported the Phase 2 study was fully enrolled on January 4, 2019. Given the plan for accelerated approval, the study is expected to provide the necessary data for an NDA submission for relapsed and/or refractory FL patients, with data from 45 patients with EZH2 activating mutations and 54 patients with wild-type EZH2.

The last report of data for this indication was made at the European Hematology Association meeting in June 2018. Interim Phase 2 Tazemetostat data for FL showed, for the EZH2 activating mutation cohort (n=28), an ORR of 71 percent. 11 percent of patients achieved a complete response and 61 percent achieved a PR (partial response). Twenty-nine percent achieved SD (stable disease) as best response, but 21 percent are still on study with the potential to respond. At the time of this analysis, the median PFS (progression-free survival) was 49 weeks and the median duration of response of 32 weeks.

In the cohort of FL patients with wild-type (WT) EZH2 (n=54), the ORR was 33 percent; six percent achieved a CR and 28 percent achieved a PR. An additional 31 percent of patients achieved SD as best response. The median PFS was 30 weeks and median duration of response was 76 weeks.

Because of the key role of EZH2, Tazemetostat may turn out to be of value in treating a wide variety of tumors, either as monotherapy or in combination with other drugs. Here is what is on the clinical agenda so far:

Source: Epizyme

Epigenetic Platform

Longer run, what is important to strategic investors is the potential of the greater epigenetics platform. Epigenetic mechanisms determine which genes in a cell are active in that cell. For instance, different genes are active in a liver cell than in a lung cell, and different genes are active in cancer cells than in healthy cells.

In addition to Tazemetostat, Epizyme has started testing other molecules that affect epigenetics that could eventually lead to commercial therapies, as shown on the slide above.

I believe there is still much science to be done on epigenetics, so there may be many more targets for therapeutic molecules discovered in the future. I recommend a visit to the Epizyme Vision page if you want more details on their roadmap.

Cash and cash flow

Epizyme reported Q1 2019 results on May 6, 2019. The cash and equivalents balance was $371 million. Net loss was $29.4 million. Costs usually increase when a company starts to develop a commercial sales organization. In addition, Phase 3 test will be needed to follow up on the accelerated approvals. Even so, there should be at least 10 quarters of cash available. Whether that is sufficient to get to significant revenue generation depends on the timing of FDA approvals (if any), the pricing of Tazemetostat, and doctor and patient acceptance of the drug.

Conclusion

I believe Epizyme is just beginning to show its potential. I believe epigenetics could be a key medical therapy platform for the 21st century, along with gene therapy, RNA therapy, and other advances like CAR-T.

That said, at the current stock price, Epizyme has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, so some expected success is built into the stock price. The revenue ramp could be slow since the number of potential epithelioid sarcoma patients is relatively small. FL would be the bigger indication.

I would not be surprised if in a longer time frame, say 3 to 5 years, Tazemetostat becomes a blockbuster revenue generator. The caveats, however, are many. The FDA could reject the NDA, delaying approval. If the NDA is accepted, there is no guarantee that the drug will be approved. An approval for epithelioid sarcoma does not guarantee an approval for FL or any further label expansion. And if there is an approval, even if Epizyme has plenty of cash at that time, do not be surprised if Epizyme raises more cash with a public stock offering.

Prior to the first FDA approval, I would set a goal of $17.35 for the stock price, simply because that is the 52-week high. My personal view is that even at that price, assuming the first two FDA approvals do come through, the stock is undervalued in the long run. I like the epigenetic platform and the possibility that Epizyme will be acquired by a larger pharmaceutical company that wants to own that platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.