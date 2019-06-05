Ayr Strategies - Under The Radar Cannabis Play

Ayr Strategies (OTC:CBAQF) is an under-the-radar cannabis play that currently trades on the Toronto-based NEO exchange at a deep discount to its industry peers, despite excellent profitability. We think the discount is explained partly by the company's former structure as a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle) and the lack of analyst coverage.

We think reporting and knowledge of the company's excellent fundamentals will follow, and the discount should dissipate eventually. Investors willing to trade in a relatively illiquid stock should consider taking advantage of the valuation disparity at play.

The (Legal) Cannabis Market

Currently, 10 US states have legalized cannabis for medical and recreational use; these states account for 25% of the US population. Thirty-three states (including Washington, D.C.) permit cannabis use for medical reasons, which means that 68% of Americans live in a jurisdiction that has legalized the medicinal use of cannabis.

Figure 1. States where cannabis is legal

Source: Company presentation

The market is currently worth some $13 billion for all legal use cases and is expected to grow to $26 billion by 2025. California represents the biggest state market, accounting for about a third of the total market revenue. It is worth mentioning that at least some of the overall market growth is anchored on the expectations that further states will legalize marijuana use.

A Gallup poll in 2018, found that overall, 66% of Americans support the legalization of cannabis, up from 36% in 2004. This upward trend of acceptance, coupled with the allure of the tax receipts that would be generated by legalizing cannabis fully, or partially, helping to ease state budget deficits are supportive of further legalization legislation at the State level.

Lighting Up

CSAC has completed its qualifying transaction and has been renamed Ayr Strategies (NYSE:AYR), and will trade on the Toronto based NEO exchange. CSAC was a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) that initially IPO'd in December 2017 in Canada. The capital raised was used to support definitive agreements to buy high-quality US cannabis assets (including brands), and construct an “anchor portfolio" announced on October 17 2018, consisting of vertically integrated operations in the states of Nevada and Massachusetts, both of which have legalised use for all adults in both medical and recreational use cases.

Figure 2. Anchor portfolio Companies

Source: Company presentation

With the closure of the deals, the company is now a leading integrated cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis packaged goods in Nevada and Massachusetts, under the brands CannaPunch, Highly Edibles, Dutch Girl and Nordic Goddess. Other acquisitions are planned, to expand the State footprint to include California— the biggest State market — and more beyond that. The company's stated aim is to become one of the US’s leading vertically integrated cannabis companies and is making strides in this direction.

The company has a great management team. The CEO is a veteran of the position, with over 30+ years of expertise in banking and finance. The board as a whole has experience in finance and capital markets, public and private investing, healthcare, real estate, compliance and regulation, marketing, manufacturing, and retail; the latter two including cannabis product production and sales.

The successful raising of some 125 million Canadian Dollars in the first listing, was put to good use in building a profitable portfolio of assets, which suggests future acquisitions and mergers will be disciplined in addition to building further scale and synergistic growth. Indeed, further capital has been raised since the initial listing to support the finalizing of the anchor portfolio, which has been a success.

Unique Approach and Already Profitable

The business model is unique as the company runs an integrated model. Ayr's strategy is to purchase companies clustered geographically that serve all levels of the plant to consumer cycle. The anchor portfolio has targeted markets, where consumers have a high degree of disposable income and supply. Further acquisitions will follow this strategy and will be targeted in states where a current presence in another state can act as an anchor, where recreational use is permitted already, or legislation looks to be introduced in the near-term, and where limited state licenses are granted to reduce the threat of competition.

Based on management figures, which seem to be reasonable, Ayr will have a best-in-class EBITDA margin of 54%. Cannabis operators are taxed quite heavily in the US, and they do not gain the benefit of federal tax deductions, which may explain why the trickle down to earnings is not as great as would be expected given the excellent operational margins.

Undoing the Discount

Management reports (based on Capital IQ numbers) that the average peer total enterprise value (TEV) to EBITDA multiple is 30.6x when Ayr is trading at a multiple of just 5x. The average TEV to revenue multiple for the peer group is 16.6x, while Ayr trades at 2.7x. Ayr trades now at US$ 15.26 and is undervalued relative to peers.

Source: Company presentation

We think the discount can be partly explained by the previous SPAC structure. Now that the company has transitioned into a fully-fledged public company, the universe of potential buyers should expand. There is relatively low institutional ownership currently, as many institutions are constrained by liquidity requirements. This will change now as more analysts initiate coverage on the stock. We think it is only a matter of time before the price catches a bid as awareness of the company fundamentals becomes more widely reported, along with the fact that the stock trades is a rare bargain in the cannabis space.

Going forward, we think the stock stands to gain massively from further multiple expansion, and earnings growth from accretive future acquisitions. Pipeline acquisitions are expected in Michigan, California, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, and these targets will be required to have existing profitability, and the teams will be kept together; Ayr wants quality economic assets and talented people. It wants to generate funds for acquisitions internally as well as externally from the capital markets.

There are some specific business risks to mention. Marijuana is regulated, mostly at the State level. While the State can legalize, State laws will be in direct conflict with the Federal Controlled Substances Act, which at the Federal level, makes possession of cannabis illegal. As outlined in the prospectus, there can be no guarantees that the laws “legalizing and regulating the sale and use of cannabis will not be repealed or overturned, or that local government authorities will not limit the applicability of State laws within their respective jurisdictions.”

Overall, the future looks good for the stock, and we think there are many ways to win here. At ~6x PE, there is plenty of room for multiple expansion and with a disciplined management team in place, we think Ayr could also be a steady earnings compounder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.