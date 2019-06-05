Deluxe: Continued Disappointments Don't Make The Story Exciting Despite Cheap Valuation

After the many headwinds, the stock’s valuation is fair as it captures most of what can go wrong.

Late last year, I wrote a slightly bearish article on Deluxe (DLX), and in the past six months, we have seen two quarterly earnings and a 25% decline in its stock price, so it is time to review.

Organic revenue growth

A large part of my thesis was that organic revenue development was lacking - especially at Marketing Services and Other Solutions, or MOS. At the time, the company seemed to manage to grow MOS organically based on its outlook. The sad truth is that this hasn't happened and that this segment remained stable in 2018 and resumed its organic decline in the first quarter.

Source: author's own estimates of indexed organic revenue with base year 2012. 1Q 2019 is not annualized and may confuse the overall picture.

Checks have also done poorly in 2018, and the trend continued in the first quarter of this year when checks lost 2.9% YoY (FX-adjusted). However, it was not only checks that did poorly, MOS also bled revenue. For example, in the FS segment, it was reported in the Q1 earnings call that the segment declined 2.7% organically, while only 160bps of that can be explained by Checks and Forms. Overall, I calculated the organic decline of MOS to be 1.9% YoY. This isn't the worst part of the story, however.

Operating margin

The real disappointment to me is that operating margins have declined quite sharply. Management cited acquisitions as a reason. Again, taking the financial services segment as example, which saw the greatest revenue increase following acquisitions, we observe inorganic growth of 17.4m and an operating income decline of 7.7m in Q1. Of course, this cannot be fully explained by acquisitions. If we take the 300bps YoY OI margin decrease recorded by the Direct Checks segment as representative for the Checks within FS, there is still a $6m OI decline. This means that acquired businesses posted a negative operating income of about $6m. Even when we adjust for items the company likes to adjust for, that would still leave $1m negative OI of acquired business. I find it improbable that a company like Deluxe with its current valuation acquires loss-making businesses, meaning that at least a good chunk of the OI decline must be organic.

I may be cherry-picking here within just one quarterly report, but it is nevertheless concerning how the operating margin of MOS is on the way down. That said, (impairment-adjusted) operating income in Q1 was down 28.5% YoY, and the overall picture for 2018 wasn't much better.

Source: author's own calculations, adjusted for impairments.

Long-term outlook

The company will transform its reporting segments at the end of this year to represent its future form. The new segments will be payments, cloud, promotional products, and checks. Most importantly, the company wants to expand in digital payments which they describe as 'a multibillion-dollar market growing at 10% to 15% annually'. This may be well true, but it is not easy to capture a profitable slice in this fiercely competitive market where very agile start-ups and well-funded banks are also trying to compete. On the other hand, Deluxe was founded as a payment company, and this story makes more sense than that of providing marketing services to small businesses and build websites for them. In addition, Treasury Management Solutions is the only division that has shown organic growth of any significance. I do like the proposed transformation of operating segments from client type to product type.

Management has set a target of $300m net revenue growth in 2023. When reviewing their past organic revenue development, this feels very ambitious. But if they manage to replace even half the operating income lost by checks over that period organically, that will be enough to justify being bullish at the current valuation of the stock.

Guidance track record

When judging how realistic the financial goals of the company are, we must take into account its track record. For example, as late as Q2 2018, Deluxe expected an organic revenue decline of 0.6% for 2018, which we now know would turn out to be -1.7%. We saw something similar for Q1 2019. Likewise, in January 2018, the company provided a full year outlook that included 4-6% organic MOS revenue growth. For your convenience, I added a 2Q18 presentation slide by the company on the FY 2018 outlook for MOS with the actuals added on the side by myself.

Source: company Q2 2018 earnings presentation, modified by author

It looks like Data Driven Marketing Solutions has become a serious headache for the company. It is even affecting the organic growth of the whole product category. The only positive is that Treasury Management Solutions did hit its organic growth guidance. The point is that forecasting is hard, even for a company management with half the year already in the pocket. So, the $300m net new revenue should be taken with a grain of salt.

Another interesting piece of information is the 2% organic growth reported for 2018. My calculations seem to be off by some 205bps, which is peculiar as I use company figures whereby I assume that all decline in Checks and Forms is organic. As it turns out, the difference is in the exited business, which I add to the firm organic decline because I couldn't find any significant cash flows from these 'exits'. Relabelling a line of business one has to shut down for economic reasons as 'an exit' is still an organic decline in my book, and this explains the difference.

Valuation

A clear strong point of the investment case is the strong (recurring) free cash flow generation, at a rate of approximately $300m before M&A, working capital and some other adjustments in 2018. The company's FCF outlook for 2019 is a bit lower at $250-265m. The market cap is $1.6bn, implying a forward FCF yield of about 16%. Needless to say, this looks very cheap.

My estimate is that Checks generate $200m EBITDA, which should slowly decline towards zero. This decline was close to $20m in 2018. If this pattern continues, we are at $0 in about 10 years. If we let EBITDA be a proxy for Checks' share in FCF, this means around 45% of FCF comes from Checks. The baseline FCF would then be $140m, while the remaining $110m will decline in the coming years. I believe the company can stabilize and grow the remaining $140m, which would, together with the remaining ~550m ($110m*10/2) FCF from checks, be enough to justify the market cap of $1.6bn and net debt of $900m. I chose to apply an 8% discount rate and 1% perpetual growth rate to the non-checks activities (8% - 1% = 7%). Applying a discount rate of ~8% on the Checks' cash flow will result in a $100m lower valuation than not discounting at all, but I believe that a decline to zero in 10 years may be conservative already, given the strong performance over the past 10 years. All things considered, the valuation looks as follows:

In millions of USD, except per share amounts. Source: author's own estimates as of Q1 2019.

Increasing the growth rate to 2% will result in a value per share of $45. But with the track record of Deluxe, that would be highly speculative. To me, it looks like the stock is currently trading close to fair value.

Conclusion

Clearly, the traditional Checks segment is in an accelerated decline, while a lot of businesses Deluxe acquired over the past years are also not showing organic growth. Operating margins are also not expanding. On the bright side, expectations are lower than they have been in a long time as the stock is trading near six-year lows, which makes me neutral on the stock at its current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.