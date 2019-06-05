Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive

After selling 50 percent of ARCC in April, I have now closed my long position in ARCC entirely.

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) has seen a steady increase in price over the first four months of the year, but the rate of price appreciation is unsustainable and shares no longer have an attractive risk/reward for new buyers. Selling into the strength is the right thing to do, especially since downside risks have grown considerably in May, and a potential U.S. recession points to an increase in non-accruals and pressure on the distribution. Time to tread carefully.

Why It's Time To Take Profits

After selling 50 percent of my long position in April in order to lock in profits, I have now sold the remaining 50 percent of ARCC as part of a major portfolio reshuffling. I think the odds of a U.S. recession over the next twelve months have increased to 50-60 percent, which puts cyclical business development companies at risk of a correction.

I issued a "Strong Buy" recommendation for Ares Capital Corp. in December 2018 when shares were oversold and could be scooped up for a sizable discount to net asset value. I discussed my "Strong Buy" recommendation in my article "Ares Capital Corp: Admit It, Smart Investors Buy The Drop". Year-to-date, however, Ares Capital Corp.'s shares have risen 13.48 percent and the share price today sits near the latest 52-week high ($18.07). The rate of price appreciation is not sustainable, in my opinion, and selling into the current strength is not the worst idea.

Source: StockCharts

Ares Capital Corp. - Vulnerable To A U.S. Recession

Business development companies like Ares Capital Corp. are vulnerable to a U.S. recession, the odds of which have increased considerably in the last couple of weeks. Though the U.S. economy grew at a revised rate of 3.1 percent in the first quarter, the escalating trade war between the United States and China is poised to negatively affect economic growth.

Business development companies face downside risks in a falling economy, such as a rise in non-accruals, decreasing cash flow and growing pressure on the distribution. Ares Capital Corp. is not immune to those risks, and though the BDC has pushed the origination of relatively secure first lien senior secured loans in the last couple of quarters, portfolio issues could creep up as the U.S. economy slides into a recession.

While ARCC's portfolio has less risk than five years ago due to a higher presence of first and second lien senior secured loans, downside risks have without a doubt grown.

Source: Ares Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Should the U.S. economy slide into a recession, Ares Capital Corp. could see an increase in non-performing loans, even though the company currently has decent credit quality. In the past, Ares Capital Corp.'s turnaround specialists have been able to deal with troubled loans by working with borrowers on a solution and/or by taking a greater (control) position in the company in order to ensure that debt is repaid.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Ares Capital Corp.'s non-accrual ratio is still fairly low, indicating that credit issues are not a big concern for the business development company. Yet.

The non-accrual ratio measures the amount of troubled loans in Ares Capital Corp.'s portfolio and a ratio of below one percent (measured as a percentage of total investment value) is typically considered to be good. However, things could drastically change if the U.S. economy runs out of steam in the second half of 2019.

Here's an overview of Ares Capital Corp.'s non accruals.

Source: Achilles Research

Limited Dividend Risks Over The Short Haul

The goods news, at least for now, is that Ares Capital Corp. has a low dividend adjustment risk. The business development company outearned its payout with net investment income in the last three quarters. Pressure on the distribution could rise, however, in case more portfolio companies are hurt by deteriorating growth prospects.

Source: Achilles Research

Ares Capital Corp. currently pays a special quarterly dividend of $0.02/share throughout 2019 in order to distribute excess income. The special dividend supplements the base dividend of $0.40/share.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Valuation Is No Longer Attractive For New Investors

Another reason for me to sell ARCC into the strength relates to the BDC's much higher valuation compared to the end of last year. Ares Capital Corp.'s shares were on sale in December, but are no longer a bargain: ARCC's income stream today sells for a premium to the last reported net asset value: 1.03x.

Data by YCharts

After the strong increase in price since January, Ares Capital Corp.'s risk/reward-ratio is no longer attractive, in my opinion, and investors may want to wait for a drop towards the $15-$16 price level before scooping up some shares during the next market hiccup.

And here's how ARCC compares against other BDCs in the sector in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Decreased Appeal Of Floating-Rate Loans In Today's Interest Environment

Ares Capital Corp. has invested heavily into loans that are linked to variable rates. Floating-rate loans produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment and, thus, are pro-cyclical investments. Decreasing interest rates, on the other hand, are a negative for the investment thesis here and a key reason why I decided to close my position in ARCC entirely. 85 percent of Ares Capital Corp.'s loans at the end of Q1-2019 were floating-rate, pointing to declining NII should the Fed start to cut rates.

Why Investors Should Be Concerned

While Ares Capital Corp.'s portfolio quality and distribution coverage stats still look O.K. for now, downside risks are on the rise as trade tensions escalated last month and investors are becoming more concerned about economic growth. Goldman Sachs just said that the odds of a full blown trade war have increased dramatically. A new round of tariffs will weigh more heavily on investor sentiment and stock prices, including those of pro-cyclical BDCs.

The yield curve further inverted this year, which means investors are starting to price a rate cut into bond prices. In other words: The bond market already expects a recession while stock prices are still near all-time highs. Smart investors know what this means: A recession is coming and stock market investors are clinging to hope. A rate cut would mark the definitive end to the current rate hiking cycle, which points to increasing valuation and portfolio risks for BDCs.

Your Takeaway

I bought ARCC low (below $16) and sold high (just below $18). BDCs with large floating-rate loan portfolios such as ARCC become much less appealing during periods of declining short-term interest rates. The yield curve already indicates that a recession is in the cards, which should make investors way more anxious than they are. An economic downturn would be a major negative event for ARCC due to its decreasing NII potential, threat to portfolio quality (rising non-accrual ratio), and building pressure on its distribution. As opposed to bond investors, stock investors are greatly underestimating the risk of a U.S. recession. That being said, though, I am open to re-buying ARCC, but only at a significant discount to NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.