Halliburton: The Outlook Just Keeps Getting Worse

Oil producers have released their quarterly results, and most companies have reiterated their commitment to capital discipline and have no plans to increase spending or drilling work.

Halliburton has been eyeing an improvement in pricing levels in North America that could drive margin expansion, but this might not materialize in the short term.

Oilfield services provider Halliburton (HAL) will find it difficult to recover in the near future as the oil producers seem more committed than ever to exhibit capital discipline while keeping strict control on spending. The recent weakness in oil prices might make things even more difficult for Halliburton. The company’s shares have fallen in the last few weeks and might continue to struggle in the short term.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The last few weeks have been tough for Halliburton as the company’s shares have fallen by 22% since the start of May and are hovering close to their lowest level in more than three years. The dip was driven in large part by the growing realization that the shale oil producers in the US – who are Halliburton’s main customers – will continue keeping a lid on exploration and production spending, even if oil prices were to improve to more than $60 a barrel.

Halliburton is the second largest oilfield services company in the world, behind Schlumberger (SLB), but it holds a dominating position in the US market. Halliburton reported weak results from North America, primarily the US, due to softness in drilling activity. In the first quarter, Halliburton posted a 7% drop in revenues from North America to $2.75 billion and an 11% increase from international markets to $2.46 billion. The weakness at home is concerning since unlike Schlumberger, Halliburton is a North America focused company which typically gets a majority of its revenues and earnings from here.

Halliburton’s CEO Jeff Miller, however, painted a somewhat rosy outlook. In its first quarter press release, Miller commented that the "worst in the pricing deterioration is now behind us. For the next couple of quarters, I see demand for our services progressing modestly.” During the first quarter conference call, Miller further predicted that Halliburton’s completion and production division, which typically accounts for a majority of the company’s revenues, will witness “mid single digits” growth in revenues and “50 to 150 basis points” improvement in margins as land activity and pricing environment in North America improve.

In my view, the above-mentioned forecast initially seemed like a reasonable estimate, considering oil was trading more than $65 a barrel at that time which may have prompted oil producers to increase spending. Additionally, Halliburton also correctly pointed out that these days, the drilling operations have become more intense which is leading to equipment attrition. The oilfield services companies, on the other hand, have reduced their capital budgets and aren’t adding any additional hydraulic fracturing capacity to deal with the increase in service intensity. Halliburton itself has planned to reduce spending to $1.6 billion this year from $2.03 billion in 2018. Similarly, Schlumberger has also earmarked around $1.6 billion of capital expenditure for 2019, down from $2.2 billion last year. In this backdrop, the market could soon face a shortage of equipment that will push prices higher.

Image: Author. Data: Seeking Alpha Essential

Halliburton has been struggling with declining earnings. In its latest quarterly results, the company posted an adjusted profit of $0.23 per share, down from $0.41 a year earlier. An improvement in service prices, however, could fuel Halliburton’s turnaround by pushing its profits and margins higher.

Since Halliburton released its financial results, nearly all oil producers have also filed their quarterly reports and we have witnessed a notable shift in the mindset of shale drillers. During the quarterly conference calls, all oil producers reiterated their commitment to showing capital discipline by keeping spending in check, focusing on generating free cash flows, and returning capital to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. That’s in contrast to previous years when companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG) talked primarily about aggressively growing production. Some E&P firms, such as Parsley Energy (PE) and Marathon Oil (MRO), went as far as to rule out the possibility of increasing drilling activity in the short term if oil prices were to improve. In this case, instead of accelerating their exploration and production work, some oil producers would rather spend the additional quantities of cash on hiking dividends and accelerating share repurchases. Those companies with relatively high levels of debt, such as Continental Resources (CLR), will also spend the excess cash on reducing debt levels.

The fact that oil producers aren’t eager to increase spending anymore, even with higher oil prices, puts Halliburton in a difficult spot. The pricing recovery which Halliburton talked about earlier may not materialize, at least not in a meaningful way, if oil producers respond to an increase in service costs by delaying or curtailing drilling activity. In this case, Halliburton may not report a major improvement in revenues or margins for the completions and production division.

WTI Oil Price. Image: Bloomberg Markets

Furthermore, I believe the recent dip in oil prices will further exacerbate the situation. The WTI oil price has fallen by 16% in the last two weeks from slightly above $63 to $53 a barrel at the time of this writing. The drop came as markets weigh the prospects of a slowdown in the global economic growth amid the Sino-US trade war. The White House has also slapped tariffs on Mexican goods and removed India’s special trade status (Generalized System of Preferences trade program). Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley have warned about the growing risk of a US recession in the second half of the year if the trade war gets worse.

I think oil prices will likely recover in the near future since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), together with its allies including Russia, will likely extend the production freeze agreement when it meets later this month or in early July. The cartel, led by its de facto leader Saudi Arabia, has been withholding supply since the start of the year to support the market. Earlier this week, the Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih reiterated his commitment to “do what is needed” to stabilize the market. Nonetheless, oil’s rapid decline in a matter of days has likely shaken the market’s confidence. The oil producers are more likely to continue focusing on capital discipline rather than production growth in a volatile oil price environment. In my opinion, the oil’s latest rout could have further dimmed the chances of a meaningful recovery in service prices for Halliburton in the short term.

Halliburton’s long-term outlook, however, is still looking good. The oil prices will likely improve in the long run due to the growing crude oil demand, supply cuts from the OPEC and its allies, decrease in oil exports from Iran, Venezuela, and Libya, weak output from non-OPEC producers (ex. North America) due to years of underinvestment, and slowdown in production growth from the US. This will eventually encourage US oil producers to increase drilling work and capital expenditure, particularly when it becomes clear at higher oil prices that they can create greater value for shareholders by spending money on production growth rather than on dividends and buybacks.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) will significantly increase drilling work at the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico from this year and I believe the independent E&Ps could follow suit in 2020. It also helps that the regional oil prices at the Permian Basin, which is the premier US shale oil producing patch, have also improved substantially this year.

Oil in the Permian Basin traded at as much of a discount as $18 a barrel below the NYMEX price in 2018 as growing production and a shortage of takeaway capacity created a glut of supplies. But that discount has now fallen to just $0.55 per barrel and will likely vanish in the future as new pipelines like the Plains All American (PAA)’s Cactus II gets deployed. The new pipes also give oil producers access to lucrative markets along the US Gulf Coast where oil trades at a premium over WTI. The increase in takeaway options and access to attractive prices should also encourage Permian Basin oil producers to accelerate production growth by increasing capital spending and drilling activity. That might lead to higher revenues and earnings for Halliburton.

As indicated earlier, shares of Halliburton have performed poorly this year and are currently hovering close to multi-year lows of $21.14 at the time of this writing. Halliburton stock could stay low due to the challenging market conditions in the US. The company may face a delay in hitting its target of growing revenues and margins of the completion and production business, and that might also negatively impact Halliburton stock.

Halliburton, however, is too cheap to ignore. The company’s shares are priced around 10.2x next year’s consensus earnings estimate, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. This makes it cheaper than Schlumberger, Technipfmc Plc (FTI), Baker Hughes A Ge Co (BHGE), and Helmerich & Payne (HP), which are all priced between 16.3x and 21.3x future earnings estimates. I think those investors who have a long-term horizon and can stomach further weakness should consider buying Halliburton stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.