The 3 Safest Dividend Stocks You Can Buy In Today's Volatile Market

Each is capable of delivering 12% to 20% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10-years, despite short to medium-term risk factors.

Today all three are between 9% and 23% undervalued, and represent good to great buys for money you won't need for 5+ years.

Recession risks are rising and some analysts are predicting a bear market is close at hand. During scary times like these quality dividend stocks remain your best bet.

Trade war risks continue to escalate, with the US now threatening or in a trade war with no less than seven countries.

It's a scary time for investors. The stock market just suffered its worst May in 10 years and the second worst since the 1960s. The Nasdaq is now officially in a correction while the S&P 500 and Dow are not far behind.

And trade war fears rise by the day with the US now threatening or in trade battles with no less than seven countries

China (100% blames the US for trade talks breaking down and says it "won't back down")

Mexico (25% tariffs on 100% of $370 billion in imports coming by October 1st which Goldman Sachs estimates could reduce S&P 500 earnings by 5% per year)

Canada (should Mexico tariffs cause USMCA ratification to fail and Trump make good on his threat to pull US out of NAFTA)

The EU (25% tariffs threatened on car parts should EU not include agriculture in its deal with the US)

Japan (auto tariffs threatened if no deal is achieved "soon")

India (has just lost favored nation status that means higher tariffs)

Scott Minerd, the Global Chief Investment Officer and co-founder of Guggenheim Partners is expecting the worsening and proliferating trade wars to cause the S&P 500 to decline 16% more by the end of summer and officially herald a bear market.

“The trade tensions are likely to get a lot worse because we have never in modern times had a trade war like this…Our models signal markets will make new lows in the summer. A break below December lows would mark the end of the bull market that began in 2009, Something we expect.” - Guggenheim Partners (emphasis added)

Amongst this very scary trade war backdrop (and rising recession risk) I need to remind investors what the second best investor in history, Peter Lynch (29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990) said about investing during times of peak market uncertainty.

“Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections or trying to anticipate corrections than has been lost in corrections themselves...Time is on your side when you own shares in superior companies... The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them. ” - Peter Lynch

Historical data 100% backs up Lynch and shows that market timing is indeed the biggest threat to investor retirement portfolios.

Thanks to horrible market timing (attempting to sell stocks ahead of a correction and then buy back in near the bottom) JPMorgan found that the typical investor achieved just 1.9% CAGR total returns over the past 20 years.

That's worse than a buy and hold strategy of any kind, including an ultra-conservative 40% stock/60% bond portfolio. In other words, over half an investing lifetime market timing has killed far more retirement dreams than any bear market and highlights the importance of continuing to put discretionary savings to work in quality companies at good to great prices (while using proper asset allocation and diversification to manage risk and avoid being a forced seller of stocks during market downturns).

But buying stocks during scary times isn't always easy, which is where my personal mantra comes in "quality first, valuation second, and discipline and patience always."

To help you (and I) make smarter long-term investing decisions, and sleep well at night during any future correction/bear market I've created an 11 point quality scale that I've applied to all 182 companies (and growing) on my watchlist.

1-5 points for dividend safety (payout ratio, balance sheet, cash flow predictability)

1-3 points for business model (disruption risk, moat, long-term growth prospects)

1-3 points for management quality (capital allocation track record and dividend friendliness of corporate culture)

8 points or higher I consider a blue-chip, and 9 points or higher is a sleep well at night or SWAN stock. I personally only buy level 8 or higher blue-chips and SWANs for my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

But for this article, I wanted to highlight three dividend growth stocks that have perfect 11/11 scores, which I consider to be "super SWANs" and great places for new money today. These companies are Simon Property Group (SPG), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Not just do these three achieve perfect scores on my quality scale (as close to perfect dividend investments as you can get on Wall Street) but all three are trading at 9% to 23% discounts to fair value, making it a good to great time to add or initiate a position in your diversified income growth portfolio.

No matter what may happen in the market over the next few months I'm confident that buying SPG, UNH, and TXN today can help you achieve solid double-digit (12% to 20%) annual total returns over the coming five to 10 years.

Simon Property Group: One Of The Safest SWAN Stocks in REITdom

Simon Property was founded in 1960 by brothers Melvin Simon and Herbert Simon and is literally one of the oldest REITs on earth (REITs were created by Congress in 1960). It's the largest Mall REIT in the world (owns full or partial stakes in over 230 properties in North America, Europe, and Asia) and the second biggest US REIT by market cap.

The first thing I look at with any dividend stock is the dividend safety. After all, income investors are counting on steadily rising income in all economic and market conditions which is why 45% of my quality score is based on payout security.

Company Yield FFO Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Simon Property Group 5.1% 65% 74 (safe) 5 (Very safe) 11 ( NYSEARCA: SWAN Safe Level (by industry) NA 90% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

Simon's dividend is among the safest of any REIT courtesy of a low payout ratio. Even factoring in maintenance costs the REIT's TTM AFFO payout ratio is 68%, far below the 90% that's considered safe for this sector.

And accounting for the REIT's planned spending this year Simon expects to retain $1.5 billion in cash flow in 2019 after paying its generous and steadily rising dividend. Simon is one of the few REITs that's self-funding (totally independent of equity markets for growth) and even buying back shares under a fresh $2 billion authorization the Board approved for 2019.

The other half of the safe dividend equation is the balance sheet, which is where Simon failed back during the financial crisis. During the Great Recession, Simon's peak debt/EBITDA ratio hit 8.0 so when credit markets slammed shut, it, like 87% of REITs at the time, was forced to cut or suspend its dividend.

Today, Simon's balance sheet is a fortress, and literally one of the strongest in the sector.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost ROIC Simon Property Group 5.1 5.1 A 3.5% 10% Safe Level 5.5 or below 2.0 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC above cost of capital Sector Average 5.8 3.4 NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

Simon is one of just six REITs in the S&P 500 that has an A- or better credit rating from two or more rating agencies. That "A" rating is courtesy of management's laser-like focus on using modest amounts of low-cost debt.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Even with interest rates rising about 2% in recent years, Simon's borrowing costs have remained among the lowest in the sector thanks to its leverage steadily falling to ever safer levels. 95.4% of its debt is fixed-rate with a weighted average duration of 5.7 years, minimizing business model exposure to future long-term rate increases.

(Source: earnings supplement)

And unlike in 2009, when Simon was at high risk of breaching its debt covenants, today its nowhere near violating them. This is why, in combination with its self-funding business model, I have no worries about its dividend safety during future recessions (SSD's safety score dings it for the 2009 cut).

Despite what you may have heard, malls are not dying, at least the Class A ones that dominate Simon's portfolio.

There are approximately 1,100 traditional malls in the U.S., and many will not survive the shift of consumer buying habits to e-commerce. However, we expect the reduction in retail space will occur almost entirely at the lower end of the quality spectrum. The approximately 350 Class C and Class D malls are struggling and are either currently in or on the precipice of the mall death spiral, in which vacancies lead to lower sales for remaining tenants...We do not expect any of these malls to exist as they currently stand 10 years from now. The approximately 400 Class B malls might survive the growth of e-commerce, but they will probably need to come up with very creative solutions and find nontraditional tenants to attract shoppers. Meanwhile, the 300 Class A malls should not only survive but thrive in the future retail landscape." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

According to a 2018 survey by ICSC

Opening a new store in a class A mall increases web traffic 37% (45% for emerging brands)

Closing a store can result in web traffic declining in a certain area by up to 77%

89% of shoppers with an annual income of $100,000 or more shop purely in-store or through Omnichannel (not purely online)

86% of all emerging brands see at least some increase in web traffic when they open a physical store

78% of established brands see at least some increase in web traffic when they open a physical store

A tripling of store density increases brand awareness (lowering customer acquisition costs) by 83%

(Source: ICSC survey)

(Source: ICSC survey)

Even among Millennials, the most pro-digital sales generation, 88% of consumers will shop at a physical store for established brands if it's available, compared to just 12% who refuse to go to a physical location.

This explains why class A malls are thriving, and not dying as the media might have you believe, which is what the ICSC survey concludes as well.

As our research shows, physical stores are an essential ingredient to the success of retailers by driving digital engagement and improving brand health. Brick-and-mortar establishments also allow shoppers the ability to experience the products they’re buying and provide retailers unmatched opportunities to gain in-depth data on consumers far beyond what online shopping allows, according to analysts who track retail trends. What’s more, the costs to acquire new customers are generally lower in physical stores than they are online." - ICSC survey

As John Rulli, Simon's President of US Malls explains, this dedication to top tier experiential locations and omnichannel is at the heart of the company's long-term strategy.

This study confirms what we have anecdotally known for years: stores drive online sales. And the reverse is true as well: closing stores has an adverse impact on online sales. More importantly, it’s the integration of these two channels that represents the future of retail, driving better margins for retailers and giving consumers what they want, when they want it and how they want it.” - Simon Property Group (emphasis added)

A great recent example of Simon's omnichannel approach is fast growing apparel company Hope & Henry. This "triple bottom line" (people, planet, profits) firm, all the rage with Millennials ("on trend") tried out a single store in a Simon mall in 2018. The boost to its total sales, including online, has led the company to announce it would open 15 more locations in Simon malls by Q3 2019.

Simon spun off Washington Prime Group (WPG) in 2014 to focus entirely on class A malls, located in thriving locations, in affluent cities, where its proven "quality over quantity" business model has prospered, to the benefit of income investors.

(Source: earnings supplement)

80% of its net operating income is from its Class A US malls with another 20% being from international malls (it owns a lot of these as part of joint ventures) and "The Mills" which are larger super premium destination locations.

(Source: annual report)

Simon's properties are all top quality and its working hard to improve them even more (more on this in a moment). How can you tell that Simon's assets are top of the line? By looking at its core fundamentals, all of which are doing well.

$660 sales per square foot, up 3.1% YOY (best growth since 2013 other than 2018)

Occupancy 95.1% (up from 94.6% in Q1 2018, 17-year avg 94.4%)

TTM lease spreads 27.3% (highest in a decade due to replacing failed anchor tenants)

SS NOI +1.6% (despite a 1% impact from bankruptcies in Q1 including Sears)

FFO/share up 5.9% YOY in Q1 2019

$500+ sales per square foot is what's considered Class A and Simon's $660 is among the best in the industry. That's courtesy of owning malls in top locations where consumers are still willing to spend freely (remember "location, location, location" is the key to real estate success). Perhaps the strongest evidence of Simon's top tier assets and future success is the stunningly high lease spreads this quarter.

Lease spreads are how much higher rent a REIT can charge when it replaces an existing lease (such as a failed tenant) with a new one.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Simon's lease spreads have been consistently in the double-digits over the past few years, including during the so-called "retail apocalypse." That's not surprising because, as Morningstar explains, Class A malls have evolved successfully to adapt to the new age of omnichannel (bricks and clicks) and experiential shopping/dining.

Many e-tailers are beginning to open stores in Class A malls to take advantage of the high foot traffic, as a physical presence provides additional marketing, a showroom for products they want to highlight from their online store, and another source of sales." - Morningstar

But in case you think I'm cherry picking recent lease spread data, here's Simon's lease spreads going back to 2002. During the entire rise of e-commerce, the REIT's lease spreads have never turned negative, not even during the Great Recession.

(Source: earnings supplements)

Is Simon being hit by the downturn of traditional retail? Absolutely, but its world-class management team is adapting by replacing trash tenants with clients treasured by today's shoppers. That's a sentiment that Morningstar's Kevin Brown agrees with.

While it is disappointing to see the negative impact of bankruptcies on the cash flow of the company, we think the underlying fundamentals suggest that the rest of the portfolio is very healthy and we expect the disruption to be only short-term in nature as the company finds new tenants to fill the space created by bankrupt tenants." - Morningstar's Kevin Brown (emphasis added)

And let's not forget that Simon also benefits from non-traditional US class A Malls as well, where the fundamental stats are even more impressive. Its 14 Mills properties put up 27.4% lease spreads in Q1, had occupancy of 97.4% and occupancy in its 19 global malls was even higher, at 99.6%.

(Source: earnings supplements)

Simon does have some exposure to struggling retailers, who make up 9.3% of its rent.

(Source: earnings supplements)

But as we just saw with Q1's stratospheric lease spreads, Simon will have the opportunity to replace failed retailers with far stronger ones. That's due to $7 billion in liquidity to fund redevelopments that bode well for future organic growth rates.

Simon spent $217 million in capex in Q1

50% for redevelopments

15% new properties

35% maintenance

(Source: earnings supplements)

It's currently about 33% of the way through a $1.4 billion development backlog at 30 properties that is expected to earn 8% long-term returns on investment (vs a cash cost of capital of 3.5%).

(Source: earnings supplements)

The company's entire backlog (including shadow projects not yet officially started) is 89% focused on improving its existing assets, including via densification. Simon has previously said its plans to spend roughly $1 billion per year improving and expanding its properties, providing a long growth runway for FFO/share and dividends. This quarter David Simon upped that by about 50%.

It (annual capex) could average $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion just to give you kind of an order of magnitude. But it is -- it is active and it hasn't. It's not slowing down anytime soon." - David Simon

And remember that Simon expects to retain about $1.5 billion in post-dividend cash flow this year. This means it can maintain its ambitious growth plans entirely through retained cash flow if it wanted to, but a low share price means it makes sense to use a modest amount of very low-cost debt (so it can buy back shares opportunistically).

(Source: earnings supplements)

Densification means not just adding experiential locations like top tier restaurants, but also apartment buildings, office space, and even hotels. This will steadily diversify cash flow away from retail, further lowering the REIT's risk profile.

Overseeing Simon's ongoing evolution is one of the most talented management teams in the industry, led by David Simon has been with SPG since 1990 and has been CEO since 1995. Simon's management isn't just good, it's the stuff of legend (at least in the real estate industry).

In 2017 Fortune Magazine named Simon one of the most respected real estate companies in the world, for the 8th time since its 1993 IPO. And David Simon has been named one of the world's best CEOs by both Barron's (2013) and The Harvard Business Review (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018). Institutional Investor even named Simon the best real estate CEO every year from 2009 to 2018.

But no mega-cap blue-chip is a one-man show and Simon's other chief executives are similarly high-quality with lots of industry experience.

Brian McDade, the CFO has been with the REIT for 14 years.

President and COO Richard Sokolov has been with Simon since 1996 and was previously CEO of DeBartolo Realty, a mall REIT Simon bought that year.

Basically, Simon Property Group is not just surviving the transition to omnichannel, but it's one of the industry leaders who is objectively thriving. The combination of a bomb-proof balance sheet, a mountain of low-cost liquidity, and a self-funding business model (with $1.5 billion per year in retained cash flow) makes it one of the best REITs you can buy right now, and one of the best high-yield dividend super SWANs.

UnitedHealth Group: A Thriving Wide Moat Blue-Chip That's Still On Sale

UnitedHealth Group is a stock I bought a few weeks ago, during the medical sector's crash created by rising fears that US healthcare could be massively disrupted (headline risk created by campaign 2020).

Back then I considered it a classic Buffet-style blue-chip buy (be greedy when others are fearful) and even though it's up 11% off its recent lows, I still consider it a great long-term buy today.

That's courtesy of not just a safe dividend, but one of the safest you can find on Wall Street.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) UnitedHealth 1.5% 24% 99 (Very safe) 5 (Very safe) 11 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 60% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's both due to its very low FCF payout ratio, but also a fortress-like balance sheet, which results in an A+ credit rating and borrowing costs nearly five times less than its returns on invested capital (a proxy for quality management as well as a driver of organic cash flow growth).

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost ROIC UnitedHealth 1.4 12.4 A+ 4.3% 19% Safe Level 3.0 or below 8 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 8% or above

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

But not just is UnitedHealth's dividend bulletproof but it's also among the fastest growing on Wall Street.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The key to United's success is its industry-leading scale and vertically integrated structure. Over the past decade, which saw massive disruption to the US healthcare system (the ACA), United's management has managed to maintain steady ROIC.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's courtesy of being the largest health insurer in the country, but also becoming the second largest pharmacy benefits manager or PBM, and also establishing a large ambulatory care and health analytics platform.

Or as Morningstar's Jake Strole puts it

Management has consistently been able to invest for where the industry is headed, and we expect this to remain the case under CEO David Wichmann's leadership. Whether expanding the firm's PBM capabilities with the acquisition of Catamaran in 2015, building out a top health analytics product in OptumInsight, or improving the transparency of its medical benefits offering through point-of-sale drug rebates, United has demonstrated an uncanny ability to remain at the leading edge of changes affecting the industry." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

I agree with Morningstar that UnitedHealth's management quality isn't just good, it's downright fantastic. That management team is led by CEO David Wichmann, an almost 20-year company veteran who took over the top job in mid-2017. Wichmann has served as a top executive in most of the companies operating units (Optum and United) as well as CFO and thus has a deep understanding of the complexities of this industry, and how to both adapt to changes over time but also maximize margins via efficiency gains.

And the rest of United's top executives are also highly experienced and battle-tested. The current C-suite having served together for the past 13 years, during which United has been a red hot, market-beating growth stock.

(Source: Ycharts)

And it's not just United's current management team that's first-rate, it's the entire corporate culture. One that's managed to grow the company's top and bottom line by 1100% and 3,300%, respectively, over the past 20 years.

(Source: investor presentation)

But United's corporate culture is also very shareholder friendly having returned 38% of profits to investors in the form of buybacks and rapidly growing dividends over the past decade.

(Source: investor presentation)

Personally, I buy a company with no plans to sell it unless the thesis breaks (permanent equity investing, ala Chenmark Capital). Thus I want to make sure that any company I own is going to be generous with the dividends I care about and pursue opportunistic buybacks to help grow FCF/share quickly, thus allowing faster payout growth over time.

United Health's 49.7 million members mean it has 14% market share, compared to 9% for its largest rival (Anthem). The company is one of just two insurers to participate in every part of the industry, including Medicare/Medicaid as well as corporate and private insurance markets.

(Source: Motley Fool)

Economies of scale are important in this industry, allowing United to leverage fixed costs across a larger revenue stream and thus enjoy the best overall economics of any health insurer. United processed $750 billion in medical claims last year, representing about 3% of all US healthcare spending.

(Source: Motley Fool)

The company's massive scale (#1 or #2 market share in 28 states and 1.3 million doctors in its network) is what's allowed it to enjoy the lowest medical care ratio or MCR in the industry in 2018. MCR is what percentage of revenue an insurer pays out for treatments, and 80% to 85% is considered good in the industry. More impressively, in 2018 UnitedHealth wasn't just the largest health insurer by far, but the 3rd fastest growing and the most profitable. But what about Medicare-for-All?! Won't that possibly kill its core business?

United has 93 million global customers, including 6.2 million clients in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Portugal, all of which have government-sponsored healthcare systems that so many US investors now fear could kill this company's cash flow. Its South American revenue has been growing at 9% annually over the last five years, showing United knows how to deal with government-run health systems.

And OptumHealth, in the 13 states in which it operates, is offering health insurance 20% cheaper than the Medicare, indicating that United is indeed capable of surviving even should the government take a larger role in medicine.

(Source: investor presentation)

In fact, United's Medicare Advantage plans have been rapidly gaining market share and in 2019 are expected to make up 24% of its health insurance business in the US. By 2025 analysts estimate that 50% of Medicare spending will be flowing through Medicare Advantage, which is great news for United's future growth potential.

(Source: investor presentation)

Meanwhile OptumHealth has also been growing like a weed, not just steadily gaining users, but increasing revenue per member, which has sent operating earnings soaring to the tune of 17% annually over the past decade.

(Source: investor presentation)

OptumInsight, the data analytics/service business, has been the fastest growing business unit, with 29% annualized earnings growth over the past decade. That shows the benefit of having the most members and thus the largest database to which ever more advanced algorithms can be applied to squeeze out inefficiencies.

(Source: investor presentation)

And thanks to its smart acquisition of Catamaran in 2015 for $12.8 billion, United's PBM business has exploded in recent years, and why, at 1.4 billion perspectives filled this year, United will be second only to CVS Health (CVS) in the PBM space.

United believes that its vertical integration will be able to increase annual savings per member from $19 in 2019 to about $25 by 2025, indicating that United's profit growth is being accomplished while also helping customers.

I point this out to highlight that United hasn't just survived the ACA (aka "Obamacare") but thrived during it, driving 12.1% CAGR FCF/share growth since the law was passed in 2010. What's more, even if the Democrats win the Whitehouse in 2020 that doesn't mean that United (or any healthcare stock) is doomed.

The national dialogue around healthcare reform is likely to intensify leading into the 2020 election cycle, but we contend that United and its largest peers will find a way to weather the storm. The relatively low likelihood of widespread industry disruption and opportunity for private insurers to continue to be part of the solution suggests to us that United is more likely than not to continue earning excess returns well into the next few decades." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

And while many like to point to the highly regulated nature of health insurance as a reason to avoid this blue-chip I'd point out that high regulation creates a wide moat that makes it much harder for upstarts to disrupt the industry. That's why the top three PBMs command 80% of market share (UNH is #2) and few companies can afford to spend the billions required to try to steal its clients.

After all, health insurance is ultimately a commodity service (all insurance is) and it comes down to who can afford to offer the lowest cost for the same quality of service. In this case, no one can come close to besting United, who benefits from a wide, profitable and cash-rich moat, massive financial resources (to counter any rivals that try to dethrone it) and a management team that is hands down the best in the industry.

Meanwhile, United's 2019 results appear to be on track for another great year. According to Factset Research analysts expect the S&P 500's EPS growth this year to be a modest 3.2%. Last quarter United hiked its 2019 adjusted EPS growth guidance 5% to 13.6%, meaning that this blue-chip industry behemoth continues to generate double-digit growth that bodes well for its future pace of dividend increases (at least 13% over the next five years, according to analysts).

(Source: investor presentation)

While all long-term forecasts need to be taken with a grain of salt, given the rapid growth rate of the US healthcare sector, and United's proven ability to adapt successfully to regulatory changes, I consider 13% long-term EPS and FCF/share growth a reasonable estimate (dividend growth can safely outpace earnings for many more years due to the low payout ratio).

(Source: investor presentation)

That's especially true given that United has a potential $1 trillion market opportunity in serving 85 million Americans who aren't currently in a managed care program.

So while United may not offer the high-yield some might like, I still consider it a solid choice for a diversified income portfolio. Balance it out with the likes of Simon Property and that's how you can build a portfolio that yields double the market average, but with superior long-term dividend growth (6.6% median dividend growth for the S&P 500 over the past 20 years).

Texas Instruments: The Gold Standard In Chip Makers Is Still Trading At A Good Price

Texas Instruments was founded in 1930 and has spent the last 89 years turning itself into a wide moat industry leader in embedded computer chips. Specifically, the company is the world's largest maker of analog (convert real-world data into electrical signals) and embedded processors (interpret electrical data) which are found in nearly all industrial equipment and cars (plus most consumer electronics).

TXN's R&D spending ($1.5 billion in 2018) is both highly effective and efficient, resulting in 45,000 patents on 2,000 chip designs sold to 100,000 customers around the globe.

Like all of the super SWANs I'm highlighting today Texas Instruments has a very safe dividend that I'm 99% confident will survive any future recession or industry downturn.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Texas Instruments 2.9% 45% 93 (Very safe) 5 (Very safe) 11 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 50% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's because its stellar management has been very careful to grow the dividend at a sustainable rate that provides a nice safety buffer during the inevitable lean times (it's a cyclical and economically sensitive industry).

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost ROIC Texas Instruments 0.3 46.1 A+ 2.8% 44% Safe Level 1.5 or below 10 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 5% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

The company also sports a bank vault like balance sheet, with very little debt, sky-high interest coverage and an A+ credit rating that allows it to borrow at approximately the same rate as the US government (2.9%). That's largely thanks to a strong focus on organic growth vs riskier M&A (that adds debt to the balance sheet). The company's last large acquisition was National Semi in 2011.

Not just does TXN have a very low cost of interest but it's also nearly 16 times below the company's TTM ROIC, which again is a good proxy for management's long-term capital allocation skills.

"The ultimate measure for any enterprise is superior long-term growth of free cash flow." - Rich Templeton, TXN CEO

That management team is one of the best in all of corporate America and focused on maximizing long-term free cash flow/share, which is what funds dividends, buybacks and repays debt.

CEO Rich Templeton joined TXN in 1980, after graduating from Union College in New York with a BS in electrical engineering. The man spent his entire career with Texas Instruments, becoming its COO in 2000 and then moving into the CEO role in 2004. Institutional Investor has named him one of the best CEO's in the industry for several years and it's not hard to see why.

In 2018 Texas Instruments generated $6.1 billion in free cash flow, a stunning 38.4% FCF margin.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

And thanks to its policy of returning 100% of free cash flow via buybacks and dividends (which Templeton put in place in 2004) Texas Instruments has been a dividend growth dream stock, delivering sustained payout growth of 27% CAGR since 2004 (and 24% in 2018).

It's also repurchased 45% of its shares (3.9% in 2018), opportunistically such as during times of peak market pessimism, during the current CEO's tenure. At the end of 2018, the company had $16.2 billion left on two combined share repurchase authorizations.

But while Texas Instrument's 2018 results were indeed impressive, and its dividend growth track record is the envy of most of corporate America, it's the wide moat business model that makes this super SWAN a must own tech name.

Texas Instrument's competitive advantage is from manufacturing its analog chips on 300 mm wafers and doing so in-house, using fabrication equipment it purchased from bankrupt rivals years ago for pennies on the dollar. The company estimates it has a 40% cost advantage over smaller rivals, who lack its economies of scale. Those cost advantages allow Texas Instruments to usually surpass management's long-term 30% FCF margin target and makes it one of the most FCF rich companies in America (or the world).

The company also benefits from the fact that most of its analog chips aren't used in rapidly changing industries like consumer electronics, and so its design can remain competitive for many years (up to 30+ years between redesigns in some cases). And large customers like automotive OEMs (cars are now rolling supercomputers) care far more about safety and reliability than trying to save a few pennies on a chip that costs, on average, less than $1.

The long product cycle lead times (for 70% of its chips) also help cement TXN's wide moat, because changing chips is a risky move for manufacturers. Products get designed around a core platform of parts which companies tend to stick with for as long as possible (for safety and profitability reasons). This means that smaller rivals face a near-impossible challenge to design superior chips to TXN's and then steal its market share by undercutting it on price.

The same is true in terms of building competing fabrication factories, which can take several years and $8 billion to construct (modern chip manufacturer is among the most complex processes on earth). TXN's current factories are running at about 60% capacity and scaling up about 10% per year. This indicates a few more years of steadily rising margins before the company will have to break ground on new ones.

TXN has 18% global market share in both analog and embedded processor chips, making it the leader in a highly fragmented but steadily growing industry. Analog chip volumes have been growing at 8% annually and the company has been gaining 0.35% market share over time, which management expects to continue.

Embedded processors are going to underpin the rapid growth of the "internet of things" and thus represents TXN's most exciting long-term growth catalyst.

Management plans to maintain or even grow that market share by continuing its industry-leading conservative capital allocation strategy which is first and foremost focused on organic growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

The Harvard Business Review estimates about 80% of large M&A deals fail to deliver long-term shareholder value. Thus it's a good thing that TXN is so focused on growing organically, via improving its chip designs and optimizing its operating efficiency.

(Source: investor presentation)

That includes shifting its R&D focus away from consumer electronics (which are lower margin and have short life cycles) and towards industrial and automotive applications. These long product cycle industries, which now make up 56% of revenue, are more lucrative and offer faster growth potential (via driverless cars and the IOT compared to consumer electronics which is stagnating).

The ultimate result of TXN's wide moat and wildly profitable business model, run by a crack management team dedicated to maximizing free cash flow is FCF/share growing at over 12% annually since Templeton became CEO.

(Source: investor presentation)

And per its promise, the company has returned basically all of that to shareholders via a capital return program that ranks in the top 3% of the S&P 500.

(Source: investor presentation)

Basically, when it comes to chip makers I consider Texas Instruments and Broadcom (AVGO) the gold standards. TXN is the more conservatively run company, with its laser-like focus on organic growth.

Broadcom is run by Hock Tan, the Jeff Bezos of his industry, and a master of well-executed M&A that allows even faster cash flow and dividend growth (but will always be riskier). I plan to own both companies myself but started with Texas Instruments during the late 2018 correction (I bought it fearlessly all the way down to $88, within 1% of the ultimate bottom).

Analysts expect Texas Instruments to generate about 5% long-term revenue growth that will lead to 10% EPS and FCF/share growth, courtesy of expanding margins and steady buybacks. I consider that a reasonable growth forecast that income investors can likely rely on.

That double-digit long-term growth rate, when combined with a nearly 3% very safe yield, makes Texas Instrument a good buy at fair value, but an even better one today.

Valuation/Total Returns: Double-Digit Return Potential Courtesy Of Top Quality Combined With Good To Great Valuation

My goal is always to recommend great long-term dividend stocks to readers (and buy them for my own retirement portfolio). Thus I'm looking for not just a safe and steadily growing income but also long-term growth potential and a valuation that's fair value or better. Combined these factors are what deliver market-beating (9.1+%) total returns over time.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5-10 Years CAGR) Simon Property Group 5.1% 4.9% 10.0% 11.8% to 17.1% UnitedHealth 1.5% 13.0% 14.8% 14.8% to 19.7% Texas Instruments 2.9% 10.0% 12.9% 12.9% to 15.9% S&P 500 2.0% 6.1% 8.1% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Ecolabs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

Of these three super SWANs, Simon is the one with the best yield, though Texas Instruments is offering almost 50% richer yield than the broader market. UNH is the lowest yielder but makes up for it with the fastest long-term dividend growth potential (courtesy of the very low payout ratio that can double and still remain safe).

But ultimately stock prices are a function of earnings and cash flow which is why share prices tend to track the bottom line. Simon, as a REIT, offers the slowest growth potential and just 10% total return potential assuming no mean reversion to fair value. United Health and Texas Instruments offer double-digit earnings growth potential which makes them better dividend growth stocks.

But all three companies are likely to beat the market even if you ignore valuations, either for the S&P 500 or these individual stocks. But valuations always matter which is why I also adjust for mean reversion to fair value, which can have a significant impact on total returns over a five to 10 year period.

To adjust for historical valuations, I turn to my favorite blue-chip valuation method, dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 53 years, and only on blue-chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

DYT merely compares a company's yield to its historical norm because, assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Boost (CAGR) Simon Property 5.1% 3.6% 29% 41% 3.5% to 7.1% UnitedHealth 1.5% 1.5% 0% 0% 0% Texas Instruments 2.9% 2.5% 14% 16% 1.5% to 3.0%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp)

DYT estimates that Simon is the most undervalued of these three, with potentially 41% upside which would translate into shares outpacing cash flow and dividend growth by 3.5% to 7.1% annually over the next five to 10 years.

UNH appears fairly valued, which still makes it a potentially good buy under the Buffett rule that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

TXN's DYT valuation is in between the other two, with a modest discount that should provide a meaningful valuation boost to an already impressive 12.9% long-term return potential.

But DYT works best for companies with relatively constant growth rates and so to make sure that "this time isn't different" I also use Morningstar's long-term, three-phase discounted cash flow (or NAV based for REITs) fair value estimate in my valuation calculation.

Morningstar's industry experts are not just 100% focused on long-term fundamentals (as am I) but use some of the most conservative growth assumptions on the Street (sometimes below even official management guidance). Thus I consider Morningstar's fair value estimates a good addition to a reasonable valuation range (along with DYT).

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Simon Property $161.67 $195 (medium uncertainty) narrow (stable trend) Exemplary 17% 1.8% to 3.7% UnitedHealth $236.56 $300 (medium uncertainty) wide (stable trend) Exemplary 21% 2.4% to 4.9% Texas Instruments $105.17 $106 (medium uncertainty) wide (stable trend) Exemplary 1% 0.0% to 0.1%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar, despite being a big fan of United Health's business, estimates just 8% long-term revenue growth and 11% EPS growth (vs 13% analyst consensus). Yet they still think it's worth $300 today.

Simon Property, despite being a narrow moat REIT (high praise from Morningstar whose moat definitions mean most REIT have no moat) is trading at a significant discount as well.

Texas Instrument is fair value according to Morningstar, but again that's still a potentially good buy under the Buffett rule given this company's level 11 quality rating.

For my official recommendations, I average DYT and Morningstar to estimate

Simon Property: 23% discount to fair value (very strong buy)

UnitedHealth: 11% discount to fair value (strong buy)

Texas Instruments: 9% discount to fair value (buy)

Of course, that's only for investors who are comfortable with their risk profiles (including during recessions), and who own them as part of a well-diversified portfolio that includes appropriate asset allocation for their needs.

Risks To Consider

While Simon Property Group's fortress-like balance sheet, self-funding business model, and world-class collection of properties mean it will almost certainly sail through any short-term economic/industry trauma, investors need to be prepared for a potentially rocky few months ahead.

According to Coresight Research by the end of May retailers had announced 5,524 net store closures and the final $300 billion round of threatened China tariffs would likely make that much worse.

"We think potential 25% tariffs on Chinese imports could accelerate pressure on these [companies'] profit margins to the point where major store closures become a real possibility." - Coresight Research

Up until now, US tariffs on Chinese imports have mostly been for intermediate goods. But the final round would affect everything, including consumer-facing products like those sold by retailers.

What Final China Tariffs Would Effect

(Source: National Retail Federation)

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, full China tariffs would cost the average American household $1,245 per year.

25% Mexican tariffs would cost the average American household a similar amount to the final China tariff round (over $800 per year) and the first 5% tariff alone is estimated to put over 400,000 US jobs at risk with retail the most likely to be hit hard.

Basically, the trade war, if all tariffs go into place, is likely to cost the average family over $2,000 per year and could see retail sales suffer significantly both due to a weaker economy, and much higher prices for things like apparel.

Consumer confidence is already taking a hit, just from the May 10th tariff increase, as shown by Bank of America's 28-day rolling consumer confidence survey. The University of Michigan reported that April Consumer confidence hit a 15 year high (just 38% of respondents expected a recession to begin within 5 years).

But in the second half of May (before the Mexico tariff threats), the University reported a significant increase in tariff worries and falling confidence (the number of people spontaneously citing tariff worries doubled to 35%).

Meanwhile in May Morgan Stanley officially put the US on "recession watch" citing April's weakening economic data (before the trade talks fell apart). The Cleveland Federal Reserve's economic model similarly shows recession risk at a 10-year high (as does the New York Fed's).

Simon and Texas Instruments are naturally cyclical businesses whose results can take a hit during a recession. And Texas Instruments is also exposed to potential retaliation from China over the tariff conflict which for now shows no signs of abating.

(Source: UBS, Lipper Financial)

In fact, according to UBS and Lipper Financial, Texas Instruments is the 5th most exposed US company to a potential US/China trade war (43% of sales from China).

Fortunately, Mexican tariffs, while bad for the economy in general, shouldn't directly impact these three companies.

However, it should be noted that should the US trade war with China continue long enough then Texas Instruments, and many other tech blue-chips could be in for a world of hurt. As Morningstar's Brian Colello explains

Our valuations don't incorporate a long-term doomsday scenario where Huawei is driven out of business because of its inability to access U.S. components or a potential cold war response from China where U.S. firms might be cut off from China's supply chain, which would likely cripple production of Apple iPhones and all types of enterprise IT equipment." Morningstar (emphasis added)

It's also important to remember that since 1946 every recession has always meant a bear market and so build that into your portfolio's asset allocation plan.

Excluding the 2000 tech crash and 2007-2009 Financial Crisis (historical anomalies not likely to be repeated) the average recessionary bear market sees stocks decline a total of 31% over about 14 months, which is compared to a non-recessionary bear market that sees stocks fall 25% over 11 months.

S&P 500 peak decline during Great Recession: 57%

SPG peak decline: 71% (due to 87% of REITs cutting dividends, including Simon)

TXN peak decline: 59%

UNH peak decline: 63%

And while the severity of the Financial Crisis crash isn't necessarily a good indication of how much any of these blue-chips will fall during the next bear market, the point is that even the highest quality dividend stocks can fall significantly.

(Source: Ycharts)

Normally United Health and Simon are lower volatility stocks as seen by their historical beta (volatility relative to S&P 500). Texas Instruments, courtesy of its cyclical and economically sensitive business model, is a high beta stock.

But even low beta, during a normal (non-crisis) bear market only means that a stock price is likely to decline less than the S&P 500, not increase in value.

(Source: UBS Bearmarket Guidebook)

All my recommendations are purely for the equity portion of your portfolio and never meant as a bond alternative. Bonds are a separate and generally countercyclical asset class with negative correlation with stocks, at least in the modern era of low inflation and low-interest rates (which is likely to persist long into the future).

Which is why you need to own sufficient cash/bonds to meet expenses (such as retirees using 4% rule) and avoid selling stocks during inevitable but unpredictable corrections/bear markets.

(Source: American Association of Independent Investors)

The average bear market, measured from market peak to new highs, is 25 months (36 months going back to 1926). This is why it's generally recommended that you only invest money into stocks you won't need for three to five years, to make sure you don't have to be dependent on capital gains that might not exist during an especially severe bear market.

Bottom Line: These 3 Level 11 Super SWANs Are Some of The Best Quality Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Let me be very clear that an 11/11 SWAN rating only means that I consider a company's dividend bulletproof during almost any economic/market condition. It doesn't mean that a stock is "decline proof" (no such company exists). As Warren Buffet famously said, stocks are naturally volatile and investors need to be prepared for periods of gut-wrenching volatility.

As the JPMorgan and UBS data I've presented makes clear, no dividend stock, not even level 11 quality "super SWANs" are bond alternatives. Owning enough cash/bonds to smooth out portfolio returns during inevitable corrections/bear markets (and to meet expenses during times of low stock prices) is crucial to building a bunker-like SWAN portfolio and achieving your financial goals.

But as far as the equity portion of your portfolio is concerned, I consider Simon Property Group, UnitedHealth Group, and Texas Instruments to be great places for new money you won't need for at least five years.

Each of these dividend growth companies offers very safe dividends that can be expected to keep growing in all economic/market conditions, business models with bright futures and decades-long growth runways, and most importantly, fantastic management teams. This means executives with proven capital allocation track records that have richly rewarded income investors over the years and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

I own all three super swans myself, and will happily add to them in the future, especially should a correction/bear market make them even better buys than they are today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, TXN, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.