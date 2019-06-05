Qudian: Open Platform Referral Business Taking The Spotlight

Qudian (QD) reported a strong set of results for 1Q. Non-GAAP net profit hit RMB974mn or up 188% yoy/25% qoq. Net revenue of RMB1.34bn grew 146% yoy or 14% qoq. This was driven partly by RMB159mn referral service fee in 1Q19 from the open platform business, which accounted for 12% of net revenue. Loan balance grew 29% qoq or 91% yoy. The stock trades at ~4x forward PE which is undemanding.

Strong borrower growth

New borrowers increased 17% qoq or 5% yoy to 520k while loan volume and balance both growing 29% qoq.

Average loan term declined to 9.9 months (vs. 10.4 months in 4Q18 and 5.1 months in 1Q18) but average borrower balance improved favorably to RMB4.6k from RMB3.6k. Management believes average borrower balance can further expand to RMB6k without major adverse impact to asset quality. This was helped by stable asset quality and backing of institutional funding, having added 5 new funding partners.

New borrowers were not acquired through expensive marketing as sales & marketing expenses fell to RMB80mn which accounted for only ~6% of net revenue down from ~12% in 4Q18.

Delinquency over 90 days ratio was 5.2% in 1Q down 30bps qoq and ~3% yoy which implies improving loan asset quality.

Open Platform gaining pace

Qudian posted RMB159mn referral service fee in 1Q19, which accounted for ~12% of net revenue, mainly attributable to the transaction referral business that began in 4Q18. The company prefers earning on the referral fees it makes by helping licensed lending institution acquire and pre-screen borrowers on larger ticket loans (RMB10k+) and longer terms (1 year+). During the quarter, transaction referrals amounted to RMB1.8bn with 5-10% revenue take rate. Average ticket size of transaction referral was RMB8k, much higher than Rmb4.6k from its own loan portfolio and average term >12 months. The management sees this micro-loan business suitable for long-term growth as they do not need to take credit risk.

Room for guidance upgrade

In light of strong 1Q, when net income during the quarter already met 28% of 2019 full year guidance of non-GAAP net income of RMB 3.5B+, management believes they can lift the guidance later during the year, particularly if the open platform continues to perform well.

Valuation: Attractive

Non-GAAP net income of RMB3.5bn+ implies 37% yoy growth but could be exceeded as first quarter results were strong. Bloomberg estimates put FY2020 non-GAAP net income at RMB3.9bn or ~12% yoy growth over FY2019. It appears to be conservative as well. That translates to non-GAAP EPS of RMB12.7 or USD1.84. Applying forward P/E of 5x, we get $9.2, implying ~27% upside from current levels.

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

Tightening of lending regulations.

Worsening asset quality of its cash loan business.

Cannot maintain good relationship business with banks for funding.

Failing to attract borrowers or refer borrowers for its open platform business.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.