Kansas City Southern: Wait For A Cheaper Entry Price

In September of last year, I wrote an article about Kansas City Southern (KSU), where I argued that the shares were overpriced relative to peers. Over the next few months, the market obviously swooned, and the shares were down about 22% before recovering. As of this writing, the shares are down about $2 from the price on the day of publication. In this article, I want to look in on the company and try to determine whether now represents a good entry price for the shares or not. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I’ll say that the shares remain too rich for my liking. That said, there are always options to trade, so I’ll recommend what I think would be a profitable trade.

Background

Kansas City Southern is a Class 1 rail transportation company that is unique in that it operates on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. It also operates track in Panama. The following is a route map for the company, courtesy of Wikipedia:

Source: Wikipedia

Commodity Breakdown by Type, 2018

The following pie chart represents the company’s most recent commodity breakdown.

Source: Company Presentation

News Relevant To Kansas City Southern

Some may worry about trade tensions between the United States and Mexico represent a significant threat to Kansas City Southern. My view is that a trade relationship being “reset” is certainly not the same as trade relations being permanently impaired. In addition, trade is very complex, and we should all remember that we're being fed "infotainment" about it by a set of media outlets that are, shall we say, "overzealous" in their disdainful of any move the current administration makes. If you review the data, though, it seems that cross border flows aren’t significantly down in 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. Further, they are not down during the Trump presidency. Finally, in all probability, Mexico will agree to U.S. demands on the trade front. Why this is surprising to people is beyond me. Yes, the United States and Mexico are both nation states (as are Nauru, Tuvalu, and Lichtenstein), but to suggest that each of the U.S. and Mexico “hold an equal number of cards” is an eccentric point of view in my opinion. Thus, I think it reasonable to suggest that the market’s fears about trade tensions may be overdone.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the financial history here presents few surprises in my view. This is a low growth, consistent, cash cow. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 1%, while net income has grown at a CAGR of about 4.5%, suggesting that elephants can dance. The company has very obviously become more efficient over the past five years. As a result of a $1 billion share buyback program during that time, earnings per share have grown at an even more impressive 6%. Partly to fund these share buybacks, the company has grown long term obligations at a CAGR of about 3%. How long this financial engineering can last is anyone’s guess, but it should be noted that fully 64.7% of long term debt is due after 2023, suggesting that there’s little reason to be worried about a solvency or credit crisis anytime soon.

Comparing the first quarter of 2019 to the same period a year ago reveals a disturbing trend. While revenue in the first quarter 2019 was $36 million higher, net income absolutely plummeted by $42 million.

Source: Company filings

The Stock Valuation: Meh

One of the things that makes investing challenging is the fact that we must not only find companies that are growing their cash flows aggressively, but must pay a reasonable price for those cash flows. Paying too high a price for a company, no matter how profitable, will lead to subpar performance. For that reason, we must also keep an eye on price.

The following is a chart of the price to free cash flow for Kansas City Southern over the past several years. For your reading enjoyment and edification, I’ve circled in red the times when the shares traded at these levels. The record isn’t great in my view. When the shares traded at these levels in April of 2017, they went on to perform well. They also (so far) did well after the low in late 2018 early 2019. Against this, they swooned on the two other occasions when they were trading at these levels on a price to free cash basis. Thus, current valuations are neither at levels of screaming buy nor screaming sell.

Source: Gurufocus

I would feel much safer buying theses shares in the $100 to $105 price range, which, ceteris paribus, would be the equivalent of buying Kansas City Southern at ~22 times cash flow.

Options to the Rescue

At the moment, my favourite puts are the December puts with a strike price of $100 are bid-ask at $3.4-$3.9. I consider this to be an excellent trade because it represents a win-win for investors. If the shares continue to rise from here, the investor simply pockets the premium. This “free money” is never a bad idea. If the shares languish from here, the investor will buy an excellent, long term hold at a very reasonable net price (i.e. 15% below the current price). If the shares rise from these levels, of course the investor won’t participate in that rise, but they will keep the premium, which is strong consolation in my view.

Conclusion

For people who are willing to trade in options, I would sell puts with a strike price equivalent to what I think is a good buy price (~$100). For other investors, I would hold off buying until you can do so at more attractive levels. The shares are currently expensive relative to Class 1 peers, and when they’ve traded at these levels in the past the results haven’t been universally good. I think price and value can be unmoored for long stretches, and I think now is a time for most investors to wait until price drops to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts I reference in this article over the next week.