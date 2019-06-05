Tapping Molson Coors' Incredible Potential

The company made the mistake of overpaying for an M&A, and the company's stock price has been punished ever since for a number of reasons.

I've owned TAP for almost a year at this point, and this marks a good time to show why I believe that Molson Coors will appreciate greatly in value going forward.

When I bought Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP), the company's share price had essentially fallen off a cliff following an M&A that left the previously fairly leveraged company overleveraged, forced to freeze the company dividend, and facing increasing competition from new brands, craft brewing and other competitors.

I, however, saw the value and did not consider the bare yield, just shy of 3%, as a reason to not invest. My position was respectable, but today I extended it greatly, and am now fully invested in TAP - and even considering overexposing my position.

Let me show you why.

Source: Molson Coors Homepage

Molson Coors Brewing Company - One of the world's largest brewers

The company, in its current iteration, was formed in 2005 by the merging of the Canadian brewer Molson and the American brewer Coors. The current company size includes the MillerCoors stake sold to the company in the Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and SABMiller merger of 2016 and caused a large company expansion that made the company the 7th-largest brewer in the world in terms of pure volume. It also made the company the largest brewer in the USA.

The company has a wide variety of popular beverage brands under its wings, including Coors, Miller, Hamm's, Icehouse, Blue Moon, Grolsch, Carling, Molson, Heineken, Newcastle, Strongbow (I mentioned the ones I've had!). It also provides its products under Staropramen, Bergenbier, Bavaria, Beck's, Corona Extra, Lowenbrau, Rekorderlig, and others.

(Source: Molson Coors Barclays Investor Conference, September 2018)

Simply put - a lot of awesome beer and ciders all over the world, with many of them on the first place in key markets. The company is also involved in growing through the premiumization of the Craft Portfolio as well as Ciders, FMBs and Imported beers/beverages. All of these segments have grown well since their inception, and many of them, much like the company's standard brands, are now considered premiums.

(Source: Molson Coors Barclays Investor Conference, September 2018)

The same development can be seen in the segments of import, with Peroni being the largest European import in terms of volume growth, and Sol representing the fastest growing Mexican import beer. The company's fingers are everywhere in the NA beverage market.

Europe is growing at impressive amounts as well, with growth in brands and segments.

(Source: Molson Coors Barclays Investor Conference, September 2018)

Specifically for sales, the mix in terms of geography looks like this.

(Source: Molson Coors Barclays Investor Conference, September 2018)

The company remains strongly NA-centric, but with the merger and the international expansion going forward, the company will grow its international presence further and actually provide a profit from its international segment - which the company, as one can see on the underlying EBITDA, has not yet truly done.

Current Financials & Results

So, now that you have a bit of a taste what this company does - beer and cider, mainly, let's look at some recent financials to get a sense of where the company is. As I mentioned, Molson Coors' current predicament is a result of the overpaying of an M&A. As a result of this M&A, the company's leverage moved to somewhat high levels (red emphasis mine).

(Source: Molson Coors Barclays Investor Conference, September 2018)

While the leverage should be less of a concern to this company due to its character as a consumer defensive stock, it more than doubled its leverage during 2016 as a result of the M&A. In addition, the company has had to find synergies and integrate the new businesses into the company, which has been a long process (as could have been expected).

(Source: Molson Coors Barclays Investor Conference, September 2018)

As a result of the M&A, the impressive dividend history has also been completely frozen since 2015. For a company that's boasted dividend doubling and impressive dividend growth previously, this came as a shock to shareholders unprepared for the effects of the M&A.

The stock price development has reflected this.

From a high of almost $110 back in 2016, the stock has fallen to pretty much half that, despite the company having grown significantly (both revenue and sales) as a result of the acquisition.

When looking beyond the share price and focusing on actual fundamentals, a different picture emerges - the picture of a company doing well fundamentally. Let's check some boxes.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

A "check" when it comes to the payout ratio, which is very conservative for a consumer defensive and leaves plenty of room for a promised dividend increase (more on that later). The same is true for the payout ratio in terms of company FCF.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Company earnings show impressive trends that are not at all relational with the direction of the company's stock price. Company FCF/share has skyrocketed since the merger.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Company sales more than doubled as a result of the much-spoken about M&A. So what exactly, one could ask, is the problem that's got investors seeing red for this company? Is it just the leverage, because surely leverage can't be all that, not when it comes to a consumer defensive stock.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Well, no. One of the primary issues is that TAP isn't all that great at something basic as garnering returns on invested capital/equity. While this is a problem for many consumer defensive stocks, RoE rates south of 10% are what can be characterized as "bad" according to some. Still, it does seem that investors and markets previously accepted this, as the RoE/RoIC have actually improved since the merger (or at least haven't significantly dropped). So a clear reason can't be found here either - but flaws in the company do exist.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Margins are fairly acceptable as well, and better than many consumer defensive stocks. My view on why this company's stock has dropped is two-fold - more on that in the key risks section.

Regarding the fundamental strength of the company when looking at key ratios, Molson Coors Brewing Company is a well-capitalized and profitable company despite a current higher-than comfortable leverage. At just south of 3% yield at current levels, the company's dividend is rather paltry compared to some companies, but this may be about to change. When looking at current financials and long-term results, we can see quality.

Let's look at something more recent.

1Q19 - Results are good on several levels

(Source: 1Q19 Earnings Report)

Recent results are good, with continued revenue growth and growth in EBITDA. Reported results are non-GAAP. EBITDA remained good despite general inflation and some FX across the board related to the company's international character.

Overall, trends in the 1Q19 were strong.

All geographic units delivered strong pricing results.

Miller Lite grew further in terms of market share, and Coors saw volume improvement.

The Above Premium brands grew from 18.5% to 19.1% brand volume in 1Q19 compared to 1Q18.

Cost savings delivered $255m in 2017, $240m in 2018, and will deliver an estimated $205m in 2019, with the program on track. In addition, the company guides towards another $450 in savings between 2020-2022.

Going forward, the company reiterates its intention to reintroduce a higher dividend payout ratio for 2H19 and after.

The performance was strong across several reporting segments. USA did extremely well in terms of growing revenue and EBITDA, as well as investing further in premium brands.

(Source: 1Q19 Earnings Report)

The same was true for the European segment.

(Source: 1Q19 Earnings Report)

Trends here show strong revenue development, as well as more investment in national brands. The weaker area was Canada, where a mixture of employee-related expenses, distribution costs and volume deleveraging was offset by savings and rebranding investments.

The company is expecting revenue increases in mid-single digits for the year in terms of constant currencies, as well as a strong double-digit EBITDA increase in the international segments. The company expects an underlying FCF of $1.4B for FY19.

Overall, the company's target of a higher degree of portfolio premiumization, as well as cost savings and increases in revenues, are driving the expected growth in underlying EBITDA that managed to grow despite inflation.

More positive news - and the partial catalyst for investment

Historically speaking, 2Q is a very strong quarter for the company - and this one is likely to be even more so, given that some of the capital headwinds seen in the company may flatten out somewhat during this part of the year. Perhaps it would be better to say that 2H19 will be strong, as these may materialize in 3Q19 as well. Once this quarterly strength materializes and the company manages to hit its targeted 3.75X leverage, the shares are likely to appreciate, barring further headwinds.

Secondly, let's talk about the dividend. The company has prominently announced an upcoming increase in dividend payout going forward.

(Source: Molson Coors Barclays Investor Conference, September 2018)

Going by the company's own expectation of $1.4B (+/- 10%) in FCF during FY19, and the company's calculation of 40-75% higher than 2017 levels of underlying EBITDA, even the most conservative calculations on the current share price show us yields of between 4.5-5.1% once it delivers on this dividend bump.

Key Risks

No business without risks, of course. Molson Coors Brewing Company is an international brewer, and while its exposure is decidedly towards the US, its ambition and mix show international growth, which translates to increased FX risks. Not just in Europe, but the company is expanding into Mexico and other more "exotic" markets.

In addition, the craft beer and spirits market is an ever-present risk in today's market. These tendencies are always shifting and we may see a preference for smaller brands, micro-brewers and other things in the future. My expectation is that the market share taken by these players will be very small in the larger picture. The very large majority of all beer consumed worldwide is still beer brewed by the largest companies/brewers, and this includes TAP. Regardless of the number of micro-brewers popping up here and there, I consider their overall impact to be limited.

In the case a microbrewer becomes powerful or appealing enough, it's likely that a company with the financial muscles will simply buy them up and integrate them into a larger company - such as TAP.

There is the aforementioned debt. Given that the company has successfully deleveraged rather significantly, one could oversee this risk, but I do want to touch upon it, as the market could shift, sales could experience a decline, which would, in turn, affect the company's ability to pay out a safe dividend and continue to deleverage. In terms of the likelihood/risk relevance, though... this one is truly a small one.

Valuation

We have a company that has successfully deleveraged significantly and is introducing a dividend bump once certain criteria have been met, which the company is likely to meet in 2H19.

What valuation is the market giving us for this consumer defensive stock at present?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

If you're a DGI investor, this graph should have the potential to excite you. The company trades at a historical premium of 16.4 but is currently valued almost exactly 5.0 below this. This is including that we're getting a dividend bump (very likely) and the company has delivered on some excellent savings as well as margin and revenue expansion/growth.

Now, we can clearly see that a share price of $100 and above was the very definition of "irrational" for this company. Let's see what forward calculations can give us.

For those of you who know me, you won't be surprised that I use conservative metrics to forecast - we'll be using a blended P/E of 15.0 and ignore the slight premium to the stock.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A 15.68% annual rate of return may not sound like much, but I hasten to remind you that this does not include the effects from a substantially raised dividend.

We're also using extremely conservative metrics. While I won't place a great deal of weight on the premium, a forward valuation of ~17, where the stock has been valued would garner annual rates of between 20-25% annually.

And that is on a consumer defensive stock the size of Molson Coors Brewing Company.

I hope this showcases clearly why I consider investing in TAP not only relevant but very exciting. The valuation has rarely been this low - ever - and we have some extreme upsides in terms of valuation.

Even Anheuser Busch InBev SA, which recently cut the dividend and where the management has the same sort of questionable structure that currently afflicts Kraft Heinz (KHC), is traded at a valuation of ~20 in terms of P/E. The stock is barely discounted even in terms of its historical premium.

And on the flip side, we have TAP currently:

At a historical discount;

A very likely incoming dividend hike - a substantial one;

A consumer defensive stock with excellent growth potential; and

Several previous risks are now less relevant (leverage).

Thesis

Molson Coors Brewing Company is a consumer defensive stock in an appealing, recession-resistant business segment - booze. The company is currently severely undervalued compared to many of its peers and other consumer defensive stocks. The potential for return here is not only appealing, but I also find it staggering.

That is why at this juncture, just around ~$55, I went ahead and invested a full position into TAP - with the option of adding more later, if the losses we currently see on the markets continue.

I believe in the long-term potential of this company, and I think it represents the opportunity to lock in capital at a very appealing future yield, and with an excellent possibility for capital appreciation. Because of this, I believe DG investors should seriously consider the stock and take a deeper dive into the potential here.

I have not only invested privately here but in my corporate account, as well as other accounts I manage privately. If friends ask me what stocks to invest in outside of Sweden/Europe - this is one of the stocks I tell them.

I am very bullish on the long-term potential of this stock and will watch its development closely.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

I believe Molson Coors Brewing Company at these levels of ~$56/share to be undervalued and a "STRONG BUY". A P/E valuation of ~11 or below is incredible for this sort of defensive stock. The risks observed a year back which lead me to limit my position are gone, and I've sized accordingly at this time. I believe the upside here has few limits to speak of before we see a valuation of 15-16 or above again in terms of blended P/E.

Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC, TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.