IBM: 5% Yield And Nearing Dividend Aristocrat Status

Shares of IBM yield 5% and this dividend growth company will likely become a Dividend Aristocrat next year.

However, there are some bright spots for the company, namely cloud and software-as-a-service.

There is no question that IBM has struggled. Until recently, it had maintained a dubious streak of 22 straight quarters of revenue declines.

By Nate Parsh

Companies that are able to grow dividends each year, regardless of the condition of the economy, show that the business is able to withstand downturns and continue to reward shareholders.

The list of Dividend Aristocrats have managed to increase their dividends for at least 25 years. There are currently 57 Dividend Aristocrats; you can see the entire list of all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

After increasing its dividend by 3.2% for the upcoming June 10th payment, International Business Machines (IBM) has now raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. One more year of dividend growth will qualify the company as a Dividend Aristocrat.

Not only that, but IBM stock also offers a 5% yield. IBM has among the longest streaks of dividend increases among the stocks we cover with a 5%+ yield. You can see our full list of high-yielding stocks here.

While IBM is struggling to get its growth back on track, the stock is nevertheless highly attractive for income investors looking for a combination of yield and annual dividend increases.

Company Background

IBM is a global information technology company that offers integrated enterprise solutions for hardware, software and services. The company operates five segments: Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems and Global Financing. IBM is the world’s largest IT provider, but also provides software that connects applications and devices to each other. The company also produces mainframes and offers cloud services for businesses. IBM has a market capitalization of $113 billion, with annual revenues of approximately $80 billion.

IBM is acquiring open-source cloud solutions provider Red Hat for $190 per share in cash ($34 billion overall). By purchasing Red Hat, IBM will become the largest provider of hybrid cloud solutions. Hybrid cloud is a combination of private cloud and third party cloud. Red Hat will remain its own segment within IBM. This acquisition should add to cash flow and help IBM reignite revenue growth.

Recent Financial Results

IBM reported financial results for the first quarter on April 16th, 2019.

Source: IBM’s First Quarter Financial Results Release, page 3.

IBM earned $2.25 per share in the quarter, which was $0.01 ahead of estimates, but a decline of 8.2% from the previous year. Adjusting for the impact of currency, revenue of $18.2 billion was ~1% lower year-over-year. Gross profit margins improved 90 bps across the company.

Source: IBM’s First Quarter Financial Results Release, page 5.

Performance amongst the company’s segments was mixed in the quarter. All figures listed in constant currency. Cloud & Cognitive Software grew 2%. Cognitive applications improved 4% while security increased by double digits.

Global Business Services improved 4% while expanding gross margins by 280 bps. Consulting revenues were up 9% due to gains in digital. Sales for global process solutions were higher by 5% due to strength in the areas of risk and compliance and financial process solutions.

Global Technology Services declined 3%. IBM is exiting low margin businesses in order to become more profitable in this area. This is reflective in this segment’s 110 bps improvement in gross margins, despite the decrease in revenue. Infrastructure and cloud services grew 13%. Cloud accounts for more than 30% of the services outsourcing backlog as more and more companies migrate operations to the cloud.

The Systems segment experienced a revenue drop of 9%. Tough comparisons to previous quarters as well as weakness in storage were the primary contributors to this decline. Storage was down 11% due to competition and pricing pressure in the market. There were some bright spots for this segment. For example, power improved 9% due to Linux gains and the full rollout of certain products.

Currency was a headwind during the quarter and knocked 4% off of revenue totals. IBM expects to earn at least $13.90 in 2019, which would be a slight improvement (0.7%) from the previous year.

Investors familiar with IBM are likely aware that the company has struggled to grow its top and bottom line. In fact, from 2009 through 2018, earnings-per-share grew at an average rate of just 3.3% per year. During this same time period, IBM reduced its share count by 3.7% annually. Adjusting for this share repurchase, the company’s profitability has actually declined about 0.6% over the last decade.

IBM also produced 22 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue declines prior to the fourth quarter of 2017. During this time, the company had six consecutive years of lower revenues. Shares of IBM are down almost 32% over the last five years. The S&P 500 is higher by 43% over this same time period.

Divestitures of hardware business, such as the x86 server, and chip business have contributed to IBM’s financial performance. Other initiatives, such as Watson, haven’t gained as much traction as the company had hoped.

There are some strengths found in IBM’s business as the company is now focused on its cloud and service-as-a-software businesses. These two areas have done very well for the company. Software-as-a-service improved 15% to $11.7 billion in the first quarter. Cloud revenues grew 12% to $4.5 billion and now accounts for nearly $20 billion in annual revenues. Cloud should be a very important source of revenue for IBM going forward as much as 80% of enterprise workloads are not yet using cloud services. The addition of Red Hat should only add to IBM’s performance in these areas.

Dividend Analysis

Despite the company’s weak performance over the past several years, IBM has managed to increase its dividend every year.

The company has increased its dividend:

By a CAGR of 6.3% over the past three years.

By a CAGR of 9.2% over the past five years.

By a CAGR of 11.9% over the past 10 years.

The most recent increase of 3.2% is well below any of the above figures. Still, IBM’s dividend appears to be secure. The company should pay out $6.43 in dividends-per-share in 2019. This represents just 46% of expected earnings-per-share for the year. This is above the 10-year average payout ratio of 32%, but still low enough that dividends are likely to be safe even in the event of a prolonged economic downturn.

Using free cash flow, which many investors feel is a better measurement of dividend safety, the payout ratio is even lower. In the first quarter, IBM generated $4.8 billion of cash from operating activities and spent $539 million in capital expenditures for free cash flow of approximately $4.2 billion. The company paid out $1.4 billion in dividends for a free cash flow payout ratio of 33%.

Expanding the time horizon and the dividend continues to appear very safe. IBM generated $15.3 billion of cash flow from operating activities in fiscal 2018 and spent $3.4 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of approximately $11.9 billion. The company distributed $5.7 billion of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 48%.

Even after more than two decades of dividend growth and an underperforming business, IBM’s payout ratio is very low when using either earnings-per-share or free cash flow.

IBM’s stock closed the May 31st trading session at $127. Using expected earnings-per-share of $13.90 for the year, the price-to-earnings ratio is 9.1. This is below the decade long average multiple of 12x earnings. If shares were to reach this multiple by 2024, then valuation would add 5.7% to annual returns over this time period.

IBM’s total returns would consist of the following:

3% earnings-per-share growth.

5.1% dividend yield.

5.7% multiple expansion.

Altogether, we expect shares of IBM to offer a total annual return of 13.8% through 2024.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that IBM has been a severe underperformer over the last decade. There is no escaping that the company had six consecutive years of revenue declines that took place during a bull market. The earnings-per-share were also propped up share repurchases.

That being said, investors buying IBM today are being paid a very high dividend yield while the company is able to expand its cloud and SaaS segments. The dividend is also well covered. The Red Hat acquisition should also prove beneficial to the company in the long term.

IBM’s valuation is also very low. That valuation is likely to rise if the company is able to produce better than expected results.

Investors looking for a company providing a high level of income and the potential for double-digit total returns over the next five years should consider adding shares of IBM. The stock receives a buy recommendation for yield-focused income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.