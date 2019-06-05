Buy Teva: A Recent Downgrade Is Overblown And Late To The Party

A Perfect Storm Of Negative Headlines And Analyst Downgrades Has Created A Buying Opportunity

After an already severe punishment in the past couple of weeks, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) took another beating of nearly 10% on May 30, after Jason Gerberry, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, downgraded the stock and changed the price target from $19 to $9 per share. This analyst call appears very late, and also appears to be overly negative, along with the market.

A number of analysts have downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' shares in recent days over litigation risks that have been known for years. It makes me wonder where these analysts have been and why they now only appear to be reacting very belatedly instead of when Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' shares were trading around $25. Furthermore, in recent days, it seems that each time an analyst downgrades the stock over the same litigation risks, the stock has moved lower, which makes the downgrades duplicative and punishes the shares way more than they should.

Just a few months ago, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' shares were trading around $20, and only last month, it was trading around $16 per share which means the stock has been nearly cut in half in just a few weeks. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has around 1.1 billion shares outstanding which means that every $1 decline in the share price is taking off around $1.1 billion in market capitalization. That means the decline from around $16 per share to around $9 per share has erased roughly $7.7 billion in market value for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which is way overdone considering settlement estimates for the litigation risks range from around $1 billion on the low side to about $4 billion on the high side. This suggests that the stock is too cheap now, and it is also technically oversold and therefore probably due for a major rebound from these low levels.

This Stock Is Deeply Oversold And The Volume Indicates Capitulation Which Could Mean We Are At Rock-Bottom Levels

By taking a look at the chart and also the volume in recent days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' shares are now deeply oversold and it appears that there has been clear capitulation in the stock which is often what is seen at rock-bottom levels. The chart below shows the Relative Strength Index or "RSI" is now just 16 which indicates the stock is deeply oversold.

The price action and oversold level of the stock appears to be capitulation-like selling and the very heavy volume in recent days also seems to indicate the type of capitulation seen when stocks hit rock-bottom. For example, on many days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries saw average volume of around 5 to 10 million shares per day, but in recent days the volume has surged to over 50 million and even over 60 million shares which is very significant. Data below is sourced from Yahoo Finance.

Date Open High Low Close* Adj Close** Volume May 30, 2019 9.41 9.87 8.71 8.84 8.84 42,208,030 May 29, 2019 9.26 9.80 8.95 9.70 9.70 34,659,300 May 28, 2019 10.91 10.96 9.25 9.52 9.52 64,214,600 May 24, 2019 11.12 11.19 10.82 10.87 10.87 14,202,100 May 23, 2019 11.39 11.47 10.97 11.04 11.04 15,183,200 May 22, 2019 11.82 11.98 11.42 11.54 11.54 10,991,600 May 21, 2019 11.59 12.05 11.58 11.86 11.86 12,648,500 May 20, 2019 11.62 11.66 11.40 11.49 11.49 10,997,700 May 17, 2019 11.34 11.79 11.32 11.63 11.63 13,328,300 May 16, 2019 11.35 11.79 11.28 11.42 11.42 18,862,300 May 15, 2019 11.64 11.73 11.26 11.44 11.44 47,239,200 May 14, 2019 12.27 12.56 12.09 12.10 12.10 17,493,700 May 13, 2019 13.01 13.10 11.90 12.23 12.23 54,640,000 May 10, 2019 14.35 14.45 14.15 14.36 14.36 5,942,000 May 09, 2019 14.51 14.52 14.16 14.47 14.47 6,518,800

A Recent Analyst Downgrade Appears To Be Overly Negative

Mr. Gerberry's extremely drastic price target reduction from $19 to $9 is a $10 difference which (based on around 1.1 billion shares outstanding) represents about an $11 billion reduction in the market valuation. Surprisingly, this analyst downgrade hit this already beaten-down stock hard as it dropped by about 10% when the downgrade was announced on May 30.

I have not heard of Jason Gerberry before so I looked him up on Tipranks.com which gives him zero out of five stars and says he has an 34% success rate with an average return of a loss of nearly 10%. He is ranked 5,019 out of 5,167 analysts on Tipranks.com. I am not always right but, by contrast, I do have a five star rating on Tipranks.com with an average gain of 4.3% and I am ranked #239 out of 6,733 bloggers on Tipranks.com. But hey, since he works for a big name firm, his analysis gets picked up by Barron's which for some investors lends credibility, and all of this exposure can move the stock even if it is not fair or justified.

In the May 30th Barron's article which details the downgrade and price target change from $19 per share to just $9, Jason Gerberry states:

"Though we are not legal advisers, we believe TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries has credible defenses in the opioid suits, but financial downside is difficult to bracket," he wrote. He estimated Teva's potential total opioid exposure in the billions of dollars. "We assume $4.5 billion in gross opioid litigation exposure payable over 20 years (tobacco-like structure), translating to $3 billion in present value," Gerberry wrote. "The ultimate size of litigation exposure could very significantly, but we note that the [Oklahoma] settlement provides the only estimate to anchor any projections."

Why I Think This Analyst Is Wrong And Overly Negative

I have several issues with this analysis. The article is titled "Teva Stock Is Falling Because An Analyst Says It Needs Numerous Litigation Wins". First of all, a win would be great, but it does not need a win, it just needs to settle this litigation and in all likelihood it will do so for far less than what has recently been lost in market value. In my opinion, the share price drop is overdone.

Regarding the opiod litigation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has many solid defenses and it is also important to note that it settled the Oklahoma case already. The case pending in Ohio represents numerous claims by states, counties and others which has been wrapped into one major lawsuit. This case is being handled by a Federal judge who is encouraging a settlement before the trial begins in October. A win or settlement in this one case would substantially resolve much of the litigation overhang that is weighing on this stock. A settlement could come just before October, or it could come later. If for some reason any defendants lost this case, they can appeal, which can postpone this issue for years.

Mr. Gerberry puts a potential present value estimate of $3 billion on this litigation, but I have seen estimates as low as $300 million due to the fact that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a generic maker that did not engage in promotional activities that is common with non-generic makers. Also, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a relatively small level of participation in opioids which is estimated in this article to be just about 6% of the market, which is why this article also suggests that settlements for this issue could be as low as $300 million.

If we assume that Mr. Gerberry's $3 billion estimate is correct, it is hard to understand why he would lower his price target by $10 per share to just $9 per share since that represents an $11 billion reduction in market value. That makes no sense for a $3 billion estimate to resolve this litigation. What is the explanation for the other $8 billion in reduced market value? I see no explanation for this in the Barron's article, but perhaps he feels that generic drug prices are dropping. However, the recent data that I have seen shows generic drug prices have been firming up.

Because of this, I think this analysis is clearly wrong and overly negative, and I also think it is duplicative because this stock has already been downgraded in terms of the share price and this litigation risk is not new. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has almost $2 billion in cash on the balance sheet and analysts estimate it will earn around $2.8 billion in profits this year as well as next year, etc. With around $2 billion in cash and with annual profits estimated at about $2.8 billion, the opioid litigation with an estimate of $3 billion for a settlement is not going to be the massive problem that this analyst or some investors and shareholders seem to suggest.

For A Number Of Reasons This Appears To Be A Major Buying Opportunity

The recent share price decline appears to be a major buying opportunity because this litigation will be resolved and settled one way or the other and what you have left is a company that is continuing to earn significant profits. Analysts expect earnings of $2.60 per share for 2019 and for earnings to grow in 2020 to around $2.76 per share. Put a reasonable price to earnings ratio on that and you could see this stock trading back around the 52-week highs of about $25 per share. Mr. Gerberry's drastic price target reduction is hard to justify (especially when you do the math) and his price target seems to be based more on where the stock is trading now rather than on what the fundamentals imply in the long-term when these headline risks blow over. It is important to note that most analysts are not as negative and the average analyst price target is around $17 per share, which implies substantial upside potential from current levels.

Generic Drug Pricing Appears To Be On The Rebound

One issue that has impacted generic drug makers negatively for the past couple of years is pricing pressure, and that is a potential risk factor going forward. However, a more positive pricing environment for the generic drug industry seems to be taking hold. According to an article published in April by Biopharmadive.com, a number of generic drugs are seeing prices firming up, and it states:

"There are some signs that pricing dynamics in the U.S. are shifting. Data recently cited by Raymond James showed prices across a basket of generic drugs have risen nearly 8% since May 2018, noting that sales declines have been less severe in recent months."

On February 13, 2019, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' CEO said that prices have stabilized in the U.S. generic drug market and that he expects revenue growth to return to his company in 2020. This is another indication that business could be poised to improve for generic drug makers going forward.

Warren Buffet Appears Very Comfortable With The Balance Sheet And The Legal Claims Facing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Let's not forget that these opioid and other legal claims (such as price-fixing) are actually old news as most of these cases were filed a long time ago. They just made the headlines again because the Oklahoma trial started a couple days ago. Any analyst should have adjusted their price targets well before now, because these litigation risks have been known for some time. It's also worth noting that Warren Buffet purchased a $358 million stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2018 and the litigation risks were known at that time as well, and he still made a major investment in the world's largest generic drug maker. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' debt load of about $29 billion was also known to Warren Buffet at that time and with around $18 billion per year in revenues, the debt does not appear to be an issue, especially since the company is solidly profitable.

If any news comes out that he is buying more stock now, that could be a huge upside catalyst for this stock to rebound. It could also see a big rebound just because it is way too cheap and way too oversold now.

The Chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries And An Oppenheimer Analyst See A Buying Opportunity

I am not the only one that believes this stock has reached very undervalued levels. On June 3, it was reported that the chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was taking advantage of the recent drop in the stock price and that he bought about $1 million worth of the shares. Also, on June 3, an analyst at Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to outperform and set a $12 price target. The upgrade was based on the belief that the share price decline has created a buying opportunity, that business fundamentals have been improving, and that the company has the financial strength to settle and pay the fines it might face. An Investopedia article on the upgrade states:

" With Teva shares trading at a 19-year low, the analyst believes that the stock could be a buying opportunity given that business fundamentals continue to improve. According to the Oppenheimer analyst, Teva's opioid exposure could be between $500 million and $700 million, and its price-fixing exposure could be significantly higher, but the company's balance sheet could sustain $400 million in average annual penalties over time."

Potential Downside Risks

The pending litigation is a potential risk factor for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and so many other drug companies, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), etc. However, it appears that this risk has already been excessively priced into this stock. Drug pricing could be a potential risk factor especially with an election year coming up. The stock market has been dropping for the past few weeks and if the stock market continues to decline, this could be a risk for most stocks. However, if the stock market drops due to fears over a recession, companies like drug makers could see increased investment interest since this industry is considered to be relatively recession-proof.

Management execution is a potential downside risk, however, the current CEO Kare Schultz was appointed on November 1, 2017, and he does seem to be making the right moves to reduce expenses and resolve the litigation overhang that was created before he was CEO. At this time, I see very little downside given that these risks appear to be priced into the stock already; however if there were significant changes in the outlook for any of these potential downside risks, I would reconsider my bullish viewpoint.

In Conclusion

With analyst estimates of around $2.60 per share, and the stock now trading for just about $9 per share, this could be the best buying opportunity in the market today. I plan to write another article on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Mylan (MYL) which will go more in depth on a number of issues (especially on other historical examples of how buying stocks that were beaten down due to litigation led to big gains for courageous investors), so please follow me if this is of interest to you.

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. There can be typos or errors in calculations in the above data, so please verify and make your own calculations. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.