Don't Buy 3M Because Of Its Fallen Share Price - Buy Henkel With A 25% Upside Potential Instead

At the moment, the market focuses only on the current financial burden of investment and ignores Henkel's progress. Here I see a clear mispricing and an actual upside potential of 25%.

Furthermore, Henkel has the more balanced product portfolio and is cheaper than 3M.

Compared to 3M, Henkel seems to have a better grip on its problems. While the management of 3M appears discouraged, Henkel addresses the problems aggressively.

The market has already mispriced 3M before, and in my estimation the market is still mispricing 3M. On the other hand, the market has not rewarded Henkel's growth efforts.

Both 3M and Henkel face the same increasingly challenging market environment, and both are in a price range which hasn't been seen for many years.

I. Introduction

I recently had some money to invest. Although I am a fan and owner of 3M (MMM), I have decided to invest the money only in Henkel (OTCPK:HELKF/OTCPK:HENKY/OTCPK:HENOY).

While the two companies compete directly in the ​​adhesive technology business (which is with 47 percent of total sales Henkel's biggest business), both companies have also in common that they offer a broad product portfolio. Many investors like me are looking for such companies, as weak business segments can be compensated by strong segments. This reduces the downside risk.

Likewise, the share performance of the two companies is relatively similar:

(Source: Henkel = blue; 3M = orange)

Both companies are now in a price range which hasn't been seen for many years because both companies face an increasingly challenging market environment.

If you're thinking about investing in 3M because of the fallen share price and the broad product portfolio like I did, I'd rather choose Henkel:

Although 3M expects more growth than Henkel, I believe that 3M will miss those expectations. The market has already mispriced 3M before and in my estimation, the market is still mispricing 3M.

The steps taken by 3M's management are not convincing to achieve the expected organic growth.

On the other hand, I believe that the market has not rewarded Henkel's efforts and progress to bring the company back to substantial growth.

Therefore, Henkel has much more upside potential than 3M.

Below I support this thesis in more detail.

II. Outlook

For 2019, 3M expects an organic sales growth of between -1% and 2% and adjusted earnings between USD 9.25 and USD 9.75 per share, versus its prior forecast of USD 10.45 to USD 10.90.

(Source: 3M organic growth expectations by business groups)

In a long term perspective, 3M expects organic local currency growth of between 3% to 5%, earnings per share growth of between 8% to 11% and a return on invested capital of 20%.

(Source: Long-term objectives 3M)

Henkel expects an organic sales growth of between 2% and 4% in the current fiscal year. For the adjusted EBIT margin, the company expects a range of 16 to 17% and an adjusted EPS in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates.

Henkel expects only organic sales growth of between 2% to 4%. In addition, the adjusted earnings are expected to be lower too:

(Source: Mid- to long-term objectives Henkel)

III. The market is mispricing Henkel's clear strategy

Both companies are facing an increasingly challenging market environment but compared to 3M, Henkel seems to have a better grip on these problems.

While the management of 3M appears discouraged, Henkel addresses the problems aggressively. But at the moment, the market focuses only on the current financial burden of investment. Here I see a clear mispricing.

On the other hand, steps taken by 3M's management are not convincing to achieve the expected organic growth of between 3% to 5%

1. Henkel addresses the problems aggressively with a clear strategy

Henkel addresses the problems aggressively with investments. To ensure sustainable profitable growth through to 2020 and beyond, Henkel has defined four strategic priorities: drive growth, accelerate digitalization, increase agility and fund growth.

Henkel will lift investment spending by EUR 300 million to capture growth opportunities. The CEO Van Bylen said Henkel will strengthen his position by accelerating the launch of new brands and innovations, increasing the marketing investments and driving digitization even further.

The company is very transparent and provides investors with accurate information about how it intends to grow in the future:

(Source: Growth strategy)

Therefore, Henkel not only communicated a clear growth strategy to its shareholder for all business segments, but also keeps investors updated. Accordingly, the company has begun to design and launch new products:

Of course, the investments will hurt EPS and FCF in the short term and explains an adjusted EPS in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates for 2019. But that seems to pay off in the future.

With new products from Fa and Nature Box, Henkel Beauty Care will also launch new packaging made with 100% recycled plastic. In addition, the CEO has confirmed, that Henkel saw the first positive effects from newly launched brands and innovations and a continued successful development of the professional business. The Laundry & Home Care business unit already posted a very strong organic sales growth of 4.7 percent, supported by the positive contributions from the successful launch of new products and innovations.

At the current status, Henkel reminds me of the efforts Procter & Gamble made to return to sustainable growth. Unlike Procter & Gamble, Henkel is only beginning to implement these plans, and Procter & Gamble is thus a bit further ahead. By only focussing on the current investment cost, the market has not priced in Henkel efforts and progress at all.

2. Management of 3M appears discouraged

3M on the other side did not only miss expectations, but also slashed its guidance. Remember the market reaction, after 3M reported the results for the first quarter. That was the stock’s worst day in more than three decades. After missing estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues and cutting its 2019 outlook, the stock price plunged 8 percents.

Unlike Henkel, the business development was not expected and communicated to the shareholder of 3M before. This was 3M's 3rd straight and has destroyed a lot of confidence among the shareholders. On the chart, you can see exactly how investors mispriced 3M:

(Source: Henkel = blue; 3M = orange)

In my eyes, the steps taken by management are not convincing to achieve the expected organic growth of between 3% to 5%:

In order to better serve global customers and markets, 3M is realigning the company from five business groups to four:

(Source: Slideshow)

3M also communicated how this will support and advances the business priorities. But unlike Henkel's strategy, that's all extremely vague:

(Source: Slideshow)

The management has also decided continuing investments in growth and to reduce 2,000 jobs:

(Source: 1Q results)

But the job reduction is just a one-time effect that does not affect organic growth itself in the long-term. Likewise, management does not explain exactly what "investment in further growth" means. Research and development is a general issue. Rather, management would need to outline the areas in which it strengthens research and development and how this contributes to more growth - like Henkel does.

Furthermore, 3M has not made any real progress to boost organic growth with new product launches or new designs etc. Rather, 3M is now trying to buy growth. The decision of 3M to acquire Acelity, the leader in the wound care market, seems to be more forced than strategic at the moment because 3M paid USD 6.7 billion or 15x Acelity adjusted EBITDA. 3M still has to prove that the promised synergies will actually materialize.

What remains at the potential end of the actual cycle is that 3M has the highest level of financial leverage in its history. Accordingly, the financial scope for investment in the organic business is weakened. In the future, therefore, 3M can only act from a position of financial weakness.

3. Henkel dynasty v external manager

In addition, there is something else I really like about Henkel and what 3M does not have: Henkel is still a family-owned company.

61.20 percent of the Henkel ordinary shares are held by members of the Henkel family. For me as an investor, looking for companies with a long-term business horizon, this is a good sign because research has found that owner-managed companies do perform better than an average company which is managed by ‘external’ managers. The reasons are:

Family-owned or owner-managed companies do not need to focus on short-term quarterly earnings.

The business strategy is mostly long-term.

Management is not so focused on individual quarters.

Capital market pressures forces to be profitable.

A whole family dynasty is bound to the well-being of Henkel. In that sense, Henkel's management will act as far-sightedly as possible.

IV. Fundamental

3M has the better dividend yield. But overall, Henkel is much cheaper. In addition, Henkel has the more balanced product portfolio.

1. Dividend

Henkel committed to a payout of between 30 and 40 percent of net income to shareholders from 2019, compared with 25 to 35 percent at present. Note, however, that - as is customary in German companies - the payment is made only once a year (usually in April or May) and not quarterly.

Given the commitment of having a payout ratio between 30 and 40 percent, I expect a dividend next year between EUR 1.90 and EUR 2 and a yield around 2.4/2.5%. That is not huge but long-term dividend growth is still impressive:

(Source: Dividend growth history Henkel since 2009)

Unlike Henkel, 3M is a dividend aristocrat with a 10 year dividend growth of more than 10%. The actual yield is 3.48%. Given that the payout ratio is still at reasonable 55%, 3M is a really dividend growth engine.

(Source: Dividend growth history 3M since 2009)

Nevertheless, even with the commitment of a higher payouts, Henkel still has a lower payout ratio than 3M:

dividend yield payout Ratio 3M in USD 5.57 USD 3.48% ~ 55 % Henkel* in EUR 1.90 EUR 2.46% ~ 38 %

(*Note: I used the 2020 numbers with the expected decrease in EPS due to higher investments and a slightly higher payout because Henkel has already paid the dividend for 2019)

2. Henkel is still cheaper than 3M

Furthermore, 3M has still a higher PE than Henkel, even though Henkel seems to be less cyclical than 3M because of its bigger consumer goods portfolio (see next point).

EPS 2019 PE 2019 3M in USD 2.23 USD 16.91 Henkel* in EUR 5 EUR 15.4

(*Note: I used the 2020 numbers with the expected decrease in EPS due to higher investments and a slightly higher payout because Henkel has already paid the dividend for 2019)

3. Henkel has the more balanced product portfolio and more organic growth potential

The last argument supporting my thesis is Henkel's more balanced product portfolio and more organic growth potential.

While Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care both tend to appeal to consumers, the Adhesive Technologies segment is more geared toward professionals and therefore more cyclical. Overall, however, consumer and professional oriented business is very balanced.

(Source: Portfolio Henkel)

In addition, Henkel has great growth in unsaturated markets:

The emerging markets again made an above-average contribution to the organic growth of the company in Q1 2019. Eastern Europe achieved total organic growth of 6.5 percent. In Africa/Middle East, sales grew organically by 13.5 percent. Latin America achieved organic growth of 8.0 percent.

In contrast, the business of 3M is less consumer oriented. The Consumer segment is 3M’s smallest, accounting for 14% of its total annual revenue in 2018.

(Source: Portfolio 3M)

Furthermore, the emerging markets performed worse than at Henkel. Although 3M does not list sales from emerging countries directly, in Q1 2019 sales in Europe/Middle East/Africa grew only by 0.7%. In Brazil and Mexico sales grew by 4.1 and 0.5%:

(Source: 1Q 2019 results)

V. Concrete upside potential of 25%

The market has not rewarded Henkel efforts, because he is too focused on the current financial burden due to the investments. But the higher investments only weigh on the balance sheet for a short time. Furthermore, these investments are already beginning to pay off (see above). In addition, Henkel has organic growth potential in the emerging markets. All this is not priced in the share price.

Accordingly, the stock price will return to its average. With an actual PE ratio of 15.4 and a 10-year median PE ratio of 19,66, Henkel has an actual upside potential of 25%:

(Source: Upside potential Henkel)

In contrast, 3M lacks organic growth potential and a clear strategy. In addition, its product portfolio is more cyclical. Nevertheless, 3M still has a higher PE ratio than Henkel. Furthermore, with an actual PE of 16.9 and a 10-year median PE ratio of 17.4, 3M is only fair valued. Accordingly, there is no upside potential.

VI. Conclusion and takeaway

The share prices of both companies are in a range which hasn't been seen for many years. In the past, the share performance of the two companies is relatively similar. This is because both companies face the same economic headwinds.

I like and own both companies because of their broad product portfolio and global footprint. Still, I think Henkel is on a better way and has way more upside potential. 3M lacks organic growth potential and a clear strategy.

Of course, Henkel faces some headwinds too but financial burdens due to higher investments are short-term. Furthermore, these investments are already beginning to pay off. Hence, Henkel will return to substantial earnings growth which will drive the share price up to its long year average. But at the moment, the market focuses only on the current financial burden of investment. Here I see a clear mispricing and an actual upside potential of 25%.

Note: Henkel trades in ordinary shares which have voting rights and preferred shares. The preferred shares are the significantly more liquid class of Henkel shares. Apart from the treasury shares (2.07 percent), they are entirely in free float. While the preferred shares are traded in the German Stock Index, the ordinary shares are nearly 10 percent cheaper. Therefore, they have a higher yield too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, HENKY, HELKF, HENOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.