The Most Important Details Behind The CrowdStrike IPO

CrowdStrike’s planned valuation is perhaps a bit high and may not be a good stock post-IPO boom, but it shows great potential over the long term at a reduced price.

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm famous for its fighting against foreigner hackers, has filed for a $4.5 billion IPO which could raise up to $476 million.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ) is another major tech IPO which will have its debut soon. MarketWatch recently reported that this cybersecurity company is aiming to raise up to $476 million and could have a valuation as high as $4.5 billion. This would make it one of the larger IPOs in a year that has seen major tech companies such as Uber and Pinterest go public. Some of CrowdStrike’s underwriters include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Barclays.

IPOs are tricky investments at the best of times, and CrowdStrike suffers from many typical problems which may worry more cautious investors. But it also possesses certain advantages, which make it a better pick than the typical IPO. Here are some of the most important facts behind why this company could be a worthwhile investment.

Cybersecurity and Competition

Even if you have never heard of CrowdStrike, there is a good chance that you are familiar with its work. As Forbes staff writer Samar Marwan detailed in 2017, a much smaller CrowdStrike uncovered the fact that Russian hackers had penetrated the Democratic National Committee. CrowdStrike’s reputation was enhanced by this announcement as well as other successes such as its involvement in the North Korea Sony hack, with the end result of booming business.

CrowdStrike argues that its Falcon platform can detect threats and stop breaches by focusing on endpoint security, and the cybersecurity market will continue to grow. CrowdStrike states in its SEC report that it believes its global opportunity will increase from $24.6 billion in 2019 to $29.2 billion in 2021. Governments and businesses worldwide understand that cybersecurity is a growing risk, and a different report declares that the global cybersecurity market will rocket from $120 billion in 2019 to $300 billion by 2024.

But while the opportunity is there, so is the competition. CrowdStrike lists legacy antivirus companies like Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and McAfee among its competitors as well as other endpoint and network security companies like Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and FireEye Inc. But CrowdStrike has been able to grow rapidly against competition so far and there is plenty of room for further growth.

Finances and Valuation

There are several things to like about CrowdStrike’s reported finances. CrowdStrike’s revenue grew from $52 million in the year ending January 31, 2017 to $118 million in the same time frame in 2018 and $249 million in 2019. Furthermore, CrowdStrike’s gross profit and margin rose as well, with the margin rising from 35% in 2017 to 65% to 2019.

This growth came about because CrowdStrike’s revenue is increasingly from higher-margin subscription services as opposed to professional services. CrowdStrike reports 2,516 subscription customers in 2019 compared to 450 in 2017, as well as a net retention rate of 147%. These figures speak well of CrowdStrike’s ability to attract and retain customers, which indicates high professionalism and customer service.

It should be noted that CrowdStrike is unprofitable, with net losses rising from $91 million in 2017 to $140 million in 2019. IPOs reporting high net losses is hardly troublesome or atypical as they rightfully focus on growth, though CrowdStrike has reported a negative free cash flow of at least $64 million for each of the last three years.

CrowdStrike’s losses are not that concerning, as its total liabilities of $358.6 million is smaller than its assets of $433 million. The company has been able to consistently raise funds. CrunchBase reports that CrowdStrike has raised $481 million through six rounds, with the most recent round raising $200 million last June.

In summation, CrowdStrike’s finances show a rapidly growing company which has been able to consistently attract investors, retain customers, and improve margins. All of these things speak well of this company’s potential.

But does that mean CrowdStrike is worth $4.5 billion? CrowdStrike’s revenue rose by 111% in the 2019 fiscal year, so let us assume that it decreases to 95%. CrowdStrike’s revenue would thus be a little over $487 million. If we assume a midpoint valuation of $3.9 billion, that gives us a P/S ratio of 8. By comparison, Symantec is at 2.54 and Palo Alto Networks is at 6.54.

These figures indicates that CrowdStrike is an expensive stock at the IPO price, let alone at an elevated price after the typical post-IPO boom. But it is not as bad as most other IPOs.

Final Thoughts

IPOs are always risky affairs, especially for investors who cannot get in on the ground floor. If CrowdStrike’s price does rapidly rise post-IPO as should be expected, it will likely to be better to wait until the lock-up period expires.

But there is plenty to like about CrowdStrike’s potential, and more aggressive investors can consider trying to get in early. This is a rapidly growing company in an important field which has shown its ability to stand up to competitors. While it is not yet profitable, its financial indicators are generally moving in the right direction. CrowdStrike is a company with major long-term benefits that investors should consider at some point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.